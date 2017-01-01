DocumentationSections
CSpinEdit

La classe CSpinEdit est la classe du contrôle complexe SpinEdit (avec des contrôles inter-dépendants).

Description

La classe CSpinEdit permet la création de contrôles permettant d'éditer des valeurs de type integer. La valeur est incrémentée automatiquement lors de l'appui sur le bouton haut, et décrémentée en appuyant sur le bouton bas.

Déclaration

   class CSpinEdit : public CWndContainer

Titre

   #include <Controls\SpinEdit.mqh>

Hiérarchie d'héritage

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CSpinEdit

Résultat du code fournit ci-dessous :

ControlsSpinEdit

Méthodes de Classe

Création

 

Create

Crée le contrôle

Gestionnaires d'évènements graphiques

 

OnEvent

Gestionnaire d'évènement à la base de tous les évènements graphiques

Propriétés

 

MinValue

Retourne/Définit la position minimale permise

MaxValue

Retourne/Définit la position maximale permise

Etat

 

Value

Retourne/Définit la valeur courante

Contrôles dépendants

 

CreateEdit

Crée un contrôle dépendant (zone d'édition)

CreateInc

Crée un contrôle dépendant (bouton haut)

CreateDec

Crée un contrôle dépendant (bouton bas)

Gestionnaires d'évènements des contrôles dépendants

 

OnClickInc

Gestionnaire (virtuel) de l'évènement "ClickInc"

OnClickDec

Gestionnaire (virtuel) de l'évènement "ClickDec"

Gestionnaires d'évènements internes

 

OnChangeValue

Gestionnaire (virtuel) de l'évènement "ChangeValue"

Méthodes héritées de la classe CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Type, Compare

Méthodes héritées de la classe CWnd

Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

Méthodes héritées de la classe CWndContainer

Destroy, OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Id, Enable, Disable, Show, Hide

Exemple de création d'un panneau avec un contrôle spin edit :

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             ControlsSpinEdit.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Panneaux de Contrôle et Dialogues. Classe de démonstration CSpinEdit"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\SpinEdit.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| définition                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- placement
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indentation depuis la gauche (avec respect de la largeur de la bordure)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indentation depuis la sommet (avec respect de la largeur de la bordure)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indentation depuis la droite (avec respect de la largeur de la bordure)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indentation depuis le fond (avec respect de la largeur de la bordure)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // coordonnée X du gap
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // coordonnée Y du gap
//--- pour les boutons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // largeur
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // hauteur
//--- pour la zone d'indication
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // hauteur
//--- pour les contrôles de type groupe
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // largeur
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // hauteur
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // hauteur
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // hauteur
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage : dialogue principale de l'application des Contrôles   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CSpinEdit         m_spin_edit;                     // Objet CSpinEdit
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- création
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- gestionnaire d'évènement du graphique
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- crée des contrôles dépendants
   bool              CreateSpinEdit(void);
   //--- gestionnaires des évènements de contrôle dépendants
   void              OnChangeSpinEdit(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Gestionnaire d'évènement                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
   ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_spin_edit,OnChangeSpinEdit)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructeur                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructeur                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Création                                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- crée des contrôles dépendants
   if(!CreateSpinEdit())
      return(false);
//--- succès
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crée l'élément "SpinEdit"                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateSpinEdit(void)
  {
//--- coordonnées
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+(BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+EDIT_HEIGHT;
//--- création
   if(!m_spin_edit.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"SpinEdit",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_spin_edit))
      return(false);
   m_spin_edit.MinValue(10);
   m_spin_edit.MaxValue(100);
   m_spin_edit.Value(50);
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Valeur="+IntegerToString(m_spin_edit.Value()));
//--- succès
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Gestionnaire d'évènement                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeSpinEdit(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Valeur="+IntegerToString(m_spin_edit.Value()));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Variables Globales                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fonction d'initialisation de l'Expert       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- crée le dialogue de l'application
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- lance l'application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succès
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fonction de désinitialisation de l'Expert                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- supprime le commentaire
   Comment("");
//--- détruit le dialogue
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fonction d'évènement du graphique                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // identifiant de l'évènement  
                  const long& lparam,   // paramètre d'évènement de type long
                  const double& dparam, // paramètre d'évènement de type double
                  const string& sparam) // paramètre d'évènement de type string
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }