DoEasyライブラリでのその他のクラス(第72部): コレクション内のチャートオブジェクトパラメータの追跡と記録

本稿では、チャートオブジェクトクラスとそのコレクションについて説明します。クライアントターミナルで開かれたすべてのチャート、およびそれらのサブウィンドウと指標は、すでにチャートコレクションに保存されています。チャートのプロパティに変更があった場合、一部のイベントはすでに処理されており、適切なカスタムイベントが制御プログラムチャートに送信されます。ただし、チャートオブジェクトまたはウィンドウのプロパティは変更できるので、変更されたプロパティの新しい値を変更されたオブジェクトパラメータに設定する必要があります。

幸い、すべての子孫にイベント機能を付与するオブジェクト(すべてのライブラリオブジェクトの拡張基本オブジェクト)はすでに存在します。チャートオブジェクトとチャートウィンドウのクラスは、すでにオブジェクトの子孫なので、子孫オブジェクトのプロパティの変更の標準処理を追加するだけで済みます。指定されたプロパティが変更された場合、クラスでその子孫のすべてのプロパティを自動的に更新し、その子孫オブジェクトに対して発生したイベントのリストを作成します。

プログラムで管理するすべての追跡プロパティをオブジェクトに指定して、オブジェクトで発生するイベントが作成され、制御プログラムチャートに送信されるようにする必要があります。拡張基本オブジェクトを使用すると、指定されたプロパティの変更値を設定したり、追跡されたプロパティまたは追跡されたプロパティの変更の組み合わせに対して指定された閾値を超えたりすることができます。

オブジェクトプロパティに実装されたすべての変更は、自動的にそのパラメータに設定されます。特定のオブジェクトプロパティの追跡が有効になっている場合、これらのプロパティは、追跡するコミットされた変更について「通知」します。



ほとんどすべてのライブラリオブジェクトは同様の構造を持っています。一連のプロパティ(整数、実数、文字列のもの)、個々のオブジェクトのプロパティにのみ対応するオブジェクトの並べ替え基準、並べ替えられたリストでそのようなオブジェクトを見つけて並べ替えるためのいくつかのメソッド、オブジェクトプロパティを記述するためのメソッドと、指定されたプロパティでオブジェクトリストを検索し、必要なプロパティの最大値または最小値を含むリスト内のオブジェクトインデックスを返すことができるクラスです。

オブジェクト自体にされて密接にリンクされているオブジェクトプロパティの長い説明によってオブジェクト自体の作成はわずかに複雑になりますが、オブジェクトのさらなる使用は大幅に簡素化されます。これは、チャートウィンドウオブジェクトクラスにも当てはまります。最初は(すべてのメインライブラリオブジェクトのように)不完全であることが判明しましたが、すべてのプロパティを個別に記述せずに、ウィンドウが属するチャートオブジェクトのプロパティに配置するようにタスクを簡略化しました。

チャートオブジェクトとそのサブウィンドウのプロパティの自動更新を実装する場合、親クラスのメソッドを使用してチャートウィンドウオブジェクトのプロパティの以前の状態を保存すると、大きな問題が発生します。したがって、チャートウィンドウオブジェクトを本格的なライブラリオブジェクトにして、追跡されたイベントの検索による自動更新の実装を大幅に簡素化することにしました。これは、親クラス(すべてのライブラリオブジェクトの拡張オブジェクト)を作成するときに、これまでずっとやってきました。







ライブラリクラスの改善

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqhに、ライブラリの新しいメッセージインデックスを追加します。

MSG_LIB_TEXT_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHART, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHART_WND, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE,

...

MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_OPENED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_CLOSED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_SYMB_CHANGED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_TF_CHANGED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGED, };

また、新しく追加したインデックスに対応するメッセージテキストも追加します。

{ "символа: " , "symbol property: " }, { "аккаунта: " , "account property: " }, { "чарта: " , "chart property: " }, { "окна чарта: " , "chart window property: " }, { "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " },

...

{ "Открыт график" , "Open chart" }, { "Закрыт график" , "Closed chart" }, { "Изменён символ графика" , "Changed chart symbol" }, { "Изменён таймфрейм графика" , "Changed chart timeframe" }, { "Изменён символ и таймфрейм графика" , "Changed the symbol and timeframe of the chart" }, };





\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhファイルのコレクションリストIDセクションで、新しいチャートウィンドウリストIDを追加します。

#define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7782 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID ( 0x7783 ) #define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID ( 0x7784 ) #define COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID ( 0x7785 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID ( 0x7786 ) #define COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID ( 0x7787 )

これらのIDを使用すると、特定のオブジェクトが属するコレクションまたはリストを定義できます。この場合、IDを使用すると、イベントの到着元のオブジェクトを定義し、イベントの説明を作成できます。これはすべて、すべてのライブラリオブジェクトの拡張基本オブジェクトのクラスで行われます。

前回の記事では、いくつかのチャートイベントの処理を実装しました。今日は、銘柄の変更と時間枠を追加します。

これを行うには、同じファイル内の可能なチャートイベントの列挙で 3つの定数を追加します。

enum ENUM_CHART_OBJ_EVENT { CHART_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT = SIGNAL_MQL5_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_OPEN, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_CLOSE, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_CHANGE, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGE, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_TF_CHANGE, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_ADD, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_DEL, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_ADD, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_DEL, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_CHANGE, }; #define CHART_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_CHANGE+ 1 )

整数プロパティの列挙からチャートウィンドウインデックスを削除します。

CHART_PROP_WINDOW_NUM, };

このプロパティはチャートウィンドウオブジェクトに属しています。チャートとそのウィンドウの両方のいくつかの共通プロパティを列挙定数リストの最後に移動します。

enum ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER { CHART_PROP_ID = 0 , CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME, CHART_PROP_SHOW, CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT, CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP, CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU, CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL, CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL, CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, CHART_PROP_MODE, CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND, CHART_PROP_SHIFT, CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL, CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION, CHART_PROP_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX, CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11, CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER, CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC, CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID, CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES, CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS, CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL, CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE, CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS, CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND, CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND, CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID, CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID, CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK, CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST, CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED, CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED, CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM, CHART_PROP_YDISTANCE, CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE , CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX , }; #define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 66 ) #define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 2 )

チャートの整数プロパティの数が1つ減少しました。67ではなく66を設定し、最後の2つのプロパティが検索と並べ替えに参加すべきでないことを指定します。これらは、チャートのプロパティには表示されません。これらの定数は、チャートウィンドウの指標オブジェクトクラスに必要です(簡略化されたバージョンでも作成されています)。



チャートプロパティの列挙に実装された変更は、チャートオブジェクトの並べ替え基準の列挙の変更に対応している必要があります。

#define FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CHART_MODE { SORT_BY_CHART_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CHART_TIMEFRAME, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_OBJECT, SORT_BY_CHART_BRING_TO_TOP, SORT_BY_CHART_CONTEXT_MENU, SORT_BY_CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOO, SORT_BY_CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, SORT_BY_CHART_MODE, SORT_BY_CHART_FOREGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_SHIFT, SORT_BY_CHART_AUTOSCROLL, SORT_BY_CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, SORT_BY_CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALEFIX, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALEFIX_11, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_TICKER, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_OHLC, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_GRID, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, SORT_BY_CHART_VISIBLE_BARS, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE, SORT_BY_CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS, SORT_BY_CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_GRID, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_VOLUME, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_BID, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_ASK, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_LAST, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, SORT_BY_CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_MINIMIZED, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_DOCKED, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_LEFT, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_TOP, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CHART_YDISTANCE, SORT_BY_CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, SORT_BY_CHART_SHIFT_SIZE = FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_POSITION, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_MAX, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_MIN, SORT_BY_CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_PRICE_MIN, SORT_BY_CHART_PRICE_MAX, SORT_BY_CHART_COMMENT = FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_EXPERT_NAME, SORT_BY_CHART_SCRIPT_NAME, SORT_BY_CHART_INDICATOR_NAME, SORT_BY_CHART_SYMBOL, };

整数プロパティによる並べ替えの基準を詳しく見ると、並べ替えに使用されなくなった最後の2つのプロパティが欠落していることがわかります。したがって、これらはここでは設定しません。各並べ替え基準は、特定のプロパティによるオブジェクトプロパティの列挙から定数の数値に厳密に対応しています。



チャートオブジェクトが本格的に作成されたので、その整数、実数、文字列プロパティの列挙を設定します。

enum ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER { CHART_WINDOW_PROP_ID = 0 , CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM, CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE, CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE, CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX, }; #define CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 6 ) #define CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE { CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN = CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX, }; #define CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 2 ) #define CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING { CHART_WINDOW_PROP_IND_NAME = (CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL, }; #define CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 2 )

最後に、チャートウィンドウオブジェクトを並べ替える可能性のある基準の列挙を追加する必要があります。

#define FIRST_CHART_WINDOW_DBL_PROP (CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CHART_WINDOW_STR_PROP (CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CHART_WINDOW_MODE { SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_NUM, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IND_INDEX, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_PRICE_MIN = FIRST_CHART_WINDOW_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_PRICE_MAX, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IND_NAME = FIRST_CHART_WINDOW_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_SYMBOL, };

ここで、チャートウィンドウのオブジェクトリストIDに戻りましょう。覚えているかもしれませんが、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh基本オブジェクトクラスファイルにクラスが設定されているCBaseObjExt基本拡張オブジェクトを改善する必要があります。



その中で行う必要があるのは、EventDescription()メソッドに2つの新しいリストの処理を追加することだけです。クラスの子孫となるオブジェクト(チャートオブジェクトおよびチャートウィンドウオブジェクト)はこれらのリストに属します。

string CBaseObjExt::EventDescription( const int property, const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason, const int source, const string value , const string property_descr, const int digits) { string type= ( this .Type()==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_SYMBOL) : this .Type()==COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT) : this .Type()==COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHART) : this .Type()==COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHART_WND) : "" ); string level= ( property< this .m_long_prop_total ? ::DoubleToString( this .GetControlledLongValueLEVEL(property),digits) : ::DoubleToString( this .GetControlledDoubleValueLEVEL(property),digits) ); string res= ( reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE)+type+property_descr+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_INC_BY)+ value : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE)+type+property_descr+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_DEC_BY)+ value : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE)+type+property_descr+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_MORE_THEN)+level : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE)+type+property_descr+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_LESS_THEN)+level : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE)+type+property_descr+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_EQUAL)+level : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BASE_OBJ_UNKNOWN_EVENT)+type ); return this .m_name+ ": " +res; }

クラスの詳細については、第37部をご覧ください。



ここで、開発中に気付かなかった欠点を修正します。チャートウィンドウオブジェクトクラスを改善して、メインライブラリオブジェクトのクラスのような本格的なクラスにします。オブジェクトのプロパティを格納するための配列、そのプロパティを設定して返すためのメソッド(既製のメソッドが再実行されます)、およびオブジェクトのプロパティにデータを表示するためのメソッドを追加する必要があります。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartWnd.mqh ファイルを開き、必要な修正を行います。このファイルには、ウィンドウ内の指標オブジェクトの補助クラスも含まれています。これらのオブジェクトのいくつかのプロパティを変更したので新しい列挙の定数をCWndIndクラスのCompare()メソッドに追加します。

int CWndInd::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CWndInd *obj_compared=node; if (mode== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE ) return ( this .Handle()>obj_compared.Handle() ? 1 : this .Handle()<obj_compared.Handle() ? - 1 : 0 ); else if (mode== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX ) return ( this .Index()>obj_compared.Index() ? 1 : this .Index()<obj_compared.Index() ? - 1 : 0 ); return ( this .Name()==obj_compared.Name() ? 0 : this .Name()<obj_compared.Name() ? - 1 : 1 ); }

以前は、これらはCHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLEおよびCHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX列挙から削除された定数でした。



クラスのprivateセクションで、チャート銘柄のDigits()を格納するためのm_digits変数、整数、実数、文字列プロパティを格納するための配列、実数と文字列プロパティの適切な配列での実際のインデックスを返すメソッドを追加します。



class CChartWnd : public CBaseObjExt { private : CArrayObj m_list_ind; CArrayObj *m_list_ind_del; CArrayObj *m_list_ind_param; long m_long_prop[CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL] ; string m_string_prop[CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING_TOTAL] ; int m_digits; int m_wnd_coord_x; int m_wnd_coord_y; int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; }

クラスのpublicセクションで、指定されたオブジェクトプロパティを設定するメソッドと返すメソッドを設定します。



public : void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } CChartWnd *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; }

指定された整数、実数、文字列のプロパティをサポートするオブジェクトのフラグを返すすべてのメソッドはtrueを返します。各プロパティはサポートされています。< s3>オブジェクトプロパティの説明を返すメソッドはここでは単に宣言され、クラス本体の外で実装されます (現在、実数プロパティの説明を返すメソッドは「プロパティがサポートされていません」というメッセージを返します。他の2つはすでに記述されているため、その実装はクラス本体の外に移動されます)。

CChartWnd *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property) ; string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property);

すべての「this.m_window_num」文字列インスタンスを「this.WindowNum()」(もちろん鍵括弧なし)で置き換えます。m_window_num変数を削除し、ウィンドウインデックスがオブジェクトプロパティに配置されたので、プロパティ値を返すにはWindowNum()メソッドが使用されます。



WindowNum()メソッドは以前にはm_window_num変数値を返していました。

int WindowNum( void ) const { return this .m_window_num; }

これが、オブジェクトプロパティを返すようになります。

int WindowNum( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty( CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM ); }

実数プロパティを返すための2つのメソッドを追加し、変数ではなく適切なオブジェクトプロパティを返す/設定するように既存のメソッドを修正します。

int WindowNum( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM); } int IndicatorsTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_ind.Total(); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty( CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL ); } double PriceMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX); } double PriceMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN); } void SetWindowNum( const int num) { this .SetProperty( CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM ,num); } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .SetProperty( CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL ,symbol); }

編集されたクラスの親であるCBaseObjExtクラスによって提供されるオブジェクトのプロパティの自動更新を実装するには、Refresh()メソッドにいくつかの修正を加える必要があります。イベント機能を調整するには、追跡対象オブジェクトのプロパティと制御されたプロパティの値を設定するメソッドを追加して、指定された追跡対象の値が管理するオブジェクトのプロパティの値と交差する瞬間を検索するとよいでしょう。

CBaseObjExtクラスはすでに参照値を設定してプロパティを追跡する機能を備えているため、これらのメソッドは実装しなくてもすみます。ただし、クラスの用途が非常に広くそのメソッドは非常に抽象的であるので、プロパティの管理に必要な定数の名前を覚えておく必要があります。これは不便です。したがって、CBaseObjExt拡張オブジェクトクラスに基づくクラスは、オブジェクトに正確に設定されているものを明示的に示すメソッドを受け取ります。

したがって、クラス本体リストの最後に、追跡されるプロパティをウィンドウフレーム間のピクセル単位の距離とチャートウィンドウの高さ(ピクセル単位)に設定するための2つのコードブロックを記述します。

void SetControlWindowYDistanceInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlWindowYDistanceDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlWindowYDistanceLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedWindowYDistance( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE); } bool IsIncreasedWindowYDistance( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE); } bool IsDecreasedWindowYDistance( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedHeightInPixels( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsIncreasedHeightInPixels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsDecreasedHeightInPixels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } };

これで、これらのプロパティに必要な追跡値を設定できるようになりました。ライブラリはそれらを自動的に追跡し、これらのプロパティで発生したイベントを処理のために制御プログラムチャートに送信します。これらすべては、すべてのライブラリオブジェクトの基本拡張オブジェクトを作成するときに詳細に考慮されました。



クラスのパラメトリックコンストラクタに変更が加えられました。

CChartWnd::CChartWnd( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string symbol,CArrayObj *list_ind_del,CArrayObj *list_ind_param) : m_wnd_coord_x( 0 ),m_wnd_coord_y( 0 ) { this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_list_ind_del=list_ind_del; this .m_list_ind_param=list_ind_param; CBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this .m_type=COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID; this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM,wnd_num); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_ID,chart_id); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE,:: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,wnd_num)); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,wnd_num)); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble (chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MIN ,wnd_num)); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble (chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MAX ,wnd_num)); this .m_name= this .Header(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); this .IndicatorsListCreate(); }

ここでは、チャート銘柄のDigits()を取得(データを表示するため)し、チャートウィンドウのオブジェクトリストIDと同じにオブジェクトタイプを設定します。

基本オブジェクトデータの配列を初期化するブロックで、基本オブジェクト配列の現在のオブジェクト配列のサイズを設定し(最後のチェック中にオブジェクトデータを保存します)、すべての値をゼロにリセットします。

オブジェクトプロパティを設定するブロックで、必要なすべてのチャートデータをオブジェクトパラメータに書き込みます。

現在の銘柄データを入力するブロックで、オブジェクトプロパティのすべてのデータセットを基本オブジェクト配列に書き込みます。

基本オブジェクトのデータを更新して変更を検索するブロックで、基本オブジェクトの配列に現在のオブジェクトデータを入力し、前の状態と比較します。プロパティ追跡フラグが設定されている場合は、これが管理可能な状況であるかどうかを確認します。そうである場合は、基本イベントを作成して基本オブジェクトイベントのリストに配置します。



2つのチャートウィンドウオブジェクトを比較するメソッドで、削除されたすべての列挙定数を新しいものに置き換えます。

int CChartWnd::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CChartWnd *obj_compared=node; if (mode== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE ) return ( this .YDistance()>obj_compared.YDistance() ? 1 : this .YDistance()<obj_compared.YDistance() ? - 1 : 0 ); else if (mode== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ) return ( this .HeightInPixels()>obj_compared.HeightInPixels() ? 1 : this .HeightInPixels()<obj_compared.HeightInPixels() ? - 1 : 0 ); else if (mode== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM ) return ( this .WindowNum()>obj_compared.WindowNum() ? 1 : this .WindowNum()<obj_compared.WindowNum() ? - 1 : 0 ); else if (mode== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL ) return ( this . Symbol ()==obj_compared. Symbol () ? 0 : this . Symbol ()>obj_compared. Symbol () ? 1 : - 1 ); return - 1 ; }

オブジェクト整数プロパティの説明を返すメソッドで、列挙定数を新しいものに置き換え、新しいプロパティの説明を返すようにします。

string CChartWnd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string )CBaseObj::GetChartID() ) : property==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_N)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .WindowNum() ) : property== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_YDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .YDistance() ) : property== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .HeightInPixels() ) : "" ); }

オブジェクトの実数プロパティの説明を返すメソッドを実装します。

string CChartWnd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return ( property==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceMin(), this .m_digits) ) : property==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MAX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceMax(), this .m_digits) ) : "" ); }

オブジェクト文字列プロパティの説明を返すメソッドで、列挙定数を新しいものに置き換えます。

string CChartWnd::GetPropertyDescription( ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this . Symbol () ) : "" ); }

オブジェクトプロパティの操作ログを表示するメソッドでも列挙定数が変更されますが、オブジェクトの実数プロパティの表示を担当するコードブロックはコメントでなくなっています(以前は、ループ内のコードブロックはコメントアウトされていましたが、メソッドから削除されていませんでした)。

void CChartWnd:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============" ); int beg= 0 , end= CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER prop=( ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER )i; if (prop== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE || prop== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX ) continue ; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+= CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE prop=( ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE )i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } beg=end; end+= CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING prop=( ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING )i; if (prop==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_IND_NAME) { this .PrintIndicators(); continue ; } if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============

" ); }

操作ログにウィンドウパラメータの説明を表示するメソッドで、新しいパラメータの表示を追加し、定数を新しいものに変更します。



void CChartWnd::PrintParameters( const bool dash= false ) { string header= ( this .WindowNum()== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_WINDOW) : CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SUBWINDOW)+ " " +( string ) this .WindowNum() ); :: Print ((dash ? " " : "" ),header, ":" ); string pref=(dash ? " - " : "" ); if ( this .WindowNum()> 0 ) :: Print (pref,GetPropertyDescription( CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE )); :: Print (pref,GetPropertyDescription( CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS )); :: Print (pref,GetPropertyDescription(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX)); :: Print (pref,GetPropertyDescription(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN)); }

チャートウィンドウデータを更新するメソッドを改善します。イベントデータの初期化(変数)と、他に変更がなかった場合(指標をウィンドウに追加するまたはウィンドウから削除)にオブジェクトパラメータの変更を処理するコードブロックを追加する必要があります。

void CChartWnd::Refresh( void ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; int change=:: ChartIndicatorsTotal ( this .m_chart_id, this .WindowNum())- this .m_list_ind.Total(); if (change== 0 ) { this .IndicatorsChangeCheck(); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , this .WindowNum())); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , this .WindowNum())); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MIN , this .WindowNum())); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MAX , this .WindowNum())); string symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); if (symbol!= NULL ) this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); this .CheckEvents(); return ; } if (change> 0 ) { this .IndicatorsAdd(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<change;i++) { int index= this .m_list_ind.Total()-( 1 +i); CWndInd *ind= this .m_list_ind.At(index); if (ind== NULL ) continue ; this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_ADD); } } if (change< 0 ) { this .IndicatorsDelete(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<-change;i++) { int index= this .m_list_ind_del.Total()-( 1 +i); CWndInd *ind= this .m_list_ind_del.At(index); if (ind== NULL ) continue ; this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_DEL); } } }

ここでは、すべてがコードブロックのコメントで説明されています。パラメトリックコンストラクタの改善を説明する際に、詳細を説明しましたが、これはほとんど同じことです。

チャートウィンドウオブジェクトクラスの本格的なライブラリオブジェクトへの変換はこれで完了です。

次に、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqhのチャートオブジェクトクラスを改善しましょう。

クラスのprivateセクションで、前の銘柄とチャートの時間枠を格納するための新しい変数、および最後のイベントを格納するための変数を追加します。



class CChartObj : public CBaseObjExt { private : CArrayObj m_list_wnd; CArrayObj *m_list_wnd_del; CArrayObj *m_list_ind_del; CArrayObj *m_list_ind_param; long m_long_prop[CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; string m_symbol_prev; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe_prev; int m_digits; int m_last_event; datetime m_wnd_time_x; double m_wnd_price_y;

チャートの更新メソッドにチャートデータを入力する必要があります。また、クラスコンストラクターにも入力します。チャートオブジェクトには複数のプロパティがあります。異なるメソッドに同じタイプのコードがないようにするには、コードを別のメソッドに移動し、オブジェクトのプロパティにチャートデータを入力する必要がある場所でそのメソッドを呼び出します。privateクラスセクションで宣言します。

bool SetMode( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScale( const string source, const int scale, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetModeVolume( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); void SetVisibleBars( void ); void SetWindowsTotal( void ); void SetFirstVisibleBars( void ); void SetWidthInBars( void ); void SetWidthInPixels( void ); void SetMaximizedFlag( void ); void SetMinimizedFlag( void ); void SetExpertName( void ); void SetScriptName( void ); bool SetIntegerParameters( void ); void SetDoubleParameters( void ); bool SetStringParameters( void ); void CreateWindowsList( void ); void RecreateWindowsList( const int change); string FileNameWithExtention( const string filename); public :

オブジェクトが特定のプロパティをサポートしていることを示すフラグを返すすべてのメソッドはtrueを返します。

CWndInd *GetIndicator( const int win_num, const int ind_index); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property);

以前は、整数プロパティを示すフラグを返すメソッドは、プロパティがピクセル単位のチャートウィンドウフレーム間の距離である場合、falseを返していました。



親クラスのイベント機能を使用するために必要な3つのpublicメソッドを追加します。

bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_event; } int GetLastEventsCode( void ) const { return this .m_event_code; } int GetLastEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_event; } CChartObj(){;} CChartObj( const long chart_id,CArrayObj *list_wnd_del,CArrayObj *list_ind_del,CArrayObj *list_ind_param);

オブジェクトプロパティへの簡単なアクセスのためのメソッドのブロックに、チャートウィンドウがフォアグラウンドにあることを示すフラグを返すメソッドを追加します。

bool IsDocked( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED); } bool SetDockedON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetDockedFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetDockedOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetDockedFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsBringTop( void ) { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP); } bool SetBringToTopON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetBringToTopFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetBringToTopOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetBringToTopFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } ENUM_CHART_MODE Mode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE); } bool SetModeBars( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMode(DFUN, CHART_BARS ,redraw); } bool SetModeCandles( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMode(DFUN, CHART_CANDLES ,redraw); } bool SetModeLine( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMode(DFUN, CHART_LINE ,redraw); }

このメソッドは、CHART_BRING_TO_TOPフラグを返します。

クラスリストの最後に、親クラスのオブジェクト監視プロパティの追跡値を設定するためのメソッドを記述します。

すべてのプロパティ(整数と実数の両方)を記述します。ただし、すべてにステータス制御メソッドがあるわけではありません。一部のオブジェクトプロパティを実際に制御する必要があるかどうかを検討します。とにかく、すべてのプロパティはコメントで設定され、いつでも新しいプロパティを追加できます。

void SetControlTimeframeInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlTimeframeDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlTimeframeLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedTimeframe( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } bool IsIncreasedTimeframe( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } bool IsDecreasedTimeframe( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } void SetControlChartModeInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_MODE,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlChartModeDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_MODE,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlChartModeLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_MODE,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedChartMode( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_MODE); } bool IsIncreasedChartMode( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_MODE); } bool IsDecreasedChartMode( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_MODE); } void SetControlWidthInBarsInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlWidthInBarsDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlWidthInBarsLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedWidthInBars( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS); } bool IsIncreasedWidthInBars( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS); } bool IsDecreasedWidthInBars( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS); } void SetControlWidthInPixelsInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlWidthInPixelsDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlWidthInPixelsLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedWidthInPixels( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsIncreasedWidthInPixels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsDecreasedWidthInPixels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedHeightInPixels( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsIncreasedHeightInPixels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsDecreasedHeightInPixels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } void SetControlFloatLeftInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatLeftDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatLeftLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedFloatLeft( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT); } bool IsIncreasedFloatLeft( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT); } bool IsDecreasedFloatLeft( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT); } void SetControlFloatTopInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatTopDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatTopLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedFloatTop( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP); } bool IsIncreasedFloatTop( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP); } bool IsDecreasedFloatTop( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP); } void SetControlFloatRightInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatRightDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatRightLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedFloatRight( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT); } bool IsIncreasedFloatRight( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT); } bool IsDecreasedFloatRight( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT); } void SetControlFloatBottomInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatBottomDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatBottomLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedFloatBottom( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM); } bool IsIncreasedFloatBottom( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM); } bool IsDecreasedFloatBottom( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM); } void SetControlShiftSizeInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlShiftSizeDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlShiftSizeLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,( long ):: fabs (value)); } double GetValueChangedShiftSize( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE); } bool IsIncreasedShiftSize( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE); } bool IsDecreasedShiftSize( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE); } void SetControlFixedPositionInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFixedPositionDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFixedPositionLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,( long ):: fabs (value)); } double GetValueChangedFixedPosition( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION); } bool IsIncreasedFixedPosition( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION); } bool IsDecreasedFixedPosition( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION); } void SetControlFixedMaxInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFixedMaxDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFixedMaxLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,( long ):: fabs (value)); } double GetValueChangedFixedMax( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX); } bool IsIncreasedFixedMax( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX); } bool IsDecreasedFixedMax( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX); } void SetControlFixedMinInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFixedMinDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFixedMinLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,( long ):: fabs (value)); } double GetValueChangedFixedMin( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN); } bool IsIncreasedFixedMin( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN); } bool IsDecreasedFixedMin( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN); } void SetControlPriceMinInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlPriceMinDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlPriceMinLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,( long ):: fabs (value)); } double GetValueChangedPriceMin( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN); } bool IsIncreasedPriceMin( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN); } bool IsDecreasedPriceMin( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN); } void SetControlPriceMaxInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlPriceMaxDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlPriceMaxLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,( long ):: fabs (value)); } double GetValueChangedPriceMax( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX); } bool IsIncreasedPriceMax( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX); } bool IsDecreasedPriceMax( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX); } };

このメソッドを使用すると、値を制御する必要があるオブジェクトプロパティをすばやく設定でき、プロパティ値が増加/減少して制御された値を超えたときにイベントが制御プログラムチャートに送信されます。



クラスコンストラクタは、以前に検討されたチャートウィンドウオブジェクトクラスと同じ方法で変更されました。

CChartObj::CChartObj( const long chart_id,CArrayObj *list_wnd_del,CArrayObj *list_ind_del,CArrayObj *list_ind_param) : m_wnd_time_x( 0 ),m_wnd_price_y( 0 ) { this .m_list_wnd_del=list_wnd_del; this .m_list_ind_del=list_ind_del; this .m_list_ind_param=list_ind_param; CBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this .m_type=COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID; this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_ID,chart_id); this .SetIntegerParameters(); this .SetDoubleParameters(); this .SetStringParameters(); this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_list_wnd_del.Sort(SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_NUM); this .CreateWindowsList(); this .m_symbol_prev= this . Symbol (); this .m_timeframe_prev= this .Timeframe(); this .m_name= this .Header(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); }

ここで、チャートのパラメータ値は、次の3つの特別なメソッドを使用してオブジェクトプロパティに設定されます。

以下は、オブジェクトの整数プロパティを入力するメソッドです。

bool CChartObj::SetIntegerParameters( void ) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=:: ChartPeriod ( this .ID()); if (timeframe== 0 ) return false ; this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_OBJECT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_BRING_TO_TOP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MODE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_AUTOSCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX_11 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER)); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OHLC )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_VISIBLE_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_VOLUME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_ASK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_LAST )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MINIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_DOCKED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_LEFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_TOP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_YDISTANCE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , 0 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , 0 )); return true ; }

以下は、オブジェクトの実数プロパティを入力するメソッドです。



void CChartObj::SetDoubleParameters( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT_SIZE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_POSITION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MAX )); }

以下は、オブジェクトの文字列プロパティを入力するメソッドです。



bool CChartObj::SetStringParameters( void ) { string symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .ID()); if (symbol== NULL ) return false ; this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_COMMENT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_EXPERT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_SCRIPT_NAME )); return true ; }

メソッド内で、ChartPeriod()とChartSymbol()関数を使用してチャートIDによってチャートの期間と銘柄を取得するため、整数プロパティと文字列プロパティを入力するメソッドはbool値を返します。これらの関数は、ゼロまたは空の文字列を返すことができます。この場合、メソッドはfalseを返します。



オブジェクトの整数プロパティの説明を返すメソッド(つまり、ウィンドウフレーム間の距離とチャートの高さ(ピクセル単位)を返すコードブロック内)で、オブジェクトではなくプロパティをチャートから直接返します。

property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_HANDLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_YDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , 0 ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_BARS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , 0 ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BACKGROUND)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) :

チャートにはそのようなプロパティがありますが、それらはチャート自体ではなくウィンドウ(この場合は0ウィンドウ)に属すため、これらのプロパティはチャートウィンドウオブジェクトから取得します。



チャートオブジェクトとそのウィンドウのリストを更新するメソッドも変更されました。

void CChartObj::Refresh( void ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_wnd.Total();i++) { CChartWnd *wnd= this .m_list_wnd.At(i); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; wnd.Refresh(); if (!wnd.IsEvent()) continue ; CArrayObj *list=wnd.GetListEvents(); if (list== NULL ) continue ; this .m_is_event= true ; this .m_event_code=wnd.GetEventCode(); int n=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ; j<n; j++) { CEventBaseObj *event=list.At(j); if (event== NULL ) continue ; ushort event_id=event.ID(); this .m_last_event=event_id; string sparam=( string ) this .GetChartID()+ "_" +( string )wnd.WindowNum(); if (:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_BRING_TO_TOP ) && this .EventAdd(( ushort )event.ID(),event.LParam(),event.DParam(),sparam)) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort )event_id,event.LParam(),event.DParam(),sparam); } } } int change=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )- this .WindowsTotal(); if (change== 0 ) { string symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .ID()); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=:: ChartPeriod ( this .ID()); if (symbol!= NULL && timeframe!= 0 ) { bool symb=symbol!= this .m_symbol_prev; bool tf=timeframe!= this .m_timeframe_prev; if (symb || tf) { if (symb && tf) { this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGE); this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .SetTimeframe(timeframe); this .m_symbol_prev= this . Symbol (); this .m_timeframe_prev= this .Timeframe(); } else if (symb) { this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_CHANGE); this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .m_symbol_prev= this . Symbol (); } else if (tf) { this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_TF_CHANGE); this .SetTimeframe(timeframe); this .m_timeframe_prev= this .Timeframe(); } } } if ( this .SetIntegerParameters()) { this .SetDoubleParameters(); this .SetStringParameters(); } for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); this .CheckEvents(); } else { this .RecreateWindowsList(change); } }

メソッドは詳細にコメントされています。つまり、チャートウィンドウオブジェクトを更新した後で、各ウィンドウイベントのフラグを確認する必要があります。ウィンドウにイベントがある場合は、各イベントを制御プログラムチャートに送信する必要があります。チャートウィンドウを更新してそのイベントを確認した後、チャートに関連する変更がない場合は、チャート銘柄や期間の変更を確認します。



チャートイベントを作成して制御プログラムチャートに送信するメソッドで、チャート銘柄や期間変更イベントの処理を追加します。

void CChartObj::SendEvent(ENUM_CHART_OBJ_EVENT event ) { if ( event ==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_ADD) { CChartWnd *wnd= this .GetLastAddedWindow(); if (wnd==NULL) return ; ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort ) event , this .m_chart_id,wnd.WindowNum(), this .Symbol()); } else if ( event ==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_DEL) { CChartWnd *wnd= this .GetLastDeletedWindow(); if (wnd==NULL) return ; ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort ) event , this .m_chart_id,wnd.WindowNum(), this .Symbol()); } else if ( event ==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGE) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort ) event , this .m_chart_id, this .m_timeframe_prev, this .m_symbol_prev); } else if ( event ==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_CHANGE) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort ) event , this .m_chart_id, this .Timeframe(), this .m_symbol_prev); } else if ( event ==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_TF_CHANGE) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort ) event , this .m_chart_id, this .m_timeframe_prev, this .Symbol()); } }

コードのコメントにはすべての詳細が含まれています。ご質問がある場合は、下のコメント欄でお気軽にお問い合わせください。

次に、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\ChartObjCollection.mqhのチャートオブジェクトコレクションクラスを改善しましょう。



まず、このクラスを基本的な拡張オブジェクトクラスの子孫にし、最後のイベントを格納するための変数をクラスのprivateセクションに追加します。

class CChartObjCollection : public CBaseObjExt { private : CListObj m_list; CListObj m_list_del; CArrayObj m_list_wnd_del; CArrayObj m_list_ind_del; CArrayObj m_list_ind_param; int m_charts_total_prev; int m_last_event; int ChartsTotal( void ) const ; bool IsPresentChartObj( const long chart_id); bool IsPresentChart( const long chart_id); bool CreateNewChartObj( const long chart_id, const string source); bool FindAndCreateMissingChartObj( void ); void FindAndDeleteExcessChartObj( void ); public :

クラスのpublicセクションで、基本的な拡張オブジェクトのイベント機能を使用するための3つのメソッドを追加し、チャート(IDで指定)のウィンドウオブジェクト(インデックスで指定)を示すメソッドを宣言します。

bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_event; } int GetLastEventsCode( void ) const { return this .m_event_code; } int GetLastEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_event; } CChartObjCollection(); CArrayObj *GetChartsList( const string symbol) { return this .GetList(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol,EQUAL); } CArrayObj *GetChartsList( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .GetList(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe,EQUAL);} CChartObj *GetChart( const long id); CChartObj *GetChart( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } CChartObj *GetLastAddedChart( void ) { return this .m_list.At( this .m_list.Total()- 1 ); } CChartObj *GetLastDeletedChart( void ) { return this .m_list_del.At( this .m_list_del.Total()- 1 ); } CChartWnd *GetLastAddedChartWindow( const long chart_id); CChartWnd *GetLastDeletedChartWindow( void ) { return this .m_list_wnd_del.At( this .m_list_wnd_del.Total()- 1 );} CChartWnd *GetChartWindow( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num);

チャートオブジェクトコレクションリストを更新するメソッドはチャートオブジェクトイベントの処理を受信します。

void CChartObjCollection::Refresh( void ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CChartObj *chart= this .m_list.At(i); if (chart==NULL) continue ; chart.Refresh(); if (!chart.IsEvent()) continue ; CArrayObj *list=chart.GetListEvents(); if (list==NULL) continue ; this .m_is_event= true ; this .m_event_code=chart.GetEventCode(); int n=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ; j<n; j++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(j); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; ushort event_id= event .ID(); this .m_last_event=event_id; string sparam=( string ) this .GetChartID(); if ( this .EventAdd(( ushort ) event .ID(), event .LParam(), event .DParam(),sparam)) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort )event_id, event .LParam(), event .DParam(),sparam); } } } int charts_total= this .ChartsTotal(); int change=charts_total- this .m_list.Total(); if (change== 0 ) return ; if (change> 0 ) { this .FindAndCreateMissingChartObj(); CChartObj *chart= this .GetChart(GetMainChartID()); if (chart!=NULL) chart.SetBringToTopON( true ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<change;i++) { chart=m_list.At(m_list.Total()-( 1 +i)); if (chart==NULL) continue ; this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_OPEN); } } else if (change< 0 ) { this .FindAndDeleteExcessChartObj(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<-change;i++) { CChartObj *chart= this .m_list_del.At( this .m_list_del.Total()-( 1 +i)); if (chart==NULL) continue ; this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_CLOSE); } } }

ここでのロジックは、以前に検討されたチャートオブジェクトとチャートウィンドウオブジェクトの更新メソッドの1つに似ています。すべてはここで詳細にコメントされています。

以下は、チャート(IDで指定)のウィンドウオブジェクト(インデックスで指定)を返すメソッドです。

CChartWnd* CChartObjCollection::GetChartWindow( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num) { CChartObj *chart= this .GetChart(chart_id); if (chart== NULL ) return NULL ; return chart.GetWindowByNum(wnd_num); }

ここでは、 IDでチャートオブジェクトを取得し、指定されたウィンドウインデックスで取得したチャートに属するウィンドウを返します。

オブジェクトのいずれかが受信されない場合、メソッドはNULLを返します。



次に、同じメソッドを\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqhのCEngineライブラリメインクラスに追加します。



CChartWnd *ChartGetLastAddedChartWindow( const long chart_id) { return this .m_charts.GetLastAddedChartWindow(chart_id);} CChartWnd *ChartGetLastDeletedChartWindow( void ) { return this .m_charts.GetLastDeletedChartWindow(); } CChartWnd *ChartGetChartWindow( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num) { return this .m_charts.GetChartWindow(chart_id,wnd_num);}

このメソッドは、上記で検討したチャートオブジェクトコレクションクラスのGetChartWindow()メソッドを呼び出した結果を返すだけです。



これですべての変更と改善が完了しました。テストを実行してみましょう。







検証

テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part72\でTestDoEasyPart72.mq5として保存します。



いくつかのチャートウィンドウオブジェクトのプロパティを追跡し、チャートオブジェクトコレクションから受信するすべての新しいイベントの処理を追加する必要があります。

EAのOnInitDoEasy()関数の最後に、追跡するチャートウィンドウのプロパティを設定するためのコードブロックを追加します(関数コード全体は非常に大きいため、 ここでは提示しません)。

CAccount* account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account!= NULL ) { account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 10.0 ); account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, 15.0 ); account.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 20.0 ); } CArrayObj *list_charts=engine.GetListCharts(); if (list_charts!= NULL && list_charts.Total()> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_charts.Total();i++) { CChartObj* chart=list_charts.At(i); if (chart== NULL ) continue ; int total_wnd=chart.WindowsTotal(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_wnd;j++) { CChartWnd *wnd=engine.ChartGetChartWindow(chart.ID(),j); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; wnd.SetControlHeightInPixelsInc( 20 ); wnd.SetControlHeightInPixelsDec( 20 ); wnd.SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, 50 ); } } } ulong end= GetTickCount (); Print (TextByLanguage( "Время инициализации библиотеки: " , "Library initialization time: " ),TimeMSCtoString(end-begin, TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )); }

ここでは、次のパラメータを設定します。

ウィンドウの高さが20ピクセルを超えて増加すると、適切なイベントが生成されます。

ウィンドウの高さが20ピクセルを超えて減少すると、適切なイベントが生成されます。



ウィンドウの高さが50ピクセルに等しくなるまたは50ピクセル以上/以下になると、対応するイベントが生成されます。



EAのOnDoEasyEvent()関数は、すべての新しいライブラリイベントの処理を受け取ります(新しいイベントを含むすべてのチャートコレクションイベントを処理するコードブロック全体がここに提供されます)。

else if (idx>SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT && idx<SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { if (idx==SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR) { Print (TextByLanguage( "Новый бар на " , "New Bar on " ),sparam, " " ,TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam), ": " , TimeToString (lparam)); } } if (source==COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID) { int pos= StringFind (sparam, "_" ); long chart_id= StringToInteger ( StringSubstr (sparam, 0 ,pos)); int wnd_num=( int ) StringToInteger ( StringSubstr (sparam,pos+ 1 )); CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart== NULL ) return ; CSymbol *symbol=engine.GetSymbolObjByName(chart. Symbol ()); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(wnd_num); if (wnd== NULL ) return ; int digits=(idx<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : symbol. Digits ()); string id_descr=(idx<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? wnd.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : wnd.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value= DoubleToString (dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print (wnd.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print (wnd.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print (wnd.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print (wnd.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print (wnd.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } if (source==COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID) { long chart_id= StringToInteger (sparam); CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart== NULL ) return ; Print (DFUN, "chart_id=" ,chart_id, ", chart.Symbol()=" ,chart. Symbol ()); int digits= int (idx<CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : SymbolInfoInteger (chart. Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); string id_descr=(idx<CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? chart.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : chart.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value= DoubleToString (dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print (chart.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print (chart.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print (chart.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print (chart.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print (chart.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } else if (idx>CHART_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<CHART_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_OPEN) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetLastOpenedChart(); if (chart!= NULL ) { string symbol=sparam; long chart_id=lparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam; string header=symbol+ " " +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id; Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_OPENED), ": " ,header); } } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_CLOSE) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetLastClosedChart(); if (chart!= NULL ) { string symbol=sparam; long chart_id=lparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam; string header=symbol+ " " +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id; Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_CLOSED), ": " ,header); } } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_CHANGE) { long chart_id=lparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam; string symbol_prev=sparam; CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart!= NULL ) { string header=chart. Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id; Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_SYMB_CHANGED), ": " ,header, ": " ,symbol_prev, " >>> " ,chart. Symbol ()); } } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_TF_CHANGE) { long chart_id=lparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_prev=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam; string symbol=sparam; CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart!= NULL ) { string header=chart. Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription(chart.Timeframe())+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id; Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_TF_CHANGED), ": " ,header, ": " , TimeframeDescription(timeframe_prev), " >>> " ,TimeframeDescription(chart.Timeframe()) ); } } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGE) { long chart_id=lparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_prev=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam; string symbol_prev=sparam; CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart!= NULL ) { string header=chart. Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription(chart.Timeframe())+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id; Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGED), ": " ,header, ": " , symbol_prev, " >>> " ,chart. Symbol (), ", " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe_prev), " >>> " ,TimeframeDescription(chart.Timeframe()) ); } } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_ADD) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= WRONG_VALUE ; string ind_name= "" ; string symbol=sparam; long chart_id=lparam; int win_num=( int )dparam; string header=symbol+ " " +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id+ ": " ; CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetLastOpenedChart(); if (chart!= NULL ) { timeframe=chart.Timeframe(); CChartWnd *wnd=engine.ChartGetLastAddedChartWindow(chart.ID()); if (wnd!= NULL ) { CWndInd *ind=wnd.GetLastAddedIndicator(); if (ind!= NULL ) ind_name=ind.Name(); } } Print (DFUN,header,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_ADDED), " " ,( string )win_num, " " ,ind_name); } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_DEL) { CChartWnd *wnd=engine.ChartGetLastDeletedChartWindow(); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= WRONG_VALUE ; string symbol=sparam; long chart_id=lparam; int win_num=( int )dparam; string header=symbol+ " " +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id+ ": " ; Print (DFUN,header,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_REMOVED), " " ,( string )win_num); } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_ADD) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= WRONG_VALUE ; string ind_name=sparam; string symbol= NULL ; long chart_id=lparam; int win_num=( int )dparam; string header= NULL ; CWndInd *ind=engine.ChartGetLastAddedIndicator(chart_id,win_num); if (ind!= NULL ) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart!= NULL ) { symbol=chart. Symbol (); timeframe=chart.Timeframe(); CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(win_num); if (wnd!= NULL ) header=wnd.Header(); } } Print (DFUN,symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe), ", ID " ,chart_id, ", " ,header, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR_ADDED), " " ,ind_name); } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_DEL) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= WRONG_VALUE ; string ind_name=sparam; string symbol= NULL ; long chart_id=lparam; int win_num=( int )dparam; string header= NULL ; CWndInd *ind=engine.ChartGetLastDeletedIndicator(); if (ind!= NULL ) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart!= NULL ) { symbol=chart. Symbol (); timeframe=chart.Timeframe(); CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(win_num); if (wnd!= NULL ) header=wnd.Header(); } } Print (DFUN,symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe), ", ID " ,chart_id, ", " ,header, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR_REMOVED), " " ,ind_name); } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_CHANGE) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= WRONG_VALUE ; string ind_name=sparam; string symbol= NULL ; long chart_id=lparam; int win_num=( int )dparam; string header= NULL ; CWndInd *ind= NULL ; CWndInd *ind_changed=engine.ChartGetLastChangedIndicator(); if (ind_changed!= NULL ) { ind=engine.ChartGetIndicator(chart_id,win_num,ind_changed.Index()); if (ind!= NULL ) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart!= NULL ) { symbol=chart. Symbol (); timeframe=chart.Timeframe(); CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(win_num); if (wnd!= NULL ) header=wnd.Header(); } } } Print (DFUN,symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe), ", ID " ,chart_id, ", " ,header, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR_CHANGED), " " ,ind_name, " >>> " ,ind.Name()); } }

新しく作成されたチャートコレクションの自動イベント機能をテストし、指定されたコレクションオブジェクトパラメータの変更をテストするために必要な変更は、これですべてです。



EAをコンパイルし、EURUSD、GBPUSD、現在の時間枠の使用を設定した後でEURUSDで起動します。

両方のチャートを事前に開いておく必要があります。EAをEURUSDで起動しますが、GBPUSDにはオシレータを備えた単一のサブウィンドウが必要です。サブウィンドウを使用して、チャートコレクションクラスのイベント機能を管理します。

チャートの時間枠変更イベントを確認しましょう。



次に、チャート銘柄を変更しましょう。



また、チャートの高さの変更の管理を確認します(変更はメインチャートウィンドウとサブウィンドウの2つのチャートに適用されます)。





ご覧のとおり、ここではウィンドウの高さが指定されたサイズに等しい、ウィンドウの高さが指定されたサイズよりも高い/低い、ウィンドウの高さが指定されたピクセル数を超えて増減すると、いくつかの基準が関係しています。



次の段階

次の記事では、ライブラリ開発の新しい段階、つまりグラフィカルオブジェクトとカスタムグラフィックの使用を開始します。



ライブラリの現在のバージョンのすべてのファイルは、テストおよびダウンロードできるように、MQL5のテストEAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されています。

質問や提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

