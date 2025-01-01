- Alert
GetMicrosecondCount
La fonction GetMicrosecondCount() retourne le nombre de microsecondes passées depuis le lancement du programme MQL5.
|
ulong GetMicrosecondCount();
Valeur de Retour
Valeur de type ulong.
Exemple:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
