DoEasy 函数库中的图形（第七十九部分）：“动画框”对象类及其衍生对象

内容

概述

在上一篇文章中，我已创建了类，来保存和之后恢复位于所绘制造型的下层背景部分。 在此，我将重启这个概念的探究，并基于它创建若干个类：单个动画框、及其衍生类 — 文本动画框和矩形动画框类。

基类包含单个动画框的一套通用属性，而其衍生类将拥有自己固有的绘制造型的方法。 文本动画类能够操控文本，而矩形动画框能够创建单个动画框，并利用基于诸如 CCanvas 类的绘制方法在其内绘制各种造型。

每个所创建交互窗对象都有一套在画布上绘图的自定义方法，这令我们可在交互窗上快速创建和管理新的图像。 为了能够在每个交互窗中方便地运用绘图工具，我将创建一个通用类来显示交互窗上所有已创建文本和形状图像的列表。 稍后，我还会添加新的动画方法，它们的清单也将放置到通用类之中。 这样的概念允许我们动态创建新图像，并将它们保存到相应的列表当中。 接下来，可以从交互窗对象中快速恢复它们，并显示在其背景之上。 在这种情况下，该类对象会自动将交互窗的背景保存在它们之下。 如果对象被删除、更改或移动，则恢复所保存的背景。



因此，在本篇文章中，我将略微修改前几篇文章里创建的绘制框的代码，开发基本动画框对象类，并开发两个衍生类 — 文本动画框和矩形动画框类。 我们来创建存储这些框对象列表的类，并提供从交互窗对象中操控它们的能力。







改进库类

首先，我们改进之前创建的库类。 在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh 里，在矩形动画框类中添加动画框列表和所绘制造型类型列表：

enum ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE { ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT, ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD, }; enum ENUM_FIGURE_TYPE { FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL, FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_VERTICAL, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_VERTICAL_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_HORIZONTAL, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_HORIZONTAL_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_SMOOTH, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_SMOOTH, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_RECTANGLE, FIGURE_TYPE_RECTANGLE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_ARC, FIGURE_TYPE_PIE, };

我将用动画框类型来识别动画框对象（无论是文本、绘制的造型、还是我将在后续文章中引入的任何其它动画框类型）。 绘制造型的类型可准确指示单个矩形动画框中的绘制内容。 这些类型对应于 CCanvas 类中现有的绘制方法（在类方法表格中的“数据访问”、“绘制图元”、“绘制填充图元" 和 "运用抗锯齿绘制图元 ”部分）。

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh 里，加入新的消息索引:

MSG_FORM_OBJECT_TEXT_NO_SHADOW_OBJ_FIRST_CREATE_IT, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SHADOW_OBJ, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_PC_OBJ, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_PC_OBJ_ALREADY_IN_LIST, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_PC_OBJ_NOT_EXIST_LIST, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_FRAME, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_ALREADY_IN_LIST, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_NOT_EXIST_LIST, MSG_SHADOW_OBJ_IMG_SMALL_BLUR_LARGE,

及与新添加的索引相对应的消息文本:

{ "Отсутствует объект тени. Необходимо сначала его создать при помощи метода CreateShadowObj()" , "There is no shadow object. You must first create it using the CreateShadowObj () method" }, { "Не удалось создать новый объект для тени" , "Failed to create new object for shadow" }, { "Не удалось создать новый объект-копировщик пикселей" , "Failed to create new pixel copier object" }, { "В списке уже есть объект-копировщик пикселей с идентификатором " , "There is already a pixel copier object in the list with ID " }, { "В списке нет объекта-копировщика пикселей с идентификатором " , "No pixel copier object with ID " }, { "Не удалось создать новый объект-кадр анимации" , "Failed to create new animation frame object" }, { "В списке уже есть объект-кадр анимации с идентификатором " , "The list already contains an animation frame object with an ID " }, { "В списке нет объекта-кадра анимации с идентификатором " , "No animation frame object with ID " }, { "Ошибка! Размер изображения очень маленький или очень большое размытие" , "Error! Image size is very small or very large blur" },





在函数库服务函数文件 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh中，添加返回数组中最大值和最小值的函数：

template < typename T> bool ArrayMaximumValue( const string source, const T &array[],T &max_value) { if ( ArraySize (array)== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_EMPTY_ARRAY); return false ; } max_value= 0 ; int index= ArrayMaximum (array); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; max_value=array[index]; return true ; } template < typename T> bool ArrayMinimumValue( const string source, const T &array[],T &min_value) { if ( ArraySize (array)== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_EMPTY_ARRAY); return false ; } min_value= 0 ; int index= ArrayMinimum (array); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; min_value=array[index]; return true ; }

这些函数依据所传递的引用，返回位于数组中的最大值或最小值。 因为位于数组单元格中的数值可能是“无效”的，故函数的任何返回值都是 bool 类型。 例如，如果从数组收到的数据返回 -1（就像在许多函数中所做的那样），则这样的值可以是数组中设置的数值之一。 当返回有效值 (-1) 时，我们的程序假定这是一个错误。 这是不正确的。 因此，如果出现错误，我们将返回 false，而在数组中找到的最大值或最小值则赋值给通过引用传递给函数的变量。 如果函数返回 true，则变量里存储所需的数值。 source 变量接收所调用函数的方法名称。 如若发生错误，这可以令我们查看调用该函数的方法名称，以及错误消息。



该变量还接收函数返回的绘制造型类型的描述：

string FigureTypeDescription( const ENUM_FIGURE_TYPE figure_type) { return ( StringSubstr ( EnumToString (figure_type), 12 )); }

在此，以枚举格式传递给函数的类型被转换为字符串描述。 从第 12 个字符位置开始的子字符串是从类型文本表达中提取出来的，以便裁剪不必要的文本。 例如，FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE 图形类型转换为 "FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE"，且必要子串 就是从这个文本 "FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE" 中第 12 个字符开始提取出来的。 字符串 “TRIANGLE” 就是返回的结果。



在前一篇文章中，当创建把一部分背景复制到数组的方法时，我是通过交互窗上显示的文本大小来定义索要复制的背景矩形的大小和坐标。 在此，我会显示图像。 它们的大小不再由文本大小定义。 因此，我们需要创建一个方法来定义背景部分需复制矩形的坐标和大小。

在图形元素类的 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh 文件中，重命名方法

void TextGetShiftXY ( const string text, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, int &shift_x, int &shift_y);

现在该方法称为 GetShiftXYbyText()。 我们来声明一个新方法，按照相对于对象锚点所的指定大小，返回需复制图像部分的坐标和大小：

void GetShiftXYbyText( const string text, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, int &shift_x, int &shift_y); void GetShiftXYbySize ( const int width, const int height, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, int &shift_x, int &shift_y);

在类清单的末尾实现它们。

该方法按大小返回相对于矩形锚点的坐标偏移量：

void CGCnvElement::GetShiftXYbySize( const int width, const int height, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, int &shift_x, int &shift_y) { switch (anchor) { case TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y= 0 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y=-height/ 2 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y=-height; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP : shift_x=-width/ 2 ; shift_y= 0 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER : shift_x=-width/ 2 ; shift_y=-height/ 2 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM : shift_x=-width/ 2 ; shift_y=-height; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP : shift_x=-width; shift_y= 0 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER : shift_x=-width; shift_y=-height/ 2 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM : shift_x=-width; shift_y=-height; break ; default : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y= 0 ; break ; } }

在此，根据复制区域的宽度和高度，以及传递给方法的锚点，计算相对于锚点的坐标偏移，并将它们赋值给通过引用传递给方法的变量。

该方法返回相对于文本锚点的坐标偏移：

void CGCnvElement::GetShiftXYbyText( const string text , const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, int &shift_x, int &shift_y) { int tw= 0 ,th= 0 ; this .TextSize( text ,tw,th); this .GetShiftXYbySize(tw,th,anchor,shift_x,shift_y); }

此处我们首先定义传递给方法的文本大小，并调用上面研究过的方法定义保存交互窗背景图片区域的坐标偏移。



在前一篇文章中，我曾开发了复制交互窗背景图像一部分，并在之后从数组中恢复它的类。 该类是在交互窗对象类文件中设置的。 现在我从交互窗对象类文件中删除该类，将其重新定位到新创建的框对象类的文件中（我再次发现在单独的文件中编写和存储类更好）。

因此，我们为单个动画框创建一个基类。 该类将包含其所有衍生后代共有的属性。



“动画框”对象类

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ 中，创建新 Animations\ 文件夹，内含 CFrame 类的新 Frame.mqh 文件。



图形元素对象类的文件应该包含到类文件中：

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\GCnvElement.mqh"

接下来，放置从交互窗对象类文件中移除的像素复印机对象类（在上一篇文章中已研究过）：



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\GCnvElement.mqh" class CPixelCopier : public CObject { protected : CGCnvElement *m_element; uint m_array[]; int m_id; int m_x; int m_y; int m_w; int m_h; int m_wr; int m_hr; public : virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CPixelCopier *obj_compared=node; return (mode== 0 ? ( this .ID()>obj_compared.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<obj_compared.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ) : WRONG_VALUE ); } void SetElement(CGCnvElement *element) { this .m_element=element; } void SetID( const int id) { this .m_id=id; } void SetCoordX( const int value) { this .m_x=value; } void SetCoordY( const int value) { this .m_y=value; } void SetWidth( const int value) { this .m_w=value; } void SetHeight( const int value) { this .m_h=value; } int ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } int CoordX( void ) const { return this .m_x; } int CoordY( void ) const { return this .m_y; } int Width( void ) const { return this .m_w; } int Height( void ) const { return this .m_h; } int WidthReal( void ) const { return this .m_wr; } int HeightReal( void ) const { return this .m_hr; } bool CopyImgDataToArray( const uint x_coord, const uint y_coord, uint width, uint height); bool CopyImgDataToCanvas( const int x_coord, const int y_coord); CPixelCopier ( void ){;} CPixelCopier ( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, CGCnvElement *element) : m_id(id), m_x(x),m_y(y),m_w(w),m_wr(w),m_h(h),m_hr(h) { this .m_element=element; } ~CPixelCopier ( void ){;} }; bool CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( const uint x_coord, const uint y_coord, uint width, uint height) { int x1=( int )x_coord; int y1=( int )y_coord; if (x1> this .m_element.Width()- 1 || y1> this .m_element.Height()- 1 ) return false ; this .m_wr= int (width== 0 ? this .m_element.Width() : width); this .m_hr= int (height== 0 ? this .m_element.Height() : height); int x2= int (x1+ this .m_wr- 1 ); int y2= int (y1+ this .m_hr- 1 ); if (x2>= this .m_element.Width()- 1 ) x2= this .m_element.Width()- 1 ; if (y2>= this .m_element.Height()- 1 ) y2= this .m_element.Height()- 1 ; this .m_wr=x2-x1+ 1 ; this .m_hr=y2-y1+ 1 ; int size= this .m_wr* this .m_hr; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array,size)!=size) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE, true ); return false ; } int n= 0 ; for ( int y=y1;y<y1+ this .m_hr;y++) { for ( int x=x1;x<x1+ this .m_wr;x++) { this .m_array[n]= this .m_element.GetCanvasObj().PixelGet(x,y); n++; } } return true ; } bool CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( const int x_coord, const int y_coord) { int size=:: ArraySize ( this .m_array); if (size== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_EMPTY_ARRAY, true ); return false ; } int n= 0 ; for ( int y=y_coord;y<y_coord+ this .m_hr;y++) { for ( int x=x_coord;x<x_coord+ this .m_wr;x++) { this .m_element.GetCanvasObj().PixelSet(x,y, this .m_array[n]); n++; } } return true ; }

此处唯一（暂时）更改的是我把应该在复制之前保存的整个交互窗图像的代码注释掉了。 此处发生的错误导致直接从图形资源复制背景，而非从交互窗对象数组。 图形资源包含应用于交互窗背景图像的所有变化。 为了修复这个问题，我需要将交互窗外观保存到一个单独的数组当中，其中包含原始交互窗图像的副本。 我已经有了一个这样的数组，但我仍然需要创建方法，在原始交互窗外观创建完毕后立即将其保存。 至此，我已经注释掉了这些代码。 含有整个交互窗（而不是其部分）大小的背景，将在循环中恢复交互窗背景部分（即，并非将一个数组复制到另一个数组，而是来自存储在交互窗背景图像部分副本的数组）。



接下来，在像素复制器类清单末尾，编写动画框对象类的主体：

class CFrame : public CPixelCopier { protected : ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE m_frame_figure_type; ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR m_anchor_last; double m_x_last; double m_y_last; int m_shift_x_prev; int m_shift_y_prev; public : ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR LastAnchor( void ) const { return this .m_anchor_last; } double LastX( void ) const { return this .m_x_last; } double LastY( void ) const { return this .m_y_last; } int LastShiftX( void ) const { return this .m_shift_x_prev; } int LastShiftY( void ) const { return this .m_shift_y_prev; } ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE FrameFigureType( void ) const { return this .m_frame_figure_type; } CFrame(); protected : CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const string text, CGCnvElement *element); CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, CGCnvElement *element); };

该类派生自像素复印机对象类，所以，实际上就是像素复印机对象类。



类中声明的所有变量和方法都已在注释中讲述。 鉴于该类是其它动画框类的基类，因此所有衍生后代的通用属性和方法都在这里设置。

返回最后坐标、偏移量和锚点的变量和方法是必要的，以便我们能够在恢复图像时确定之前保存的图像部分的坐标。 这些坐标保存的是绘制图像时被擦除的背景。

该类拥有三个构造函数：

默认的公开构造函数， 受保护的文本框对象构造函数， 受保护的矩形框对象构造函数，



我们来研究受保护构造函数的实现。

矩形框的构造函数：

CFrame::CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h,CGCnvElement *element) : CPixelCopier(id,x,y,w,h,element) { this .m_frame_figure_type=ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD; this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last=x; this .m_y_last=y; this .m_shift_x_prev= 0 ; this .m_shift_y_prev= 0 ; }

构造函数接收欲创建矩形框对象的 ID、其 X 和 Y 坐标、框的宽度和高度，以及指向欲创建新对象的图形元素对象的指针。 由于该类是像素复制器对象的衍生后代，因此在构造函数初始化清单中要将所有必要的参数传递给基类的构造函数。 这些参数都是需要传递给构造函数参数的属性。

为类主体中的所有类成员变量设置默认参数。



文本框的构造函数：



CFrame::CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const string text, CGCnvElement *element) { int w= 0 ,h= 0 ; this .m_element=element; this .m_element.GetCanvasObj().TextSize(text,w,h); this .m_anchor_last= this .m_element.TextAnchor(); this .m_frame_figure_type=ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT; this .m_x_last=x; this .m_y_last=y; this .m_shift_x_prev= 0 ; this .m_shift_y_prev= 0 ; CPixelCopier::SetID(id); CPixelCopier::SetCoordX(x); CPixelCopier::SetCoordY(y); CPixelCopier::SetWidth(w); CPixelCopier::SetHeight(h); }

构造函数接收欲创建文本框对象的 ID、其 X 和 Y 坐标、文本和指向欲创建新对象的图形元素对象的指针。

在类主体中，首先定义文本大小，然后设置类成员变量的默认值，并将欲创建对象的 ID、其坐标和文本大小赋值给父类像素复制机对象。



创建动画帧对象类衍生后代的对象类。



文本动画框类

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\ 里，创建 CFrameText 类的新文件 FrameText.mqh。

动画框类的文件应该包含在该文件之中，而类本身应该是其衍生后代：



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Frame.mqh" class CFrameText : public CFrame { private : public : bool TextOnBG( const string text, const int x, const int y, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, const color clr, const uchar opacity, bool redraw= false ); CFrameText() {;} CFrameText( const int id,CGCnvElement *element) : CFrame(id, 0 , 0 , "" ,element) {} };

在此我们可以看到一个在交互窗对象背景上绘制文本的公开方法，和两个构造函数 — 默认和参数型。



参数型构造函数接收欲创建文本动画框对象的 ID，和指向欲创建对象的图形元素的指针。 在初始化清单中，父类接收在构造函数参数中传递的 ID、坐标和文本的默认值，以及在构造函数参数中传递的指向图形元素的指针。

在背景上显示文本，同时保存和恢复背景的方法：

bool CFrameText::TextOnBG( const string text, const int x, const int y, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, const color clr, const uchar opacity, bool redraw= false ) { int w= 0 ,h= 0 ; this .m_element.TextSize(text,w,h); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize(w,h,anchor,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray(x+shift_x,y+shift_y,w,h)) return false ; this .m_element.Text(x,y,text,clr,opacity,anchor); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=anchor; this .m_x_last=x; this .m_y_last=y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

该方法的逻辑在代码注释中已有详述。 上一篇文章中我已在测试过程中研究过它了（与在测试 EA 部分的 OnChartEvent() 处理程序中设置的逻辑类似），所以，我相信，此处的一切也都很清晰。 在交互窗上绘制文本之后，在父类的变量中设置其锚点、X 和 Y 坐标，以及相对于锚点的偏移值。 它们的值将用于恢复被文本覆盖的交互窗图像背景。

现在，我们来创建动画帧对象的第二个衍生后代类。



矩形动画框类

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\ 里，创建 CFrameQuad 类的新文件 FrameQuad.mqh。

父类文件应该包含在（以及派生自）类文件：



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Frame.mqh" class CFrameQuad : public CFrame { private : double m_quad_x; double m_quad_y; uint m_quad_width; uint m_quad_height; public : CFrameQuad() {;} CFrameQuad( const int id,CGCnvElement *element) : CFrame(id, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ,element) { this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; }

在类的私密部分，声明类成员变量，用于存储围绕所绘制造型的矩形的坐标和大小 — 这些是需保存的，被所绘制造型覆盖的背景部分图像区域的坐标和大小。



参数型构造函数接收欲创建对象的 ID，和指向欲创建对象图形元素的指针。 在方法参数中传递的 ID、默认坐标和帧大小参数、以及指向图形元素的指针，将传递给构造函数初始化清单中的父类构造函数。 在构造函数主体中，将绘制图形的锚点设置为“左上角”。 这是计算复制区域偏移所必需的。 有了这个值，X 和 Y 坐标锚点偏移就等于零。

由于我们在 CCanvas 类中有大量的绘制方法，所有在交互窗对象背景上绘制造型的相应方法都在类的公开部分声明，随后是恢复背景：

public : CFrameQuad() {;} CFrameQuad( const int id,CGCnvElement *element) : CFrame(id, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ,element) { this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; } bool SetPixelOnBG( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineVerticalOnBG( const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineHorizontalOnBG( const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPolylineOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPolygonOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawRectangleOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawCircleOnBG( const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawTriangleOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawEllipseOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawArcOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPieOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const color fill_clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool FillOnBG( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint threshould= 0 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawRectangleFillOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawCircleFillOnBG( const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawTriangleFillOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPolygonFillOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawEllipseFillOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool SetPixelAAOnBG( const double x, const double y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineAAOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawLineWuOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawLineThickOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawLineThickVerticalOnBG( const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawLineThickHorizontalOnBG( const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolylineAAOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolylineWuOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolylineSmoothOnBG( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolylineThickOnBG( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolygonAAOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolygonWuOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolygonSmoothOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolygonThickOnBG( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawTriangleAAOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawTriangleWuOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawCircleAAOnBG( const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawCircleWuOnBG( const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawEllipseAAOnBG( const double x1, const double y1, const double x2, const double y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawEllipseWuOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); };

这些方法的每一个实现，都与类似的绘图方法实现相似。 不过，几乎所有的绘制方法都有其固有的细微差别（两种相似的绘制方法的保存区域的大小可能因它们各自的特点而有所不同）。

我们来看看这些方法的实现。



设置指定坐标点颜色的方法：

bool CFrameQuad::SetPixelOnBG( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height= 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.SetPixel(x,y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

该方法的逻辑已在代码中进行了足够详细的注释。 我们来更通透地研究一下。 此处我们先把背景矩形区域左上边缘的 X、Y坐标保存到数组中，以便后续恢复绘制点之下的背景。 由于这只是一个点（一个像素的图像），保存区域的坐标与绘制点的坐标匹配，大小与单个像素的大小匹配，即 1 x 1。

接下来我们检查背景是否之前已保存（依据保存背景的数组大小非零）。 如果是，则恢复之前保存的交互窗对象背景（恢复区域的坐标和大小已在类变量中设置）。 背景恢复成功后，保存带有新像素点坐标的交互窗背景，并绘制像素点。 在类变量中保存新坐标，以及保存区域的大小和位移，以便后续恢复被新绘制的像素点擦除的背景。



绘制一条垂直线段的方法：

bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineVerticalOnBG( const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineVertical(x,y1,y2,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

在此计算勾勒造型的矩形坐标和大小，其与之前方法中的计算不尽相同。 这是很自然的，因为我们绘制的是一条宽度为一个像素的垂直线。 线的高度计算方法是线的两个 Y 坐标的最大值和最小值之间的差值。 保存区域的 Y 坐标则对应两个 Y 坐标的最小值（所绘线的顶点）。



绘制水平线段的方法：

bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineHorizontalOnBG( const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=y; this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height= 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineHorizontal(x1,x2,y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

在此，计算欲保存区域的坐标和大小与前面方法中的计算类似，只是此处是一条水平线，其高度等于一个像素，故只需计算保存区域的宽度和 X 坐标。



绘制手绘线段的方法：



bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLine(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

此处，欲保存区域的坐标和大小是根据所绘制线的坐标计算出来的。



绘制折线的方法：



bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolylineOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolyline(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

此处计算欲保存区域坐标和大小背后的思路与上面研究的方法相同。 然而，执行则不同，因为在折线（以及许多其他造型）的情况下，坐标通过数组传递，而非变量的形式，因为不可能预先知道线打弯的数量，或坐标的数量，故无法在方法参数中传递。 这就是为什么在调用该方法之前，我们应该用 X 坐标和每条线打弯点的相应 Y 坐标填充两个数组。

在该方法中，我们用之前研究过的函数从数组中接收最大值和最小值，返回传递给函数的数组中的最小值或最大值。 所获值用于计算欲保存交互窗背景区域的坐标和大小。



其余的造型绘制方法无需平滑（只需关注计算保存区域坐标和大小）：

bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolygonOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_width== 0 ) this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_height== 0 ) this .m_quad_height= 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygon(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawRectangleOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawRectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawCircleOnBG( const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { int rd=(r> 0 ? r : 1 ); this .m_quad_x=x-rd; this .m_quad_y=y-rd; double x2=x+rd; double y2=y+rd; if ( this .m_quad_x< 0 ) this .m_quad_x= 0 ; if ( this .m_quad_y< 0 ) this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil (x2- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ); this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil (y2- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawCircle(x,y,rd,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawTriangleOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (:: fmin (x1,x2),x3); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (:: fmin (y1,y2),y3); int max_x=:: fmax (:: fmax (x1,x2),x3); int max_y=:: fmax (:: fmax (y1,y2),y3); this .m_quad_width= int (max_x- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height= int (max_y- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawTriangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawEllipseOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawEllipse(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawArcOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2)- 1 ; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2)- 1 ; this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 2 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 2 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawArc(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,x4,y4,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPieOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const color fill_clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2)- 1 ; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2)- 1 ; this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 2 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 2 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPie(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,x4,y4,clr,fill_clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }





我们来研究无需平滑的情况下绘制填充图元的方法。

区域填充方法：



bool CFrameQuad::FillOnBG( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint threshould= 0 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x= 0 ; this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= 0 ; this .m_quad_height= 0 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.Fill(x,y,clr,opacity,threshould); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

由于该方法填充的是任意封闭区域，因此我们无法提前知道保存区域的大小。 因此，整个交互窗都应在此处保存。 为了实现这一点，我们将坐标和大小设置为零。 在这些值的情况下，保存图像矩形区域的方法会把整个交互窗背景保存到数组之中。



至于其余绘制填充图元的方法，它们计算坐标和保存区域大小与之前研究的简单无平滑图元的计算相匹配。 我们来看看这些方法：

bool CFrameQuad::DrawRectangleFillOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawRectangleFill(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawCircleFillOnBG( const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { int rd=(r> 0 ? r : 1 ); this .m_quad_x=x-rd; this .m_quad_y=y-rd; double x2=x+rd; double y2=y+rd; if ( this .m_quad_x< 0 ) this .m_quad_x= 0 ; if ( this .m_quad_y< 0 ) this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil (x2- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ); this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil (y2- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawCircleFill(x,y,rd,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawTriangleFillOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (:: fmin (x1,x2),x3)- 1 ; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (:: fmin (y1,y2),y3)- 1 ; int max_x=:: fmax (:: fmax (x1,x2),x3)+ 1 ; int max_y=:: fmax (:: fmax (y1,y2),y3)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_width= int (max_x- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height= int (max_y- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawTriangleFill(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolygonFillOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonFill(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawEllipseFillOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawEllipseFill(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }





绘制平滑图元的方法。

运用抗锯齿算法绘制点的方法：



bool CFrameQuad::SetPixelAAOnBG( const double x, const double y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=x- 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_x< 0 ) this .m_quad_x= 0 ; this .m_quad_y=y- 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_y< 0 ) this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= 3 ; this .m_quad_height= 3 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.SetPixelAA(x,y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

此处计算欲保存区域坐标和大小与绘制无平滑点方法中的计算有别。 一个平滑点可以位于三个相邻的像素（共 9 个，即 3 x 3 个像素）上，因此保存区域的尺寸应为高 3 像素，宽 3 像素。 X 和 Y 坐标应分别位于点本身坐标左侧和上方 1 个像素的位置。 因此，围绕该点的保存区域矩形将与绘制点的所有边框有一个像素的边距，以防后者被平滑算法模糊，并在多个像素上绘制。 这将令我们能够在恢复因绘制平滑点而擦除的背景时，留有残影。



运用抗锯齿算法绘制手绘线段的方法：

bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineAAOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineAA(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

测试该方法发现绘制线的边缘不会模糊，因此计算欲保存区域大小与绘制无平滑线方法匹配。



使用 Wu 算法绘制一段手绘线段的方法：

bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineWuOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineWu(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

出于同样的原因，此处的计算与之前的方法类似。



使用带有初步过滤的平滑算法绘制具有指定宽度的手绘线段的方法：



bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineThickOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { int correct= int (:: ceil (( double )size/ 2.0 ))+ 1 ; this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2)-correct; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2)-correct; this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 +correct* 2 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 +correct* 2 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineThick(x1,y1,x2,y2,size,clr,opacity,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

在该方法中，计算欲保存区域与上面研究的不同。 由于采用这种平滑算法的线条具有可编辑的值，以及其末端外观，因此保存区域的宽度应考虑线条及其边缘的大小（宽度）（线条边缘可以倒圆角，因此线条大小 (length) 增加两个圆角半径，即线宽增加的值）。



使用带有初步过滤的平滑算法绘制具有指定宽度的垂直手绘线的方法：



bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineThickVerticalOnBG( const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { int correct_x=( int ):: ceil (( double )size/ 2.0 ); int correct_y=(end_style==LINE_END_BUTT ? 0 : correct_x); this .m_quad_x=x-correct_x; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2)-correct_y; this .m_quad_width=size; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 +correct_y* 2 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineThickVertical(x,y1,y2,size,clr,opacity,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

此处计算与之前讲述的方法相同。



其余绘制平滑和其他图元的方法：

bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineThickHorizontalOnBG( const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { int correct_y=( int ):: ceil (( double )size/ 2.0 ); int correct_x=(end_style==LINE_END_BUTT ? 0 : correct_y); this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2)-correct_x; this .m_quad_y=y-correct_y; this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 +correct_x* 2 ; this .m_quad_height=size; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineThickHorizontal(x1,x2,y,size,clr,opacity,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolylineAAOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolylineAA(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolylineWuOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolylineWu(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolylineSmoothOnBG( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_quad_x= 0 ; this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= this .m_element.Width(); this .m_quad_height= this .m_element.Height(); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolylineSmooth(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolylineThickOnBG( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { int correct= int (:: ceil (( double )size/ 2.0 ))+ 1 ; int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x-correct; this .m_quad_y=y-correct; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 +correct* 2 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 +correct* 2 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolylineThick(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolygonAAOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_width== 0 ) this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_height== 0 ) this .m_quad_height= 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonAA(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolygonWuOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_width== 0 ) this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_height== 0 ) this .m_quad_height= 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonWu(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolygonSmoothOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_quad_x= 0 ; this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= this .m_element.Width(); this .m_quad_height= this .m_element.Height(); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonSmooth(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolygonThickOnBG( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { int correct= int (:: ceil (( double )size/ 2.0 ))+ 1 ; int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x-correct; this .m_quad_y=y-correct; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 +correct* 2 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 +correct* 2 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonThick(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawTriangleAAOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (:: fmin (x1,x2),x3); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (:: fmin (y1,y2),y3); int max_x=:: fmax (:: fmax (x1,x2),x3); int max_y=:: fmax (:: fmax (y1,y2),y3); this .m_quad_width= int (max_x- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height= int (max_y- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawTriangleAA(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawTriangleWuOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (:: fmin (x1,x2),x3); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (:: fmin (y1,y2),y3); int max_x=:: fmax (:: fmax (x1,x2),x3); int max_y=:: fmax (:: fmax (y1,y2),y3); this .m_quad_width= int (max_x- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height= int (max_y- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawTriangleWu(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawCircleAAOnBG( const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { double rd=(r> 0 ? r : 1 ); this .m_quad_x=x-rd; this .m_quad_y=y-rd; double x2=x+rd; double y2=y+rd; if ( this .m_quad_x< 0 ) this .m_quad_x= 0 ; if ( this .m_quad_y< 0 ) this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil (x2- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ); this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil (y2- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawCircleAA(x,y,rd,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawCircleWuOnBG( const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { double rd=(r> 0 ? r : 1 ); this .m_quad_x=x-rd; this .m_quad_y=y-rd; double x2=x+rd; double y2=y+rd; if ( this .m_quad_x< 0 ) this .m_quad_x= 0 ; if ( this .m_quad_y< 0 ) this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil (x2- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ); this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil (y2- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawCircleWu(x,y,rd,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawEllipseAAOnBG ( const double x1, const double y1, const double x2, const double y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2)- 1 ; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2)- 1 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil (:: fabs (x2-x1)))+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil (:: fabs (y2-y1)))+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_width< 3 ) this .m_quad_width= 3 ; if ( this .m_quad_height< 3 ) this .m_quad_height= 3 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawEllipseAA(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawEllipseWuOnBG ( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_width< 3 ) this .m_quad_width= 3 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_height< 3 ) this .m_quad_height= 3 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawEllipseWu(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

此处，所有方法保存的背景区域算法与上述方法中的算法大致相同。

在椭圆绘制方法（DrawEllipseAAOnBG 和 DrawEllipseWuOnBG）中，如果绘制椭圆的矩形小于三个像素，则不绘制任何造型。 因此，此处的计算包含对小于三个像素大小的检查。 我还未决定，是否是我的错误，还是 CCanvas 类方法的一个特性。 我希望以后能澄清这一点。



我已经开发完毕目前需要的动画框对象的所有类。

现在是时候创建一个类来存储、访问和管理所创建动画框对象了。



该类将包含两个（目前）列表，存储所创建动画框对象（文本和矩形对象），以及创建和管理新对象的方法。 随后，该类将存储属于一个交互窗的所有动画对象。 因此，每个交互窗都有自己的一组动画对象，这些对象可以动态创建，并添加到交互窗动画列表中。



交互窗动画类

在 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\ 里，创建 CAnimations 类的新 Animations.mqh 文件。



只有新创建的基准动画框对象的衍生后代类文件才可包含在类文件之中，而类本身应该是 CObject 标准库基准对象的衍生后代：

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "FrameText.mqh" #include "FrameQuad.mqh" class CAnimations : public CObject { }

在类的私密部分，声明指向欲创建动画对象的图形元素对象指针、存储两种类型动画框对象的两个列表、以及用于返回指定对象存在于列表中的标志的方法、以及返回指向现有动画框对象的指针方法、如若它不存在于列表中，则初步创建它：



class CAnimations : public CObject { private : CGCnvElement *m_element; CArrayObj m_list_frames_text; CArrayObj m_list_frames_quad; bool IsPresentFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id); CFrame *GetOrCreateFrame( const string soutce, const int id, const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const bool create_new); public :

所有方法均在下面予以研究。



在类的公开部分，声明创建和操控列表中对象的方法，以及绘制图元，同时保存和恢复背景的方法：

public : CAnimations(CGCnvElement *element); CAnimations(){;} CFrame *CreateNewFrameText( const int id); CFrame *CreateNewFrameQuad( const int id); CFrame *GetFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id); CArrayObj *GetListFramesText( void ) { return & this .m_list_frames_text; } CArrayObj *GetListFramesQuad( void ) { return & this .m_list_frames_quad; } bool TextOnBG( const int id, const string text, const int x, const int y, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, const color clr, const uchar opacity, const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool SetPixelOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineVerticalOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineHorizontalOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPolylineOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPolygonOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawRectangleOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawCircleOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawTriangleOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawEllipseOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawArcOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPieOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const color fill_clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool FillOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint threshould= 0 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawRectangleFillOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawCircleFillOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawTriangleFillOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPolygonFillOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawEllipseFillOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool SetPixelAAOnBG( const int id, const double x, const double y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineAAOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawLineWuOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawLineThickOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawLineThickVerticalOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawLineThickHorizontalOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolylineAAOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolylineWuOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolylineSmoothOnBG( const int id, const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolylineThickOnBG( const int id, const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolygonAAOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolygonWuOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolygonSmoothOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolygonThickOnBG( const int id, const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawTriangleAAOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawTriangleWuOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawCircleAAOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawCircleWuOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawEllipseAAOnBG( const int id, const double x1, const double y1, const double x2, const double y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawEllipseWuOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); };





我们来研究一下所声明方法的实现。

参数型构造函数：

CAnimations::CAnimations(CGCnvElement *element) { this .m_element=element; }

在参数中传递的指向图形元素对象的指针值，会赋值给 m_element 指针。



该方法返回按类型和 ID 指向动画框对象的指针：



CFrame *CAnimations::GetFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id) { CFrame *frame= NULL ; int total= ( frame_type==ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT ? this .m_list_frames_text.Total() : frame_type==ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD ? this .m_list_frames_quad.Total() : 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { switch (frame_type) { case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT : frame= this .m_list_frames_text.At(i); break ; case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD : frame= this .m_list_frames_quad.At(i); break ; default : break ; } if (frame== NULL ) continue ; if (frame.ID()==id) return frame; } return NULL ; }

方法逻辑在代码注释中已有详细讲述，无需赘言。

该方法返回标志，指示列表中是否含有指定类型和 ID 的框对象：



bool CAnimations::IsPresentFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id) { return ( this .GetFrame(frame_type,id)!= NULL ); }

该方法返回调用上述 GetFrame() 方法的 bool 结果。 如果 GetFrame() 方法返回非 NULL 结果（所需对象存在于列表中），则该方法返回 true，否则 — false。



该方法创建一个新的文本动画框对象：



CFrame *CAnimations::CreateNewFrameText( const int id) { if ( this .IsPresentFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT,id)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_ALREADY_IN_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } CFrame *frame= new CFrameText(id, this .m_element); if (frame== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_FRAME)); return NULL ; } if (! this .m_list_frames_text.Add(frame)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST), " ID: " ,id); delete frame; return NULL ; } return frame; }

代码注释中完整描述了方法逻辑。

的方法该建一个新的矩形动画框对象：



CFrame *CAnimations::CreateNewFrameQuad( const int id) { if ( this .IsPresentFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,id)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_ALREADY_IN_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } CFrame *frame= new CFrameQuad(id, this .m_element); if (frame== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_FRAME)); return NULL ; } if (! this .m_list_frames_quad.Add(frame)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST), " ID: " ,id); delete frame; return NULL ; } return frame; }

该方法与上面研究过的方法雷同。

该方法返回指针或创建新动画框对象：



CFrame *CAnimations::GetOrCreateFrame( const string source, const int id, const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const bool create_new) { CFrameQuad *frame_q= NULL ; CFrameText *frame_t= NULL ; switch (frame_type) { case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT : frame_t= this .GetFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT,id); if (frame_t!= NULL ) return frame_t; if (!create_new) { :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_NOT_EXIST_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } return this .CreateNewFrameText(id); case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD : frame_q= this .GetFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,id); if (frame_q!= NULL ) return frame_q; if (!create_new) { :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_NOT_EXIST_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } return this .CreateNewFrameQuad(id); default : return NULL ; } }

方法逻辑已在代码注释中描述。 如果我们需要操控一个动画框，我们可以预先创建它，获取指向它的指针，并管理获取的对象。 如果我们需要动态创建对象，这个方法允许我们先创建一个新对象（前提是没有指定 ID 的对象），并返回指向它的指针。 因此，可相应地安排对象的动态创建，立即获得指向它的指针，并对其进行管理。

操控动画框对象的方法。

在背景上显示文本，同时保存和恢复背景的方法：



bool CAnimations::TextOnBG( const int id, const string text, const int x, const int y, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, const color clr, const uchar opacity, const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameText *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.TextOnBG(text,x,y,anchor,clr,opacity,redraw); }

该方法接收对象 ID、欲显示的文本参数（文本本身、X 和 Y 坐标、锚点、颜色和不透明度）、如果在列表中不存在这个对象的 ID，则指示需要创建含有指定 ID 新对象的标志，以及图表重绘标志。

接下来，获取指向所需对象的指针（如果不存在，则创建该对象）。 如果获取指针失败，则返回 false。

如果收到指针，则返回所获取文本动画框对象的 TextOnBG() 方法的结果。



设置指定坐标点颜色的方法：

bool CAnimations::SetPixelOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.SetPixelOnBG(x,y,clr,opacity,redraw); }

方法逻辑与上面研究过的方法之一雷同。 该方法接收对象 ID、绘制的形状 X 和 Y 坐标、颜色和不透明度、如若这个 ID 的对象不在列表中，则指示需要创建指定 ID 新对象的标志，以及 图表重绘标志。

接下来，获取指向所需对象的指针（如果不存在，则创建该对象）。 如果获取指针失败，则返回 false。

如果收到指针，则返回所获取动画矩形框对象的 SetPixelOnBG() 方法的结果。



绘制图元的其它方法。



其余造型绘制方法的逻辑与上面研究的方法的逻辑雷同。 我们来看看它们的清单：

bool CAnimations::DrawLineVerticalOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineVerticalOnBG(x,y1,y2,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineHorizontalOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineHorizontalOnBG(x1,x2,y,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolylineOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolylineOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolygonOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolygonOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawRectangleOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawRectangleOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawCircleOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawCircleOnBG(x,y,r,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawTriangleOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawTriangleOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawEllipseOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawEllipseOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawArcOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawArcOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,x4,y4,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawPieOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const color fill_clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPieOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,x4,y4,clr,fill_clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::FillOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint threshould= 0 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.FillOnBG(x,y,clr,opacity,threshould,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawRectangleFillOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawRectangleFillOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawCircleFillOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawCircleFillOnBG(x,y,r,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawTriangleFillOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawTriangleFillOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolygonFillOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolygonFillOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawEllipseFillOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawEllipseFillOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::SetPixelAAOnBG( const int id, const double x, const double y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.SetPixelAAOnBG(x,y,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineAAOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineAAOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineWuOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineWuOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineThickOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineThickOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,size,clr,opacity,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineThickVerticalOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineThickVerticalOnBG(x,y1,y2,size,clr,opacity,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineThickHorizontalOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineThickHorizontalOnBG(x1,x2,y,size,clr,opacity,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolylineAAOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolylineAAOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolylineWuOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolylineWuOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolylineSmoothOnBG( const int id, const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolylineSmoothOnBG(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolylineThickOnBG( const int id, const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolylineThickOnBG(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolygonAAOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolygonAAOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolygonWuOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolygonWuOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolygonSmoothOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolygonSmoothOnBG(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolygonThickOnBG( const int id, const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolygonThickOnBG(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawTriangleAAOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawTriangleAAOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawTriangleWuOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawTriangleWuOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawCircleAAOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawCircleAAOnBG(x,y,r,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawCircleWuOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawCircleWuOnBG(x,y,r,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawEllipseAAOnBG( const int id, const double x1, const double y1, const double x2, const double y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawEllipseAAOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawEllipseWuOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawEllipseWuOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw,style); }





新创建的动画对象类应该是交互窗对象的组成部分。 如此，每个交互窗都有自己的创建图像的方法。



打开交互窗对象类 \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh 的文件，并添加必要的改进。



包含动画对象类的文件:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "GCnvElement.mqh" #include "ShadowObj.mqh" #include "Animations\Animations.mqh"

从清单里删除像素复制器对象类（我已将其移至另一个文件）：

#include "GCnvElement.mqh" #include "ShadowObj.mqh" #include "Animations\Animations.mqh" class CPixelCopier : public CObject { private : ... }

在类的私密部分，替代像素复制器清单



CArrayObj m_list_pc_obj;

声明指向动画类对象的指针:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "GCnvElement.mqh" #include "ShadowObj.mqh" #include "Animations\Animations.mqh" class CForm : public CGCnvElement { private : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CAnimations *m_animations; CShadowObj *m_shadow_obj; color m_color_frame; int m_frame_width_left; int m_frame_width_right; int m_frame_width_top; int m_frame_width_bottom; void Initialize( void ); string CreateNameDependentObject( const string base_name) const { return :: StringSubstr ( this .NameObj(),:: StringLen (:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ))+ 1 )+ "_" +base_name; } CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); void CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity); public :

从私密部分移除已经不必要的 IsPresentPC() 方法的声明，以及代码清单中的实现：

void CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity); bool IsPresentPC( const int id); public :

从类的公开部分删除已经不需要的方法：

CForm *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_elements; } CArrayObj *GetListPC( void ) { return & this .m_list_pc_obj; } CGCnvElement *GetShadowObj( void ) { return this .m_shadow_obj; }

并添加返回指向动画对象的指针，以及文本和矩形动画框列表的新方法：



CGCnvElement *GetShadowObj( void ) { return this .m_shadow_obj; } CAnimations *GetAnimationsObj( void ) { return this .m_animations; } CArrayObj *GetListFramesText( void ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.GetListFramesText() : NULL ); } CArrayObj *GetListFramesQuad( void ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.GetListFramesQuad() : NULL ); }

删除创建新像素复制对象的方法声明：



CPixelCopier *CreateNewPixelCopier( const int id, const int x_coord, const int y_coord, const int width, const int height);

在类主体之外编写的方法实现也一并被删除。

在类的公开部分中操控图像像素的方法模块中，编写创建动画框对象、返回指向创建对象的指针、以及保存和恢复背景的新方法：