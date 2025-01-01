DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Fonctions CommunesGetMicrosecondCount 

GetMicrosecondCount

La fonction GetMicrosecondCount() retourne le nombre de microsecondes passées depuis le lancement du programme MQL5.

ulong  GetMicrosecondCount();

Valeur de Retour

Valeur de type ulong.

Exemple:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fonction de test                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void Test()
  {
   int    res_int=0;
   double res_double=0;
//---  
   for(int i=0;i<10000;i++)
     {
      res_int+=i*i;
      res_int++;
      res_double+=i*i;
      res_double++;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fonction de démarrage du programme                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   uint   ui=0,ui_max=0,ui_min=INT_MAX;
   ulong  ul=0,ul_max=0,ul_min=INT_MAX;
//--- nombre de mesures
   for(int count=0;count<1000;count++)
     {
      uint  ui_res=0;
      ulong ul_res=0;
      //--- 
      for(int n=0;n<2;n++)
        {
         //---  sélction du type de mesure
         if(n==0) ui=GetTickCount();
         else     ul=GetMicrosecondCount();
         //--- exécute le code
         Test();
         //--- ajoute le résultat de la mesure (suivant le type)
         if(n==0) ui_res+=GetTickCount()-ui;
         else     ul_res+=GetMicrosecondCount()-ul;         
        }
      //--- calcul les heures min et max pour les 2 mesures
      if(ui_min>ui_res) ui_min=ui_res;
      if(ui_max<ui_res) ui_max=ui_res;
      if(ul_min>ul_res) ul_min=ul_res;
      if(ul_max<ul_res) ul_max=ul_res;
     }
//---
   Print("Erreur GetTickCount (msec): ",ui_max-ui_min);
   Print("Erreur GetMicrosecondCount (msec): ",DoubleToString((ul_max-ul_min)/1000.0,2));
  }

Voir aussi

Date et Heure, GetTickCount, GetTickCount64