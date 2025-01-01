- Alert
- CheckPointer
- Comment
- CryptEncode
- CryptDecode
- DebugBreak
- ExpertRemove
- GetPointer
- GetTickCount
- GetTickCount64
- GetMicrosecondCount
- MessageBox
- PeriodSeconds
- PlaySound
- PrintFormat
- ResetLastError
- ResourceCreate
- ResourceFree
- ResourceReadImage
- ResourceSave
- SetReturnError
- SetUserError
- Sleep
- TerminalClose
- TesterHideIndicators
- TesterStatistics
- TesterStop
- TesterDeposit
- TesterWithdrawal
- TranslateKey
- ZeroMemory
GetMicrosecondCount
Функция GetMicrosecondCount() возвращает количество микросекунд, прошедших с момента начала работы MQL5-программы.
|
ulong GetMicrosecondCount();
Возвращаемое значение
Значение типа ulong.
Пример:
|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Смотри также