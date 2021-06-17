Andere Klassen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 72): Kontrolle und Aufzeichnung der Parameter von Chart-Objekten in der Kollektion
Konzept
Dieser Artikel vervollständigt die Beschreibung der Klassen eines Chartobjekts und ihrer Kollektion. Alle im Client-Terminal geöffneten Charts sowie deren Unterfenster und Indikatoren sind bereits in der Kollektion der Charts gespeichert. Bei Änderungen der Charteigenschaften werden einige Ereignisse bereits behandelt, während ein entsprechendes benutzerdefiniertes Ereignis an die Karte des Steuerungsprogramms gesendet wird. Wir sind jedoch in der Lage, die Eigenschaften des Chartobjekts oder des Fensters zu ändern, und wir müssen die neuen Werte der geänderten Eigenschaften auf die geänderten Objektparameter setzen.
Glücklicherweise haben wir bereits das Objekt, das alle seine Nachkommen mit Ereignisfunktionalität ausstattet (das erweiterte Basisobjekt aller Bibliotheksobjekte). Unsere Klassen von Chartobjekten und Chartfenstern sind bereits von Objekten abgeleitet. Wir müssen nur noch die Standardbehandlung von Änderungen der Eigenschaften von Nachfolgeobjekten hinzufügen. Die Klasse wird automatisch alle Eigenschaften ihres Nachfolgers aktualisieren und eine Liste der Ereignisse erstellen, die bei ihrem Nachfolgeobjekt auftreten, wenn die angegebenen Eigenschaften geändert werden.
Alle kontrollierten Eigenschaften, die wir in unserem Programm verwalten wollen, sollten für das Objekt angegeben werden, damit die im Objekt auftretenden Ereignisse erstellt und an die Karte des Steuerungsprogramms gesendet werden. Das erweiterte Basisobjekt ermöglicht die Einstellung des Änderungswertes der angegebenen Eigenschaft oder die Überschreitung des angegebenen Schwellenwertes für eine verfolgte Eigenschaft oder die Kombination von Änderungen der verfolgten Eigenschaften.
Alle Änderungen, die an den Eigenschaften des Objekts vorgenommen werden, werden automatisch den Parametern zugewiesen. Wenn die Verfolgung bestimmter Objekteigenschaften aktiviert ist, "signalisieren" diese Eigenschaften über die durchgeführten Änderungen, die wir kontrollieren wollen.
Fast alle Bibliotheksobjekte haben eine ähnliche Struktur — eine Reihe von Eigenschaften (Integer-, Real- und String-Eigenschaften), Objektsortierkriterien, die ausschließlich den Eigenschaften jedes einzelnen Objekts entsprechen, einige Methoden zum Auffinden und Sortieren solcher Objekte in den Listen, in denen sie sortiert sind, die Methoden zur Beschreibung der Objekteigenschaften und die Klasse, die es ermöglicht, in der Objektliste nach der angegebenen Eigenschaft zu suchen und den Objektindex in der Liste mit dem maximalen oder minimalen Wert der gewünschten Eigenschaft zurückzugeben.
All diese langen Beschreibungen von Objekteigenschaften, die an das Objekt selbst angehängt und untrennbar mit ihm verbunden sind, verkomplizieren zwar die Erstellung des Objekts selbst ein wenig, vereinfachen aber die weitere Arbeit mit ihm erheblich. Dies hat sich auch bei der Klasse eines Chartobjekts herausgestellt. Sie hat sich zunächst als unvollständig herausgestellt (wie alle Hauptobjekte der Bibliothek), während ich mir die Arbeit dadurch vereinfacht habe, dass ich nicht alle ihre Eigenschaften separat geschrieben habe, sondern sie in den Eigenschaften des Chartobjekts, zu dem das Fenster gehört, untergebracht habe.
Wenn wir nun eine automatische Aktualisierung der Eigenschaften von Chartobjekten und ihren Unterfenstern implementieren, werden wir auf eine große Komplikation stoßen, wenn wir den vorherigen Zustand der Eigenschaften des Chartfenster-Objekts mit den Methoden seiner Elternklasse speichern. Deshalb habe ich mich entschlossen, das Fensterobjekt des Charts zu einem vollwertigen Bibliotheksobjekt zu machen, was die Implementierung seiner automatischen Aktualisierung mit der Suche nach verfolgten Ereignissen stark vereinfacht (all dies habe ich schon vor langer Zeit bei der Erstellung der übergeordneten Klasse getan — dem erweiterten Objekt aller Bibliotheksobjekte).
Verbesserung der Bibliothek der Klasse
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh fügen wir die neuen Nachrichtenindizes der Bibliothek hinzu:
MSG_LIB_TEXT_SYMBOL, // symbol: MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT, // account: MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHART, // chart: MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHART_WND, // chart window: MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE, // Property value
...
MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_OPENED, // Chart opened MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_CLOSED, // Chart closed MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_SYMB_CHANGED, // Chart symbol changed MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_TF_CHANGED, // Chart timeframe changed MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGED, // Chart symbol and timeframe changed }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
und Nachrichtentexte, die den neu hinzugefügten Indizes entsprechen:
{"символа: ","symbol property: "}, {"аккаунта: ","account property: "}, {"чарта: ","chart property: "}, {"окна чарта: ","chart window property: "}, {"Значение свойства ","Value of the "},
...
{"Открыт график","Open chart"}, {"Закрыт график","Closed chart"}, {"Изменён символ графика","Changed chart symbol"}, {"Изменён таймфрейм графика","Changed chart timeframe"}, {"Изменён символ и таймфрейм графика","Changed the symbol and timeframe of the chart"}, }; //+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
Fügen wir im Abschnitt "ID der Kollektion" der Datei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh eine neue Diagrammfenster-Listen-ID ein:
//--- Collection list IDs #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID (0x777A) // Historical collection list ID #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID (0x777B) // Market collection list ID #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID (0x777C) // Event collection list ID #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID (0x777D) // Account collection list ID #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID (0x777E) // Symbol collection list ID #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID (0x777F) // Timeseries collection list ID #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID (0x7780) // Indicator buffer collection list ID #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID (0x7781) // Indicator collection list ID #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID (0x7782) // Indicator data collection list ID #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID (0x7783) // Tick series collection list ID #define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID (0x7784) // DOM series collection list ID #define COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID (0x7785) // MQL5 signals collection list ID #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID (0x7786) // Chart collection list ID #define COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID (0x7787) // Chart window list ID //--- Pending request type IDs
Diese IDs ermöglichen es uns, die Kollektion oder die Liste zu definieren, zu der ein bestimmtes Objekt gehört. In diesem Fall erlaubt uns die ID, das Objekt zu definieren, von dem ein Ereignis gekommen ist, und die Ereignisbeschreibung zu erstellen. All dies wird in der Klasse des erweiterten Basisobjekts aller Bibliotheksobjekte durchgeführt.
Im vorherigen Artikel habe ich die Behandlung einiger Chartereignisse implementiert. Heute werde ich sie um die Änderung eines Symbols und eines Zeitrahmens erweitern.
Dazu setzen wir drei zusätzliche Konstanten in der Enumeration der möglichen Chart-Ereignisse in derselben Datei:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Data for working with charts | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of possible chart events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_CHART_OBJ_EVENT { CHART_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT = SIGNAL_MQL5_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, // No event CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_OPEN, // "New chart opening" event CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_CLOSE, // "Chart closure" event CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_CHANGE, // "Chart symbol changed" event CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGE, // "Chart symbol and timeframe changed" event CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_TF_CHANGE, // "Chart timeframe changed" event CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_ADD, // "Adding a new window on the chart" event CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_DEL, // "Removing a window from the chart" event CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_ADD, // "Adding a new indicator to the chart window" event CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_DEL, // "Removing an indicator from the chart window" event CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_CHANGE, // "Changing indicator parameters in the chart window" event }; #define CHART_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_CHANGE+1) // The code of the next event after the last chart event code //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Wir entfernen den Index des Chart-Fensters aus der Enumeration der Integer-Eigenschaften:
CHART_PROP_WINDOW_NUM, // Chart window index
};
Diese Eigenschaft gehört zum Objekt des Chart-Fenster. Verschieben wir einige gemeinsame Eigenschaften des Charts und seines Fensters an das Ende der Liste der Enumeration-Konstanten:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Chart integer property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER { CHART_PROP_ID = 0, // Chart ID CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME, // Chart timeframe CHART_PROP_SHOW, // Price chart drawing CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT, // Chart object (OBJ_CHART) identification attribute CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP, // Show chart above all others CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU, // Enable/disable access to the context menu using the right click CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL, // Enable/disable access to the Crosshair tool using the middle click CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL, // Scroll the chart horizontally using the left mouse button CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, // Send messages about mouse wheel events (CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL) to all MQL5 programs on a chart CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, // Send messages about mouse button click and movement events (CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE) to all MQL5 programs on a chart CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, // Send messages about the graphical object creation event (CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE) to all MQL5 programs on a chart CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, // Send messages about the graphical object destruction event (CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE) to all MQL5 programs on a chart CHART_PROP_MODE, // Type of the chart (candlesticks, bars or line (ENUM_CHART_MODE)) CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND, // Price chart in the foreground CHART_PROP_SHIFT, // Mode of shift of the price chart from the right border CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL, // The mode of automatic shift to the right border of the chart CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, // Allow managing the chart using a keyboard CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION, // Allow the chart to intercept Space and Enter key strokes to activate the quick navigation bar CHART_PROP_SCALE, // Scale CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX, // Fixed scale mode CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11, // 1:1 scale mode CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, // The mode of specifying the scale in points per bar CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER, // Display a symbol ticker in the upper left corner CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC, // Display OHLC values in the upper left corner CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE, // Display Bid value as a horizontal line on the chart CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE, // Display Ask value as a horizontal line on a chart CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE, // Display Last value as a horizontal line on a chart CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, // Display vertical separators between adjacent periods CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID, // Display a grid on the chart CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES, // Display volumes on a chart CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, // Display text descriptions of objects CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS, // Number of bars on a chart that are available for display CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL, // The total number of chart windows including indicator subwindows CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE, // Chart window handle CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, // Number of the first visible bar on the chart CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS, // Width of the chart in bars CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, // Width of the chart in pixels CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND, // Color of background of the chart CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND, // Color of axes, scale and OHLC line CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID, // Grid color CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME, // Color of volumes and position opening levels CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP, // Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bull candlesticks CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, // Color of down bar, its shadow and border of body of the bullish candlestick CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE, // Color of the chart line and the Doji candlesticks CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, // Color of body of a bullish candlestick CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, // Color of body of a bearish candlestick CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID, // Color of the Bid price line CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK, // Color of the Ask price line CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST, // Color of the last performed deal's price line (Last) CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, // Color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit) CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, // Display trade levels on the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders) CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, // Enable the ability to drag trading levels on a chart using mouse CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, // Display the time scale on a chart CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, // Display a price scale on a chart CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, // Display the quick trading panel on the chart CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED, // Chart window maximized CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED, // Chart window minimized CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED, // Chart window docked CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT, // Left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP, // Upper coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT, // Right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM, // Bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen CHART_PROP_YDISTANCE, // Distance in Y axis pixels between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the chart main window CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, // Height of the chart in pixels CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE, // Indicator handle on the chart CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX, // Indicator index on the chart }; #define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (66) // Total number of integer properties #define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP (2) // Number of integer properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Anzahl der Chart-Ganzzahl-Eigenschaften hat sich um 1 verringert — korrigieren wir das auf 66 statt 67 und geben an, dass die zwei letzten Eigenschaften nicht an der Suche und Sortierung teilnehmen sollen und daher in den Chart-Eigenschaften nicht angezeigt werden. Diese Konstanten sind für die Klasse eines Chartobjekts im Chart-Fenster notwendig (es wird auch in einer vereinfachten Version gemacht).
Die in den Enumerationen der Chart-Eigenschaften implementierten Änderungen sollten den Änderungen in der Enumeration der Sortierkriterien des Chartobjekts entsprechen:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible chart sorting criteria | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CHART_MODE { //--- Sort by integer properties SORT_BY_CHART_ID = 0, // Sort by chart ID SORT_BY_CHART_TIMEFRAME, // Sort by chart timeframe SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW, // Sort by the price chart drawing attribute SORT_BY_CHART_IS_OBJECT, // Sort by chart object (OBJ_CHART) identification attribute SORT_BY_CHART_BRING_TO_TOP, // Sort by the flag of displaying a chart above all others SORT_BY_CHART_CONTEXT_MENU, // Sort by the flag of enabling/disabling access to the context menu using the right click SORT_BY_CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOO, // Sort by the flag of enabling/disabling access to the Crosshair tool using the middle click SORT_BY_CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, // Sort by the flag of scrolling the chart horizontally using the left mouse button SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, // Sort by the flag of sending messages about mouse wheel events to all MQL5 programs on a chart SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, // Sort by the flag of sending messages about mouse button click and movement events to all MQL5 programs on a chart SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, // Sort by the flag of sending messages about the graphical object creation event to all MQL5 programs on a chart SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, // Sort by the flag of sending messages about the graphical object destruction event to all MQL5 programs on a chart SORT_BY_CHART_MODE, // Sort by chart type SORT_BY_CHART_FOREGROUND, // Sort by the "Price chart in the foreground" flag SORT_BY_CHART_SHIFT, // Sort by the "Mode of shift of the price chart from the right border" flag SORT_BY_CHART_AUTOSCROLL, // Sort by the "The mode of automatic shift to the right border of the chart" flag SORT_BY_CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, // Sort by the flag allowing the chart management using a keyboard SORT_BY_CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION, // Sort by the flag allowing the chart to intercept Space and Enter key strokes to activate the quick navigation bar SORT_BY_CHART_SCALE, // Sort by scale SORT_BY_CHART_SCALEFIX, // Sort by the fixed scale flag SORT_BY_CHART_SCALEFIX_11, // Sort by the 1:1 scale flag SORT_BY_CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, // Sort by the flag of specifying the scale in points per bar SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_TICKER, // Sort by the flag displaying a symbol ticker in the upper left corner SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_OHLC, // Sort by the flag displaying OHLC values in the upper left corner SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE, // Sort by the flag displaying Bid value as a horizontal line on the chart SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE, // Sort by the flag displaying Ask value as a horizontal line on the chart SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE, // Sort by the flag displaying Last value as a horizontal line on the chart SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, // Sort by the flag displaying vertical separators between adjacent periods SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_GRID, // Sort by the flag of displaying a grid on the chart SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES, // Sort by the mode of displaying volumes on a chart SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, // Sort by the flag of displaying object text descriptions SORT_BY_CHART_VISIBLE_BARS, // Sort by the number of bars on a chart that are available for display SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL, // Sort by the total number of chart windows including indicator subwindows SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE, // Sort by the chart handle SORT_BY_CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, // Sort by the number of the first visible bar on the chart SORT_BY_CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS, // Sort by the width of the chart in bars SORT_BY_CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, // Sort by the width of the chart in pixels SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND, // Sort by the color of the chart background SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND, // Sort by color of axes, scale and OHLC line SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_GRID, // Sort by grid color SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_VOLUME, // Sort by the color of volumes and position opening levels SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP, // Sort by the color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bull candlesticks SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, // Sort by the color of down bar, its shadow and border of body of the bullish candlestick SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE, // Sort by the color of the chart line and the Doji candlesticks SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, // Sort by the color of a bullish candlestick body SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, // Sort by the color of a bearish candlestick body SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_BID, // Sort by the color of the Bid price line SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_ASK, // Sort by the color of the Ask price line SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_LAST, // Sort by the color of the last performed deal's price line (Last) SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, // Sort by the color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit) SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, // Sort by the flag of displaying trading levels on the chart SORT_BY_CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, // Sort by the flag enabling the ability to drag trading levels on a chart using mouse SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, // Sort by the flag of displaying the time scale on the chart SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, // Sort by the flag of displaying the price scale on the chart SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, // Sort by the flag of displaying the quick trading panel on the chart SORT_BY_CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED, // Sort by the "Chart window maximized" flag SORT_BY_CHART_IS_MINIMIZED, // Sort by the "Chart window minimized" flag SORT_BY_CHART_IS_DOCKED, // Sort by the "Chart window docked" flag SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_LEFT, // Sort by the left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_TOP, // Sort by the upper coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT, // Sort by the right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM, // Sort by the bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen SORT_BY_CHART_YDISTANCE, // Sort by the distance in Y axis pixels between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the chart main window SORT_BY_CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, // Sort by the height of the chart in pixels //--- Sort by real properties SORT_BY_CHART_SHIFT_SIZE = FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP, // Sort by the shift size of the zero bar from the right border in % SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_POSITION, // Sort by the chart fixed position from the left border in % SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_MAX, // Sort by the fixed chart maximum SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_MIN, // Sort by the fixed chart minimum SORT_BY_CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR, // Sort by the scale value in points per bar SORT_BY_CHART_PRICE_MIN, // Sort by the chart minimum SORT_BY_CHART_PRICE_MAX, // Sort by the chart maximum //--- Sort by string properties SORT_BY_CHART_COMMENT = FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP, // Sort by a comment text on the chart SORT_BY_CHART_EXPERT_NAME, // Sort by a name of an EA launched on the chart SORT_BY_CHART_SCRIPT_NAME, // Sort by a name of a script launched on the chart SORT_BY_CHART_INDICATOR_NAME, // Sort by a name of an indicator launched in the chart window SORT_BY_CHART_SYMBOL, // Sort by chart symbol }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Wenn wir uns die Kriterien der Sortierung nach Integer-Eigenschaften genau ansehen, werden wir feststellen, dass die beiden letzten Eigenschaften fehlen, weil sie für die Sortierung unbrauchbar gemacht wurden und deshalb hier nicht eingestellt werden sollten — jedes Sortierkriterium entspricht streng dem numerischen Wert der Konstante aus der Enumeration der Objekteigenschaften nach einer bestimmten Eigenschaft.
Da das Chartobjekt nun vervollständigt wird, sollten die Enumerationen seiner Eigenschaften ganzzahlig, reel und Text gesetzt werden:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Data for handling chart windows | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Chart window integer properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER { CHART_WINDOW_PROP_ID = 0, // Chart ID CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM, // Chart window index CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE, // Distance in Y axis pixels between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the chart main window CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, // Height of the chart in pixels //--- for CWndInd CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE, // Indicator handle in the chart window CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX, // Indicator index in the chart window }; #define CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (6) // Total number of integer properties #define CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP (0) // Number of integer DOM properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Chart window real properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE { CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN = CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, // Chart minimum CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX, // Chart maximum }; #define CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL (2) // Total number of real properties #define CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP (0) // Number of real properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Chart window string properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING { CHART_WINDOW_PROP_IND_NAME = (CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), // Name of the indicator launched in the window CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL, // Chart symbol }; #define CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING_TOTAL (2) // Total number of string properties //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Schließlich müssen wir die Enumeration der möglichen Kriterien für die Sortierung von Chart-Fensterobjekten hinzufügen:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible criteria of sorting chart windows | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_CHART_WINDOW_DBL_PROP (CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CHART_WINDOW_STR_PROP (CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CHART_WINDOW_MODE { //--- Sort by integer properties SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_ID = 0, // Sort by chart ID SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_NUM, // Sort by chart window index SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE, // Sort by the distance in Y axis pixels between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the chart main window SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, // Sort by the height of the chart in pixels SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE, // Sort by the indicator handle in the chart window SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IND_INDEX, // Sort by the indicator index in the chart window //--- Sort by real properties SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_PRICE_MIN = FIRST_CHART_WINDOW_DBL_PROP, // Sort by chart window minimum SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_PRICE_MAX, // Sort by chart window maximum //--- Sort by string properties SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IND_NAME = FIRST_CHART_WINDOW_STR_PROP, // Sort by name of an indicator launched in the window SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_SYMBOL, // Sort by chart symbol }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Kommen wir nun zurück zur ID der Chart-Fenster-Objektlisten. Wie Sie sich vielleicht erinnern, müssen wir das erweiterte Basisobjekt CBaseObjExt verbessern, dessen Klasse in der Klassendatei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh festgelegt wurde.
Alles, was wir darin tun müssen, ist die Handhabung von zwei neuen Listen in ihrer Methode EventDescription() hinzuzufügen. Die Objekte, die die Nachkommen der Klasse sein sollen (Chart-Objekt und Chart-Fenster-Objekt) gehören zu diesen Listen:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return an object event description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CBaseObjExt::EventDescription(const int property, const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason, const int source, const string value, const string property_descr, const int digits) { //--- Depending on the collection ID, create th object type description string type= ( this.Type()==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_SYMBOL) : this.Type()==COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT) : this.Type()==COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHART) : this.Type()==COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHART_WND) : "" ); //--- Depending on the property type, create the property change value description string level= ( property<this.m_long_prop_total ? ::DoubleToString(this.GetControlledLongValueLEVEL(property),digits) : ::DoubleToString(this.GetControlledDoubleValueLEVEL(property),digits) ); //--- Depending on the event reason, create the event description text string res= ( reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE)+type+property_descr+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_INC_BY)+value : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE)+type+property_descr+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_DEC_BY)+value : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE)+type+property_descr+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_MORE_THEN)+level : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE)+type+property_descr+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_LESS_THEN)+level : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE)+type+property_descr+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_EQUAL)+level : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BASE_OBJ_UNKNOWN_EVENT)+type ); //--- Return the object name+created event description text return this.m_name+": "+res; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Mehr über diese Klasse erfahren Sie im Artikel 37.
Ich werde jetzt einen kleinen Fehler beheben, der während der Entwicklung unbemerkt blieb — die Klasse der Chartobjekte verbessern und zu einer vollwertigen Klasse machen, wie die Klassen der Hauptbibliotheksobjekte. Ich muss die Arrays zum Speichern der Objekteigenschaften, die Methoden zum Setzen und Zurückgeben seiner Eigenschaften (die vorgefertigten Methoden werden neu erstellt) und die Methoden zum Anzeigen von Daten zu den Objekteigenschaften hinzufügen.
Öffnen wir die Datei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartWnd.mqh und nehmen die notwendigen Korrekturen vor. Die Datei enthält auch die Hilfsklasse des Indikatorobjekts im Fenster. Da ich einige Eigenschaften dieser Objekte geändert habe, fügen wir die Konstanten der neuen Enumerationen in die Methode Compare() der Klasse CWndInd ein:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compare CWndInd objects with each other by the specified property| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CWndInd::Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { const CWndInd *obj_compared=node; if(mode==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE) return(this.Handle()>obj_compared.Handle() ? 1 : this.Handle()<obj_compared.Handle() ? -1 : 0); else if(mode==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX) return(this.Index()>obj_compared.Index() ? 1 : this.Index()<obj_compared.Index() ? -1 : 0); return(this.Name()==obj_compared.Name() ? 0 : this.Name()<obj_compared.Name() ? -1 : 1); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Zuvor waren dies die gelöschten Konstanten aus den Enumerationen CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE und CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX.
Fügen wir im privaten Teil der Klasse die Variable m_digits zur Speicherung von Digits() des Chart-Symbols, Arrays zur Speicherung der Eigenschaften integer, real und string sowie die Methoden zur Rückgabe des wirklichen Index der Eigenschaften real und string in einem entsprechenden Array hinzu:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Chart window object class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CChartWnd : public CBaseObjExt { private: CArrayObj m_list_ind; // Indicator list CArrayObj *m_list_ind_del; // Pointer to the list of indicators removed from the indicator window CArrayObj *m_list_ind_param; // Pointer to the list of changed indicators long m_long_prop[CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; // Integer properties double m_double_prop[CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; // Real properties string m_string_prop[CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; // String properties int m_digits; // Symbol's Digits() int m_wnd_coord_x; // The X coordinate for the time on the chart in the window int m_wnd_coord_y; // The Y coordinate for the price on the chart in the window //--- Return the index of the array the (1) double and (2) string properties are actually located at int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return(int)property-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property) const { return(int)property-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; }
Im öffentlichen Abschnitt der Klasse platzieren wir die Methoden zum Setzen und zurückgeben der angegebenen Objekteigenschaften:
public: //--- Set object's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER property,long value) { this.m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value) { this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property,string value) { this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } //--- Return object’s (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property from the properties array long GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property) const { return this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } //--- Return itself CChartWnd *GetObject(void) { return &this; }
Alle Methoden, die die Flags eines Objekts zurückgeben, das die angegebene Integer-, Real- oder String-Eigenschaft unterstützt, geben true zurück — jede der Eigenschaften wird unterstützt, während die Methoden, die die Beschreibungen der Objekteigenschaften zurückgeben, hier einfach deklariert werden, während ihre Implementierung außerhalb des Klassenkörpers gesetzt wird (derzeit gibt die Methode, die die Beschreibung der realen Eigenschaft zurückgibt, die Meldung "Eigenschaft nicht unterstützt" zurück — ihre Implementierung wird außerhalb des Klassenkörpers verschoben, da die beiden anderen bereits geschrieben wurden):
//--- Return itself CChartWnd *GetObject(void) { return &this; } //--- Return the flag of the object supporting this property virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property) { return true; } //--- Get description of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property);
Wir ersetzen alle Zeichenketten "this.m_window_num" mit "this.WindowNum()" (natürlich ohne Anführungszeichen), da ich die Variable m_window_num entfernt habe und sich der Fensterindex nun in den Objekteigenschaften befindet, geben wir den Eigenschaftswert mit der Methode WindowNum() zurück.
Die Methode WindowNum() gab bisher den Wert der Variablen m_window_num zurück:
int WindowNum(void) const { return this.m_window_num; }
Jetzt gibt die Methode die Objekteigenschaft zurück:
int WindowNum(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM); }
Zwei Methoden werden für die Rückgabe von realen Eigenschaften hinzugefügt und die bereits vorhandenen korrigiert für die Rückgabe und das Setzen von entsprechenden Objekteigenschaften anstelle von Variablen:
//--- Return (1) the subwindow index, (2) the number of indicators attached to the window, (3) the name of a symbol chart, as well as (4) the highest and (5) lowest prices int WindowNum(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM); } int IndicatorsTotal(void) const { return this.m_list_ind.Total(); } string Symbol(void) const { return this.GetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL); } double PriceMax(void) const { return this.GetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX); } double PriceMin(void) const { return this.GetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN); } //--- Set (1) the subwindow index and (2) the chart symbol void SetWindowNum(const int num) { this.SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM,num); } void SetSymbol(const string symbol) { this.SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); }
Um die automatische Aktualisierung der Eigenschaften des Objekts zu implementieren, das von der Klasse CBaseObjExt bereitgestellt wird, die eine übergeordnete Klasse für die bearbeitete Klasse ist, muss ich einige Korrekturen in ihren Refresh()-Methoden vornehmen. Um die Ereignisfunktionalität zu gestalten, wäre es gut, die Methoden zum Setzen der Werte der kontrollierten Objekteigenschaften und der kontrollierten Eigenschaftswerte hinzuzufügen, um die Schnittpunkte der angegebenen kontrollierten Werte mit den Werten der von uns verwalteten Objekteigenschaften zu suchen.
Es ist möglich, diese Methoden nicht zu implementieren, da die Klasse CBaseObjExt bereits die Möglichkeit bietet, die Referenzwerte und kontrollierten Eigenschaften zu setzen. Da die Klasse jedoch ziemlich vielseitig ist, sind ihre Methoden ziemlich abstrakt und wir müssen uns die Namen der Konstanten merken, die für die Verwaltung der Eigenschaften erforderlich sind. Das ist lästig. Deshalb erhalten die Klassen, die auf der erweiterten Objektklasse CBaseObjExt basieren, die Methoden, die explizit angeben, was genau auf das Objekt gesetzt wird.
Schreiben wir also ganz am Ende des Code des Hauptteils der Klasse die beiden Codeblöcke zum Setzen der kontrollierten Eigenschaften für den Abstand in Pixel zwischen den Fensterrahmen und für die Höhe des Chart-Fensters in Pixel:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get and set the parameters of tracked property changes | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Distance in Y axis pixels between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the chart main window //--- set the controlled (1) growth, (2) decrease, (3) reference distance level in pixels by the vertical Y axis between the window frames //--- get (4) the distance change in pixels by the vertical Y axis between the window frames, //--- get the distance change flag in pixels by the vertical Y axis between the window frames exceeding the (5) growth and (6) decrease values void SetControlWindowYDistanceInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlWindowYDistanceDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlWindowYDistanceLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE,(long)::fabs(value)); } long GetValueChangedWindowYDistance(void) const { return this.GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE); } bool IsIncreasedWindowYDistance(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE); } bool IsDecreasedWindowYDistance(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE); } //--- Height of the chart in pixels //--- setting the controlled spread (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) reference chart height in pixels //--- get (4) the chart height change in pixels, //--- get the flag of the chart height change in pixels exceeding (5) the growth and (6) decrease values void SetControlHeightInPixelsInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,(long)::fabs(value)); } long GetValueChangedHeightInPixels(void) const { return this.GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsIncreasedHeightInPixels(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsDecreasedHeightInPixels(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Jetzt sind wir in der Lage, die erforderlichen und zu kontrollierenden Werte für diese Eigenschaften zu setzen, und die Bibliothek wird sie automatisch kontrollieren und Ereignisse, die bei diesen Eigenschaften auftreten, an das Steuerprogramm Chart senden, wo wir sie behandeln können. All das wurde bei der Erstellung des erweiterten Basisobjekts aller Bibliotheksobjekte im Detail berücksichtigt.
Der parametrische Konstruktor der Klasse hat Änderungen erfahren:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CChartWnd::CChartWnd(const long chart_id,const int wnd_num,const string symbol,CArrayObj *list_ind_del,CArrayObj *list_ind_param) : m_wnd_coord_x(0),m_wnd_coord_y(0) { this.m_digits=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS); this.m_list_ind_del=list_ind_del; this.m_list_ind_param=list_ind_param; CBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this.m_type=COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID; //--- Initialize base object data arrays this.SetControlDataArraySizeLong(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this.SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this.ResetChangesParams(); this.ResetControlsParams(); //--- Set object properties this.SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM,wnd_num); this.SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); this.SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_ID,chart_id); this.SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE,::ChartGetInteger(chart_id,CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,wnd_num)); this.SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,::ChartGetInteger(chart_id,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,wnd_num)); this.SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN,::ChartGetDouble(chart_id,CHART_PRICE_MIN,wnd_num)); this.SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX,::ChartGetDouble(chart_id,CHART_PRICE_MAX,wnd_num)); this.m_name=this.Header(); //--- Fill in the symbol current data for(int i=0;i<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this.m_long_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_long_prop[i]; for(int i=0;i<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this.m_double_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_double_prop[i]; //--- Update the base object data and search for changes CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); //--- Create the indicator list this.IndicatorsListCreate(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hier holen wir die "Digits()" des Chart-Symbols (für die Datenanzeige) und setzen den Objekttyp gleich der Chartfenster-Objektlisten-ID.
Im Block der Initialisierung der Arrays der Basisobjektdaten, setzen wir die Größe der aktuellen Objektarrays (Speicherung der Objektdaten bei der letzten Prüfung) für die Basisobjektarrays und setzen alle Werte auf Null.
Im Block zum Einstellen der Objekteigenschaften, schreiben wir alle notwendigen Chart-Daten in die Objektparameter.
Im Block des Eintragens der aktuellen Symboldaten, schreiben wir alle in den Objekteigenschaften eingestellten Daten in die Basisobjekt-Arrays.
Im Block der Aktualisierung der Daten im Basisobjekt und der Suche nach Änderungen, füllen wir die Basisobjekt-Arrays mit den aktuellen Objektdaten und vergleichen wir sie mit dem vorherigen Zustand. Wenn die Flags für die Eigenschaftsverfolgung gesetzt sind, prüfen wir, ob es sich um eine handhabbare Situation handelt. Wenn die Prüfung positiv ausfällt, erzeugen wir ein Basisobjekt-Ereignis und fügen es in die Liste der Basisobjekt-Ereignisse ein.
Wir ersetzen in der Methode des Vergleichs zweier Chart-Fensterobjekte alle entfernten Enumeration-Konstanten durch neue:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compare CChartWnd objects with each other by a specified property| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CChartWnd::Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { const CChartWnd *obj_compared=node; if(mode==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE) return(this.YDistance()>obj_compared.YDistance() ? 1 : this.YDistance()<obj_compared.YDistance() ? -1 : 0); else if(mode==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS) return(this.HeightInPixels()>obj_compared.HeightInPixels() ? 1 : this.HeightInPixels()<obj_compared.HeightInPixels() ? -1 : 0); else if(mode==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM) return(this.WindowNum()>obj_compared.WindowNum() ? 1 : this.WindowNum()<obj_compared.WindowNum() ? -1 : 0); else if(mode==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL) return(this.Symbol()==obj_compared.Symbol() ? 0 : this.Symbol()>obj_compared.Symbol() ? 1 : -1); return -1; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In der Methode, die die Beschreibung der Objekt-Integer-Eigenschaft zurückgibt, ersetzen wir die Enumeration-Konstanten durch neue und fügen die Rückgabe der Beschreibung neuer Eigenschaften hinzu:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of object's integer property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CChartWnd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)CBaseObj::GetChartID() ) : property==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_N)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.WindowNum() ) : property==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_YDISTANCE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.YDistance() ) : property==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.HeightInPixels() ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Implementieren wir die Methode, die die Beschreibung der realen Eigenschaft des Objekts zurückgibt:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of object's real property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CChartWnd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return ( property==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MIN)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceMin(),this.m_digits) ) : property==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MAX)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceMax(),this.m_digits) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In der Methode, die die Beschreibung der Objekt-String-Eigenschaft zurückgibt, ersetzen wir die Enumeration-Konstanten durch neue:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of object's string property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CChartWnd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.Symbol() ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Methode, die das Journal der Objekteigenschaften anzeigt, weist außerdem Änderungen bei den Enumeration-Konstanten auf, während der Codeblock, der für die Anzeige der realen Eigenschaften des Objekts verantwortlich ist, de-kommentiert wurde (zuvor wurde der Codeblock innerhalb der Schleife auskommentiert, aber nicht aus der Methode entfernt):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display object properties in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CChartWnd::Print(const bool full_prop=false) { ::Print("============= ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG)," (",this.Header(),") ============="); int beg=0, end=CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER)i; if(prop==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE || prop==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX) continue; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("------"); beg=end; end+=CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } beg=end; end+=CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING)i; if(prop==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_IND_NAME) { this.PrintIndicators(); continue; } if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("============= ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END)," (",this.Header(),") =============\n"); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In der Methode, die die Beschreibung der Fensterparameter im Journal anzeigt, fügen wir die Anzeige der neuen Parameter hinzu und ändern die Konstanten mit neuen:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display the description of the window parameters in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CChartWnd::PrintParameters(const bool dash=false) { string header= ( this.WindowNum()==0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_WINDOW) : CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SUBWINDOW)+" "+(string)this.WindowNum() ); ::Print((dash ? " " : ""),header,":"); string pref=(dash ? " - " : ""); if(this.WindowNum()>0) ::Print(pref,GetPropertyDescription(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE)); ::Print(pref,GetPropertyDescription(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS)); ::Print(pref,GetPropertyDescription(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX)); ::Print(pref,GetPropertyDescription(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Verbessern wir die Methode zum Aktualisieren der Daten des Chart-Fensters. Wir müssen die Initialisierung der Ereignisdaten (Variablen) und den Codeblock, der die Änderung der Objektparameter behandelt für den Fall, dass es keine anderen Änderungen gab (Hinzufügen zum Fenster oder Entfernen des Indikators aus dem Fenster), hinzufügen.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update data on attached indicators | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CChartWnd::Refresh(void) { //--- Initialize event data this.m_is_event=false; this.m_hash_sum=0; //--- Calculate the change of the indicator number in the "now and during the previous check" window int change=::ChartIndicatorsTotal(this.m_chart_id,this.WindowNum())-this.m_list_ind.Total(); //--- If there is no change in the number of indicators in the window, if(change==0) { //--- check the change of parameters of all indicators and exit this.IndicatorsChangeCheck(); //--- Update integer properties this.SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE,::ChartGetInteger(this.m_chart_id,CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,this.WindowNum())); this.SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,::ChartGetInteger(this.m_chart_id,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,this.WindowNum())); //--- Update real properties this.SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN,::ChartGetDouble(this.m_chart_id,CHART_PRICE_MIN,this.WindowNum())); this.SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX,::ChartGetDouble(this.m_chart_id,CHART_PRICE_MAX,this.WindowNum())); //--- Update string properties string symbol=::ChartSymbol(this.m_chart_id); if(symbol!=NULL) this.SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); //--- Fill in the current symbol data for(int i=0;i<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this.m_long_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_long_prop[i]; for(int i=0;i<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this.m_double_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_double_prop[i]; //--- Update the base object data, search for changes and exit CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); this.CheckEvents(); return; } //--- If indicators are added if(change>0) { //--- Call the method of adding new indicators to the list this.IndicatorsAdd(); //--- In the loop by the number of indicators added to the window, for(int i=0;i<change;i++) { //--- get the new indicator in the list by the index calculated from the end of the list int index=this.m_list_ind.Total()-(1+i); //--- and if failed to obtain the object, move on to the next one CWndInd *ind=this.m_list_ind.At(index); if(ind==NULL) continue; //--- call the method of sending an event to the control program chart this.SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_ADD); } } //--- If there are removed indicators if(change<0) { //--- Call the method of removing unnecessary indicators from the list this.IndicatorsDelete(); //--- In the loop by the number of indicators removed from the window, for(int i=0;i<-change;i++) { //--- get a new removed indicator in the list of removed indicators by index calculated from the end of the list int index=this.m_list_ind_del.Total()-(1+i); //--- and if failed to obtain the object, move on to the next one CWndInd *ind=this.m_list_ind_del.At(index); if(ind==NULL) continue; //--- call the method of sending an event to the control program chart this.SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_DEL); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hier ist alles in den Codeblock-Kommentaren beschrieben. Die Details wurden bei der Beschreibung der Verbesserung des parametrischen Konstruktors berücksichtigt. Dies ist fast das Gleiche.
Damit ist die Umwandlung der Chart-Fenster-Objektklasse in ein vollwertiges Bibliotheksobjekt abgeschlossen.
Verbessern wir nun noch die Chart-Objektklasse in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh.
Fügen wir im privaten Teil der Klasse neue Variablen zum Speichern des vorherigen Symbols und des Chart-Zeitrahmens sowie die Variable zum Speichern des letzten Ereignisses hinzu:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Chart object class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CChartObj : public CBaseObjExt { private: CArrayObj m_list_wnd; // List of chart window objects CArrayObj *m_list_wnd_del; // Pointer to the list of chart window objects CArrayObj *m_list_ind_del; // Pointer to the list of indicators removed from the indicator window CArrayObj *m_list_ind_param; // Pointer to the list of changed indicators long m_long_prop[CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; // Integer properties double m_double_prop[CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; // Real properties string m_string_prop[CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; // String properties string m_symbol_prev; // Previous chart symbol ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe_prev; // Previous timeframe int m_digits; // Symbol's Digits() int m_last_event; // The last event datetime m_wnd_time_x; // Time for X coordinate on the windowed chart double m_wnd_price_y; // Price for Y coordinate on the windowed chart
Wir müssen die Daten des Charts in der Update-Methode des Charts ausfüllen, womit sie auch im Konstruktor der Klasse ausgefüllt. Das Chart-Objekt hat mehrere Eigenschaften. Um die gleiche Art von Code in verschiedenen Methoden zu vermeiden, verschieben wir ihn in separate Methoden und rufen Sie die Methoden auf, in denen die Objekteigenschaften mit den Chart-Daten ausgefüllt werden sollen. Deklarieren wir diese im privaten Teil der Klasse:
//--- The methods of setting property values bool SetMode(const string source,const ENUM_CHART_MODE mode,const bool redraw=false); bool SetScale(const string source,const int scale,const bool redraw=false); bool SetModeVolume(const string source,const ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode,const bool redraw=false); void SetVisibleBars(void); void SetWindowsTotal(void); void SetFirstVisibleBars(void); void SetWidthInBars(void); void SetWidthInPixels(void); void SetMaximizedFlag(void); void SetMinimizedFlag(void); void SetExpertName(void); void SetScriptName(void); //--- Fill in (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string object properties bool SetIntegerParameters(void); void SetDoubleParameters(void); bool SetStringParameters(void); //--- (1) Create, (2) check and re-create the chart window list void CreateWindowsList(void); void RecreateWindowsList(const int change); //--- Add an extension to the screenshot file if it is missing string FileNameWithExtention(const string filename); public:
Alle Methoden, die die Flags zurückgeben, die anzeigen, dass das Objekt eine bestimmte Eigenschaft unterstützt, sollten true zurückgeben:
//--- Return the indicator by index from the specified chart window CWndInd *GetIndicator(const int win_num,const int ind_index); //--- Return the flag of the object supporting this property virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) { return true; } //--- Get description of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property);
Zuvor lieferte die Methode, die das Flag für eine Integer-Eigenschaft zurückgibt, false, wenn die Eigenschaft ein Abstand zwischen Chart-Fensterrahmen in Pixeln ist.
Fügen wir drei öffentlichen Methoden hinzu, die für die Arbeit mit der Ereignisfunktionalität der Elternklasse notwendig sind:
//--- Return (1) the flag event, (2) the last event code and (3) the last event bool IsEvent(void) const { return this.m_is_event; } int GetLastEventsCode(void) const { return this.m_event_code; } int GetLastEvent(void) const { return this.m_last_event; } //--- Constructors CChartObj(){;} CChartObj(const long chart_id,CArrayObj *list_wnd_del,CArrayObj *list_ind_del,CArrayObj *list_ind_param); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Im Methodenblock fügen wir für einen vereinfachten Zugriff auf die Objekteigenschaften die Methode hinzu, die das Flag zurückgibt, das anzeigt, dass das Chart-Fenster im Vordergrund ist:
//--- (1) Return, (2) enable, (3) disable docking the chart window bool IsDocked(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED); } bool SetDockedON(const bool redraw=false) { return this.SetDockedFlag(DFUN,true,redraw); } bool SetDockedOFF(const bool redraw=false) { return this.SetDockedFlag(DFUN,false,redraw); } //--- (1) Return, (2) enable and (3) disable the display of the chart above all others bool IsBringTop(void) { return (bool)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP); } bool SetBringToTopON(const bool redraw=false) { return this.SetBringToTopFlag(DFUN,true,redraw); } bool SetBringToTopOFF(const bool redraw=false) { return this.SetBringToTopFlag(DFUN,false,redraw); } //--- (1) Return, set the chart type (2) bars, (3) candles, (4) line ENUM_CHART_MODE Mode(void) const { return (ENUM_CHART_MODE)this.GetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE); } bool SetModeBars(const bool redraw=false) { return this.SetMode(DFUN,CHART_BARS,redraw); } bool SetModeCandles(const bool redraw=false) { return this.SetMode(DFUN,CHART_CANDLES,redraw); } bool SetModeLine(const bool redraw=false) { return this.SetMode(DFUN,CHART_LINE,redraw); }
Die Methode gibt das Flag CHART_BRING_TO_TOP zurück.
In der Hilfe ist diese Eigenschaft als "schreibgeschützt" (w/o) gekennzeichnet, während das Beispiel zeigt, dass es möglich ist, das notwendige Chart als aktiv zu setzen, ohne zu erlauben, seinen Status zu lesen. In Wirklichkeit kann diese Eigenschaft aber auch gelesen werden, so dass wir herausfinden können, welches Chart gerade aktiv ist. Entweder ist dies ein Fehler in der Hilfe oder es handelt sich um eine undokumentierte Funktion (was höchst unerwünscht ist), aber in Wirklichkeit funktioniert es trotzdem. Wenn es plötzlich nicht mehr möglich ist, die Chart-Eigenschaft auszulesen (in Übereinstimmung mit der Hilfe), wird es schwieriger sein, schnell den aktuell aktiven Chart zu ermitteln. Das macht eine eigene Lösung notwendig.
Wir schreiben ganz ans Ende der Klasse die Methoden zum Setzen der kontrollierten Werte der überwachten Eigenschaften des Objekts für die Elternklasse.
Schreiben wir alle Eigenschaften (sowohl die ganzzahligen als auch reellen). Allerdings werden nicht alle von ihnen die Statuskontrollmethoden haben. Ich werde überlegen, ob einige Objekteigenschaften wirklich kontrolliert werden sollen. Wie auch immer, alle Eigenschaften werden in den Kommentaren festgelegt und es ist jederzeit möglich, neue hinzuzufügen:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get and set the parameters of tracked property changes | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //CHART_PROP_ID = 0, // Chart ID //--- Chart timeframe //--- setting the chart timeframe (1) increase, (2) decrease controlled value and (3) reference level //--- getting (4) the chart timeframe change value, //--- getting the chart timeframe change flag increasing the (5) growth and (6) decrease values void SetControlTimeframeInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlTimeframeDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlTimeframeLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,(long)::fabs(value)); } long GetValueChangedTimeframe(void) const { return this.GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } bool IsIncreasedTimeframe(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } bool IsDecreasedTimeframe(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } //CHART_PROP_SHOW // Price chart drawing //CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT, // Chart object (OBJ_CHART) identification attribute //CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP, // Show the chart above all others //CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU, // Enable/disable access to the context menu using the right click //CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL, // Enable/disable access to the Crosshair tool using the middle click //CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL, // Scroll the chart horizontally using the left mouse button //CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, // Send messages about mouse wheel events (CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL) to all MQL5 programs on a chart //CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, // Send messages about mouse button click and movement events (CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE) to all MQL5 programs on a chart //CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, // Send messages about the graphical object creation event (CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE) to all MQL5 programs on a chart //CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, // Send messages about the graphical object destruction event (CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE) to all MQL5 programs on a chart //--- Type of the chart (candlesticks, bars or line (ENUM_CHART_MODE)) //--- setting the chart timeframe (1) increase, (2) decrease controlled value and (3) reference level //--- getting (4) the chart timeframe change value, //--- getting the chart timeframe change flag increasing the (5) growth and (6) decrease values void SetControlChartModeInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_MODE,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlChartModeDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_MODE,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlChartModeLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_MODE,(long)::fabs(value)); } long GetValueChangedChartMode(void) const { return this.GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_MODE); } bool IsIncreasedChartMode(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_MODE); } bool IsDecreasedChartMode(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_MODE); } //CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND, // Price chart in the foreground //CHART_PROP_SHIFT, // Mode of shift of the price chart from the right border //CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL, // The mode of automatic shift to the right border of the chart //CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, // Allow managing the chart using a keyboard //CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION, // Allow the chart to intercept Space and Enter key strokes to activate the quick navigation bar //CHART_PROP_SCALE, // Scale //CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX, // Fixed scale mode //CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11, // 1:1 scale mode //CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, // The mode of specifying the scale in points per bar //CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER, // Display a symbol ticker in the upper left corner //CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC, // Display OHLC values in the upper left corner //CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE, // Display Bid value as a horizontal line on the chart //CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE, // Display Ask value as a horizontal line on a chart //CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE, // Display Last value as a horizontal line on a chart //CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, // Display vertical separators between adjacent periods //CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID, // Display a grid on the chart //CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES, // Display volumes on a chart //CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, // Display text descriptions of objects //CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS, // Number of bars on a chart that are available for display //CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL, // The total number of chart windows including indicator subwindows //CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE, // Chart window handle //CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ////--- Distance in Y axis pixels between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the chart main window ////--- set the controlled (1) growth, (2) decrease, (3) reference distance level in pixels by the vertical Y axis between the window frames ////--- get (4) the distance change in pixels by the vertical Y axis between the window frames, ////--- get the distance change flag in pixels by the vertical Y axis between the window frames exceeding the (5) growth and (6) decrease values // void SetControlWindowYDistanceInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,(long)::fabs(value)); } // void SetControlWindowYDistanceDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,(long)::fabs(value)); } // void SetControlWindowYDistanceLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,(long)::fabs(value)); } // long GetValueChangedWindowYDistance(void) const { return this.GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE); } // bool IsIncreasedWindowYDistance(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE); } // bool IsDecreasedWindowYDistance(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_YDISTANCE); } //CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, // Number of the first visible bar on the chart //--- Width of the chart in bars //--- setting the controlled spread (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) reference chart width in bars //--- getting (4) the chart width change value in bars, //--- get the flag of the chart width change in bars exceeding (5) the growth and (6) decrease values void SetControlWidthInBarsInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlWidthInBarsDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlWidthInBarsLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,(long)::fabs(value)); } long GetValueChangedWidthInBars(void) const { return this.GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS); } bool IsIncreasedWidthInBars(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS); } bool IsDecreasedWidthInBars(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS); } //--- Chart width in pixels //--- setting the controlled spread (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) reference chart width in pixels //--- getting (4) the chart width change value in pixels, //--- get the flag of the chart width change in pixels exceeding (5) the growth and (6) decrease values void SetControlWidthInPixelsInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlWidthInPixelsDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlWidthInPixelsLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,(long)::fabs(value)); } long GetValueChangedWidthInPixels(void) const { return this.GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsIncreasedWidthInPixels(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsDecreasedWidthInPixels(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); } //--- Chart height in pixels //--- setting the controlled spread (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) reference chart height in pixels //--- get (4) the chart height change in pixels, //--- get the flag of the chart height change in pixels exceeding (5) the growth and (6) decrease values void SetControlHeightInPixelsInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,(long)::fabs(value)); } long GetValueChangedHeightInPixels(void) const { return this.GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsIncreasedHeightInPixels(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsDecreasedHeightInPixels(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } //CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND, // Chart background color //CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND, // Color of axes, scale and OHLC line //CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID, // Grid color //CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME, // Color of volumes and position opening levels //CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP, // Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bull candlesticks //CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, // Color of down bar, its shadow and border of body of the bullish candlestick //CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE, // Color of the chart line and the Doji candlesticks //CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, // Bullish candlestick body color //CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, // Bearish candlestick body color //CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID, // Color of the Bid price line //CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK, // Color of the Ask price line //CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST, // Color of the last performed deal's price line (Last) //CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, // Color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit) //CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, // Display trade levels on the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders) //CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, // Enable the ability to drag trading levels on a chart using mouse //CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, // Display the time scale on a chart //CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, // Display a price scale on a chart //CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, // Display the quick trading panel on the chart //CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED, // Chart window maximized //CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED, // Chart window minimized //CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED, // Chart window docked //--- The left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen //--- setting the controlled spread (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) reference level of the left coordinate of the undocked chart relative to the virtual screen //--- getting (4) the change value of the left coordinate of the undocked chart relative to the virtual screen, //--- getting the flag of changing the left coordinate of the undocked chart relative to the virtual screen exceeding the (5) increase and (6) decrease values void SetControlFloatLeftInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlFloatLeftDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlFloatLeftLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,(long)::fabs(value)); } long GetValueChangedFloatLeft(void) const { return this.GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT); } bool IsIncreasedFloatLeft(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT); } bool IsDecreasedFloatLeft(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT); } //--- Upper coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen //--- setting the controlled spread (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) reference level of the upper coordinate of the undocked chart relative to the virtual screen //--- getting (4) the change value of the upper coordinate of the undocked chart relative to the virtual screen, //--- getting the flag of changing the upper coordinate of the undocked chart relative to the virtual screen exceeding the (5) increase and (6) decrease values void SetControlFloatTopInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlFloatTopDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlFloatTopLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,(long)::fabs(value)); } long GetValueChangedFloatTop(void) const { return this.GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP); } bool IsIncreasedFloatTop(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP); } bool IsDecreasedFloatTop(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP); } //--- The right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen //--- setting the controlled spread (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) reference level of the right coordinate of the undocked chart relative to the virtual screen //--- getting (4) the change value of the right coordinate of the undocked chart relative to the virtual screen, //--- getting the flag of changing the right coordinate of the undocked chart relative to the virtual screen exceeding the (5) increase and (6) decrease values void SetControlFloatRightInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlFloatRightDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlFloatRightLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,(long)::fabs(value)); } long GetValueChangedFloatRight(void) const { return this.GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT); } bool IsIncreasedFloatRight(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT); } bool IsDecreasedFloatRight(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT); } //--- The bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen //--- setting the controlled spread (1) increase, (2) decrease value and (3) reference level of the lower coordinate of the undocked chart relative to the virtual screen //--- getting (4) the change value of the lower coordinate of the undocked chart relative to the virtual screen, //--- getting the flag of changing the lower coordinate of the undocked chart relative to the virtual screen exceeding the (5) increase and (6) decrease values void SetControlFloatBottomInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlFloatBottomDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlFloatBottomLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,(long)::fabs(value)); } long GetValueChangedFloatBottom(void) const { return this.GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM); } bool IsIncreasedFloatBottom(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM); } bool IsDecreasedFloatBottom(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM); } //--- Shift size of the zero bar from the right border in % //--- setting (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) reference level of the shift size of the zero bar from the right border in % //--- getting (4) the change value of the shift of the zero bar from the right border in %, //--- getting the flag of the change value of the shift of the zero bar from the right border in % exceeding (5) the growth and (6) decrease values void SetControlShiftSizeInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlShiftSizeDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlShiftSizeLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,(long)::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedShiftSize(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE); } bool IsIncreasedShiftSize(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE); } bool IsDecreasedShiftSize(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE); } //--- Chart fixed position from the left border in % //--- setting (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) reference level of the chart fixed position from the left border in % //--- getting (4) the change value of the chart fixed position from the left border in %, //--- getting the flag of changing the chart fixed position from the left border in % more than by the (5) increase and (6) decrease values void SetControlFixedPositionInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlFixedPositionDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlFixedPositionLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,(long)::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedFixedPosition(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION); } bool IsIncreasedFixedPosition(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION); } bool IsDecreasedFixedPosition(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION); } //--- Fixed chart maximum //--- setting the fixed chart maximum (1) increase, (2) decrease controlled value and (3) reference level //--- getting (4) the change value of the fixed chart maximum, //--- getting the flag of changing the position of the fixed chart maximum by more than (5) increase and (6) decrease values void SetControlFixedMaxInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlFixedMaxDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlFixedMaxLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,(long)::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedFixedMax(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX); } bool IsIncreasedFixedMax(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX); } bool IsDecreasedFixedMax(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX); } //--- Fixed chart minimum //--- setting the fixed chart minimum (1) increase, (2) decrease controlled value and (3) reference level //--- getting (4) the change value of the fixed chart minimum, //--- getting the flag of changing the position of the fixed chart minimum by more than (5) increase and (6) decrease values void SetControlFixedMinInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlFixedMinDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlFixedMinLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,(long)::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedFixedMin(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN); } bool IsIncreasedFixedMin(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN); } bool IsDecreasedFixedMin(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN); } //CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR, // Scale in points per bar //--- Chart minimum //--- setting the chart minimum (1) increase, (2) decrease controlled value and (3) reference level //--- getting (4) the change value of the chart minimum, //--- getting the flag of changing the position of the chart minimum by more than (5) increase and (6) decrease values void SetControlPriceMinInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlPriceMinDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlPriceMinLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,(long)::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedPriceMin(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN); } bool IsIncreasedPriceMin(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN); } bool IsDecreasedPriceMin(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN); } //--- Chart maximum //--- setting the chart maximum (1) increase, (2) decrease controlled value and (3) reference level //--- getting (4) the change value of the chart maximum, //--- getting the flag of changing the position of the chart maximum by more than (5) increase and (6) decrease values void SetControlPriceMaxInc(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlPriceMaxDec(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,(long)::fabs(value)); } void SetControlPriceMaxLevel(const long value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,(long)::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedPriceMax(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX); } bool IsIncreasedPriceMax(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX); } bool IsDecreasedPriceMax(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Mit den Methoden können wir schnell die Objekteigenschaften festlegen, deren Werte gesteuert werden sollen, und die Ereignisse an das Steuerungsprogramm Chart senden, wenn die Werte der gesteuerten Erhöhung/Verringerung der Eigenschaften überschritten werden.
Der Klassenkonstruktor wurde in der gleichen Weise geändert wie in der zuvor betrachteten Klasse eines Chart-Fensterobjekts:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CChartObj::CChartObj(const long chart_id,CArrayObj *list_wnd_del,CArrayObj *list_ind_del,CArrayObj *list_ind_param) : m_wnd_time_x(0),m_wnd_price_y(0) { this.m_list_wnd_del=list_wnd_del; this.m_list_ind_del=list_ind_del; this.m_list_ind_param=list_ind_param; //--- Set the chart ID to the base object and set the chart object ID CBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this.m_type=COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID; //--- Initialize base object data arrays this.SetControlDataArraySizeLong(CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this.SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this.ResetChangesParams(); this.ResetControlsParams(); //--- Chart ID this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_ID,chart_id); //--- Set integer properties this.SetIntegerParameters(); //--- Set real properties this.SetDoubleParameters(); //--- Set string properties this.SetStringParameters(); //--- Initialize variables and lists this.m_digits=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS); this.m_list_wnd_del.Sort(SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_NUM); this.CreateWindowsList(); this.m_symbol_prev=this.Symbol(); this.m_timeframe_prev=this.Timeframe(); this.m_name=this.Header(); //--- Fill in the current chart data for(int i=0;i<CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this.m_long_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_long_prop[i]; for(int i=0;i<CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this.m_double_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_double_prop[i]; //--- Update the base object data and search for changes CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hier werden die Chart-Parameterwerte in den Objekteigenschaften mit drei speziellen Methoden gesetzt:
Die Methode für die Zuweisung der ganzzahligen Objekteigenschaften:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Fill in integer object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CChartObj::SetIntegerParameters(void) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=::ChartPeriod(this.ID()); if(timeframe==0) return false; this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe); // Chart timeframe this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW)); // Price chart drawing attribute this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_IS_OBJECT)); // Chart object identification attribute this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_BRING_TO_TOP)); // Show the chart above all others this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_CONTEXT_MENU)); // Access to the context menu using the right click this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL)); // Access the Crosshair tool by pressing the middle mouse button this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL)); // Scroll the chart horizontally using the left mouse button this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL)); // Send messages about mouse wheel events to all MQL5 programs on a chart this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE)); // Send messages about mouse button click and movement events to all MQL5 programs on a chart this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE)); // Send messages about the graphical object creation event to all MQL5 programs on a chart this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE)); // Send messages about the graphical object destruction event to all MQL5 programs on a chart this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_MODE)); // Type of the chart (candlesticks, bars or line) this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_FOREGROUND)); // Price chart in the foreground this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHIFT)); // Mode of shift of the price chart from the right border this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_AUTOSCROLL)); // The mode of automatic shift to the right border of the chart this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL)); // Allow managing the chart using a keyboard this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION)); // Allow the chart to intercept Space and Enter key strokes to activate the quick navigation bar this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SCALE)); // Scale this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SCALEFIX)); // Fixed scale mode this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SCALEFIX_11)); // 1:1 scale mode this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR)); // Mode for specifying the scale in points per bar this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER)); // Display a symbol ticker in the upper left corner this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_OHLC)); // Display OHLC values in the upper left corner this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE)); // Display Bid value as a horizontal line on the chart this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE)); // Display Ask value as a horizontal line on the chart this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE)); // Display Last value as a horizontal line on the chart this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP)); // Display vertical separators between adjacent periods this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_GRID)); // Display the chart grid this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES)); // Display volumes on the chart this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR)); // Display text descriptions of the objects this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_VISIBLE_BARS)); // Number of bars on a chart that are available for display this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL)); // The total number of chart windows including indicator subwindows this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE)); // Chart window handle this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR)); // Number of the first visible bar on the chart this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS)); // Chart width in bars this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS)); // Chart width in pixels this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND)); // Chart background color this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND)); // Color of axes, scale and OHLC line this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_GRID)); // Grid color this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_VOLUME)); // Color of volumes and position opening levels this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP)); // Color for the up bar, shadows and body borders of bullish candlesticks this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN)); // Color for the down bar, shadows and body borders of bearish candlesticks this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE)); // Color of the chart line and the Doji candlesticks this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL)); // Color of the bullish candle body this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR)); // Color of the bearish candle body this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_BID)); // Bid price line color this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_ASK)); // Ask price line color this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_LAST)); // Color of the last performed deal's price line (Last) this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL)); // Color of stop order levels (Stop Loss and Take Profit) this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS)); // Display trade levels on the chart (levels of open positions, Stop Loss, Take Profit and pending orders) this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS)); // Enable the ability to drag trading levels on a chart using mouse this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE)); // Display the time scale on the chart this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE)); // Display the price scale on the chart this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK)); // Display the quick trading panel on the chart this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED)); // Chart window maximized this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_IS_MINIMIZED)); // Chart window minimized this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_IS_DOCKED)); // Chart window docked this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_FLOAT_LEFT)); // Left coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_FLOAT_TOP)); // Upper coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT)); // Right coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM)); // Bottom coordinate of the undocked chart window relative to the virtual screen this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_YDISTANCE,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,0)); // Distance in Y axis pixels between the upper frame of the indicator subwindow and the upper frame of the chart main window this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0)); // Chart height in pixels return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Methode für die Zuweisung der reellen Objekteigenschaften:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Fill in real object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CChartObj::SetDoubleParameters(void) { this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,::ChartGetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_SHIFT_SIZE)); // Shift size of the zero bar from the right border in % this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,::ChartGetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_FIXED_POSITION)); // Chart fixed position from the left border in % this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,::ChartGetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_FIXED_MAX)); // Fixed chart maximum this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,::ChartGetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_FIXED_MIN)); // Fixed chart minimum this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR,::ChartGetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR)); // Scale in points per bar this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,::ChartGetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_PRICE_MIN)); // Chart minimum this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,::ChartGetDouble(this.ID(),CHART_PRICE_MAX)); // Chart maximum } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Methode für die Zuweisung der textlichen Objekteigenschaften:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Fill in string object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CChartObj::SetStringParameters(void) { string symbol=::ChartSymbol(this.ID()); if(symbol==NULL) return false; this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); // Chart symbol this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT,::ChartGetString(this.ID(),CHART_COMMENT)); // Comment text on the chart this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME,::ChartGetString(this.ID(),CHART_EXPERT_NAME)); // name of an EA launched on the chart this.SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME,::ChartGetString(this.ID(),CHART_SCRIPT_NAME)); // name of a script launched on the chart return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Methoden, die Integer- und String-Eigenschaften zuweisen, geben bool-Werte zurück, weil wir innerhalb der Methode die Chart-Periode und das Chart-Symbol über die Chart-ID mithilfe der Funktionen ChartPeriod() und ChartSymbol() abrufen. Diese Funktionen können entweder Null oder eine leere Zeichenkette zurückgeben. In diesen Fällen geben die Methoden false zurück.
Die Methode, die die Beschreibung der Integer-Eigenschaft des Objekts zurückgibt (nämlich in den Codeblöcken, die den Abstand zwischen den Fensterrahmen und die Höhe des Charts in Pixeln zurückgeben, gibt die Eigenschaft direkt aus dem Chart und nicht aus dem Objekt zurück:
property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_HANDLE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_YDISTANCE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)::ChartGetInteger(this.m_chart_id,CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,0) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_BARS)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)::ChartGetInteger(this.m_chart_id,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BACKGROUND)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) :
Obwohl das Chart über solche Eigenschaften verfügt, gehören sie zu seinem Fenster (das in diesem Fall das Nullfenster ist) und nicht zum Chart selbst, und wir erhalten diese Eigenschaften von den Fensterobjekten der Charts.
Die Methode zum Aktualisieren des Chart-Objekts und der Liste seiner Fenster hat sich ebenfalls geändert:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update the chart object and its window list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CChartObj::Refresh(void) { //--- Initialize event data this.m_is_event=false; this.m_hash_sum=0; this.m_list_events.Clear(); this.m_list_events.Sort(); //--- Update all chart windows for(int i=0;i<this.m_list_wnd.Total();i++) { //--- Get the next chart window object from the list CChartWnd *wnd=this.m_list_wnd.At(i); if(wnd==NULL) continue; //--- Update the window and check its event flag //--- If the window has no event, move on to the next window wnd.Refresh(); if(!wnd.IsEvent()) continue; //--- Get the list of chart window events CArrayObj *list=wnd.GetListEvents(); if(list==NULL) continue; //--- Set the chart event flag and get the last event code this.m_is_event=true; this.m_event_code=wnd.GetEventCode(); //--- In the loop by the number of chart window events, int n=list.Total(); for(int j=0; j<n; j++) { //--- get the base event object from the chart window event list CEventBaseObj *event=list.At(j); if(event==NULL) continue; //--- Create the chart window event parameters using the base event ushort event_id=event.ID(); this.m_last_event=event_id; string sparam=(string)this.GetChartID()+"_"+(string)wnd.WindowNum(); //--- if the event is on the foreground and the chart window event is added to the chart event list, if(::ChartGetInteger(this.ID(),CHART_BRING_TO_TOP) && this.EventAdd((ushort)event.ID(),event.LParam(),event.DParam(),sparam)) { //--- send the newly created chart window event to the control program chart ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id_main,(ushort)event_id,event.LParam(),event.DParam(),sparam); } } } //--- Check changes of a symbol and chart period int change=(int)::ChartGetInteger(this.m_chart_id,CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL)-this.WindowsTotal(); if(change==0) { //--- Get a chart symbol and period by its ID string symbol=::ChartSymbol(this.ID()); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=::ChartPeriod(this.ID()); //--- If a symbol and period are received if(symbol!=NULL && timeframe!=0) { //--- create the flags specifying the equality/non-equality of the obtained period symbol with the current ones bool symb=symbol!=this.m_symbol_prev; bool tf=timeframe!=this.m_timeframe_prev; //--- If case of any changes, find out their exact nature: if(symb || tf) { //--- If both a symbol and a timeframe changed if(symb && tf) { //--- Send the CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGE event to the control program chart this.SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGE); //--- Set a new symbol and a period for the object, and this.SetSymbol(symbol); this.SetTimeframe(timeframe); //--- write the current symbol/period as the previous ones this.m_symbol_prev=this.Symbol(); this.m_timeframe_prev=this.Timeframe(); } //--- If only a chart symbol is changed else if(symb) { //--- Send the CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_CHANGE event to the control program chart this.SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_CHANGE); //--- Set a new symbol for the object and write the current symbol as the previous one this.SetSymbol(symbol); this.m_symbol_prev=this.Symbol(); } //--- If only a chart period is changed else if(tf) { //--- Send the CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_TF_CHANGE event to the control program chart this.SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_TF_CHANGE); //--- Set a new timeframe for the object and write the current timeframe as the previous one this.SetTimeframe(timeframe); this.m_timeframe_prev=this.Timeframe(); } } } //--- Update chart data if(this.SetIntegerParameters()) { this.SetDoubleParameters(); this.SetStringParameters(); } //--- Fill in the current chart data for(int i=0;i<CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this.m_long_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_long_prop[i]; for(int i=0;i<CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this.m_double_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_double_prop[i]; //--- Update the base object data and search for changes CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); this.CheckEvents(); } else { this.RecreateWindowsList(change); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Methodenauflistung ist mit ausführlichen Kommentaren versehen. Kurz gesagt: Nach dem Aktualisieren von Chart-Fensterobjekten müssen wir das Flag jedes Fensterereignisses überprüfen. Wenn das Fenster Ereignisse aufweist, sollte jedes von ihnen an den Chart des Steuerungsprogramms gesendet werden. Nach der Aktualisierung der Chart-Fenster und der Überprüfung ihrer Ereignisse müssen wir einen Chart-Symbol- und/oder Periodenwechsel überprüfen, falls es keine weiteren Änderungen gibt, die den Chart betreffen.
Der Methode zum Erstellen und Senden eines Chart-Ereignisses an das Steuerprogramm Chart, fügen wir die Behandlung eines Chartsymbol- und/oder Periodenwechsel-Ereignisses hinzu:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create and send a chart event | //| to the control program chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CChartObj::SendEvent(ENUM_CHART_OBJ_EVENT event) { //--- If a window is added if(event==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_ADD) { //--- Get the last chart window object added to the list CChartWnd *wnd=this.GetLastAddedWindow(); if(wnd==NULL) return; //--- Send the CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_ADD event to the control program chart //--- pass the chart ID to lparam, //--- pass the chart window index to dparam, //--- pass the chart symbol to sparam ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id_main,(ushort)event,this.m_chart_id,wnd.WindowNum(),this.Symbol()); } //--- If the window is removed else if(event==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_DEL) { //--- Get the last chart window object added to the list of removed windows CChartWnd *wnd=this.GetLastDeletedWindow(); if(wnd==NULL) return; //--- Send the CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_DEL event to the control program chart //--- pass the chart ID to lparam, //--- pass the chart window index to dparam, //--- pass the chart symbol to sparam ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id_main,(ushort)event,this.m_chart_id,wnd.WindowNum(),this.Symbol()); } //--- If symbol and timeframe changed else if(event==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGE) { //--- Send the CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGE event to the control program chart //--- pass the chart ID to lparam, //--- pass the previous timeframe to dparam, //--- pass the previous chart symbol to sparam ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id_main,(ushort)event,this.m_chart_id,this.m_timeframe_prev,this.m_symbol_prev); } //--- If a symbol changed else if(event==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_CHANGE) { //--- Send the CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_CHANGE event to the control program chart //--- pass the chart ID to lparam, //--- pass the current timeframe to dparam, //--- pass the previous chart symbol to sparam ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id_main,(ushort)event,this.m_chart_id,this.Timeframe(),this.m_symbol_prev); } //--- If a timeframe changed else if(event==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_TF_CHANGE) { //--- Send the CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_TF_CHANGE event to the control program chart //--- pass the chart ID to lparam, //--- pass the previous timeframe to dparam, //--- pass the current chart symbol to sparam ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id_main,(ushort)event,this.m_chart_id,this.m_timeframe_prev,this.Symbol()); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Code-Kommentare enthalten alle Details. Wenn Sie Fragen haben, können Sie diese gerne in den Kommentaren unten stellen.
Verbessern wir nun die Klasse eines Chartobjekts Kollektion in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\ChartObjCollection.mqh.
Zuerst leiten wir sie ab von der grundlegenden erweiterten Objektklasse und fügen die Variable zum Speichern des letzten Ereignisses in den privaten Abschnitt der Klasse ein:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| MQL5 signal object collection | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CChartObjCollection : public CBaseObjExt { private: CListObj m_list; // List of chart objects CListObj m_list_del; // List of deleted chart objects CArrayObj m_list_wnd_del; // List of deleted chart window objects CArrayObj m_list_ind_del; // List of indicators removed from the indicator window CArrayObj m_list_ind_param; // List of changed indicators int m_charts_total_prev; // Previous number of charts in the terminal int m_last_event; // The last event //--- Return the number of charts in the terminal int ChartsTotal(void) const; //--- Return the flag indicating the existence of (1) a chart object and (2) a chart bool IsPresentChartObj(const long chart_id); bool IsPresentChart(const long chart_id); //--- Create a new chart object and add it to the list bool CreateNewChartObj(const long chart_id,const string source); //--- Find the missing chart object, create it and add it to the collection list bool FindAndCreateMissingChartObj(void); //--- Find a chart object not present in the terminal and remove it from the list void FindAndDeleteExcessChartObj(void); public:
Fügen wir im öffentlichen Abschnitt der Klasse drei Methoden für die Arbeit mit der Ereignisfunktionalität des erweiterten Basisobjekts hinzu und deklarieren die Methode, die das Fensterobjekt (angegeben durch Index) des Charts (angegeben durch ID) angibt:
//--- Return (1) the flag event, (2) an event of one of the charts and (3) the last event bool IsEvent(void) const { return this.m_is_event; } int GetLastEventsCode(void) const { return this.m_event_code; } int GetLastEvent(void) const { return this.m_last_event; } //--- Constructor CChartObjCollection(); //--- Return the list of chart objects by (1) symbol and (2) timeframe CArrayObj *GetChartsList(const string symbol) { return this.GetList(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol,EQUAL); } CArrayObj *GetChartsList(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this.GetList(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe,EQUAL);} //--- Return the pointer to the chart object (1) by ID and (2) by an index in the list CChartObj *GetChart(const long id); CChartObj *GetChart(const int index) { return this.m_list.At(index); } //--- Return (1) the last added chart and (2) the last removed chart CChartObj *GetLastAddedChart(void) { return this.m_list.At(this.m_list.Total()-1); } CChartObj *GetLastDeletedChart(void) { return this.m_list_del.At(this.m_list_del.Total()-1); } //--- Return (1) the last added window on the chart by chart ID and (2) the last removed chart window CChartWnd *GetLastAddedChartWindow(const long chart_id); CChartWnd *GetLastDeletedChartWindow(void) { return this.m_list_wnd_del.At(this.m_list_wnd_del.Total()-1);} //--- Return the window object (specified by index) of the chart (specified by ID) CChartWnd *GetChartWindow(const long chart_id,const int wnd_num);
Die Methode aktualisiert die Liste der Kollektionen der Chart-Objekte empfängt die Behandlung von Chart-Objekt-Ereignissen:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update the collection list of chart objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CChartObjCollection::Refresh(void) { //--- Initialize event data this.m_is_event=false; this.m_hash_sum=0; this.m_list_events.Clear(); this.m_list_events.Sort(); //--- In the loop by the number of chart objects in the collection list for(int i=0;i<this.m_list.Total();i++) { //--- get the next chart object and CChartObj *chart=this.m_list.At(i); if(chart==NULL) continue; //--- update it chart.Refresh(); //--- If there is no chart event, move on to the next one if(!chart.IsEvent()) continue; //--- Get the list of events of a selected chart CArrayObj *list=chart.GetListEvents(); if(list==NULL) continue; //--- Set the event flag in the chart collection and get the last event code this.m_is_event=true; this.m_event_code=chart.GetEventCode(); //--- In the loop by the chart event list, int n=list.Total(); for(int j=0; j<n; j++) { //--- get the base event object from the chart event list CEventBaseObj *event=list.At(j); if(event==NULL) continue; //--- Create the chart event parameters using the base event ushort event_id=event.ID(); this.m_last_event=event_id; string sparam=(string)this.GetChartID(); //--- and, if the chart event is added to the chart event list, if(this.EventAdd((ushort)event.ID(),event.LParam(),event.DParam(),sparam)) { //--- send the newly created chart event to the control program chart ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id_main,(ushort)event_id,event.LParam(),event.DParam(),sparam); } } } //--- Get the number of open charts in the terminal and int charts_total=this.ChartsTotal(); //--- calculate the difference between the number of open charts in the terminal //--- and chart objects in the collection list. These values are displayed in the chart comment int change=charts_total-this.m_list.Total(); //--- If there are no changes, leave if(change==0) return; //--- If a chart is added in the terminal if(change>0) { //--- Find the missing chart object, create and add it to the collection list this.FindAndCreateMissingChartObj(); //--- Get the current chart and return to it since //--- adding a new chart switches the focus to it CChartObj *chart=this.GetChart(GetMainChartID()); if(chart!=NULL) chart.SetBringToTopON(true); for(int i=0;i<change;i++) { chart=m_list.At(m_list.Total()-(1+i)); if(chart==NULL) continue; this.SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_OPEN); } } //--- If a chart is removed in the terminal else if(change<0) { //--- Find an extra chart object in the collection list and remove it from the list this.FindAndDeleteExcessChartObj(); for(int i=0;i<-change;i++) { CChartObj *chart=this.m_list_del.At(this.m_list_del.Total()-(1+i)); if(chart==NULL) continue; this.SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_CLOSE); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hier ist die Logik ähnlich wie bei den zuvor betrachteten Methoden zur Aktualisierung von Chartobjekten und Chartfensterobjekten. Alles ist hier im Detail kommentiert.
Die Methode gibt das Fensterobjekt (angegeben durch Index) des Charts (angegeben durch ID) zurück:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the window object (specified by index) | //| of the chart (specified by ID) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CChartWnd* CChartObjCollection::GetChartWindow(const long chart_id,const int wnd_num) { CChartObj *chart=this.GetChart(chart_id); if(chart==NULL) return NULL; return chart.GetWindowByNum(wnd_num); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hier holen wir das Chartobjekt über seine ID und geben das zum Chart gehörende Fenster zurück, das wir über den angegebenen Fensterindex erhalten.
Wenn keines der Objekte empfangen wird, gibt die Methode NULL zurück.
Als Nächstes fügen wir die gleiche Methode in die Hauptklasse von \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh ein:
//--- Return the object (1) of the last added window of the specified chart and (2) the last removed chart window CChartWnd *ChartGetLastAddedChartWindow(const long chart_id) { return this.m_charts.GetLastAddedChartWindow(chart_id);} CChartWnd *ChartGetLastDeletedChartWindow(void) { return this.m_charts.GetLastDeletedChartWindow(); } //--- Return the window object (specified by index) of the chart (specified by ID) CChartWnd *ChartGetChartWindow(const long chart_id,const int wnd_num) { return this.m_charts.GetChartWindow(chart_id,wnd_num);}
Die Methode gibt einfach das Ergebnis des Aufrufs der Methode GetChartWindow() der oben betrachteten Klasse eines Chartobjekts Kollektion zurück.
Damit sind alle Änderungen und Verbesserungen abgeschlossen. Lassen Sie uns einen Test durchführen.
Test
Um den Test durchzuführen, verwende ich den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichere ihn in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part72\ als TestDoEasyPart72.mq5.
Wir müssen einige Eigenschaften des Chart-Fensterobjekts kontrollieren und die Behandlung aller eingehenden neuen Ereignisse aus der Kollektion der Chart-Objekte hinzufügen.
Ganz am Ende der EA-Funktion OnInitDoEasy() fügen wir den Code-Block für die Einstellung der zu kontrollierenden Eigenschaften des Chart-Fensters ein (der gesamte Funktionscode ist recht umfangreich, daher werde ich ihn hier nicht ausbreiten):
//--- Set controlled values for the current account CAccount* account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if(account!=NULL) { //--- Set control of the profit increase to 10 account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,10.0); //--- Set control of the funds increase to 15 account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY,15.0); //--- Set profit control level to 20 account.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,20.0); } //--- Set controlled values for charts //--- Get the list of all collection charts CArrayObj *list_charts=engine.GetListCharts(); if(list_charts!=NULL && list_charts.Total()>0) { //--- In a loop by the list, set the necessary values for tracked chart properties //--- By default, the LONG_MAX value is set to all properties, which means "Do not track this property" //--- It can be enabled or disabled (by setting the value less than LONG_MAX or vice versa - set the LONG_MAX value) at any time and anywhere in the program for(int i=0;i<list_charts.Total();i++) { CChartObj* chart=list_charts.At(i); if(chart==NULL) continue; //--- Set reference values for the selected chart windows int total_wnd=chart.WindowsTotal(); for(int j=0;j<total_wnd;j++) { CChartWnd *wnd=engine.ChartGetChartWindow(chart.ID(),j); if(wnd==NULL) continue; //--- Set control of the chart window height increase by 20 pixels wnd.SetControlHeightInPixelsInc(20); //--- Set control of the chart window height decrease by 20 pixels wnd.SetControlHeightInPixelsDec(20); //--- Set the control height of the chart window to 50 pixels wnd.SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,50); } } } //--- Get the end of the library initialization time counting and display it in the journal ulong end=GetTickCount(); Print(TextByLanguage("Время инициализации библиотеки: ","Library initialization time: "),TimeMSCtoString(end-begin,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hier stellen wir die Parameter ein, bei denen das entsprechende Ereignis generiert wird:
- wenn die Fensterhöhe um mehr als 20 Pixel vergrößert wird,
- wenn die Fensterhöhe um mehr als 20 Pixel verringert wird,
- wenn die Fensterhöhe größer, kleiner oder gleich 50 Pixel wird.
Die Funktion OnDoEasyEvent() des EA erhält die Behandlung aller neuen Bibliotheksereignisse (der gesamte Code-Block der Behandlung aller Ereignisse der Chart Kollektion, einschließlich der neuen, wird hier bereitgestellt):
//--- Handling timeseries events else if(idx>SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT && idx<SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { //--- "New bar" event if(idx==SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR) { Print(TextByLanguage("Новый бар на ","New Bar on "),sparam," ",TimeframeDescription((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)dparam),": ",TimeToString(lparam)); } } //--- Handle chart auto events //--- Handle chart and window events if(source==COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID) { int pos=StringFind(sparam,"_"); long chart_id=StringToInteger(StringSubstr(sparam,0,pos)); int wnd_num=(int)StringToInteger(StringSubstr(sparam,pos+1)); CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if(chart==NULL) return; CSymbol *symbol=engine.GetSymbolObjByName(chart.Symbol()); if(symbol==NULL) return; CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(wnd_num); if(wnd==NULL) return; //--- Number of decimal places in the event value - in case of a 'long' event, it is 0, otherwise - Digits() of a symbol int digits=(idx<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : symbol.Digits()); //--- Event text description string id_descr=(idx<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? wnd.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : wnd.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); //--- Property change text value string value=DoubleToString(dparam,digits); //--- Check event reasons and display its description in the journal if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print(wnd.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print(wnd.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print(wnd.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print(wnd.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print(wnd.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } //--- Handle chart auto events if(source==COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID) { long chart_id=StringToInteger(sparam); CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if(chart==NULL) return; Print(DFUN,"chart_id=",chart_id,", chart.Symbol()=",chart.Symbol()); //--- Number of decimal places in the event value - in case of a 'long' event, it is 0, otherwise - Digits() of a symbol int digits=int(idx<CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : SymbolInfoInteger(chart.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS)); //--- Event text description string id_descr=(idx<CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? chart.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : chart.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); //--- Property change text value string value=DoubleToString(dparam,digits); //--- Check event reasons and display its description in the journal if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print(chart.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print(chart.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print(chart.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print(chart.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if(reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print(chart.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } //--- Handle non-auto chart events else if(idx>CHART_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<CHART_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { //--- "New chart opening" event if(idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_OPEN) { //::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id_main,(ushort)event,chart.ID(),chart.Timeframe(),chart.Symbol()); CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetLastOpenedChart(); if(chart!=NULL) { string symbol=sparam; long chart_id=lparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)dparam; string header=symbol+" "+TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+", ID "+(string)chart_id; Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_OPENED),": ",header); } } //--- "Chart closure" event if(idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_CLOSE) { //::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id_main,(ushort)event,chart.ID(),chart.Timeframe(),chart.Symbol()); CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetLastClosedChart(); if(chart!=NULL) { string symbol=sparam; long chart_id=lparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)dparam; string header=symbol+" "+TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+", ID "+(string)chart_id; Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_CLOSED),": ",header); } } //--- "Chart symbol changed" event if(idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_CHANGE) { //::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id_main,(ushort)event,this.m_chart_id,this.Timeframe(),this.m_symbol_prev); long chart_id=lparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)dparam; string symbol_prev=sparam; CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if(chart!=NULL) { string header=chart.Symbol()+" "+TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+", ID "+(string)chart_id; Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_SYMB_CHANGED),": ",header,": ",symbol_prev," >>> ",chart.Symbol()); } } //--- "Chart timeframe changed" event if(idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_TF_CHANGE) { //::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id_main,(ushort)event,this.m_chart_id,this.m_timeframe_prev,this.Symbol()); long chart_id=lparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_prev=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)dparam; string symbol=sparam; CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if(chart!=NULL) { string header=chart.Symbol()+" "+TimeframeDescription(chart.Timeframe())+", ID "+(string)chart_id; Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_TF_CHANGED),": ",header,": ", TimeframeDescription(timeframe_prev)," >>> ",TimeframeDescription(chart.Timeframe()) ); } } //--- "Chart symbol and timeframe changed" event if(idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGE) { //::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id_main,(ushort)event,this.m_chart_id,this.m_timeframe_prev,this.m_symbol_prev); long chart_id=lparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_prev=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)dparam; string symbol_prev=sparam; CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if(chart!=NULL) { string header=chart.Symbol()+" "+TimeframeDescription(chart.Timeframe())+", ID "+(string)chart_id; Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGED),": ",header,": ", symbol_prev," >>> ",chart.Symbol(),", ",TimeframeDescription(timeframe_prev)," >>> ",TimeframeDescription(chart.Timeframe()) ); } } //--- "Adding a new window on the chart" event if(idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_ADD) { //::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id_main,(ushort)event,this.m_chart_id,wnd.WindowNum(),this.Symbol()); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=WRONG_VALUE; string ind_name=""; string symbol=sparam; long chart_id=lparam; int win_num=(int)dparam; string header=symbol+" "+TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+", ID "+(string)chart_id+": "; CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetLastOpenedChart(); if(chart!=NULL) { timeframe=chart.Timeframe(); CChartWnd *wnd=engine.ChartGetLastAddedChartWindow(chart.ID()); if(wnd!=NULL) { CWndInd *ind=wnd.GetLastAddedIndicator(); if(ind!=NULL) ind_name=ind.Name(); } } Print(DFUN,header,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_ADDED)," ",(string)win_num," ",ind_name); } //--- "Removing a window from the chart" event if(idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_DEL) { //::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id_main,(ushort)event,this.m_chart_id,wnd.WindowNum(),this.Symbol()); CChartWnd *wnd=engine.ChartGetLastDeletedChartWindow(); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=WRONG_VALUE; string symbol=sparam; long chart_id=lparam; int win_num=(int)dparam; string header=symbol+" "+TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+", ID "+(string)chart_id+": "; Print(DFUN,header,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_REMOVED)," ",(string)win_num); } //--- "Adding a new indicator to the chart window" event if(idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_ADD) { //::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id_main,(ushort)event,this.m_chart_id,this.WindowNum(),ind.Name()); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=WRONG_VALUE; string ind_name=sparam; string symbol=NULL; long chart_id=lparam; int win_num=(int)dparam; string header=NULL; CWndInd *ind=engine.ChartGetLastAddedIndicator(chart_id,win_num); if(ind!=NULL) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if(chart!=NULL) { symbol=chart.Symbol(); timeframe=chart.Timeframe(); CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(win_num); if(wnd!=NULL) header=wnd.Header(); } } Print(DFUN,symbol," ",TimeframeDescription(timeframe),", ID ",chart_id,", ",header,": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR_ADDED)," ",ind_name); } //--- "Removing an indicator from the chart window" event if(idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_DEL) { //::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id_main,(ushort)event,this.m_chart_id,this.WindowNum(),ind.Name()); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=WRONG_VALUE; string ind_name=sparam; string symbol=NULL; long chart_id=lparam; int win_num=(int)dparam; string header=NULL; CWndInd *ind=engine.ChartGetLastDeletedIndicator(); if(ind!=NULL) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if(chart!=NULL) { symbol=chart.Symbol(); timeframe=chart.Timeframe(); CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(win_num); if(wnd!=NULL) header=wnd.Header(); } } Print(DFUN,symbol," ",TimeframeDescription(timeframe),", ID ",chart_id,", ",header,": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR_REMOVED)," ",ind_name); } //--- "Changing indicator parameters in the chart window" event if(idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_CHANGE) { //::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id_main,(ushort)event,this.m_chart_id,this.WindowNum(),ind.Name()); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=WRONG_VALUE; string ind_name=sparam; string symbol=NULL; long chart_id=lparam; int win_num=(int)dparam; string header=NULL; CWndInd *ind=NULL; CWndInd *ind_changed=engine.ChartGetLastChangedIndicator(); if(ind_changed!=NULL) { ind=engine.ChartGetIndicator(chart_id,win_num,ind_changed.Index()); if(ind!=NULL) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if(chart!=NULL) { symbol=chart.Symbol(); timeframe=chart.Timeframe(); CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(win_num); if(wnd!=NULL) header=wnd.Header(); } } } Print(DFUN,symbol," ",TimeframeDescription(timeframe),", ID ",chart_id,", ",header,": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR_CHANGED)," ",ind_name," >>> ",ind.Name()); } } //--- Handling trading events
Dies sind alle Änderungen, die zum Testen der neu erstellten Auto-Event-Funktionalität der Chart-Kollektion und zum Testen der Änderungen der angegebenen Parameter des Chartobjekts erforderlich sind.
Kompilieren Sie den EA und starten Sie ihn auf EURUSD, nachdem Sie die Verwendung von EURUSD, GBPUSD und dem aktuellen Zeitrahmen eingestellt haben.
Beide Charts sollten vorher geöffnet werden. Starten Sie den EA auf EURUSD, während GBPUSD ein einzelnes Subfenster mit einem beliebigen Oszillator haben sollte. Wir werden das Unterfenster verwenden, um die Ereignisfunktionalität der Chart Kollektion Klasse zu verwalten.
Schauen wir uns das Ereignis für den Wechsel des Chart-Zeitrahmens an:
Nun wechseln wir das Symbol des Charts:
Prüfen wir auch die Verwaltung der Chart-Höhenänderung (die Änderungen werden auf zwei Charts angewendet — das Haupt-Chartfenster und das Unterfenster):
Wie wir sehen, sind hier mehrere Kriterien im Spiel: Die Fensterhöhe ist gleich der angegebenen Größe, die Fensterhöhe ist größer/kleiner als die angegebene Größe und die Höhe der Fenster wird um mehr als die angegebene Anzahl von Pixeln erhöht/verringert.
Was kommt als Nächstes?
Der nächste Artikel wird eine neue Phase in der Entwicklung der Bibliothek einleiten — die Arbeit mit grafischen Objekten und benutzerdefinierten Grafiken.
Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit der Test-EA-Datei für MQL5 zum Testen und Herunterladen angehängt.
Stellen Sie Ihre Fragen, Kommentare und Vorschläge in den Kommentaren.
*Frühere Artikel dieser Serie:
Andere Klassen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 67): Objektklasse der Charts
Andere Klassen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 68): Die Chartfenster-Objektklasse und die Indikator-Objektklassen im Chartfenster
Andere Klassen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 69): Kollektionsklasse der Chart-Objekte
Andere Klassen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 70): Erweiterte Funktionalität und automatisches Aktualisieren der Kollektion der Chartobjekte
Andere Klassen in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 71): Ereignisse der Kollektion von Chartobjekten
Übersetzt aus dem Russischen von MetaQuotes Ltd.
Originalartikel: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/9385
Warnung: Alle Rechte sind von MetaQuotes Ltd. vorbehalten. Kopieren oder Vervielfältigen untersagt.
Dieser Artikel wurde von einem Nutzer der Website verfasst und gibt dessen persönliche Meinung wieder. MetaQuotes Ltd übernimmt keine Verantwortung für die Richtigkeit der dargestellten Informationen oder für Folgen, die sich aus der Anwendung der beschriebenen Lösungen, Strategien oder Empfehlungen ergeben.
Artem, ich habe Ihre Artikel bis 34 gelesen.
Darin haben Sie ausstehende Anträge beendet, das Video am Ende zeigt, dass Sie einen Auftrag öffnen und einen ausstehenden Antrag stellen, um den TP SL zu setzen, nach dem der TP SL gesetzt ist, aber SL wird nach einer Sekunde gelöscht.
Poganyal stieß das Panel, kann nicht gleichzeitig die ausstehende Anforderung sowohl in Punkten und Zeit, wenn ausgelöst oder Stop entfernt wird oder nehmen.
Ich habe den Expert Advisor aus dem 72 Artikel heruntergeladen, überprüft es, das gleiche Problem, der erste Auslöser ist der letzte, der auf dem Panel geklickt.
Artem, ich habe Ihre Artikel bis 34 gelesen.
Darin haben Sie ausstehende Anträge beendet, das Video am Ende zeigt, dass Sie einen Auftrag öffnen und einen ausstehenden Antrag stellen, um einen TP SL zu setzen, nach dem ein TP SL gesetzt wird, aber der SL wird nach einer Sekunde gelöscht.
Ich stöberte rund um das Panel, ich kann nicht ausstehende Anforderung sowohl in Pips und Zeit zur gleichen Zeit verwenden, entweder Stop gelöscht wird oder Takeout gelöscht wird, wenn ausgelöst.
Ich habe den Expert Advisor aus Artikel 72 heruntergeladen, überprüft es, das gleiche Problem, die erste auslöst, was ich auf dem Panel zuletzt geklickt.
Danke! Ich werde Zeit haben, das zu überprüfen. Auf den ersten Blick ist es wahrscheinlich so, dass wenn eine ausstehende Anforderung ausgelöst wird, die anderen gelöscht werden. Ich werde es mir ansehen, wenn ich Zeit habe. Auf jeden Fall befindet sich die Bibliothek noch im Stadium der Verfeinerung, und solche Fehler haben das Recht, zu existieren. Die Hauptsache ist, dass es Rückmeldungen von Interessierten gibt, und dann wird alles behoben werden.
Ich danke Ihnen. Ich werde mir das mal ansehen, wenn ich Zeit habe. Auf den ersten Blick sieht es wohl so aus, dass, wenn ein ausstehender Antrag ausgelöst wird, auch die anderen gelöscht werden. Ich werde es mir ansehen, wenn ich Zeit habe. Auf jeden Fall befindet sich die Bibliothek noch im Stadium der Verfeinerung, und solche Fehler haben das Recht, zu existieren. Die Hauptsache ist, dass wir Feedback von den Interessierten bekommen, und dann wird alles behoben.
Ich bin interessiert ))) Lesen und verstehen kann ich noch ein paar Wochen nur in Artikeln, die zumindest im übertragenen Sinne zu verstehen, wie alles organisiert ist und wie es zu verwenden ... und ich kann mir nicht vorstellen, wie viel in der Praxis noch ).
Ich warte schon lange darauf, dass es kompetente Artikel und vor allem eine vollwertige OOP-Bibliothek mit der Arbeit an der Moskauer Börse geben wird. Letztes Jahr war ich aus dem Leben und habe die Ressource nicht besucht, aber jetzt bin ich hierher gekommen und war entsetzt über die Tonnen von Spitzenmaterial.
Vielen Dank für die geleistete Arbeit, ich bin ehrlich gesagt begeistert, wie die Gehirne der Leute in diesem Plan arbeiten können.
Ich bin interessiert )) Ich denke, ich werde ein paar Wochen lang nur Artikel lesen und verstehen, um zumindest bildlich zu verstehen, wie alles funktioniert und wie man es benutzt... und ich weiß nicht, wie viel mehr in der Praxis ).
Ich warte schon lange darauf, dass es kompetente Artikel und vor allem eine vollwertige OOP-Bibliothek mit Arbeit an der Moskauer Börse gibt. Letztes Jahr war ich nicht im Leben und habe die Ressource nicht besucht, aber jetzt bin ich hierher gekommen und war entsetzt über die Tonnen von Spitzenmaterial.
Ich danke Ihnen für die geleistete Arbeit und bin ehrlich gesagt begeistert, wie die Gehirne der Menschen in diesem Plan arbeiten können.
Danke für die Bewertung. Eigentlich ist es nur Routine.
Was die Moskauer Börse betrifft, so muss hier alles gründlich getestet und auf Fehler untersucht werden. Genau wie bei Forex.
Danke für die Einschätzung. Es ist wirklich nur eine Routine.
Was die Moskauer Börse betrifft, so muss hier alles gründlich getestet und auf Fehler untersucht werden. Genau wie im Devisenhandel.
Ich werde die Lektüre bis zu diesem Punkt beenden, ich werde sehen, was hier bereits getan wurde, ich habe gerade alle Strategien im Stack, ich brauche seine Volumina, Akkumulationen usw. Wenn die Bibliothek es Ihnen erlaubt, vollständig mit dem Stack zu arbeiten, seinen Indizes - Preisen - Volumina, dann werde ich meinen Roboter auf Ihrer Bibliothek neu aufbauen und ihn bereits testen.
Dabei könnten sich einige Schwachstellen herausstellen.
Die Hauptsache ist, nicht aufzugeben, der Inhalt ist großartig.