//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Fonction de test |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void Test()

{

int res_int=0;

double res_double=0;

//---

for(int i=0;i<10000;i++)

{

res_int+=i*i;

res_int++;

res_double+=i*i;

res_double++;

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Fonction de démarrage du programme |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

uint ui=0,ui_max=0,ui_min=INT_MAX;

ulong ul=0,ul_max=0,ul_min=INT_MAX;

//--- nombre de mesures

for(int count=0;count<1000;count++)

{

uint ui_res=0;

ulong ul_res=0;

//---

for(int n=0;n<2;n++)

{

//--- sélction du type de mesure

if(n==0) ui=GetTickCount();

else ul=GetMicrosecondCount();

//--- exécute le code

Test();

//--- ajoute le résultat de la mesure (suivant le type)

if(n==0) ui_res+=GetTickCount()-ui;

else ul_res+=GetMicrosecondCount()-ul;

}

//--- calcul les heures min et max pour les 2 mesures

if(ui_min>ui_res) ui_min=ui_res;

if(ui_max<ui_res) ui_max=ui_res;

if(ul_min>ul_res) ul_min=ul_res;

if(ul_max<ul_res) ul_max=ul_res;

}

//---

Print("Erreur GetTickCount (msec): ",ui_max-ui_min);

Print("Erreur GetMicrosecondCount (msec): ",DoubleToString((ul_max-ul_min)/1000.0,2));

}