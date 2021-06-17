Andere Klassen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 72): Kontrolle und Aufzeichnung der Parameter von Chart-Objekten in der Kollektion

Inhalt

Konzept

Dieser Artikel vervollständigt die Beschreibung der Klassen eines Chartobjekts und ihrer Kollektion. Alle im Client-Terminal geöffneten Charts sowie deren Unterfenster und Indikatoren sind bereits in der Kollektion der Charts gespeichert. Bei Änderungen der Charteigenschaften werden einige Ereignisse bereits behandelt, während ein entsprechendes benutzerdefiniertes Ereignis an die Karte des Steuerungsprogramms gesendet wird. Wir sind jedoch in der Lage, die Eigenschaften des Chartobjekts oder des Fensters zu ändern, und wir müssen die neuen Werte der geänderten Eigenschaften auf die geänderten Objektparameter setzen.

Glücklicherweise haben wir bereits das Objekt, das alle seine Nachkommen mit Ereignisfunktionalität ausstattet (das erweiterte Basisobjekt aller Bibliotheksobjekte). Unsere Klassen von Chartobjekten und Chartfenstern sind bereits von Objekten abgeleitet. Wir müssen nur noch die Standardbehandlung von Änderungen der Eigenschaften von Nachfolgeobjekten hinzufügen. Die Klasse wird automatisch alle Eigenschaften ihres Nachfolgers aktualisieren und eine Liste der Ereignisse erstellen, die bei ihrem Nachfolgeobjekt auftreten, wenn die angegebenen Eigenschaften geändert werden.

Alle kontrollierten Eigenschaften, die wir in unserem Programm verwalten wollen, sollten für das Objekt angegeben werden, damit die im Objekt auftretenden Ereignisse erstellt und an die Karte des Steuerungsprogramms gesendet werden. Das erweiterte Basisobjekt ermöglicht die Einstellung des Änderungswertes der angegebenen Eigenschaft oder die Überschreitung des angegebenen Schwellenwertes für eine verfolgte Eigenschaft oder die Kombination von Änderungen der verfolgten Eigenschaften.

Alle Änderungen, die an den Eigenschaften des Objekts vorgenommen werden, werden automatisch den Parametern zugewiesen. Wenn die Verfolgung bestimmter Objekteigenschaften aktiviert ist, "signalisieren" diese Eigenschaften über die durchgeführten Änderungen, die wir kontrollieren wollen.



Fast alle Bibliotheksobjekte haben eine ähnliche Struktur — eine Reihe von Eigenschaften (Integer-, Real- und String-Eigenschaften), Objektsortierkriterien, die ausschließlich den Eigenschaften jedes einzelnen Objekts entsprechen, einige Methoden zum Auffinden und Sortieren solcher Objekte in den Listen, in denen sie sortiert sind, die Methoden zur Beschreibung der Objekteigenschaften und die Klasse, die es ermöglicht, in der Objektliste nach der angegebenen Eigenschaft zu suchen und den Objektindex in der Liste mit dem maximalen oder minimalen Wert der gewünschten Eigenschaft zurückzugeben.

All diese langen Beschreibungen von Objekteigenschaften, die an das Objekt selbst angehängt und untrennbar mit ihm verbunden sind, verkomplizieren zwar die Erstellung des Objekts selbst ein wenig, vereinfachen aber die weitere Arbeit mit ihm erheblich. Dies hat sich auch bei der Klasse eines Chartobjekts herausgestellt. Sie hat sich zunächst als unvollständig herausgestellt (wie alle Hauptobjekte der Bibliothek), während ich mir die Arbeit dadurch vereinfacht habe, dass ich nicht alle ihre Eigenschaften separat geschrieben habe, sondern sie in den Eigenschaften des Chartobjekts, zu dem das Fenster gehört, untergebracht habe.

Wenn wir nun eine automatische Aktualisierung der Eigenschaften von Chartobjekten und ihren Unterfenstern implementieren, werden wir auf eine große Komplikation stoßen, wenn wir den vorherigen Zustand der Eigenschaften des Chartfenster-Objekts mit den Methoden seiner Elternklasse speichern. Deshalb habe ich mich entschlossen, das Fensterobjekt des Charts zu einem vollwertigen Bibliotheksobjekt zu machen, was die Implementierung seiner automatischen Aktualisierung mit der Suche nach verfolgten Ereignissen stark vereinfacht (all dies habe ich schon vor langer Zeit bei der Erstellung der übergeordneten Klasse getan — dem erweiterten Objekt aller Bibliotheksobjekte).







Verbesserung der Bibliothek der Klasse

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh fügen wir die neuen Nachrichtenindizes der Bibliothek hinzu:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHART, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHART_WND, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE,

...

MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_OPENED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_CLOSED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_SYMB_CHANGED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_TF_CHANGED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGED, };

und Nachrichtentexte, die den neu hinzugefügten Indizes entsprechen:

{ "символа: " , "symbol property: " }, { "аккаунта: " , "account property: " }, { "чарта: " , "chart property: " }, { "окна чарта: " , "chart window property: " }, { "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " },

...

{ "Открыт график" , "Open chart" }, { "Закрыт график" , "Closed chart" }, { "Изменён символ графика" , "Changed chart symbol" }, { "Изменён таймфрейм графика" , "Changed chart timeframe" }, { "Изменён символ и таймфрейм графика" , "Changed the symbol and timeframe of the chart" }, };





Fügen wir im Abschnitt "ID der Kollektion" der Datei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh eine neue Diagrammfenster-Listen-ID ein:

#define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7782 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID ( 0x7783 ) #define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID ( 0x7784 ) #define COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID ( 0x7785 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID ( 0x7786 ) #define COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID ( 0x7787 )

Diese IDs ermöglichen es uns, die Kollektion oder die Liste zu definieren, zu der ein bestimmtes Objekt gehört. In diesem Fall erlaubt uns die ID, das Objekt zu definieren, von dem ein Ereignis gekommen ist, und die Ereignisbeschreibung zu erstellen. All dies wird in der Klasse des erweiterten Basisobjekts aller Bibliotheksobjekte durchgeführt.

Im vorherigen Artikel habe ich die Behandlung einiger Chartereignisse implementiert. Heute werde ich sie um die Änderung eines Symbols und eines Zeitrahmens erweitern.

Dazu setzen wir drei zusätzliche Konstanten in der Enumeration der möglichen Chart-Ereignisse in derselben Datei:

enum ENUM_CHART_OBJ_EVENT { CHART_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT = SIGNAL_MQL5_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_OPEN, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_CLOSE, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_CHANGE, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGE, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_TF_CHANGE, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_ADD, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_DEL, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_ADD, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_DEL, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_CHANGE, }; #define CHART_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_CHANGE+ 1 )

Wir entfernen den Index des Chart-Fensters aus der Enumeration der Integer-Eigenschaften:

CHART_PROP_WINDOW_NUM, };

Diese Eigenschaft gehört zum Objekt des Chart-Fenster. Verschieben wir einige gemeinsame Eigenschaften des Charts und seines Fensters an das Ende der Liste der Enumeration-Konstanten:

enum ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER { CHART_PROP_ID = 0 , CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME, CHART_PROP_SHOW, CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT, CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP, CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU, CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL, CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL, CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, CHART_PROP_MODE, CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND, CHART_PROP_SHIFT, CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL, CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION, CHART_PROP_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX, CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11, CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER, CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC, CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID, CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES, CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS, CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL, CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE, CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS, CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND, CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND, CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID, CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID, CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK, CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST, CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED, CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED, CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM, CHART_PROP_YDISTANCE, CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE , CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX , }; #define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 66 ) #define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 2 )

Die Anzahl der Chart-Ganzzahl-Eigenschaften hat sich um 1 verringert — korrigieren wir das auf 66 statt 67 und geben an, dass die zwei letzten Eigenschaften nicht an der Suche und Sortierung teilnehmen sollen und daher in den Chart-Eigenschaften nicht angezeigt werden. Diese Konstanten sind für die Klasse eines Chartobjekts im Chart-Fenster notwendig (es wird auch in einer vereinfachten Version gemacht).



Die in den Enumerationen der Chart-Eigenschaften implementierten Änderungen sollten den Änderungen in der Enumeration der Sortierkriterien des Chartobjekts entsprechen:

#define FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CHART_MODE { SORT_BY_CHART_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CHART_TIMEFRAME, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_OBJECT, SORT_BY_CHART_BRING_TO_TOP, SORT_BY_CHART_CONTEXT_MENU, SORT_BY_CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOO, SORT_BY_CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, SORT_BY_CHART_MODE, SORT_BY_CHART_FOREGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_SHIFT, SORT_BY_CHART_AUTOSCROLL, SORT_BY_CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, SORT_BY_CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALEFIX, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALEFIX_11, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_TICKER, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_OHLC, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_GRID, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, SORT_BY_CHART_VISIBLE_BARS, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE, SORT_BY_CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS, SORT_BY_CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_GRID, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_VOLUME, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_BID, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_ASK, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_LAST, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, SORT_BY_CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_MINIMIZED, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_DOCKED, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_LEFT, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_TOP, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CHART_YDISTANCE, SORT_BY_CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, SORT_BY_CHART_SHIFT_SIZE = FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_POSITION, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_MAX, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_MIN, SORT_BY_CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_PRICE_MIN, SORT_BY_CHART_PRICE_MAX, SORT_BY_CHART_COMMENT = FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_EXPERT_NAME, SORT_BY_CHART_SCRIPT_NAME, SORT_BY_CHART_INDICATOR_NAME, SORT_BY_CHART_SYMBOL, };

Wenn wir uns die Kriterien der Sortierung nach Integer-Eigenschaften genau ansehen, werden wir feststellen, dass die beiden letzten Eigenschaften fehlen, weil sie für die Sortierung unbrauchbar gemacht wurden und deshalb hier nicht eingestellt werden sollten — jedes Sortierkriterium entspricht streng dem numerischen Wert der Konstante aus der Enumeration der Objekteigenschaften nach einer bestimmten Eigenschaft.



Da das Chartobjekt nun vervollständigt wird, sollten die Enumerationen seiner Eigenschaften ganzzahlig, reel und Text gesetzt werden:

enum ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER { CHART_WINDOW_PROP_ID = 0 , CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM, CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE, CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE, CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX, }; #define CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 6 ) #define CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE { CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN = CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX, }; #define CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 2 ) #define CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING { CHART_WINDOW_PROP_IND_NAME = (CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL, }; #define CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 2 )

Schließlich müssen wir die Enumeration der möglichen Kriterien für die Sortierung von Chart-Fensterobjekten hinzufügen:

#define FIRST_CHART_WINDOW_DBL_PROP (CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CHART_WINDOW_STR_PROP (CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CHART_WINDOW_MODE { SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_NUM, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IND_INDEX, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_PRICE_MIN = FIRST_CHART_WINDOW_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_PRICE_MAX, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IND_NAME = FIRST_CHART_WINDOW_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_SYMBOL, };

Kommen wir nun zurück zur ID der Chart-Fenster-Objektlisten. Wie Sie sich vielleicht erinnern, müssen wir das erweiterte Basisobjekt CBaseObjExt verbessern, dessen Klasse in der Klassendatei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh festgelegt wurde.



Alles, was wir darin tun müssen, ist die Handhabung von zwei neuen Listen in ihrer Methode EventDescription() hinzuzufügen. Die Objekte, die die Nachkommen der Klasse sein sollen (Chart-Objekt und Chart-Fenster-Objekt) gehören zu diesen Listen:

string CBaseObjExt::EventDescription( const int property, const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason, const int source, const string value , const string property_descr, const int digits) { string type= ( this .Type()==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_SYMBOL) : this .Type()==COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT) : this .Type()==COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHART) : this .Type()==COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHART_WND) : "" ); string level= ( property< this .m_long_prop_total ? ::DoubleToString( this .GetControlledLongValueLEVEL(property),digits) : ::DoubleToString( this .GetControlledDoubleValueLEVEL(property),digits) ); string res= ( reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE)+type+property_descr+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_INC_BY)+ value : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE)+type+property_descr+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_DEC_BY)+ value : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE)+type+property_descr+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_MORE_THEN)+level : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE)+type+property_descr+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_LESS_THEN)+level : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE)+type+property_descr+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_EQUAL)+level : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BASE_OBJ_UNKNOWN_EVENT)+type ); return this .m_name+ ": " +res; }

Mehr über diese Klasse erfahren Sie im Artikel 37.



Ich werde jetzt einen kleinen Fehler beheben, der während der Entwicklung unbemerkt blieb — die Klasse der Chartobjekte verbessern und zu einer vollwertigen Klasse machen, wie die Klassen der Hauptbibliotheksobjekte. Ich muss die Arrays zum Speichern der Objekteigenschaften, die Methoden zum Setzen und Zurückgeben seiner Eigenschaften (die vorgefertigten Methoden werden neu erstellt) und die Methoden zum Anzeigen von Daten zu den Objekteigenschaften hinzufügen.

Öffnen wir die Datei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartWnd.mqh und nehmen die notwendigen Korrekturen vor. Die Datei enthält auch die Hilfsklasse des Indikatorobjekts im Fenster. Da ich einige Eigenschaften dieser Objekte geändert habe, fügen wir die Konstanten der neuen Enumerationen in die Methode Compare() der Klasse CWndInd ein:

int CWndInd::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CWndInd *obj_compared=node; if (mode== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE ) return ( this .Handle()>obj_compared.Handle() ? 1 : this .Handle()<obj_compared.Handle() ? - 1 : 0 ); else if (mode== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX ) return ( this .Index()>obj_compared.Index() ? 1 : this .Index()<obj_compared.Index() ? - 1 : 0 ); return ( this .Name()==obj_compared.Name() ? 0 : this .Name()<obj_compared.Name() ? - 1 : 1 ); }

Zuvor waren dies die gelöschten Konstanten aus den Enumerationen CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE und CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX.



Fügen wir im privaten Teil der Klasse die Variable m_digits zur Speicherung von Digits() des Chart-Symbols, Arrays zur Speicherung der Eigenschaften integer, real und string sowie die Methoden zur Rückgabe des wirklichen Index der Eigenschaften real und string in einem entsprechenden Array hinzu:



class CChartWnd : public CBaseObjExt { private : CArrayObj m_list_ind; CArrayObj *m_list_ind_del; CArrayObj *m_list_ind_param; long m_long_prop[CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL] ; string m_string_prop[CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING_TOTAL] ; int m_digits; int m_wnd_coord_x; int m_wnd_coord_y; int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; }

Im öffentlichen Abschnitt der Klasse platzieren wir die Methoden zum Setzen und zurückgeben der angegebenen Objekteigenschaften:



public : void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } CChartWnd *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; }

Alle Methoden, die die Flags eines Objekts zurückgeben, das die angegebene Integer-, Real- oder String-Eigenschaft unterstützt, geben true zurück — jede der Eigenschaften wird unterstützt, während die Methoden, die die Beschreibungen der Objekteigenschaften zurückgeben, hier einfach deklariert werden, während ihre Implementierung außerhalb des Klassenkörpers gesetzt wird (derzeit gibt die Methode, die die Beschreibung der realen Eigenschaft zurückgibt, die Meldung "Eigenschaft nicht unterstützt" zurück — ihre Implementierung wird außerhalb des Klassenkörpers verschoben, da die beiden anderen bereits geschrieben wurden):

CChartWnd *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property) ; string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property);

Wir ersetzen alle Zeichenketten "this.m_window_num" mit "this.WindowNum()" (natürlich ohne Anführungszeichen), da ich die Variable m_window_num entfernt habe und sich der Fensterindex nun in den Objekteigenschaften befindet, geben wir den Eigenschaftswert mit der Methode WindowNum() zurück.



Die Methode WindowNum() gab bisher den Wert der Variablen m_window_num zurück:

int WindowNum( void ) const { return this .m_window_num; }

Jetzt gibt die Methode die Objekteigenschaft zurück:

int WindowNum( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty( CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM ); }

Zwei Methoden werden für die Rückgabe von realen Eigenschaften hinzugefügt und die bereits vorhandenen korrigiert für die Rückgabe und das Setzen von entsprechenden Objekteigenschaften anstelle von Variablen:

int WindowNum( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM); } int IndicatorsTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_ind.Total(); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty( CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL ); } double PriceMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX); } double PriceMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN); } void SetWindowNum( const int num) { this .SetProperty( CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM ,num); } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .SetProperty( CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL ,symbol); }

Um die automatische Aktualisierung der Eigenschaften des Objekts zu implementieren, das von der Klasse CBaseObjExt bereitgestellt wird, die eine übergeordnete Klasse für die bearbeitete Klasse ist, muss ich einige Korrekturen in ihren Refresh()-Methoden vornehmen. Um die Ereignisfunktionalität zu gestalten, wäre es gut, die Methoden zum Setzen der Werte der kontrollierten Objekteigenschaften und der kontrollierten Eigenschaftswerte hinzuzufügen, um die Schnittpunkte der angegebenen kontrollierten Werte mit den Werten der von uns verwalteten Objekteigenschaften zu suchen.

Es ist möglich, diese Methoden nicht zu implementieren, da die Klasse CBaseObjExt bereits die Möglichkeit bietet, die Referenzwerte und kontrollierten Eigenschaften zu setzen. Da die Klasse jedoch ziemlich vielseitig ist, sind ihre Methoden ziemlich abstrakt und wir müssen uns die Namen der Konstanten merken, die für die Verwaltung der Eigenschaften erforderlich sind. Das ist lästig. Deshalb erhalten die Klassen, die auf der erweiterten Objektklasse CBaseObjExt basieren, die Methoden, die explizit angeben, was genau auf das Objekt gesetzt wird.

Schreiben wir also ganz am Ende des Code des Hauptteils der Klasse die beiden Codeblöcke zum Setzen der kontrollierten Eigenschaften für den Abstand in Pixel zwischen den Fensterrahmen und für die Höhe des Chart-Fensters in Pixel:

void SetControlWindowYDistanceInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlWindowYDistanceDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlWindowYDistanceLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedWindowYDistance( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE); } bool IsIncreasedWindowYDistance( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE); } bool IsDecreasedWindowYDistance( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedHeightInPixels( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsIncreasedHeightInPixels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsDecreasedHeightInPixels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } };

Jetzt sind wir in der Lage, die erforderlichen und zu kontrollierenden Werte für diese Eigenschaften zu setzen, und die Bibliothek wird sie automatisch kontrollieren und Ereignisse, die bei diesen Eigenschaften auftreten, an das Steuerprogramm Chart senden, wo wir sie behandeln können. All das wurde bei der Erstellung des erweiterten Basisobjekts aller Bibliotheksobjekte im Detail berücksichtigt.



Der parametrische Konstruktor der Klasse hat Änderungen erfahren:

CChartWnd::CChartWnd( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string symbol,CArrayObj *list_ind_del,CArrayObj *list_ind_param) : m_wnd_coord_x( 0 ),m_wnd_coord_y( 0 ) { this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_list_ind_del=list_ind_del; this .m_list_ind_param=list_ind_param; CBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this .m_type=COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID; this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM,wnd_num); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_ID,chart_id); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE,:: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,wnd_num)); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,wnd_num)); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble (chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MIN ,wnd_num)); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble (chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MAX ,wnd_num)); this .m_name= this .Header(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); this .IndicatorsListCreate(); }

Hier holen wir die "Digits()" des Chart-Symbols (für die Datenanzeige) und setzen den Objekttyp gleich der Chartfenster-Objektlisten-ID.

Im Block der Initialisierung der Arrays der Basisobjektdaten, setzen wir die Größe der aktuellen Objektarrays (Speicherung der Objektdaten bei der letzten Prüfung) für die Basisobjektarrays und setzen alle Werte auf Null.

Im Block zum Einstellen der Objekteigenschaften, schreiben wir alle notwendigen Chart-Daten in die Objektparameter.

Im Block des Eintragens der aktuellen Symboldaten, schreiben wir alle in den Objekteigenschaften eingestellten Daten in die Basisobjekt-Arrays.

Im Block der Aktualisierung der Daten im Basisobjekt und der Suche nach Änderungen, füllen wir die Basisobjekt-Arrays mit den aktuellen Objektdaten und vergleichen wir sie mit dem vorherigen Zustand. Wenn die Flags für die Eigenschaftsverfolgung gesetzt sind, prüfen wir, ob es sich um eine handhabbare Situation handelt. Wenn die Prüfung positiv ausfällt, erzeugen wir ein Basisobjekt-Ereignis und fügen es in die Liste der Basisobjekt-Ereignisse ein.



Wir ersetzen in der Methode des Vergleichs zweier Chart-Fensterobjekte alle entfernten Enumeration-Konstanten durch neue:

int CChartWnd::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CChartWnd *obj_compared=node; if (mode== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE ) return ( this .YDistance()>obj_compared.YDistance() ? 1 : this .YDistance()<obj_compared.YDistance() ? - 1 : 0 ); else if (mode== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ) return ( this .HeightInPixels()>obj_compared.HeightInPixels() ? 1 : this .HeightInPixels()<obj_compared.HeightInPixels() ? - 1 : 0 ); else if (mode== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM ) return ( this .WindowNum()>obj_compared.WindowNum() ? 1 : this .WindowNum()<obj_compared.WindowNum() ? - 1 : 0 ); else if (mode== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL ) return ( this . Symbol ()==obj_compared. Symbol () ? 0 : this . Symbol ()>obj_compared. Symbol () ? 1 : - 1 ); return - 1 ; }

In der Methode, die die Beschreibung der Objekt-Integer-Eigenschaft zurückgibt, ersetzen wir die Enumeration-Konstanten durch neue und fügen die Rückgabe der Beschreibung neuer Eigenschaften hinzu:

string CChartWnd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string )CBaseObj::GetChartID() ) : property==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_N)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .WindowNum() ) : property== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_YDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .YDistance() ) : property== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .HeightInPixels() ) : "" ); }

Implementieren wir die Methode, die die Beschreibung der realen Eigenschaft des Objekts zurückgibt:

string CChartWnd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return ( property==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceMin(), this .m_digits) ) : property==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MAX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceMax(), this .m_digits) ) : "" ); }

In der Methode, die die Beschreibung der Objekt-String-Eigenschaft zurückgibt, ersetzen wir die Enumeration-Konstanten durch neue:

string CChartWnd::GetPropertyDescription( ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this . Symbol () ) : "" ); }

Die Methode, die das Journal der Objekteigenschaften anzeigt, weist außerdem Änderungen bei den Enumeration-Konstanten auf, während der Codeblock, der für die Anzeige der realen Eigenschaften des Objekts verantwortlich ist, de-kommentiert wurde (zuvor wurde der Codeblock innerhalb der Schleife auskommentiert, aber nicht aus der Methode entfernt):

void CChartWnd:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============" ); int beg= 0 , end= CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER prop=( ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER )i; if (prop== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE || prop== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX ) continue ; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+= CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE prop=( ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE )i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } beg=end; end+= CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING prop=( ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING )i; if (prop==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_IND_NAME) { this .PrintIndicators(); continue ; } if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============

" ); }

In der Methode, die die Beschreibung der Fensterparameter im Journal anzeigt, fügen wir die Anzeige der neuen Parameter hinzu und ändern die Konstanten mit neuen:



void CChartWnd::PrintParameters( const bool dash= false ) { string header= ( this .WindowNum()== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_WINDOW) : CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SUBWINDOW)+ " " +( string ) this .WindowNum() ); :: Print ((dash ? " " : "" ),header, ":" ); string pref=(dash ? " - " : "" ); if ( this .WindowNum()> 0 ) :: Print (pref,GetPropertyDescription( CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE )); :: Print (pref,GetPropertyDescription( CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS )); :: Print (pref,GetPropertyDescription(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX)); :: Print (pref,GetPropertyDescription(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN)); }

Verbessern wir die Methode zum Aktualisieren der Daten des Chart-Fensters. Wir müssen die Initialisierung der Ereignisdaten (Variablen) und den Codeblock, der die Änderung der Objektparameter behandelt für den Fall, dass es keine anderen Änderungen gab (Hinzufügen zum Fenster oder Entfernen des Indikators aus dem Fenster), hinzufügen.

void CChartWnd::Refresh( void ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; int change=:: ChartIndicatorsTotal ( this .m_chart_id, this .WindowNum())- this .m_list_ind.Total(); if (change== 0 ) { this .IndicatorsChangeCheck(); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , this .WindowNum())); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , this .WindowNum())); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MIN , this .WindowNum())); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MAX , this .WindowNum())); string symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); if (symbol!= NULL ) this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); this .CheckEvents(); return ; } if (change> 0 ) { this .IndicatorsAdd(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<change;i++) { int index= this .m_list_ind.Total()-( 1 +i); CWndInd *ind= this .m_list_ind.At(index); if (ind== NULL ) continue ; this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_ADD); } } if (change< 0 ) { this .IndicatorsDelete(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<-change;i++) { int index= this .m_list_ind_del.Total()-( 1 +i); CWndInd *ind= this .m_list_ind_del.At(index); if (ind== NULL ) continue ; this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_DEL); } } }

Hier ist alles in den Codeblock-Kommentaren beschrieben. Die Details wurden bei der Beschreibung der Verbesserung des parametrischen Konstruktors berücksichtigt. Dies ist fast das Gleiche.

Damit ist die Umwandlung der Chart-Fenster-Objektklasse in ein vollwertiges Bibliotheksobjekt abgeschlossen.

Verbessern wir nun noch die Chart-Objektklasse in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh.

Fügen wir im privaten Teil der Klasse neue Variablen zum Speichern des vorherigen Symbols und des Chart-Zeitrahmens sowie die Variable zum Speichern des letzten Ereignisses hinzu:



class CChartObj : public CBaseObjExt { private : CArrayObj m_list_wnd; CArrayObj *m_list_wnd_del; CArrayObj *m_list_ind_del; CArrayObj *m_list_ind_param; long m_long_prop[CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; string m_symbol_prev; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe_prev; int m_digits; int m_last_event; datetime m_wnd_time_x; double m_wnd_price_y;

Wir müssen die Daten des Charts in der Update-Methode des Charts ausfüllen, womit sie auch im Konstruktor der Klasse ausgefüllt. Das Chart-Objekt hat mehrere Eigenschaften. Um die gleiche Art von Code in verschiedenen Methoden zu vermeiden, verschieben wir ihn in separate Methoden und rufen Sie die Methoden auf, in denen die Objekteigenschaften mit den Chart-Daten ausgefüllt werden sollen. Deklarieren wir diese im privaten Teil der Klasse:

bool SetMode( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScale( const string source, const int scale, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetModeVolume( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); void SetVisibleBars( void ); void SetWindowsTotal( void ); void SetFirstVisibleBars( void ); void SetWidthInBars( void ); void SetWidthInPixels( void ); void SetMaximizedFlag( void ); void SetMinimizedFlag( void ); void SetExpertName( void ); void SetScriptName( void ); bool SetIntegerParameters( void ); void SetDoubleParameters( void ); bool SetStringParameters( void ); void CreateWindowsList( void ); void RecreateWindowsList( const int change); string FileNameWithExtention( const string filename); public :

Alle Methoden, die die Flags zurückgeben, die anzeigen, dass das Objekt eine bestimmte Eigenschaft unterstützt, sollten true zurückgeben:

CWndInd *GetIndicator( const int win_num, const int ind_index); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property);

Zuvor lieferte die Methode, die das Flag für eine Integer-Eigenschaft zurückgibt, false, wenn die Eigenschaft ein Abstand zwischen Chart-Fensterrahmen in Pixeln ist.



Fügen wir drei öffentlichen Methoden hinzu, die für die Arbeit mit der Ereignisfunktionalität der Elternklasse notwendig sind:

bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_event; } int GetLastEventsCode( void ) const { return this .m_event_code; } int GetLastEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_event; } CChartObj(){;} CChartObj( const long chart_id,CArrayObj *list_wnd_del,CArrayObj *list_ind_del,CArrayObj *list_ind_param);

Im Methodenblock fügen wir für einen vereinfachten Zugriff auf die Objekteigenschaften die Methode hinzu, die das Flag zurückgibt, das anzeigt, dass das Chart-Fenster im Vordergrund ist:

bool IsDocked( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED); } bool SetDockedON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetDockedFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetDockedOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetDockedFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsBringTop( void ) { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP); } bool SetBringToTopON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetBringToTopFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetBringToTopOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetBringToTopFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } ENUM_CHART_MODE Mode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE); } bool SetModeBars( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMode(DFUN, CHART_BARS ,redraw); } bool SetModeCandles( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMode(DFUN, CHART_CANDLES ,redraw); } bool SetModeLine( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMode(DFUN, CHART_LINE ,redraw); }

Die Methode gibt das Flag CHART_BRING_TO_TOP zurück.

In der Hilfe ist diese Eigenschaft als "schreibgeschützt" (w/o) gekennzeichnet, während das Beispiel zeigt, dass es möglich ist, das notwendige Chart als aktiv zu setzen, ohne zu erlauben, seinen Status zu lesen. In Wirklichkeit kann diese Eigenschaft aber auch gelesen werden, so dass wir herausfinden können, welches Chart gerade aktiv ist. Entweder ist dies ein Fehler in der Hilfe oder es handelt sich um eine undokumentierte Funktion (was höchst unerwünscht ist), aber in Wirklichkeit funktioniert es trotzdem. Wenn es plötzlich nicht mehr möglich ist, die Chart-Eigenschaft auszulesen (in Übereinstimmung mit der Hilfe), wird es schwieriger sein, schnell den aktuell aktiven Chart zu ermitteln. Das macht eine eigene Lösung notwendig.



Wir schreiben ganz ans Ende der Klasse die Methoden zum Setzen der kontrollierten Werte der überwachten Eigenschaften des Objekts für die Elternklasse.

Schreiben wir alle Eigenschaften (sowohl die ganzzahligen als auch reellen). Allerdings werden nicht alle von ihnen die Statuskontrollmethoden haben. Ich werde überlegen, ob einige Objekteigenschaften wirklich kontrolliert werden sollen. Wie auch immer, alle Eigenschaften werden in den Kommentaren festgelegt und es ist jederzeit möglich, neue hinzuzufügen:

void SetControlTimeframeInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlTimeframeDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlTimeframeLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedTimeframe( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } bool IsIncreasedTimeframe( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } bool IsDecreasedTimeframe( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } void SetControlChartModeInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_MODE,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlChartModeDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_MODE,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlChartModeLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_MODE,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedChartMode( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_MODE); } bool IsIncreasedChartMode( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_MODE); } bool IsDecreasedChartMode( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_MODE); } void SetControlWidthInBarsInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlWidthInBarsDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlWidthInBarsLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedWidthInBars( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS); } bool IsIncreasedWidthInBars( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS); } bool IsDecreasedWidthInBars( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS); } void SetControlWidthInPixelsInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlWidthInPixelsDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlWidthInPixelsLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedWidthInPixels( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsIncreasedWidthInPixels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsDecreasedWidthInPixels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedHeightInPixels( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsIncreasedHeightInPixels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsDecreasedHeightInPixels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } void SetControlFloatLeftInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatLeftDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatLeftLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedFloatLeft( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT); } bool IsIncreasedFloatLeft( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT); } bool IsDecreasedFloatLeft( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT); } void SetControlFloatTopInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatTopDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatTopLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedFloatTop( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP); } bool IsIncreasedFloatTop( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP); } bool IsDecreasedFloatTop( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP); } void SetControlFloatRightInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatRightDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatRightLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedFloatRight( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT); } bool IsIncreasedFloatRight( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT); } bool IsDecreasedFloatRight( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT); } void SetControlFloatBottomInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatBottomDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatBottomLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedFloatBottom( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM); } bool IsIncreasedFloatBottom( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM); } bool IsDecreasedFloatBottom( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM); } void SetControlShiftSizeInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlShiftSizeDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlShiftSizeLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,( long ):: fabs (value)); } double GetValueChangedShiftSize( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE); } bool IsIncreasedShiftSize( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE); } bool IsDecreasedShiftSize( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE); } void SetControlFixedPositionInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFixedPositionDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFixedPositionLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,( long ):: fabs (value)); } double GetValueChangedFixedPosition( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION); } bool IsIncreasedFixedPosition( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION); } bool IsDecreasedFixedPosition( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION); } void SetControlFixedMaxInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFixedMaxDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFixedMaxLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,( long ):: fabs (value)); } double GetValueChangedFixedMax( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX); } bool IsIncreasedFixedMax( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX); } bool IsDecreasedFixedMax( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX); } void SetControlFixedMinInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFixedMinDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFixedMinLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,( long ):: fabs (value)); } double GetValueChangedFixedMin( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN); } bool IsIncreasedFixedMin( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN); } bool IsDecreasedFixedMin( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN); } void SetControlPriceMinInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlPriceMinDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlPriceMinLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,( long ):: fabs (value)); } double GetValueChangedPriceMin( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN); } bool IsIncreasedPriceMin( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN); } bool IsDecreasedPriceMin( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN); } void SetControlPriceMaxInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlPriceMaxDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlPriceMaxLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,( long ):: fabs (value)); } double GetValueChangedPriceMax( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX); } bool IsIncreasedPriceMax( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX); } bool IsDecreasedPriceMax( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX); } };

Mit den Methoden können wir schnell die Objekteigenschaften festlegen, deren Werte gesteuert werden sollen, und die Ereignisse an das Steuerungsprogramm Chart senden, wenn die Werte der gesteuerten Erhöhung/Verringerung der Eigenschaften überschritten werden.



Der Klassenkonstruktor wurde in der gleichen Weise geändert wie in der zuvor betrachteten Klasse eines Chart-Fensterobjekts:

CChartObj::CChartObj( const long chart_id,CArrayObj *list_wnd_del,CArrayObj *list_ind_del,CArrayObj *list_ind_param) : m_wnd_time_x( 0 ),m_wnd_price_y( 0 ) { this .m_list_wnd_del=list_wnd_del; this .m_list_ind_del=list_ind_del; this .m_list_ind_param=list_ind_param; CBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this .m_type=COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID; this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_ID,chart_id); this .SetIntegerParameters(); this .SetDoubleParameters(); this .SetStringParameters(); this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_list_wnd_del.Sort(SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_NUM); this .CreateWindowsList(); this .m_symbol_prev= this . Symbol (); this .m_timeframe_prev= this .Timeframe(); this .m_name= this .Header(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); }

Hier werden die Chart-Parameterwerte in den Objekteigenschaften mit drei speziellen Methoden gesetzt:

Die Methode für die Zuweisung der ganzzahligen Objekteigenschaften:

bool CChartObj::SetIntegerParameters( void ) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=:: ChartPeriod ( this .ID()); if (timeframe== 0 ) return false ; this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_OBJECT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_BRING_TO_TOP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MODE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_AUTOSCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX_11 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER)); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OHLC )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_VISIBLE_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_VOLUME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_ASK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_LAST )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MINIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_DOCKED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_LEFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_TOP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_YDISTANCE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , 0 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , 0 )); return true ; }

Die Methode für die Zuweisung der reellen Objekteigenschaften:



void CChartObj::SetDoubleParameters( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT_SIZE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_POSITION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MAX )); }

Die Methode für die Zuweisung der textlichen Objekteigenschaften:



bool CChartObj::SetStringParameters( void ) { string symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .ID()); if (symbol== NULL ) return false ; this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_COMMENT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_EXPERT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_SCRIPT_NAME )); return true ; }

Die Methoden, die Integer- und String-Eigenschaften zuweisen, geben bool-Werte zurück, weil wir innerhalb der Methode die Chart-Periode und das Chart-Symbol über die Chart-ID mithilfe der Funktionen ChartPeriod() und ChartSymbol() abrufen. Diese Funktionen können entweder Null oder eine leere Zeichenkette zurückgeben. In diesen Fällen geben die Methoden false zurück.



Die Methode, die die Beschreibung der Integer-Eigenschaft des Objekts zurückgibt (nämlich in den Codeblöcken, die den Abstand zwischen den Fensterrahmen und die Höhe des Charts in Pixeln zurückgeben, gibt die Eigenschaft direkt aus dem Chart und nicht aus dem Objekt zurück:

property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_HANDLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_YDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , 0 ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_BARS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , 0 ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BACKGROUND)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) :

Obwohl das Chart über solche Eigenschaften verfügt, gehören sie zu seinem Fenster (das in diesem Fall das Nullfenster ist) und nicht zum Chart selbst, und wir erhalten diese Eigenschaften von den Fensterobjekten der Charts.



Die Methode zum Aktualisieren des Chart-Objekts und der Liste seiner Fenster hat sich ebenfalls geändert:

void CChartObj::Refresh( void ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_wnd.Total();i++) { CChartWnd *wnd= this .m_list_wnd.At(i); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; wnd.Refresh(); if (!wnd.IsEvent()) continue ; CArrayObj *list=wnd.GetListEvents(); if (list== NULL ) continue ; this .m_is_event= true ; this .m_event_code=wnd.GetEventCode(); int n=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ; j<n; j++) { CEventBaseObj *event=list.At(j); if (event== NULL ) continue ; ushort event_id=event.ID(); this .m_last_event=event_id; string sparam=( string ) this .GetChartID()+ "_" +( string )wnd.WindowNum(); if (:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_BRING_TO_TOP ) && this .EventAdd(( ushort )event.ID(),event.LParam(),event.DParam(),sparam)) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort )event_id,event.LParam(),event.DParam(),sparam); } } } int change=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )- this .WindowsTotal(); if (change== 0 ) { string symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .ID()); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=:: ChartPeriod ( this .ID()); if (symbol!= NULL && timeframe!= 0 ) { bool symb=symbol!= this .m_symbol_prev; bool tf=timeframe!= this .m_timeframe_prev; if (symb || tf) { if (symb && tf) { this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGE); this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .SetTimeframe(timeframe); this .m_symbol_prev= this . Symbol (); this .m_timeframe_prev= this .Timeframe(); } else if (symb) { this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_CHANGE); this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .m_symbol_prev= this . Symbol (); } else if (tf) { this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_TF_CHANGE); this .SetTimeframe(timeframe); this .m_timeframe_prev= this .Timeframe(); } } } if ( this .SetIntegerParameters()) { this .SetDoubleParameters(); this .SetStringParameters(); } for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); this .CheckEvents(); } else { this .RecreateWindowsList(change); } }

Die Methodenauflistung ist mit ausführlichen Kommentaren versehen. Kurz gesagt: Nach dem Aktualisieren von Chart-Fensterobjekten müssen wir das Flag jedes Fensterereignisses überprüfen. Wenn das Fenster Ereignisse aufweist, sollte jedes von ihnen an den Chart des Steuerungsprogramms gesendet werden. Nach der Aktualisierung der Chart-Fenster und der Überprüfung ihrer Ereignisse müssen wir einen Chart-Symbol- und/oder Periodenwechsel überprüfen, falls es keine weiteren Änderungen gibt, die den Chart betreffen.



Der Methode zum Erstellen und Senden eines Chart-Ereignisses an das Steuerprogramm Chart, fügen wir die Behandlung eines Chartsymbol- und/oder Periodenwechsel-Ereignisses hinzu:

void CChartObj::SendEvent(ENUM_CHART_OBJ_EVENT event ) { if ( event ==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_ADD) { CChartWnd *wnd= this .GetLastAddedWindow(); if (wnd==NULL) return ; ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort ) event , this .m_chart_id,wnd.WindowNum(), this .Symbol()); } else if ( event ==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_DEL) { CChartWnd *wnd= this .GetLastDeletedWindow(); if (wnd==NULL) return ; ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort ) event , this .m_chart_id,wnd.WindowNum(), this .Symbol()); } else if ( event ==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGE) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort ) event , this .m_chart_id, this .m_timeframe_prev, this .m_symbol_prev); } else if ( event ==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_CHANGE) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort ) event , this .m_chart_id, this .Timeframe(), this .m_symbol_prev); } else if ( event ==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_TF_CHANGE) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort ) event , this .m_chart_id, this .m_timeframe_prev, this .Symbol()); } }

Die Code-Kommentare enthalten alle Details. Wenn Sie Fragen haben, können Sie diese gerne in den Kommentaren unten stellen.

Verbessern wir nun die Klasse eines Chartobjekts Kollektion in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\ChartObjCollection.mqh.



Zuerst leiten wir sie ab von der grundlegenden erweiterten Objektklasse und fügen die Variable zum Speichern des letzten Ereignisses in den privaten Abschnitt der Klasse ein:

class CChartObjCollection : public CBaseObjExt { private : CListObj m_list; CListObj m_list_del; CArrayObj m_list_wnd_del; CArrayObj m_list_ind_del; CArrayObj m_list_ind_param; int m_charts_total_prev; int m_last_event; int ChartsTotal( void ) const ; bool IsPresentChartObj( const long chart_id); bool IsPresentChart( const long chart_id); bool CreateNewChartObj( const long chart_id, const string source); bool FindAndCreateMissingChartObj( void ); void FindAndDeleteExcessChartObj( void ); public :

Fügen wir im öffentlichen Abschnitt der Klasse drei Methoden für die Arbeit mit der Ereignisfunktionalität des erweiterten Basisobjekts hinzu und deklarieren die Methode, die das Fensterobjekt (angegeben durch Index) des Charts (angegeben durch ID) angibt:

bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_event; } int GetLastEventsCode( void ) const { return this .m_event_code; } int GetLastEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_event; } CChartObjCollection(); CArrayObj *GetChartsList( const string symbol) { return this .GetList(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol,EQUAL); } CArrayObj *GetChartsList( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .GetList(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe,EQUAL);} CChartObj *GetChart( const long id); CChartObj *GetChart( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } CChartObj *GetLastAddedChart( void ) { return this .m_list.At( this .m_list.Total()- 1 ); } CChartObj *GetLastDeletedChart( void ) { return this .m_list_del.At( this .m_list_del.Total()- 1 ); } CChartWnd *GetLastAddedChartWindow( const long chart_id); CChartWnd *GetLastDeletedChartWindow( void ) { return this .m_list_wnd_del.At( this .m_list_wnd_del.Total()- 1 );} CChartWnd *GetChartWindow( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num);

Die Methode aktualisiert die Liste der Kollektionen der Chart-Objekte empfängt die Behandlung von Chart-Objekt-Ereignissen:

void CChartObjCollection::Refresh( void ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CChartObj *chart= this .m_list.At(i); if (chart==NULL) continue ; chart.Refresh(); if (!chart.IsEvent()) continue ; CArrayObj *list=chart.GetListEvents(); if (list==NULL) continue ; this .m_is_event= true ; this .m_event_code=chart.GetEventCode(); int n=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ; j<n; j++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(j); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; ushort event_id= event .ID(); this .m_last_event=event_id; string sparam=( string ) this .GetChartID(); if ( this .EventAdd(( ushort ) event .ID(), event .LParam(), event .DParam(),sparam)) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort )event_id, event .LParam(), event .DParam(),sparam); } } } int charts_total= this .ChartsTotal(); int change=charts_total- this .m_list.Total(); if (change== 0 ) return ; if (change> 0 ) { this .FindAndCreateMissingChartObj(); CChartObj *chart= this .GetChart(GetMainChartID()); if (chart!=NULL) chart.SetBringToTopON( true ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<change;i++) { chart=m_list.At(m_list.Total()-( 1 +i)); if (chart==NULL) continue ; this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_OPEN); } } else if (change< 0 ) { this .FindAndDeleteExcessChartObj(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<-change;i++) { CChartObj *chart= this .m_list_del.At( this .m_list_del.Total()-( 1 +i)); if (chart==NULL) continue ; this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_CLOSE); } } }

Hier ist die Logik ähnlich wie bei den zuvor betrachteten Methoden zur Aktualisierung von Chartobjekten und Chartfensterobjekten. Alles ist hier im Detail kommentiert.

Die Methode gibt das Fensterobjekt (angegeben durch Index) des Charts (angegeben durch ID) zurück:

CChartWnd* CChartObjCollection::GetChartWindow( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num) { CChartObj *chart= this .GetChart(chart_id); if (chart== NULL ) return NULL ; return chart.GetWindowByNum(wnd_num); }

Hier holen wir das Chartobjekt über seine ID und geben das zum Chart gehörende Fenster zurück, das wir über den angegebenen Fensterindex erhalten.

Wenn keines der Objekte empfangen wird, gibt die Methode NULL zurück.



Als Nächstes fügen wir die gleiche Methode in die Hauptklasse von \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh ein:



CChartWnd *ChartGetLastAddedChartWindow( const long chart_id) { return this .m_charts.GetLastAddedChartWindow(chart_id);} CChartWnd *ChartGetLastDeletedChartWindow( void ) { return this .m_charts.GetLastDeletedChartWindow(); } CChartWnd *ChartGetChartWindow( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num) { return this .m_charts.GetChartWindow(chart_id,wnd_num);}

Die Methode gibt einfach das Ergebnis des Aufrufs der Methode GetChartWindow() der oben betrachteten Klasse eines Chartobjekts Kollektion zurück.



Damit sind alle Änderungen und Verbesserungen abgeschlossen. Lassen Sie uns einen Test durchführen.







Test

Um den Test durchzuführen, verwende ich den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichere ihn in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part72\ als TestDoEasyPart72.mq5.



Wir müssen einige Eigenschaften des Chart-Fensterobjekts kontrollieren und die Behandlung aller eingehenden neuen Ereignisse aus der Kollektion der Chart-Objekte hinzufügen.

Ganz am Ende der EA-Funktion OnInitDoEasy() fügen wir den Code-Block für die Einstellung der zu kontrollierenden Eigenschaften des Chart-Fensters ein (der gesamte Funktionscode ist recht umfangreich, daher werde ich ihn hier nicht ausbreiten):

CAccount* account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account!= NULL ) { account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 10.0 ); account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, 15.0 ); account.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 20.0 ); } CArrayObj *list_charts=engine.GetListCharts(); if (list_charts!= NULL && list_charts.Total()> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_charts.Total();i++) { CChartObj* chart=list_charts.At(i); if (chart== NULL ) continue ; int total_wnd=chart.WindowsTotal(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_wnd;j++) { CChartWnd *wnd=engine.ChartGetChartWindow(chart.ID(),j); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; wnd.SetControlHeightInPixelsInc( 20 ); wnd.SetControlHeightInPixelsDec( 20 ); wnd.SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, 50 ); } } } ulong end= GetTickCount (); Print (TextByLanguage( "Время инициализации библиотеки: " , "Library initialization time: " ),TimeMSCtoString(end-begin, TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )); }

Hier stellen wir die Parameter ein, bei denen das entsprechende Ereignis generiert wird:

wenn die Fensterhöhe um mehr als 20 Pixel vergrößert wird,

wenn die Fensterhöhe um mehr als 20 Pixel verringert wird,



wenn die Fensterhöhe größer, kleiner oder gleich 50 Pixel wird.



Die Funktion OnDoEasyEvent() des EA erhält die Behandlung aller neuen Bibliotheksereignisse (der gesamte Code-Block der Behandlung aller Ereignisse der Chart Kollektion, einschließlich der neuen, wird hier bereitgestellt):

else if (idx>SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT && idx<SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { if (idx==SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR) { Print (TextByLanguage( "Новый бар на " , "New Bar on " ),sparam, " " ,TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam), ": " , TimeToString (lparam)); } } if (source==COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID) { int pos= StringFind (sparam, "_" ); long chart_id= StringToInteger ( StringSubstr (sparam, 0 ,pos)); int wnd_num=( int ) StringToInteger ( StringSubstr (sparam,pos+ 1 )); CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart== NULL ) return ; CSymbol *symbol=engine.GetSymbolObjByName(chart. Symbol ()); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(wnd_num); if (wnd== NULL ) return ; int digits=(idx<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : symbol. Digits ()); string id_descr=(idx<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? wnd.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : wnd.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value= DoubleToString (dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print (wnd.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print (wnd.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print (wnd.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print (wnd.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print (wnd.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } if (source==COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID) { long chart_id= StringToInteger (sparam); CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart== NULL ) return ; Print (DFUN, "chart_id=" ,chart_id, ", chart.Symbol()=" ,chart. Symbol ()); int digits= int (idx<CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : SymbolInfoInteger (chart. Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); string id_descr=(idx<CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? chart.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : chart.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value= DoubleToString (dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print (chart.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print (chart.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print (chart.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print (chart.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print (chart.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } else if (idx>CHART_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<CHART_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_OPEN) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetLastOpenedChart(); if (chart!= NULL ) { string symbol=sparam; long chart_id=lparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam; string header=symbol+ " " +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id; Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_OPENED), ": " ,header); } } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_CLOSE) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetLastClosedChart(); if (chart!= NULL ) { string symbol=sparam; long chart_id=lparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam; string header=symbol+ " " +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id; Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_CLOSED), ": " ,header); } } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_CHANGE) { long chart_id=lparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam; string symbol_prev=sparam; CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart!= NULL ) { string header=chart. Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id; Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_SYMB_CHANGED), ": " ,header, ": " ,symbol_prev, " >>> " ,chart. Symbol ()); } } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_TF_CHANGE) { long chart_id=lparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_prev=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam; string symbol=sparam; CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart!= NULL ) { string header=chart. Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription(chart.Timeframe())+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id; Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_TF_CHANGED), ": " ,header, ": " , TimeframeDescription(timeframe_prev), " >>> " ,TimeframeDescription(chart.Timeframe()) ); } } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGE) { long chart_id=lparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_prev=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam; string symbol_prev=sparam; CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart!= NULL ) { string header=chart. Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription(chart.Timeframe())+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id; Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGED), ": " ,header, ": " , symbol_prev, " >>> " ,chart. Symbol (), ", " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe_prev), " >>> " ,TimeframeDescription(chart.Timeframe()) ); } } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_ADD) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= WRONG_VALUE ; string ind_name= "" ; string symbol=sparam; long chart_id=lparam; int win_num=( int )dparam; string header=symbol+ " " +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id+ ": " ; CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetLastOpenedChart(); if (chart!= NULL ) { timeframe=chart.Timeframe(); CChartWnd *wnd=engine.ChartGetLastAddedChartWindow(chart.ID()); if (wnd!= NULL ) { CWndInd *ind=wnd.GetLastAddedIndicator(); if (ind!= NULL ) ind_name=ind.Name(); } } Print (DFUN,header,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_ADDED), " " ,( string )win_num, " " ,ind_name); } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_DEL) { CChartWnd *wnd=engine.ChartGetLastDeletedChartWindow(); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= WRONG_VALUE ; string symbol=sparam; long chart_id=lparam; int win_num=( int )dparam; string header=symbol+ " " +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id+ ": " ; Print (DFUN,header,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_REMOVED), " " ,( string )win_num); } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_ADD) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= WRONG_VALUE ; string ind_name=sparam; string symbol= NULL ; long chart_id=lparam; int win_num=( int )dparam; string header= NULL ; CWndInd *ind=engine.ChartGetLastAddedIndicator(chart_id,win_num); if (ind!= NULL ) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart!= NULL ) { symbol=chart. Symbol (); timeframe=chart.Timeframe(); CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(win_num); if (wnd!= NULL ) header=wnd.Header(); } } Print (DFUN,symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe), ", ID " ,chart_id, ", " ,header, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR_ADDED), " " ,ind_name); } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_DEL) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= WRONG_VALUE ; string ind_name=sparam; string symbol= NULL ; long chart_id=lparam; int win_num=( int )dparam; string header= NULL ; CWndInd *ind=engine.ChartGetLastDeletedIndicator(); if (ind!= NULL ) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart!= NULL ) { symbol=chart. Symbol (); timeframe=chart.Timeframe(); CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(win_num); if (wnd!= NULL ) header=wnd.Header(); } } Print (DFUN,symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe), ", ID " ,chart_id, ", " ,header, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR_REMOVED), " " ,ind_name); } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_CHANGE) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= WRONG_VALUE ; string ind_name=sparam; string symbol= NULL ; long chart_id=lparam; int win_num=( int )dparam; string header= NULL ; CWndInd *ind= NULL ; CWndInd *ind_changed=engine.ChartGetLastChangedIndicator(); if (ind_changed!= NULL ) { ind=engine.ChartGetIndicator(chart_id,win_num,ind_changed.Index()); if (ind!= NULL ) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart!= NULL ) { symbol=chart. Symbol (); timeframe=chart.Timeframe(); CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(win_num); if (wnd!= NULL ) header=wnd.Header(); } } } Print (DFUN,symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe), ", ID " ,chart_id, ", " ,header, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR_CHANGED), " " ,ind_name, " >>> " ,ind.Name()); } }

Dies sind alle Änderungen, die zum Testen der neu erstellten Auto-Event-Funktionalität der Chart-Kollektion und zum Testen der Änderungen der angegebenen Parameter des Chartobjekts erforderlich sind.



Kompilieren Sie den EA und starten Sie ihn auf EURUSD, nachdem Sie die Verwendung von EURUSD, GBPUSD und dem aktuellen Zeitrahmen eingestellt haben.

Beide Charts sollten vorher geöffnet werden. Starten Sie den EA auf EURUSD, während GBPUSD ein einzelnes Subfenster mit einem beliebigen Oszillator haben sollte. Wir werden das Unterfenster verwenden, um die Ereignisfunktionalität der Chart Kollektion Klasse zu verwalten.

Schauen wir uns das Ereignis für den Wechsel des Chart-Zeitrahmens an:



Nun wechseln wir das Symbol des Charts:



Prüfen wir auch die Verwaltung der Chart-Höhenänderung (die Änderungen werden auf zwei Charts angewendet — das Haupt-Chartfenster und das Unterfenster):





Wie wir sehen, sind hier mehrere Kriterien im Spiel: Die Fensterhöhe ist gleich der angegebenen Größe, die Fensterhöhe ist größer/kleiner als die angegebene Größe und die Höhe der Fenster wird um mehr als die angegebene Anzahl von Pixeln erhöht/verringert.



Was kommt als Nächstes?

Der nächste Artikel wird eine neue Phase in der Entwicklung der Bibliothek einleiten — die Arbeit mit grafischen Objekten und benutzerdefinierten Grafiken.



Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit der Test-EA-Datei für MQL5 zum Testen und Herunterladen angehängt.

Stellen Sie Ihre Fragen, Kommentare und Vorschläge in den Kommentaren.

Zurück zum Inhalt

*Frühere Artikel dieser Serie:

Andere Klassen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 67): Objektklasse der Charts

Andere Klassen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 68): Die Chartfenster-Objektklasse und die Indikator-Objektklassen im Chartfenster

Andere Klassen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 69): Kollektionsklasse der Chart-Objekte

Andere Klassen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 70): Erweiterte Funktionalität und automatisches Aktualisieren der Kollektion der Chartobjekte

Andere Klassen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 71): Ereignisse der Kollektion von Chartobjekten

