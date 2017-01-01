DocumentaciónSecciones
Klasse CSpinEdit

CSpinEdit ist eine Klasse des kombinierten Steuerelements "Feld von Inkrement-Dekrement".

Beschreibung

Mit der CSpinEdit-Klasse erstellen Sie ein Steuerelement, um den Wert einer Integer-Variable mit den angegebenen Schritten in den festgelegten Grenzen zu bearbeiten.

Deklaration

   class CSpinEdit : public CWndContainer

Kopf

   #include <Controls\SpinEdit.mqh>

Jerarquía de herencia

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CSpinEdit

Das Ergebnis des unten angeführten Codes:

ControlsSpinEdit

Gruppen der Klassenmethode

Erstellung

 

Create

Erstellt ein Steuerelement

Handler von Chart-Ereignissen

 

OnEvent

Behandelt alle Chart-Ereignisse

Einstellung

 

MinValue

Erhält/setzt den Minimalwert eines Steuerelements

MaxValue

Erhält/setzt den Maximalwert eines Steuerelements

Zustand

 

Value

Erhält/setzt den aktuellen Wert eines Steuerelements

Unterlegende Steuerelemente

 

CreateEdit

Erstellt ein unterlegendes Steuerelement CEdit eines Steuerelements

CreateInc

Erstellt eine Taste für Erhöhung des Werts (Inkrement) eines Steuerelements

CreateDec

Erstellt eine Taste für Reduzierung des Werts (Dekrement) eines Steuerelements

Behandlung der Ereignisse der unterlegenden Steuerelemente

 

OnClickInc

Virtueller Handler des internen Ereignisses "ClickInc" eines Steuerelements

OnClickDec

Virtueller Handler des internen Ereignisses "ClickDec" eines Steuerelements

Behandlung von internen Ereignissen

 

OnChangeValue

Virtueller Handler des internen Ereignisses "ChangeValue" eines Steuerelements

Ein Beispiel für die Erstellung eines Panels mit dem Scrollen von Werten:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             ControlsSpinEdit.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Das Panel der Anzeige und der Dialoge. Demonstration der CSpinEdit Klasse"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\SpinEdit.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CSpinEdit         m_spin_edit;                     // CSpinEdit Objekt
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateSpinEdit(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnChangeSpinEdit(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
   ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_spin_edit,OnChangeSpinEdit)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateSpinEdit())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "SpinEdit" element                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateSpinEdit(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+(BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+EDIT_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_spin_edit.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"SpinEdit",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_spin_edit))
      return(false);
   m_spin_edit.MinValue(10);
   m_spin_edit.MaxValue(100);
   m_spin_edit.Value(50);
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Value="+IntegerToString(m_spin_edit.Value()));
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeSpinEdit(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Value="+IntegerToString(m_spin_edit.Value()));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- Kommentare löschen
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }