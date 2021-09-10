Grafik in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 79): Die Objektklasse "Animationsrahmen" und ihre abgeleiteten Objekte

Inhalt

Konzept

Im vorigen Artikel habe ich die Klasse zum Speichern und anschließenden Wiederherstellen eines Teils des Hintergrunds unter einer gezeichneten Figur erstellt. Hier werde ich die Arbeit an diesem Konzept fortsetzen und mehrere darauf basierende Klassen erstellen: die Basisklasse eines einzelnen Animationsrahmens und ihre Nachkommen — die Klassen Textanimationsrahmen und Rechteckanimationsrahmen.

Die Basisklasse soll einen gemeinsamen Satz von Eigenschaften für einen einzelnen Animationsrahmen enthalten, während ihre Unterklassen ihre eigenen Methoden zum Zeichnen von Formen haben sollen. Die Text-Animationsklasse soll die Arbeit mit Texten ermöglichen, während der Rechteck-Animationsrahmen die Erstellung eines einzelnen Animationsrahmens und das Zeichnen verschiedener Formen in diesem Rahmen unter Verwendung von Zeichenmethoden, die auf Methoden der CCanvas-Klasse basieren, ermöglichen soll.

Jedes erstellte Formularobjekt soll über eine Reihe von Methoden zum Zeichnen auf einem nutzerdefinierten Hintergrund (cancas) verfügen, die es uns ermöglicht, schnell neue Bilder auf dem Formular zu erstellen und zu verwalten. Um die Zeichenwerkzeuge in jedem Formular bequem verwenden zu können, werde ich eine gemeinsame Klasse erstellen, die die Listen aller erstellten Textbilder und Figuren auf dem Formular enthält. Später werde ich neue Animationsmethoden hinzufügen, deren Listen ebenfalls in der gemeinsamen Klasse abgelegt werden. Ein solches Konzept ermöglicht es uns, neue Bilder dynamisch zu erstellen und sie in den entsprechenden Listen zu speichern. Anschließend wird es möglich sein, sie schnell aus dem Formularobjekt abzurufen und auf dessen Hintergrund anzuzeigen. In diesem Fall speichern solche Objekte automatisch den Hintergrund des darunter liegenden Formulars. Wenn die Objekte gelöscht, geändert oder verschoben werden, wird der gespeicherte Hintergrund wiederhergestellt.



In diesem Artikel werde ich die in den vorangegangenen Artikeln erstellten Zeichnungsrahmen leicht überarbeiten, die Klasse des grundlegenden Animationsrahmenobjekts entwickeln und zwei Klassen seiner Nachkommen entwickeln — die Klassen Textanimationsrahmen und Rechteckanimationsrahmen. Wir erstellen die Klasse zum Speichern der Listen dieser Rahmenobjekte und bieten die Möglichkeit, mit ihnen vom Formularobjekt aus zu arbeiten.







Verbesserung der Klassenbibliothek

Als Erstes wollen wir die zuvor erstellten Bibliotheksklassen verbessern. In der Datei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh fügen wir die Liste der Animationsrahmen und die Liste der gezeichneten Formtypen in der Rechteck-Animationsrahmenklasse hinzu:

enum ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE { ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT, ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD, }; enum ENUM_FIGURE_TYPE { FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL, FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_VERTICAL, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_VERTICAL_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_HORIZONTAL, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_HORIZONTAL_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_SMOOTH, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_SMOOTH, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_RECTANGLE, FIGURE_TYPE_RECTANGLE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_ARC, FIGURE_TYPE_PIE, };

Ich werde Animationsrahmentypen verwenden, um Animationsrahmenobjekte zu identifizieren (sei es ein Text, ein gezeichnetes Formular oder ein anderer Animationsrahmentyp), den ich in den folgenden Artikeln vorstellen werde. Die Typen gezeichneter Formen geben an, was genau in einem einzelnen Rechteck-Animationsrahmen gezeichnet wird. Diese Typen entsprechen bestehenden Zeichenmethoden in der Klasse CCanvas ("Data access", "Draws primitives", "Draws filled primitives" und der Bereiche "Draws primitives with antialiasing" in der Tabelle der Klassenmethoden).

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh fügen wir die neue Nachrichtenindizes hinzu:

MSG_FORM_OBJECT_TEXT_NO_SHADOW_OBJ_FIRST_CREATE_IT, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SHADOW_OBJ, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_PC_OBJ, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_PC_OBJ_ALREADY_IN_LIST, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_PC_OBJ_NOT_EXIST_LIST, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_FRAME, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_ALREADY_IN_LIST, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_NOT_EXIST_LIST, MSG_SHADOW_OBJ_IMG_SMALL_BLUR_LARGE,

und die Nachrichtentexte, die den neu hinzugefügten Indizes entsprechen:

{ "Отсутствует объект тени. Необходимо сначала его создать при помощи метода CreateShadowObj()" , "There is no shadow object. You must first create it using the CreateShadowObj () method" }, { "Не удалось создать новый объект для тени" , "Failed to create new object for shadow" }, { "Не удалось создать новый объект-копировщик пикселей" , "Failed to create new pixel copier object" }, { "В списке уже есть объект-копировщик пикселей с идентификатором " , "There is already a pixel copier object in the list with ID " }, { "В списке нет объекта-копировщика пикселей с идентификатором " , "No pixel copier object with ID " }, { "Не удалось создать новый объект-кадр анимации" , "Failed to create new animation frame object" }, { "В списке уже есть объект-кадр анимации с идентификатором " , "The list already contains an animation frame object with an ID " }, { "В списке нет объекта-кадра анимации с идентификатором " , "No animation frame object with ID " }, { "Ошибка! Размер изображения очень маленький или очень большое размытие" , "Error! Image size is very small or very large blur" },





Wir fügen der Datei der Bibliotheksdienstfunktionen \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh die Funktionen hinzu, die die Höchst- und Mindestwerte im Array zurückgeben:

template < typename T> bool ArrayMaximumValue( const string source, const T &array[],T &max_value) { if ( ArraySize (array)== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_EMPTY_ARRAY); return false ; } max_value= 0 ; int index= ArrayMaximum (array); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; max_value=array[index]; return true ; } template < typename T> bool ArrayMinimumValue( const string source, const T &array[],T &min_value) { if ( ArraySize (array)== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_EMPTY_ARRAY); return false ; } min_value= 0 ; int index= ArrayMinimum (array); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; min_value=array[index]; return true ; }

Die Funktionen geben den maximalen oder minimalen Wert zurück, der sich in dem Array befindet, das ihnen über eine Verknüpfung übergeben wurde. Sie sind vom Typ bool, da jeder von der Funktion zurückgegebene Wert in den Array-Zellen als "ungültiger" Wert vorkommen kann. Wenn z.B. -1 beim Empfang von Daten aus dem Array zurückgegeben wird (wie es in vielen Funktionen der Fall ist), kann ein solcher Wert einer der im Array gesetzten sein. Wenn ein gültiger Wert (-1) zurückgegeben wird, nimmt unser Programm an, dass dies ein Fehler ist. Dies ist jedoch falsch. Deshalb geben wir im Falle eines Fehlers false zurück, während der gefundene Maximal- oder Minimalwert im Array der Variablen zugewiesen wird, die der Funktion über eine Verknüpfung übergeben wurde. Wenn die Funktion true zurückgibt, speichert die Variable den gewünschten Wert. Die Quellvariable erhält den Namen der Methode, aus der die Funktion aufgerufen wurde. Im Falle eines Fehlers können wir so den Namen der Methode, aus der die Funktion aufgerufen wurde, sowie die Fehlermeldung sehen.



Die Variable erhält auch die Funktion, die die Beschreibung der gezeichneten Figur zurückgibt:

string FigureTypeDescription( const ENUM_FIGURE_TYPE figure_type) { return ( StringSubstr ( EnumToString (figure_type), 12 )); }

Hier wird der Typ, der der Funktion Wert der Enumeration übergeben wird, in die textliche Beschreibung umgewandelt. Die Teilzeichenkette ab der Position des 12. Symbols wird aus der Textdarstellung des Typs entnommen, um einen überflüssigen Text abzuschneiden. Zum Beispiel wird der Figurentyp FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE in "FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE" umgewandelt, und die notwendige Teilzeichenkette ab dem 12. Symbol "FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE" wird aus diesem Text abgerufen. Als Ergebnis wird die Zeichenkette "TRIANGLE" zurückgegeben.



Im vorigen Artikel habe ich bei der Erstellung der Methoden zum Kopieren eines Teils des Hintergrunds in das Array die Größe und die Koordinaten des kopierten Hintergrundrechtecks durch eine auf dem Formular angezeigte Textgröße definiert. Hier werde ich auch Bilder anzeigen. Deren Größe wird nicht mehr durch eine Textgröße definiert sein. Daher müssen wir eine Methode erstellen, die die Koordinaten und die Größe des kopierten Rechtecks des Hintergrundteils definiert.

In der Datei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh der grafischen Elementklasse, geben wir der Methode einen neuen Namen:

void TextGetShiftXY ( const string text, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, int &shift_x, int &shift_y);

Jetzt heißt die Methode GetShiftXYbyText(). Deklarieren wir eine neue Methode, die die Koordinaten und die Größe des kopierten Teils des Bildes um die angegebene Größe relativ zum Objektankerpunkt zurückgibt:

void GetShiftXYbyText( const string text, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, int &shift_x, int &shift_y); void GetShiftXYbySize ( const int width, const int height, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, int &shift_x, int &shift_y);

Implementieren wir diese am Codeende der Klasse.

Die Methode, die Koordinaten-Offsets relativ zum Rechteckankerpunkt nach Größe zurückgibt:

void CGCnvElement::GetShiftXYbySize( const int width, const int height, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, int &shift_x, int &shift_y) { switch (anchor) { case TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y= 0 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y=-height/ 2 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y=-height; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP : shift_x=-width/ 2 ; shift_y= 0 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER : shift_x=-width/ 2 ; shift_y=-height/ 2 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM : shift_x=-width/ 2 ; shift_y=-height; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP : shift_x=-width; shift_y= 0 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER : shift_x=-width; shift_y=-height/ 2 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM : shift_x=-width; shift_y=-height; break ; default : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y= 0 ; break ; } }

Hier werden in Abhängigkeit von der Breite und Höhe des kopierten Bereichs sowie des an die Methode übergebenen Ankerpunkts Koordinaten-Offsets relativ zum Ankerpunkt berechnet und über eine Verknüpfung in die an die Methode übergebenen Variablen geschrieben.

Die Methode gibt die Koordinatenoffsets relativ zum Textankerpunkt zurück:

void CGCnvElement::GetShiftXYbyText( const string text , const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, int &shift_x, int &shift_y) { int tw= 0 ,th= 0 ; this .TextSize( text ,tw,th); this .GetShiftXYbySize(tw,th,anchor,shift_x,shift_y); }

Hier wird zunächst die Größe des Textes festgelegt, die der Methode übergeben wird, und die oben besprochene Methode zur Festlegung des Koordinatenversatzes des gespeicherten Formular-Hintergrundbildbereichs aufgerufen.



Im vorigen Artikel habe ich die Klasse für das Kopieren eines Teils des Formularhintergrundbildes und dessen anschließende Wiederherstellung aus dem Array entwickelt. Die Klasse wurde in der Klassendatei des Formularobjekts festgelegt. Jetzt werde ich die Klasse aus der Formularobjektklassendatei entfernen und sie in die neue Datei einer neu erstellten Rahmenobjektklasse verschieben (wieder einmal stelle ich fest, dass es besser ist, Klassen in getrennten Dateien zu schreiben und zu speichern).

Lassen Sie uns also eine Basisklasse für ein einzelnes Animationsbild erstellen. Die Klasse soll die Eigenschaften enthalten, die für alle ihre Nachkommen gemeinsam sind.



Die Objektklasse "Animationsrahmen"

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ erstellen wir den neuen Ordner Animations\ mit der neuen Datei Frame.mqh der Klasse CFrame.



Die Datei der Objektklasse des grafischen Elements sollte in die Klassendatei aufgenommen werden:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\GCnvElement.mqh"

Als Nächstes platzieren wir die Objektklasse des Pixelkopierers, die aus der Objektklassendatei des Formulars entfernt (und im vorherigen Artikel behandelt) wurde:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\GCnvElement.mqh" class CPixelCopier : public CObject { protected : CGCnvElement *m_element; uint m_array[]; int m_id; int m_x; int m_y; int m_w; int m_h; int m_wr; int m_hr; public : virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CPixelCopier *obj_compared=node; return (mode== 0 ? ( this .ID()>obj_compared.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<obj_compared.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ) : WRONG_VALUE ); } void SetElement(CGCnvElement *element) { this .m_element=element; } void SetID( const int id) { this .m_id=id; } void SetCoordX( const int value) { this .m_x=value; } void SetCoordY( const int value) { this .m_y=value; } void SetWidth( const int value) { this .m_w=value; } void SetHeight( const int value) { this .m_h=value; } int ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } int CoordX( void ) const { return this .m_x; } int CoordY( void ) const { return this .m_y; } int Width( void ) const { return this .m_w; } int Height( void ) const { return this .m_h; } int WidthReal( void ) const { return this .m_wr; } int HeightReal( void ) const { return this .m_hr; } bool CopyImgDataToArray( const uint x_coord, const uint y_coord, uint width, uint height); bool CopyImgDataToCanvas( const int x_coord, const int y_coord); CPixelCopier ( void ){;} CPixelCopier ( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, CGCnvElement *element) : m_id(id), m_x(x),m_y(y),m_w(w),m_wr(w),m_h(h),m_hr(h) { this .m_element=element; } ~CPixelCopier ( void ){;} }; bool CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( const uint x_coord, const uint y_coord, uint width, uint height) { int x1=( int )x_coord; int y1=( int )y_coord; if (x1> this .m_element.Width()- 1 || y1> this .m_element.Height()- 1 ) return false ; this .m_wr= int (width== 0 ? this .m_element.Width() : width); this .m_hr= int (height== 0 ? this .m_element.Height() : height); int x2= int (x1+ this .m_wr- 1 ); int y2= int (y1+ this .m_hr- 1 ); if (x2>= this .m_element.Width()- 1 ) x2= this .m_element.Width()- 1 ; if (y2>= this .m_element.Height()- 1 ) y2= this .m_element.Height()- 1 ; this .m_wr=x2-x1+ 1 ; this .m_hr=y2-y1+ 1 ; int size= this .m_wr* this .m_hr; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array,size)!=size) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE, true ); return false ; } int n= 0 ; for ( int y=y1;y<y1+ this .m_hr;y++) { for ( int x=x1;x<x1+ this .m_wr;x++) { this .m_array[n]= this .m_element.GetCanvasObj().PixelGet(x,y); n++; } } return true ; } bool CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( const int x_coord, const int y_coord) { int size=:: ArraySize ( this .m_array); if (size== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_EMPTY_ARRAY, true ); return false ; } int n= 0 ; for ( int y=y_coord;y<y_coord+ this .m_hr;y++) { for ( int x=x_coord;x<x_coord+ this .m_wr;x++) { this .m_element.GetCanvasObj().PixelSet(x,y, this .m_array[n]); n++; } } return true ; }

Das Einzige, was hier (vorübergehend) geändert wurde, ist die Tatsache, dass ich die Code-Zeilen auskommentiert habe, die das gesamte zuvor gespeicherte Formularbild kopieren sollen. Hier wurde der Fehler gemacht, dass der Hintergrund direkt aus der grafischen Ressource und nicht aus dem Formularobjekt-Array kopiert wird. Die grafische Ressource enthält alle Änderungen, die auf das Hintergrundbild des Formulars angewendet wurden. Um dies zu beheben, muss ich das Erscheinungsbild des Formulars in einem separaten Array speichern, das die Kopie des ursprünglichen Formularbildes enthält. Ich habe bereits ein solches Array, aber ich muss noch die Methoden zum Speichern des ursprünglichen Formularbildes direkt nach dessen Erstellung erstellen. Bis dahin habe ich diese Zeilen auskommentiert. Der Hintergrund mit der Größe des gesamten Formulars (und nicht eines Teils davon) wird in der Schleife zur Wiederherstellung des Teils des Formularhintergrunds wiederhergestellt (d. h. nicht durch Kopieren eines Arrays in ein anderes, sondern durch elementweises Füllen des Formularhintergrunds aus dem Array, in dem die gespeicherte Kopie des Teils des Formularhintergrundbilds gespeichert ist).



Als Nächstes, nach der Auflistung der Pixelkopierklasse, schreiben wir den Körper der Animationsrahmen-Objektklasse:

class CFrame : public CPixelCopier { protected : ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE m_frame_figure_type; ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR m_anchor_last; double m_x_last; double m_y_last; int m_shift_x_prev; int m_shift_y_prev; public : ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR LastAnchor( void ) const { return this .m_anchor_last; } double LastX( void ) const { return this .m_x_last; } double LastY( void ) const { return this .m_y_last; } int LastShiftX( void ) const { return this .m_shift_x_prev; } int LastShiftY( void ) const { return this .m_shift_y_prev; } ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE FrameFigureType( void ) const { return this .m_frame_figure_type; } CFrame(); protected : CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const string text, CGCnvElement *element); CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, CGCnvElement *element); };

Die Klasse ist von der Objektklasse Pixelkopierer abgeleitet, es ist also tatsächlich die Objektklasse Pixelkopierer.



Alle in der Klasse deklarierten Variablen und Methoden werden in den Kommentaren beschrieben. Da die Klasse die Grundlage für andere Animationsrahmenklassen ist, werden hier alle Eigenschaften und Methoden festgelegt, die den Nachfahren gemeinsam sind.

Die Variablen und Methoden, die die letzten Koordinaten, Offsets und Ankerpunkte zurückgeben, sind notwendig, damit wir in der Lage sind, die Koordinaten des zuvor gespeicherten Teils des Bildes zu definieren, wenn wir es wiederherstellen. Diese Koordinaten sind für die Platzierung des gespeicherten Hintergrunds zu verwenden, der durch das darüber gezeichnete Bild gelöscht wurde.

Die Klasse verfügt über drei Konstruktoren:

dem standardmäßigen, 'public' Konstruktor, dem 'protected' Konstruktor des Text-Rahmen-Objekts, dem 'protected' Konstruktor für Rechteckrahmen-Objekte.



Kommrn wir nun zur Implementierung der 'protected' Konstruktoren.

Konstruktor für rechteckige Rahmen:

CFrame::CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h,CGCnvElement *element) : CPixelCopier(id,x,y,w,h,element) { this .m_frame_figure_type=ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD; this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last=x; this .m_y_last=y; this .m_shift_x_prev= 0 ; this .m_shift_y_prev= 0 ; }

Der Konstruktor erhält die ID des erstellten Rechteckrahmenobjekts, seine X- und Y-Koordinaten, Rahmenbreite und -höhe sowie den Zeiger auf das grafische Elementobjekt, aus dem das neue Objekt erstellt wird. Da die Klasse vom Pixelkopierobjekt abgeleitet ist, übergeben wir alle notwendigen Parameter an den Konstruktor der Basisklasse in der Initialisierungsliste des Konstruktors. Diese Parameter sind alle Eigenschaften, die als Argumente dem Konstruktor übergeben werden.

Legen wir noch die Standardparameter für alle Klassenvariablen im Klassenkörper fest.



Der Konstruktor von Textrahmen:



CFrame::CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const string text, CGCnvElement *element) { int w= 0 ,h= 0 ; this .m_element=element; this .m_element.GetCanvasObj().TextSize(text,w,h); this .m_anchor_last= this .m_element.TextAnchor(); this .m_frame_figure_type=ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT; this .m_x_last=x; this .m_y_last=y; this .m_shift_x_prev= 0 ; this .m_shift_y_prev= 0 ; CPixelCopier::SetID(id); CPixelCopier::SetCoordX(x); CPixelCopier::SetCoordY(y); CPixelCopier::SetWidth(w); CPixelCopier::SetHeight(h); }

Der Konstruktor erhält die ID des erstellten Textrahmenobjekts, seine X- und Y-Koordinaten, den Text und den Zeiger auf das grafische Elementobjekt, aus dem das neue Objekt erstellt wird.

Im Klassenkörper legen wir zunächst die Textgröße fest, setzen dann die Standardwerte der Klassenvariablen und setzen die ID des erstellten Objekts, seine Koordinaten und die Textgröße auf das übergeordnete Pixelkopierobjekt.



Erstellen wir die abgeleiteten Objektklassen der Animationsrahmen-Objektklasse.



Die Textklasse der Animationsrahmen

Erstellen wir in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\ die neue Datei FrameText.mqh der Klasse CFrameText.

Die Datei der Animationsrahmenklasse sollte in die Datei aufgenommen werden, während die Klasse selbst von ihr abgeleitet sein sollte:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Frame.mqh" class CFrameText : public CFrame { private : public : bool TextOnBG( const string text, const int x, const int y, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, const color clr, const uchar opacity, bool redraw= false ); CFrameText() {;} CFrameText( const int id,CGCnvElement *element) : CFrame(id, 0 , 0 , "" ,element) {} };

Hier sehen wir eine öffentliche Methode zum Zeichnen des Textes auf dem Hintergrund des Formularobjekts und zwei Konstruktoren — einen Standard- und einen parametrischen Konstruktor.



Der parametrische Konstruktor erhält die ID des erstellten Textanimationsrahmenobjekts und den Zeiger auf das grafische Element, aus dem das Objekt erstellt wird. In der Initialisierungsliste erhält die Elternklasse die in den Konstruktorargumenten übergebene ID, Standardwerte für Koordinaten und einen Text sowie den Zeiger auf das grafische Element, der ebenfalls in den Konstruktorargumenten übergeben wird.

Die Methode zeigt einen Text auf dem Hintergrund an, wobei der Hintergrund gespeichert und wiederhergestellt wird:

bool CFrameText::TextOnBG( const string text, const int x, const int y, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, const color clr, const uchar opacity, bool redraw= false ) { int w= 0 ,h= 0 ; this .m_element.TextSize(text,w,h); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize(w,h,anchor,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray(x+shift_x,y+shift_y,w,h)) return false ; this .m_element.Text(x,y,text,clr,opacity,anchor); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=anchor; this .m_x_last=x; this .m_y_last=y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Die Logik der Methode ist in den Code-Kommentaren detailliert beschrieben. Ich habe es bereits im vorherigen Artikel während des Tests erklärt (eine ähnliche Logik wurde in OnChartEvent() des Test-EA eingestellt), also ist hier, glaube ich, alles klar. Nachdem der Text auf dem Formular gezeichnet wurde, werden seine Ankerpunkte, die X- und Y-Koordinaten sowie die Offset-Werte relativ zum Ankerpunkt in den Variablen der Elternklasse gesetzt. Ihre Werte werden verwendet, um den Hintergrund des Formulars wiederherzustellen, der durch den Text überschrieben wird.

Lassen Sie uns nun die zweite, abgeleitete Klasse des Animationsrahmenobjekts erstellen.



Rechteckklasse der Animationsrahmen

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\ erstellen wir die neue Datei FrameQuad.mqh der Klasse CFrameQuad.

Die übergeordnete Klassendatei sollte in die Klassendatei eingebunden (und von ihr abgeleitet) werden:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Frame.mqh" class CFrameQuad : public CFrame { private : double m_quad_x; double m_quad_y; uint m_quad_width; uint m_quad_height; public : CFrameQuad() {;} CFrameQuad( const int id,CGCnvElement *element) : CFrame(id, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ,element) { this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; }

Im privaten Abschnitt der Klasse werden die Klassenvariablen deklariert, in denen die Koordinaten und die Größe des Rechtecks gespeichert werden, das die gezeichnete Figur umschließt — dies sind die Koordinaten und die Größe des gespeicherten Bildbereichs des Hintergrundteils, der von der gezeichneten Figur überschrieben wird.



Der parametrische Konstruktor erhält die ID des erstellten Objekts und den Zeiger auf das grafische Element, aus dem das Objekt erstellt wird. Die in den Methodenargumenten übergebene ID, die Parameter für die Standardkoordinaten und die Rahmengröße sowie der Zeiger auf das grafische Element werden in der Initialisierungsliste des Konstruktors an den Konstruktor der übergeordneten Klasse übergeben. Legen Sie im Konstruktorkörper den Ankerpunkt der gezeichneten Figur als "oben links" fest. Dies ist notwendig, um den Versatz des kopierten Bereichs zu berechnen. Mit diesem Wert sind die Ankerpunkte der X- und Y-Koordinatenversätze gleich Null.

Da wir in der Klasse CCanvas über zahlreiche Zeichenmethoden verfügen, werden alle geeigneten Methoden zum Zeichnen von Figuren auf dem Hintergrund des Formularobjekts im öffentlichen Teil der Klasse deklariert, gefolgt von der Wiederherstellung des Hintergrunds:

public : CFrameQuad() {;} CFrameQuad( const int id,CGCnvElement *element) : CFrame(id, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ,element) { this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; } bool SetPixelOnBG( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineVerticalOnBG( const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineHorizontalOnBG( const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPolylineOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPolygonOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawRectangleOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawCircleOnBG( const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawTriangleOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawEllipseOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawArcOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPieOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const color fill_clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool FillOnBG( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint threshould= 0 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawRectangleFillOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawCircleFillOnBG( const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawTriangleFillOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPolygonFillOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawEllipseFillOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool SetPixelAAOnBG( const double x, const double y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineAAOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawLineWuOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawLineThickOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawLineThickVerticalOnBG( const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawLineThickHorizontalOnBG( const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolylineAAOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolylineWuOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolylineSmoothOnBG( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolylineThickOnBG( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolygonAAOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolygonWuOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolygonSmoothOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolygonThickOnBG( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawTriangleAAOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawTriangleWuOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawCircleAAOnBG( const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawCircleWuOnBG( const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawEllipseAAOnBG( const double x1, const double y1, const double x2, const double y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawEllipseWuOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); };

Die Implementierung jeder dieser Methoden ist ähnlich wie die Implementierung ähnlicher Zeichenmethoden. Allerdings haben fast alle von ihnen ihre Nuancen, die in ihrer Zeichenmethode enthalten sind (die Größe des gespeicherten Bereichs zweier ähnlicher Zeichenmethoden kann aufgrund der individuellen Eigenschaften jeder von ihnen unterschiedlich sein).

Werfen wir einen Blick auf die Implementierung dieser Methoden.



Die Methode zum Einstellen der Farbe des Punktes mit den angegebenen Koordinaten:

bool CFrameQuad::SetPixelOnBG( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height= 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.SetPixel(x,y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Die Logik der Methode ist im Code ausführlich kommentiert. Betrachten wir das Ganze etwas genauer. Hier setzen wir zunächst die X- und Y-Koordinaten des oberen linken Randes des Hintergrundrechteckbereichs, der im Array für die spätere Wiederherstellung des Hintergrunds unter dem gezeichneten Punkt gespeichert werden soll. Da es sich nur um einen Punkt handelt (ein Pixelbild), stimmen die Koordinaten des gespeicherten Bereichs mit den Koordinaten des gezeichneten Punkts überein und die Größe entspricht der eines einzelnen Pixels, d. h. 1 x 1.

Als Nächstes wird geprüft, ob der Hintergrund zuvor gespeichert wurde (anhand der Größe des Arrays, die nicht Null ist, in dem der Hintergrund gespeichert wird). Wenn ja, wird der zuvor gespeicherte Hintergrund des Formularobjekts wiederhergestellt (die Koordinaten und die Größe des wiederhergestellten Bereichs sind bereits in den Klassenvariablen festgelegt). Nachdem der Hintergrund erfolgreich wiederhergestellt wurde, speichern wir den Formularhintergrund mit den neuen Koordinaten des Punktes und zeichnen Sie den Punkt. Speichern wir die neuen Koordinaten sowie die Größe des gespeicherten Bereichs und die Verschiebung in den Klassenvariablen für die spätere Wiederherstellung des durch den neu gezeichneten Punkt gelöschten Hintergrunds.



Die Methode, die ein Segment einer vertikalen Linie zeichnet:

bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineVerticalOnBG( const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineVertical(x,y1,y2,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Hier unterscheidet sich die Berechnung der Koordinaten und der Größe des Rechtecks, das die Figur umrandet, von der Berechnung in der vorherigen Methode. Dies ist natürlich, da wir eine vertikale Linie mit der Breite von einem Pixel zeichnen. Die Höhe der Linie sollte als Differenz zwischen dem Maximal- und dem Minimalwert von zwei Y-Koordinaten der Linie berechnet werden. Die Y-Koordinate des gespeicherten Bereichs sollte dem Minimalwert der beiden Y-Koordinaten entsprechen (dem oberen Punkt der gezeichneten Linie).



Die Methode, die ein Segment einer horizontalen Linie zeichnet:

bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineHorizontalOnBG( const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=y; this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height= 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineHorizontal(x1,x2,y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Hier ist die Berechnung der Koordinaten und der Größe des gespeicherten Bereichs ähnlich wie bei der vorherigen Methode, außer dass es sich um eine horizontale Linie handelt und die Höhe hier gleich einem Pixel ist, während die Breite und die X-Koordinate des gespeicherten Bereichs berechnet werden sollten.



Die Methode, die ein Segment einer Freihandlinie zeichnet:



bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLine(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Dabei werden die Koordinaten und die Größe des gespeicherten Bereichs auf der Grundlage der Koordinaten der gezeichneten Linie errechnet.



Die Methode zeichnet eine Polylinie:



bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolylineOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolyline(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Hier ist die Idee zur der Berechnung der Koordinaten und der Größe des gespeicherten Bereichs die gleiche wie bei den oben besprochenen Methoden. Die Ausführung ist jedoch anders, da bei einer Polylinie (wie auch bei vielen anderen Figuren) die Koordinaten in Arrays und nicht in Form von Variablen übergeben werden, da es unmöglich ist, die Anzahl der Linienbögen oder die Anzahl der in den Methodenargumenten zu übergebenden Koordinaten vorher zu kennen. Deshalb sollten wir vor dem Aufruf der Methode zwei Arrays mit X-Koordinaten und den entsprechenden Y-Koordinaten jedes Linienknickpunktes füllen.

In der Methode erhalten wir die Maximal- und Minimalwerte aus den Arrays mit Hilfe der zuvor besprochenen Funktion, die den Minimal- oder Maximalwert aus dem an die Funktion übergebenen Array zurückgibt. Die erhaltenen Werte werden für die Berechnung der Koordinaten und der Größe des gespeicherten Formularhintergrundbereichs verwendet.



Die übrigen Methoden zum Zeichnen von Figuren ohne Glättung (man beachte nur die Berechnung der Koordinaten und der Größe des gespeicherten Bereichs):

bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolygonOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_width== 0 ) this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_height== 0 ) this .m_quad_height= 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygon(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawRectangleOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawRectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawCircleOnBG( const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { int rd=(r> 0 ? r : 1 ); this .m_quad_x=x-rd; this .m_quad_y=y-rd; double x2=x+rd; double y2=y+rd; if ( this .m_quad_x< 0 ) this .m_quad_x= 0 ; if ( this .m_quad_y< 0 ) this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil (x2- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ); this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil (y2- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawCircle(x,y,rd,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawTriangleOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (:: fmin (x1,x2),x3); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (:: fmin (y1,y2),y3); int max_x=:: fmax (:: fmax (x1,x2),x3); int max_y=:: fmax (:: fmax (y1,y2),y3); this .m_quad_width= int (max_x- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height= int (max_y- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawTriangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawEllipseOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawEllipse(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawArcOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2)- 1 ; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2)- 1 ; this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 2 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 2 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawArc(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,x4,y4,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPieOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const color fill_clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2)- 1 ; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2)- 1 ; this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 2 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 2 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPie(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,x4,y4,clr,fill_clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }





Betrachten wir nun die Methoden zum Zeichnen von gefüllten Primitiven ohne Glättung.

Die Methode zum Ausfüllen der Fläche:



bool CFrameQuad::FillOnBG( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint threshould= 0 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x= 0 ; this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= 0 ; this .m_quad_height= 0 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.Fill(x,y,clr,opacity,threshould); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Da die Methode einen willkürlich eingeschlossenen Bereich ausfüllt, können wir die Größe des gespeicherten Bereichs nicht im Voraus kennen. Deshalb soll hier das gesamte Formular gespeichert werden. Um dies zu erreichen, setzen wir die Koordinaten und die Größe auf Null. Bei diesen Werten speichert die Methode, die den rechteckigen Bereich des Bildes speichert, den gesamten Formularhintergrund in dem Array.



Was die übrigen Methoden zum Zeichnen von gefüllten Primitiven betrifft, so entspricht ihre Berechnung der Koordinaten und der Größe des gespeicherten Bereichs der Berechnung von einfachen, nicht geglätteten Primitiven, die zuvor betrachtet wurde. Werfen wir einen Blick auf die Methoden, wie sie sind:

bool CFrameQuad::DrawRectangleFillOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawRectangleFill(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawCircleFillOnBG( const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { int rd=(r> 0 ? r : 1 ); this .m_quad_x=x-rd; this .m_quad_y=y-rd; double x2=x+rd; double y2=y+rd; if ( this .m_quad_x< 0 ) this .m_quad_x= 0 ; if ( this .m_quad_y< 0 ) this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil (x2- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ); this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil (y2- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawCircleFill(x,y,rd,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawTriangleFillOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (:: fmin (x1,x2),x3)- 1 ; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (:: fmin (y1,y2),y3)- 1 ; int max_x=:: fmax (:: fmax (x1,x2),x3)+ 1 ; int max_y=:: fmax (:: fmax (y1,y2),y3)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_width= int (max_x- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height= int (max_y- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawTriangleFill(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolygonFillOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonFill(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawEllipseFillOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawEllipseFill(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }





Die Methoden zum Zeichnen von Primitiven mit Glättung.

Die Methode zum Zeichnen eines Punktes mit AntiAliasing-Algorithmus:



bool CFrameQuad::SetPixelAAOnBG( const double x, const double y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=x- 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_x< 0 ) this .m_quad_x= 0 ; this .m_quad_y=y- 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_y< 0 ) this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= 3 ; this .m_quad_height= 3 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.SetPixelAA(x,y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Hier unterscheidet sich die Berechnung der Koordinaten und der Größe des gespeicherten Bereichs von der gleichen Berechnung bei der Punktzeichnungsmethode ohne Glättung. Ein geglätteter Punkt kann auf drei benachbarten Pixeln (insgesamt 9, d.h. 3 x 3 Pixel) platziert werden, daher sollten die Abmessungen des gespeicherten Bereichs drei Pixel hoch und drei Pixel breit sein. Die X- und Y-Koordinaten sollten jeweils ein Pixel links und ein Pixel oberhalb der Koordinaten des Punktes selbst liegen. Auf diese Weise hat das Rechteck des gespeicherten Bereichs, das den Punkt umrandet, auf allen Seiten des gezeichneten Punkts einen Rand von einem Pixel, falls dieser durch den Glättungsalgorithmus verwischt und auf mehr als einem Pixel gezeichnet wird. Auf diese Weise kann die unvollständige Wiederherstellung des Hintergrunds, der durch einen gezeichneten Punkt mit Glättung ausgelöscht wurde, beseitigt werden.



Die Methode zum Zeichnen eines Segments einer Freihandlinie unter Verwendung des AntiAliasing-Algorithmus:

bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineAAOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineAA(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Das Testen der Methode ergab, dass die Kanten der gezeichneten Linie nicht verschwommen sind, so dass die Berechnung der gespeicherten Flächengröße mit der Berechnung bei der Linienzeichnungsmethode ohne Glättung übereinstimmt.



Die Methode, die ein Segment einer Freihandlinie mit dem Algorithmus von Wu zeichnet:

bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineWuOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineWu(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Hier ist die Berechnung aus dem gleichen Grund so ähnlich wie bei der vorherigen Methode.



Die Methode zeichnet ein Segment einer Freihandlinie mit einer bestimmten Breite unter Verwendung des Glättungsalgorithmus mit der Vorfilterung:



bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineThickOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { int correct= int (:: ceil (( double )size/ 2.0 ))+ 1 ; this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2)-correct; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2)-correct; this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 +correct* 2 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 +correct* 2 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineThick(x1,y1,x2,y2,size,clr,opacity,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Bei dieser Methode unterscheidet sich die Berechnung des gespeicherten Bereichs von den oben genannten. Da eine Linie mit einem solchen Glättungsalgorithmus einen editierbaren Wert und ein Aussehen ihrer Enden aufweist, sollte die Breite des gespeicherten Bereichs die Größe (Breite) der Linie und ihrer Kanten berücksichtigen (die Kanten der Linie können abgerundet werden, daher erhöht sich die Größe (Länge) der Linie um zwei Rundungsradien, d.h. um den als Linienbreite eingestellten Wert).



Die Methode zeichnet ein vertikales Segment einer Freihandlinie mit einer bestimmten Breite unter Verwendung des Glättungsalgorithmus mit der Vorfilterung:



bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineThickVerticalOnBG( const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { int correct_x=( int ):: ceil (( double )size/ 2.0 ); int correct_y=(end_style==LINE_END_BUTT ? 0 : correct_x); this .m_quad_x=x-correct_x; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2)-correct_y; this .m_quad_width=size; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 +correct_y* 2 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineThickVertical(x,y1,y2,size,clr,opacity,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Hier ist die Berechnung die gleiche wie bei der vorhergehenden Methode.



Die übrigen Methoden zum Zeichnen von geglätteten und anderen Primitiven:

bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineThickHorizontalOnBG( const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { int correct_y=( int ):: ceil (( double )size/ 2.0 ); int correct_x=(end_style==LINE_END_BUTT ? 0 : correct_y); this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2)-correct_x; this .m_quad_y=y-correct_y; this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 +correct_x* 2 ; this .m_quad_height=size; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineThickHorizontal(x1,x2,y,size,clr,opacity,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolylineAAOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolylineAA(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolylineWuOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolylineWu(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolylineSmoothOnBG( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_quad_x= 0 ; this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= this .m_element.Width(); this .m_quad_height= this .m_element.Height(); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolylineSmooth(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolylineThickOnBG( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { int correct= int (:: ceil (( double )size/ 2.0 ))+ 1 ; int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x-correct; this .m_quad_y=y-correct; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 +correct* 2 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 +correct* 2 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolylineThick(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolygonAAOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_width== 0 ) this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_height== 0 ) this .m_quad_height= 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonAA(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolygonWuOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_width== 0 ) this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_height== 0 ) this .m_quad_height= 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonWu(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolygonSmoothOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_quad_x= 0 ; this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= this .m_element.Width(); this .m_quad_height= this .m_element.Height(); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonSmooth(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolygonThickOnBG( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { int correct= int (:: ceil (( double )size/ 2.0 ))+ 1 ; int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x-correct; this .m_quad_y=y-correct; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 +correct* 2 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 +correct* 2 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonThick(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawTriangleAAOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (:: fmin (x1,x2),x3); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (:: fmin (y1,y2),y3); int max_x=:: fmax (:: fmax (x1,x2),x3); int max_y=:: fmax (:: fmax (y1,y2),y3); this .m_quad_width= int (max_x- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height= int (max_y- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawTriangleAA(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawTriangleWuOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (:: fmin (x1,x2),x3); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (:: fmin (y1,y2),y3); int max_x=:: fmax (:: fmax (x1,x2),x3); int max_y=:: fmax (:: fmax (y1,y2),y3); this .m_quad_width= int (max_x- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height= int (max_y- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawTriangleWu(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawCircleAAOnBG( const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { double rd=(r> 0 ? r : 1 ); this .m_quad_x=x-rd; this .m_quad_y=y-rd; double x2=x+rd; double y2=y+rd; if ( this .m_quad_x< 0 ) this .m_quad_x= 0 ; if ( this .m_quad_y< 0 ) this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil (x2- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ); this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil (y2- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawCircleAA(x,y,rd,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawCircleWuOnBG( const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { double rd=(r> 0 ? r : 1 ); this .m_quad_x=x-rd; this .m_quad_y=y-rd; double x2=x+rd; double y2=y+rd; if ( this .m_quad_x< 0 ) this .m_quad_x= 0 ; if ( this .m_quad_y< 0 ) this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil (x2- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ); this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil (y2- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawCircleWu(x,y,rd,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawEllipseAAOnBG ( const double x1, const double y1, const double x2, const double y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2)- 1 ; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2)- 1 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil (:: fabs (x2-x1)))+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil (:: fabs (y2-y1)))+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_width< 3 ) this .m_quad_width= 3 ; if ( this .m_quad_height< 3 ) this .m_quad_height= 3 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawEllipseAA(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawEllipseWuOnBG ( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_width< 3 ) this .m_quad_width= 3 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_height< 3 ) this .m_quad_height= 3 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawEllipseWu(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Dabei sind die Algorithmen zur Berechnung der gespeicherten Hintergrundfläche bei allen Methoden annähernd identisch mit den Berechnungsalgorithmen der oben betrachteten Methoden.

Bei den Zeichenmethoden für Ellipsen (DrawEllipseAAOnBG und DrawEllipseWuOnBG) wird die Figur nicht gezeichnet, wenn das Rechteck, innerhalb dessen die Ellipse gezeichnet wird, weniger als drei Pixel ist. Daher enthalten die Berechnungen hier die Prüfung auf eine Größe von weniger als drei Pixeln. Ich habe noch nicht entschieden, ob dies mein Fehler oder ein Feature der CCanvas-Klassenmethoden ist. Ich hoffe, dies später zu klären.



Ich habe alle Klassen der Animationsrahmen-Objekte entwickelt, die ich derzeit benötige.

Nun ist es an der Zeit, eine Klasse zu erstellen, die die erstellten Animationsframe-Objekte speichert, darauf zugreift und verwaltet.



Die Klasse soll (vorerst) zwei Listen zum Speichern von erstellten Animationsrahmen-Objekten (Text und Rechteck) enthalten, sowie die Methoden zum Erstellen und Verwalten neuer Objekte. Anschließend soll die Klasse alle Animationsobjekte speichern, die zu einem Formular gehören. So soll jedes Formular über einen eigenen Satz von Animationsobjekten verfügen, die dynamisch erstellt und der Liste der Formularanimationen hinzugefügt werden können.



Das Formular der Animationsklasse

In der Datei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\ erstellen wir die neue Datei Animations.mqh der CAnimations-Klasse.



Nur neu erstellte Nachfolgeklassendateien des Basis-Animationsframe-Objekts sollten in die Klassendatei aufgenommen werden, während die Klasse selbst von dem Basisobjekts der CObject-Standardbibliothek abgeleitet sein sollte:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "FrameText.mqh" #include "FrameQuad.mqh" class CAnimations : public CObject { }

Im privaten Teil der Klasse deklarieren wir den Zeiger auf das Objekt des grafischen Elements, aus dem Animationsobjekte erstellt werden sollen, zwei Listen zur Speicherung von zwei Arten von Animationsrahmenobjekten und die Methoden zur Rückgabe des Flags, das das Vorhandensein eines bestimmten Objekts in der Liste anzeigt, sowie die Methoden, die den Zeiger auf das vorhandene Animationsrahmenobjekt zurückgeben oder es vorläufig erstellen, wenn es nicht in der Liste enthalten ist:



class CAnimations : public CObject { private : CGCnvElement *m_element; CArrayObj m_list_frames_text; CArrayObj m_list_frames_quad; bool IsPresentFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id); CFrame *GetOrCreateFrame( const string soutce, const int id, const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const bool create_new); public :

Alle Methoden werden im Folgenden beschrieben.



Deklarieren wir im öffentlichen Teil der Klasse die Methoden zum Erstellen und Arbeiten mit Objekten in den Listen und die Methoden zum Zeichnen von Primitiven, während wir den Hintergrund speichern und wiederherstellen:

public : CAnimations(CGCnvElement *element); CAnimations(){;} CFrame *CreateNewFrameText( const int id); CFrame *CreateNewFrameQuad( const int id); CFrame *GetFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id); CArrayObj *GetListFramesText( void ) { return & this .m_list_frames_text; } CArrayObj *GetListFramesQuad( void ) { return & this .m_list_frames_quad; } bool TextOnBG( const int id, const string text, const int x, const int y, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, const color clr, const uchar opacity, const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool SetPixelOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineVerticalOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineHorizontalOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPolylineOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPolygonOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawRectangleOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawCircleOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawTriangleOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawEllipseOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawArcOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPieOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const color fill_clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool FillOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint threshould= 0 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawRectangleFillOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawCircleFillOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawTriangleFillOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPolygonFillOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawEllipseFillOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool SetPixelAAOnBG( const int id, const double x, const double y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineAAOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawLineWuOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawLineThickOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawLineThickVerticalOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawLineThickHorizontalOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolylineAAOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolylineWuOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolylineSmoothOnBG( const int id, const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolylineThickOnBG( const int id, const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolygonAAOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolygonWuOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolygonSmoothOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolygonThickOnBG( const int id, const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawTriangleAAOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawTriangleWuOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawCircleAAOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawCircleWuOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawEllipseAAOnBG( const int id, const double x1, const double y1, const double x2, const double y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawEllipseWuOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); };





Implementieren wir jetzt die deklarierten Methoden

Der parametrische Konstruktor:

CAnimations::CAnimations(CGCnvElement *element) { this .m_element=element; }

Der Wert des Zeigers auf das in den Argumenten übergebene grafische Elementobjekt wird für den Pointer m_element gesetzt.



Die Methode, die den Zeiger auf das Animationsframe-Objekt nach Typ und ID zurückgibt:



CFrame *CAnimations::GetFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id) { CFrame *frame= NULL ; int total= ( frame_type==ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT ? this .m_list_frames_text.Total() : frame_type==ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD ? this .m_list_frames_quad.Total() : 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { switch (frame_type) { case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT : frame= this .m_list_frames_text.At(i); break ; case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD : frame= this .m_list_frames_quad.At(i); break ; default : break ; } if (frame== NULL ) continue ; if (frame.ID()==id) return frame; } return NULL ; }

Die Logik der Methode ist in den Code-Kommentaren ausführlich beschrieben und bedarf keiner weiteren Erläuterung.

Die Methode gibt das Flag zurück, das das Vorhandensein des Rahmenobjekts mit dem angegebenen Typ und der ID in der Liste:



bool CAnimations::IsPresentFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id) { return ( this .GetFrame(frame_type,id)!= NULL ); }

Die Methode gibt als Wahrheitswert das Ergebnis des Aufrufs der oben besprochenen Methode GetFrame() zurück. Wenn die Methode GetFrame() ein Ergebnis ungleich NULL zurückgibt (das gewünschte Objekt ist in der Liste vorhanden), gibt die Methode true zurück, andernfalls — false.



Die Methode erstellt ein neues Textanimationsrahmenobjekt:



CFrame *CAnimations::CreateNewFrameText( const int id) { if ( this .IsPresentFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT,id)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_ALREADY_IN_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } CFrame *frame= new CFrameText(id, this .m_element); if (frame== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_FRAME)); return NULL ; } if (! this .m_list_frames_text.Add(frame)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST), " ID: " ,id); delete frame; return NULL ; } return frame; }

Die Logik der Methode ist in den Code-Kommentaren vollständig beschrieben.

Die Methode erstellt ein neues Rechteck-Animationsframe-Objekt:



CFrame *CAnimations::CreateNewFrameQuad( const int id) { if ( this .IsPresentFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,id)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_ALREADY_IN_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } CFrame *frame= new CFrameQuad(id, this .m_element); if (frame== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_FRAME)); return NULL ; } if (! this .m_list_frames_quad.Add(frame)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST), " ID: " ,id); delete frame; return NULL ; } return frame; }

Die Methode ist identisch mit der oben besprochenen.

Die Methode gibt den Zeiger zurück oder erstellt ein neues Animationsframe-Objekt:



CFrame *CAnimations::GetOrCreateFrame( const string source, const int id, const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const bool create_new) { CFrameQuad *frame_q= NULL ; CFrameText *frame_t= NULL ; switch (frame_type) { case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT : frame_t= this .GetFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT,id); if (frame_t!= NULL ) return frame_t; if (!create_new) { :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_NOT_EXIST_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } return this .CreateNewFrameText(id); case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD : frame_q= this .GetFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,id); if (frame_q!= NULL ) return frame_q; if (!create_new) { :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_NOT_EXIST_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } return this .CreateNewFrameQuad(id); default : return NULL ; } }

Die Logik der Methode wird in den Code-Kommentaren beschrieben. Wenn wir mit einem Animationsrahmen arbeiten müssen, können wir ihn vorher erstellen, den Zeiger darauf erhalten und das erhaltene Objekt verwalten. Wenn Objekte dynamisch erstellt werden müssen, ermöglicht es diese Methode, zunächst ein neues Objekt zu erstellen (vorausgesetzt, es gibt kein Objekt mit einer bestimmten ID) und den Zeiger darauf zurückzugeben. Auf diese Weise ist es möglich, die dynamische Erstellung eines Objekts zu veranlassen, den Zeiger auf das Objekt sofort zu erhalten und es zu verwalten.

Die Methoden zur Arbeit mit Animationsframe-Objekten.

Die Methode zeigt einen Text auf dem Hintergrund an, wobei der Hintergrund gespeichert und wiederhergestellt wird:



bool CAnimations::TextOnBG( const int id, const string text, const int x, const int y, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, const color clr, const uchar opacity, const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameText *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.TextOnBG(text,x,y,anchor,clr,opacity,redraw); }

Die Methode erhält die Objekt-ID, die Parameter für den angezeigten Text (den Text selbst, die X- und Y-Koordinaten, den Ankerpunkt, die Farbe und die Deckkraft), das Flag, das anzeigt, dass ein neues Objekt mit der angegebenen ID erstellt werden muss, falls das Objekt mit dieser ID nicht in der Liste vorhanden ist, und das Flag für das Neuzeichnen des Diagramms.

Als Nächstes wird der Zeiger auf das gewünschte Objekt geholt (oder das Objekt erstellt, wenn es nicht vorhanden ist). Wenn es nicht gelingt, den Zeiger zu erhalten, wird false zurückgegeben.

Wenn der Zeiger erhalten wurde, gib das Ergebnis der Methode TextOnBG() des erhaltenen Textanimationsrahmenobjekts zurück.



Die Methode zum Einstellen der Farbe des Punktes mit den angegebenen Koordinaten:

bool CAnimations::SetPixelOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.SetPixelOnBG(x,y,clr,opacity,redraw); }

Die Logik der Methode ist identisch mit der oben besprochenen Methode. Die Methode erhält die Objekt-ID, die X- und Y-Koordinaten der gezeichneten Figur, ihre Farbe und Deckkraft, das Flag, das anzeigt, dass ein neues Objekt mit der angegebenen ID erstellt werden muss, falls das Objekt mit einer solchen ID nicht in der Liste vorhanden ist, und das Flag für das Neuzeichnen des Diagramms.

Als Nächstes wird der Zeiger auf das gewünschte Objekt geholt (oder das Objekt erstellt, wenn es nicht vorhanden ist). Wenn es nicht gelingt, den Zeiger zu erhalten, wird false zurückgegeben.

Wenn es gelingt, den Zeiger zu erhalten, wird das Ergebnis der Methode SetPixelOnBG() des erhaltenen Animationsrechteck-Rahmenobjekts zurückgegeben.



Andere Methoden zum Zeichnen von Primitiven.



Die Logik der übrigen Methoden zum Zeichnen von Figuren ist identisch mit der Logik der oben besprochenen Methoden. Werfen wir einen Blick auf deren Code:

bool CAnimations::DrawLineVerticalOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineVerticalOnBG(x,y1,y2,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineHorizontalOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineHorizontalOnBG(x1,x2,y,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolylineOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolylineOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolygonOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolygonOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawRectangleOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawRectangleOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawCircleOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawCircleOnBG(x,y,r,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawTriangleOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawTriangleOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawEllipseOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawEllipseOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawArcOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawArcOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,x4,y4,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawPieOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const color fill_clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPieOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,x4,y4,clr,fill_clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::FillOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint threshould= 0 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.FillOnBG(x,y,clr,opacity,threshould,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawRectangleFillOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawRectangleFillOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawCircleFillOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawCircleFillOnBG(x,y,r,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawTriangleFillOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawTriangleFillOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolygonFillOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolygonFillOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawEllipseFillOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawEllipseFillOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::SetPixelAAOnBG( const int id, const double x, const double y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.SetPixelAAOnBG(x,y,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineAAOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineAAOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineWuOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineWuOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineThickOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineThickOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,size,clr,opacity,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineThickVerticalOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineThickVerticalOnBG(x,y1,y2,size,clr,opacity,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineThickHorizontalOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineThickHorizontalOnBG(x1,x2,y,size,clr,opacity,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolylineAAOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolylineAAOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolylineWuOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolylineWuOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolylineSmoothOnBG( const int id, const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolylineSmoothOnBG(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolylineThickOnBG( const int id, const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolylineThickOnBG(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolygonAAOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolygonAAOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolygonWuOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolygonWuOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolygonSmoothOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolygonSmoothOnBG(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolygonThickOnBG( const int id, const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolygonThickOnBG(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawTriangleAAOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawTriangleAAOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawTriangleWuOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawTriangleWuOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawCircleAAOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawCircleAAOnBG(x,y,r,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawCircleWuOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawCircleWuOnBG(x,y,r,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawEllipseAAOnBG( const int id, const double x1, const double y1, const double x2, const double y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawEllipseAAOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawEllipseWuOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawEllipseWuOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw,style); }





Die neu geschaffene Klasse von Animationsobjekten sollte ein integraler Bestandteil des Formularobjekts sein. So soll jedes Formular seine eigenen Methoden zur Erstellung von Bildern haben.



Öffnen wir die Datei der Formularobjektklasse \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh und fügen die notwendigen Verbesserungen ein.



Binden wir noch die Datei der Animationsobjektklasse ein:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "GCnvElement.mqh" #include "ShadowObj.mqh" #include "Animations\Animations.mqh"

Entfernen wir die Pixelkopier-Objektklasse aus dem Verzeichnis (ich habe sie in eine andere Datei verschoben):

#include "GCnvElement.mqh" #include "ShadowObj.mqh" #include "Animations\Animations.mqh" class CPixelCopier : public CObject { private : ... }

Im privaten Abschnitt der Klasse, anstelle der Pixelkopierliste



CArrayObj m_list_pc_obj;

Deklarieren wir den Zeiger auf das Objekt der Animationsklasse:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "GCnvElement.mqh" #include "ShadowObj.mqh" #include "Animations\Animations.mqh" class CForm : public CGCnvElement { private : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CAnimations *m_animations; CShadowObj *m_shadow_obj; color m_color_frame; int m_frame_width_left; int m_frame_width_right; int m_frame_width_top; int m_frame_width_bottom; void Initialize( void ); string CreateNameDependentObject( const string base_name) const { return :: StringSubstr ( this .NameObj(),:: StringLen (:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ))+ 1 )+ "_" +base_name; } CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); void CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity); public :

Entfernen wir die Deklaration der bereits überflüssigen Methode IsPresentPC() aus dem privaten Teil, sowie ihre Implementierung aus dem Code:

void CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity); bool IsPresentPC( const int id); public :

Entfernen wir die bereits unnötige Methode aus dem öffentlichen Abschnitt der Klasse:

CForm *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_elements; } CArrayObj *GetListPC( void ) { return & this .m_list_pc_obj; } CGCnvElement *GetShadowObj( void ) { return this .m_shadow_obj; }

und fügen die neuen Methoden hinzu, die die Zeiger auf das Animationsobjekt und die Listen der Text- und Rechteckanimationsrahmen zurückgeben:



CGCnvElement *GetShadowObj( void ) { return this .m_shadow_obj; } CAnimations *GetAnimationsObj( void ) { return this .m_animations; } CArrayObj *GetListFramesText( void ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.GetListFramesText() : NULL ); } CArrayObj *GetListFramesQuad( void ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.GetListFramesQuad() : NULL ); }

Entfernen wir jetzt die Deklaration der Methode zur Erstellung eines neuen Pixelkopierobjekts:



CPixelCopier *CreateNewPixelCopier( const int id, const int x_coord, const int y_coord, const int width, const int height);

Die Implementierung der Methode, die außerhalb des Klassenkörpers geschrieben wurde, wird ebenfalls entfernt.

Wir schreiben in den Methodenblock für die Arbeit mit Bildpixeln im öffentlichen Abschnitt der Klasse die neuen Methoden für die Erstellung von Animationsrahmenobjekten, die Rückgabe von Zeigern auf erstellte Objekte und Zeichenmethoden, die den Hintergrund speichern und wiederherstellen: