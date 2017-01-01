문서화섹션
CSpinEdit

CSpinEdit는 SpinEdit 복합 컨트롤의 한 종류입니다.

Description

CSpinEdit 클래스는 지정된 단계로 지정된 제한 내에서 정수 형식의 값을 편집할 수 있는 컨트롤을 만들기 위한 것입니다.

Declaration

   class CSpinEdit : public CWndContainer

Title

   #include <Controls\SpinEdit.mqh>

상속 계층

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CSpinEdit

아래에 제시된 코드의 결과:

ControlsSpinEdit

그룹별 클래스 메서드

Create

 

Create

컨트롤 생성

차트 이벤트 핸들러

 

OnEvent

모든 차트 이벤트의 이벤트 핸들러

Properties

 

MinValue

허용되는 최소값을 가져오거나 설정합니다

MaxValue

허용하는 최대값을 가져오거나 설정합니다

State

 

Value

현재 값을 가져오거나 설정합니다

종속 제어

 

CreateEdit

종속 컨트롤을 만듭니다(편집)

CreateInc

종속 컨트롤(증분 버튼)을 작성합니다

CreateDec

종속 컨트롤(감쇠 버튼)을 작성합니다

종속 컨트롤 이벤트 핸들러

 

OnClickInc

"ClickInc" 내부 이벤트 핸들러(가상)

OnClickDec

"ClickDec" 내부 이벤트 핸들러(가상)

내부 이벤트 핸들러

 

OnChangeValue

"ChangeValue" 내부 이벤트 핸들러(가상)

클래스 CObject에서 상속된 메서드

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Type, Compare

클래스 CWnd에서 상속된 메서드

Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

클래스 CWndContainer에서 상속된 메서드

Destroy, OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Id, Enable, Disable, Show, Hide

스핀 편집 컨트롤을 사용한 패널 작성 예제:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             ControlsSpinEdit.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "제어판 및 대화 상자. 데모 클래스 CSpinEdit"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\SpinEdit.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 정의                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- 틈
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // 왼쪽에서 들여쓰기(경계 너비 허용)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // 맨 위에서 들여쓰기(경계 너비 허용)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // 오른쪽에서 들여쓰기(경계 너비 허용)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // 아래쪽에서 들여쓰기(경계 너비 허용)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // X 좌표에 의한 차이
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // Y 좌표에 의한 차이
//--- 버튼용
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // X 좌표에 의한 크기
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // Y 좌표에 의한 크기
//--- 표시 영역용
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // Y 좌표에 의한 크기
//--- 그룹 컨트롤용
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // X 좌표에 의한 크기
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // Y 좌표에 의한 크기
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // Y 좌표에 의한 크기
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // Y 좌표에 의한 크기
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: 제어 응용 프로그램의 주 대화 상자                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CSpinEdit         m_spin_edit;                     // CSpinEdit object
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- 생성
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- 차트 이벤트 핸들러
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- 종속 컨트롤 생성
   bool              CreateSpinEdit(void);
   //--- 종속 제어 이벤트 핸들러
   void              OnChangeSpinEdit(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 이벤트 처리                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
   ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_spin_edit,OnChangeSpinEdit)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 생성자                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 소멸자                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 생성                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- 종속 컨트롤 생성
   if(!CreateSpinEdit())
      return(false);
//--- 성공
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "SpinEdit" 요소 생성                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateSpinEdit(void)
  {
//--- 좌표
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+(BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+EDIT_HEIGHT;
//--- 생성
   if(!m_spin_edit.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"SpinEdit",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_spin_edit))
      return(false);
   m_spin_edit.MinValue(10);
   m_spin_edit.MaxValue(100);
   m_spin_edit.Value(50);
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Value="+IntegerToString(m_spin_edit.Value()));
//--- 성공
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 이벤트 핸들러                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeSpinEdit(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Value="+IntegerToString(m_spin_edit.Value()));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 글로벌 변수                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert 초기화 함수                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 응용 프로그램 대화 상자 만들기
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- 어플리케이션 실행
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- 성공
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert 초기화 해제 함수                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- 댓글 삭제
   Comment("");
//--- 대화 상자 소멸
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert 차트 이벤트 함수                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // 이벤트 ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // long 타입의 이벤트 매개 변수
                  const double& dparam, // double 타입의 이벤트 매개 변수
                  const string& sparam) // string 타입의 이벤트 매개 변수
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }