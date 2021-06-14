Other classes in DoEasy library (Part 72): Tracking and recording chart object parameters in the collection

Contents

Concept

This article completes the description of chart object classes and their collection. All charts opened in the client terminal, as well as their subwindows and indicators, are already stored in the chart collection. In case of any changes in the chart properties, some events are already handled, while an appropriate custom event is sent to the control program chart. However, we are able to change the chart object or window properties and we need to set the new values of changed properties to the changed object parameters.

Fortunately, we already have the object endowing all its descendants with event functionality (the extended base object of all library objects). Our classes of chart objects and chart windows are already the object descendants. We only need to add the standard handling of changes of descendant object properties. The class will automatically update all properties of its descendant and create the list of events occurred to its descendant object in case the specified properties are changed.

All tracked properties we want to manage in our program should be specified for the object, so that events occurring in the object are created and sent to the control program chart. The extended base object allows setting the change value of the specified property or exceeding the specified threshold value for a tracked property or the combination of changes of tracked properties.

All changes implemented to the object properties are automatically set to its parameters. If tracking certain object properties is enabled, these properties will "signal" about the committed changes we want to track.



Almost all library objects have similar structure — a set of properties (integer, real and string ones), object sorting criteria that correspond exclusively to the properties of each individual object, some methods for finding and sorting such objects in the lists they are sorted in, the methods for describing object properties and the class that allows searching in the object list by the specified property and returning the object index in the list with the maximum or minimum value of the required property.

All these long descriptions of object properties, attached to the object itself and inextricably linked to it, slightly complicate the creation of the object itself but greatly simplify further work with it. This has turned out to be the case with the chart window object class as well. It has turned out initially incomplete (like all the main library objects), while I have simplified my task in order not to write all its properties separately, but place them in the properties of the chart object the window belongs to.

Now, when implementing an auto update of the properties of chart objects and their subwindows, we will encounter a big complication when saving the previous state of the properties of the chart window object using the methods of its parent class. Therefore, I have decided to make the chart window object a full-fledged library object greatly simplifying the implementation of its auto update with the search for tracked events (I have already done all this long ago when creating the parent class — the extended object of all library objects).







Improving library classes

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add the library's new message indices:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHART, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHART_WND, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE,

...

MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_OPENED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_CLOSED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_SYMB_CHANGED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_TF_CHANGED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGED, };

and message texts corresponding to newly added indices:

{ "символа: " , "symbol property: " }, { "аккаунта: " , "account property: " }, { "чарта: " , "chart property: " }, { "окна чарта: " , "chart window property: " }, { "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " },

...

{ "Открыт график" , "Open chart" }, { "Закрыт график" , "Closed chart" }, { "Изменён символ графика" , "Changed chart symbol" }, { "Изменён таймфрейм графика" , "Changed chart timeframe" }, { "Изменён символ и таймфрейм графика" , "Changed the symbol and timeframe of the chart" }, };





In the collection list ID section of the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh file, add a new chart window list ID:

#define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7782 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID ( 0x7783 ) #define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID ( 0x7784 ) #define COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID ( 0x7785 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID ( 0x7786 ) #define COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID ( 0x7787 )

These IDs allow us to define the collection or the list a certain object belongs to. In this case, the ID allows us to define the object an event has arrived from and create the event description. All this is done in the class of the extended base object of all library objects.

In the previous article, I have implemented handling some chart events. Today, I will add a change of a symbol and a timeframe to them.

To do this, set three additional constants in the enumeration of possible chart events in the same file:

enum ENUM_CHART_OBJ_EVENT { CHART_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT = SIGNAL_MQL5_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_OPEN, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_CLOSE, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_CHANGE, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGE, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_TF_CHANGE, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_ADD, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_DEL, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_ADD, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_DEL, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_CHANGE, }; #define CHART_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_CHANGE+ 1 )

Remove the chart window index from the enumeration of integer properties:

CHART_PROP_WINDOW_NUM, };

this property belongs to the chart window object. Move some common properties of both the chart and its window to the end of the enumeration constant list:

enum ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER { CHART_PROP_ID = 0 , CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME, CHART_PROP_SHOW, CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT, CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP, CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU, CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL, CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL, CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, CHART_PROP_MODE, CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND, CHART_PROP_SHIFT, CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL, CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION, CHART_PROP_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX, CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11, CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER, CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC, CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID, CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES, CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS, CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL, CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE, CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS, CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND, CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND, CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID, CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID, CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK, CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST, CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED, CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED, CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM, CHART_PROP_YDISTANCE, CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE , CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX , }; #define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 66 ) #define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 2 )

The number of the chart integer properties has decreased by 1 — set 66 instead of 67 and specify that the two last properties should not participate in search and sorting and, therefore, they are not displayed in the chart properties. These constants are necessary for the indicator object class in the chart window (it is also made in a simplified version).



The changes implemented into the chart property enumerations should correspond to the changes in the enumeration of the chart object sorting criteria:

#define FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CHART_MODE { SORT_BY_CHART_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CHART_TIMEFRAME, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_OBJECT, SORT_BY_CHART_BRING_TO_TOP, SORT_BY_CHART_CONTEXT_MENU, SORT_BY_CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOO, SORT_BY_CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, SORT_BY_CHART_MODE, SORT_BY_CHART_FOREGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_SHIFT, SORT_BY_CHART_AUTOSCROLL, SORT_BY_CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, SORT_BY_CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALEFIX, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALEFIX_11, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_TICKER, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_OHLC, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_GRID, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, SORT_BY_CHART_VISIBLE_BARS, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE, SORT_BY_CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS, SORT_BY_CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_GRID, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_VOLUME, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_BID, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_ASK, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_LAST, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, SORT_BY_CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_MINIMIZED, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_DOCKED, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_LEFT, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_TOP, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CHART_YDISTANCE, SORT_BY_CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, SORT_BY_CHART_SHIFT_SIZE = FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_POSITION, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_MAX, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_MIN, SORT_BY_CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_PRICE_MIN, SORT_BY_CHART_PRICE_MAX, SORT_BY_CHART_COMMENT = FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_EXPERT_NAME, SORT_BY_CHART_SCRIPT_NAME, SORT_BY_CHART_INDICATOR_NAME, SORT_BY_CHART_SYMBOL, };

If we look closely at the criteria of sorting by integer properties, we will see that two last properties are missing because they are made unusable in sorting, so they should not be set here — each sorting criterion strictly corresponds to the numeric value of the constant from the enumeration of object properties by a certain property.



Since the chart object is now made full-fledged, the enumerations of its integer, real and string properties should be set for it:

enum ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER { CHART_WINDOW_PROP_ID = 0 , CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM, CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE, CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE, CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX, }; #define CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 6 ) #define CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE { CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN = CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX, }; #define CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 2 ) #define CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING { CHART_WINDOW_PROP_IND_NAME = (CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL, }; #define CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 2 )

Finally, we need to add the enumeration of possible criteria of sorting chart window objects:

#define FIRST_CHART_WINDOW_DBL_PROP (CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CHART_WINDOW_STR_PROP (CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CHART_WINDOW_MODE { SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_NUM, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IND_INDEX, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_PRICE_MIN = FIRST_CHART_WINDOW_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_PRICE_MAX, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IND_NAME = FIRST_CHART_WINDOW_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_SYMBOL, };

Now let's get back to the chart window object list ID. As you may remember, we need to improve the CBaseObjExt base extended object whose class has been set in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh base object class file.



All we need to do in it is add handling two new lists in its EventDescription() method. The objects that are to be the descendants of the class (chart object and chart window object) belong to these lists:

string CBaseObjExt::EventDescription( const int property, const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason, const int source, const string value , const string property_descr, const int digits) { string type= ( this .Type()==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_SYMBOL) : this .Type()==COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT) : this .Type()==COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHART) : this .Type()==COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHART_WND) : "" ); string level= ( property< this .m_long_prop_total ? ::DoubleToString( this .GetControlledLongValueLEVEL(property),digits) : ::DoubleToString( this .GetControlledDoubleValueLEVEL(property),digits) ); string res= ( reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE)+type+property_descr+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_INC_BY)+ value : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE)+type+property_descr+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_DEC_BY)+ value : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE)+type+property_descr+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_MORE_THEN)+level : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE)+type+property_descr+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_LESS_THEN)+level : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE)+type+property_descr+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_EQUAL)+level : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BASE_OBJ_UNKNOWN_EVENT)+type ); return this .m_name+ ": " +res; }

Find out more about the class in the article 37.



I will now fix a drawback that went unnoticed during the development — I will improve the chart window object class making it a full-fledged class, like the classes of the main library objects. I need to add the arrays for storing the object properties, the methods for setting and returning its properties (the ready-made methods will be redone) and the methods for displaying data on object properties.

Open the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartWnd.mqh file and make the necessary corrections. The file also features the auxiliary class of the indicator object in the window. Since I have changed some properties of these objects, add the constants of new enumerations to the Compare() method of the CWndInd class:

int CWndInd::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CWndInd *obj_compared=node; if (mode== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE ) return ( this .Handle()>obj_compared.Handle() ? 1 : this .Handle()<obj_compared.Handle() ? - 1 : 0 ); else if (mode== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX ) return ( this .Index()>obj_compared.Index() ? 1 : this .Index()<obj_compared.Index() ? - 1 : 0 ); return ( this .Name()==obj_compared.Name() ? 0 : this .Name()<obj_compared.Name() ? - 1 : 1 ); }

Previously, these were the removed constants from the CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE and CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX enumerations.



In the private section of the class, add the m_digits variable for storing Digits() of the chart symbol, arrays for storing integer, real and string properties, as well as the methods for returning the real index of the real and string properties in an appropriate array:



class CChartWnd : public CBaseObjExt { private : CArrayObj m_list_ind; CArrayObj *m_list_ind_del; CArrayObj *m_list_ind_param; long m_long_prop[CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL] ; string m_string_prop[CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING_TOTAL] ; int m_digits; int m_wnd_coord_x; int m_wnd_coord_y; int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; }

In the public section of the class, set the methods for setting and returning the specified object properties:



public : void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } CChartWnd *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; }

All methods returning the flags of an object supporting the specified integer, real or string property return true — each of the properties is supported, while the methods returning the object property descriptions are simply declared here, while their implementation is set outside the class body (currently, the method returning the description of the real property return the "property not supported message" — its implementation will be moved outside the class body, since the other two have already been written):

CChartWnd *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property) ; string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property);

Replace all "this.m_window_num" string instances with "this.WindowNum()" (without quotes, of course), since I have removed the m_window_num variable and the window index is now located in the object properties, we will return the property value using the WindowNum() method.



The WindowNum() method previously returned the m_window_num variable value:

int WindowNum( void ) const { return this .m_window_num; }

Now the method will return the object property:

int WindowNum( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty( CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM ); }

Add two methods for returning real properties and fix the already existing ones for returning and setting the appropriate object properties rather than variables:

int WindowNum( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM); } int IndicatorsTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_ind.Total(); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty( CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL ); } double PriceMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX); } double PriceMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN); } void SetWindowNum( const int num) { this .SetProperty( CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM ,num); } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .SetProperty( CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL ,symbol); }

To implement the auto update of the properties of the object provided by the CBaseObjExt class, which is a parent one for the edited class, I need to make some fixes in its Refresh() methods. To arrange the event functionality, it would be good to add the methods for setting the values of tracked object properties and controlled property values to search for the moments of intersection of the specified tracked values by the values of object properties we manage.

It is possible not to implement these methods since the CBaseObjExt class already provides the ability to set the reference values and track properties. However, since the class is pretty versatile, its methods are quite abstract and we need to remember the names of the constants required to manage the properties. This is inconvenient. Therefore, the classes based on the CBaseObjExt extended object class receive the methods that explicitly indicate what exactly is set to the object.

So, at the very end of the class body listing, write the two code blocks for setting the tracked properties for the distance in pixels between window frames and for the chart window height in pixels:

void SetControlWindowYDistanceInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlWindowYDistanceDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlWindowYDistanceLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedWindowYDistance( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE); } bool IsIncreasedWindowYDistance( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE); } bool IsDecreasedWindowYDistance( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedHeightInPixels( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsIncreasedHeightInPixels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsDecreasedHeightInPixels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } };

Now we are able to set the necessary tracked values for these properties, and the library will automatically track them and send events occurred to these properties to the control program chart where we can handle them. All that was considered in detail when creating the base extended object of all library objects.



The parametric constructor of the class has undergone changes:

CChartWnd::CChartWnd( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string symbol,CArrayObj *list_ind_del,CArrayObj *list_ind_param) : m_wnd_coord_x( 0 ),m_wnd_coord_y( 0 ) { this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_list_ind_del=list_ind_del; this .m_list_ind_param=list_ind_param; CBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this .m_type=COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID; this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM,wnd_num); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_ID,chart_id); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE,:: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,wnd_num)); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,wnd_num)); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble (chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MIN ,wnd_num)); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble (chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MAX ,wnd_num)); this .m_name= this .Header(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); this .IndicatorsListCreate(); }

Here we get Digits() of the chart symbol (for displaying the data) and set the object type equal to the chart window object list ID.

In the block of initializing the arrays of the base object data, set the size of the current object arrays (storing the object data during the last check) for the base object arrays and reset all values to zero.

In the block setting the object properties, write all the necessary chart data to the object parameters.

In the block of filling in the current symbol data, write all the data set in the object properties to the base object arrays.

In the block of updating data in the base object and searching for changes, fill in the base object arrays with the current object data and compare them with the previous state. If the property tracking flags are set, check if this is a manageable situation. If the check is positive, create a basic event and place it to the list of base object events.



In the method of comparing two chart window objects, replace all removed enumeration constants with new ones:

int CChartWnd::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CChartWnd *obj_compared=node; if (mode== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE ) return ( this .YDistance()>obj_compared.YDistance() ? 1 : this .YDistance()<obj_compared.YDistance() ? - 1 : 0 ); else if (mode== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ) return ( this .HeightInPixels()>obj_compared.HeightInPixels() ? 1 : this .HeightInPixels()<obj_compared.HeightInPixels() ? - 1 : 0 ); else if (mode== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM ) return ( this .WindowNum()>obj_compared.WindowNum() ? 1 : this .WindowNum()<obj_compared.WindowNum() ? - 1 : 0 ); else if (mode== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL ) return ( this . Symbol ()==obj_compared. Symbol () ? 0 : this . Symbol ()>obj_compared. Symbol () ? 1 : - 1 ); return - 1 ; }

In the method returning the description of the object integer property, replace the enumeration constants with new ones and add returning the description of new properties:

string CChartWnd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string )CBaseObj::GetChartID() ) : property==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_N)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .WindowNum() ) : property== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_YDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .YDistance() ) : property== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .HeightInPixels() ) : "" ); }

Implement the method returning the description of the object real property:

string CChartWnd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return ( property==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceMin(), this .m_digits) ) : property==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MAX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceMax(), this .m_digits) ) : "" ); }

In the method returning the description of the object string property, replace the enumeration constants with new ones:

string CChartWnd::GetPropertyDescription( ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this . Symbol () ) : "" ); }

The method displaying the journal of object properties also features changes in the enumeration constants, while the code block responsible for displaying the object real properties has been uncommented (previously, the code block inside the loop was commented out but not removed from the method):

void CChartWnd:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============" ); int beg= 0 , end= CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER prop=( ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER )i; if (prop== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE || prop== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX ) continue ; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+= CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE prop=( ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE )i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } beg=end; end+= CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING prop=( ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING )i; if (prop==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_IND_NAME) { this .PrintIndicators(); continue ; } if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============

" ); }

In the method displaying the description of window parameters in the journal, add displaying the new parameters and change the constants with new ones:



void CChartWnd::PrintParameters( const bool dash= false ) { string header= ( this .WindowNum()== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_WINDOW) : CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SUBWINDOW)+ " " +( string ) this .WindowNum() ); :: Print ((dash ? " " : "" ),header, ":" ); string pref=(dash ? " - " : "" ); if ( this .WindowNum()> 0 ) :: Print (pref,GetPropertyDescription( CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE )); :: Print (pref,GetPropertyDescription( CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS )); :: Print (pref,GetPropertyDescription(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX)); :: Print (pref,GetPropertyDescription(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN)); }

Improve the method of updating the chart window data. We need to add the initialization of event data (variables) and the code block handling the change of object parameters in case there were no other changes (adding to the window or removing the indicator from the window).

void CChartWnd::Refresh( void ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; int change=:: ChartIndicatorsTotal ( this .m_chart_id, this .WindowNum())- this .m_list_ind.Total(); if (change== 0 ) { this .IndicatorsChangeCheck(); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , this .WindowNum())); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , this .WindowNum())); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MIN , this .WindowNum())); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MAX , this .WindowNum())); string symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); if (symbol!= NULL ) this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); this .CheckEvents(); return ; } if (change> 0 ) { this .IndicatorsAdd(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<change;i++) { int index= this .m_list_ind.Total()-( 1 +i); CWndInd *ind= this .m_list_ind.At(index); if (ind== NULL ) continue ; this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_ADD); } } if (change< 0 ) { this .IndicatorsDelete(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<-change;i++) { int index= this .m_list_ind_del.Total()-( 1 +i); CWndInd *ind= this .m_list_ind_del.At(index); if (ind== NULL ) continue ; this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_DEL); } } }

Here all is described in the code block comments. The details were considered when describing the improvement of the parametric constructor. This is almost the same thing.

This concludes the conversion of the chart window object class into a full-fledged library object.

Now let's improve the chart object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh.

In the private section of the class, add new variables for storing the previous symbol and the chart timeframe, as well as the variable for storing the last event:



class CChartObj : public CBaseObjExt { private : CArrayObj m_list_wnd; CArrayObj *m_list_wnd_del; CArrayObj *m_list_ind_del; CArrayObj *m_list_ind_param; long m_long_prop[CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; string m_symbol_prev; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe_prev; int m_digits; int m_last_event; datetime m_wnd_time_x; double m_wnd_price_y;

We need to fill in the chart data in the chart update method, and they are also filled in in the class constructor. The chart object has multiple properties. To avoid the same type of code in different methods, move it to separate methods and call the methods where the object properties should be filled in with the chart data. Declare them in the private class section:

bool SetMode( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScale( const string source, const int scale, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetModeVolume( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); void SetVisibleBars( void ); void SetWindowsTotal( void ); void SetFirstVisibleBars( void ); void SetWidthInBars( void ); void SetWidthInPixels( void ); void SetMaximizedFlag( void ); void SetMinimizedFlag( void ); void SetExpertName( void ); void SetScriptName( void ); bool SetIntegerParameters( void ); void SetDoubleParameters( void ); bool SetStringParameters( void ); void CreateWindowsList( void ); void RecreateWindowsList( const int change); string FileNameWithExtention( const string filename); public :

All methods returning the flags indicating the object supports a certain property should return true:

CWndInd *GetIndicator( const int win_num, const int ind_index); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property);

Previously, the method, returning the flag indicating an integer property, returned false in case the property is a distance between chart window frames in pixels.



Add three public methods that are necessary for working with the parent class event functionality:

bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_event; } int GetLastEventsCode( void ) const { return this .m_event_code; } int GetLastEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_event; } CChartObj(){;} CChartObj( const long chart_id,CArrayObj *list_wnd_del,CArrayObj *list_ind_del,CArrayObj *list_ind_param);

In the block of methods for a simplified access to the object properties, add the method returning the flag indicating that the chart window is in the foreground:

bool IsDocked( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED); } bool SetDockedON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetDockedFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetDockedOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetDockedFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsBringTop( void ) { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP); } bool SetBringToTopON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetBringToTopFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetBringToTopOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetBringToTopFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } ENUM_CHART_MODE Mode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE); } bool SetModeBars( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMode(DFUN, CHART_BARS ,redraw); } bool SetModeCandles( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMode(DFUN, CHART_CANDLES ,redraw); } bool SetModeLine( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMode(DFUN, CHART_LINE ,redraw); }

The method returns the CHART_BRING_TO_TOP flag.

In the help, this property is marked as "write-only" (w/o), while the example shows that it is possible to set the necessary chart as active without permitting to read its status. However, in reality, this property can also be read allowing us to find out which chart is currently active. Either this is a mistake in the help, or it is an undocumented feature (which is highly undesirable), but in fact it still works. If it suddenly becomes impossible to read the chart property (in accordance with the help), it will be more difficult to quickly get the currently active chart. A custom solution will be necessary.



At the very end of the class listing, write the methods for setting tracked values of the object monitored properties for the parent class.

Write all the properties (both integer and real ones). However, not all of them will have the status control methods. I will consider if some object properties should really be controlled. Anyway, all properties are set in the comments and it is always possible to add new ones:

void SetControlTimeframeInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlTimeframeDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlTimeframeLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedTimeframe( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } bool IsIncreasedTimeframe( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } bool IsDecreasedTimeframe( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } void SetControlChartModeInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_MODE,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlChartModeDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_MODE,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlChartModeLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_MODE,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedChartMode( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_MODE); } bool IsIncreasedChartMode( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_MODE); } bool IsDecreasedChartMode( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_MODE); } void SetControlWidthInBarsInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlWidthInBarsDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlWidthInBarsLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedWidthInBars( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS); } bool IsIncreasedWidthInBars( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS); } bool IsDecreasedWidthInBars( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS); } void SetControlWidthInPixelsInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlWidthInPixelsDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlWidthInPixelsLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedWidthInPixels( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsIncreasedWidthInPixels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsDecreasedWidthInPixels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedHeightInPixels( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsIncreasedHeightInPixels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsDecreasedHeightInPixels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } void SetControlFloatLeftInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatLeftDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatLeftLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedFloatLeft( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT); } bool IsIncreasedFloatLeft( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT); } bool IsDecreasedFloatLeft( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT); } void SetControlFloatTopInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatTopDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatTopLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedFloatTop( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP); } bool IsIncreasedFloatTop( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP); } bool IsDecreasedFloatTop( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP); } void SetControlFloatRightInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatRightDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatRightLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedFloatRight( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT); } bool IsIncreasedFloatRight( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT); } bool IsDecreasedFloatRight( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT); } void SetControlFloatBottomInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatBottomDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatBottomLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedFloatBottom( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM); } bool IsIncreasedFloatBottom( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM); } bool IsDecreasedFloatBottom( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM); } void SetControlShiftSizeInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlShiftSizeDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlShiftSizeLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,( long ):: fabs (value)); } double GetValueChangedShiftSize( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE); } bool IsIncreasedShiftSize( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE); } bool IsDecreasedShiftSize( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE); } void SetControlFixedPositionInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFixedPositionDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFixedPositionLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,( long ):: fabs (value)); } double GetValueChangedFixedPosition( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION); } bool IsIncreasedFixedPosition( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION); } bool IsDecreasedFixedPosition( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION); } void SetControlFixedMaxInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFixedMaxDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFixedMaxLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,( long ):: fabs (value)); } double GetValueChangedFixedMax( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX); } bool IsIncreasedFixedMax( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX); } bool IsDecreasedFixedMax( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX); } void SetControlFixedMinInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFixedMinDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFixedMinLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,( long ):: fabs (value)); } double GetValueChangedFixedMin( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN); } bool IsIncreasedFixedMin( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN); } bool IsDecreasedFixedMin( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN); } void SetControlPriceMinInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlPriceMinDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlPriceMinLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,( long ):: fabs (value)); } double GetValueChangedPriceMin( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN); } bool IsIncreasedPriceMin( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN); } bool IsDecreasedPriceMin( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN); } void SetControlPriceMaxInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlPriceMaxDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlPriceMaxLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,( long ):: fabs (value)); } double GetValueChangedPriceMax( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX); } bool IsIncreasedPriceMax( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX); } bool IsDecreasedPriceMax( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX); } };

The methods allow you to quickly set the object properties whose values should be controlled and the events should be sent to the control program chart when exceeding controlled increase/decrease property values.



The class constructor was changed in the same way as in the previously considered chart window object class:

CChartObj::CChartObj( const long chart_id,CArrayObj *list_wnd_del,CArrayObj *list_ind_del,CArrayObj *list_ind_param) : m_wnd_time_x( 0 ),m_wnd_price_y( 0 ) { this .m_list_wnd_del=list_wnd_del; this .m_list_ind_del=list_ind_del; this .m_list_ind_param=list_ind_param; CBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this .m_type=COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID; this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_ID,chart_id); this .SetIntegerParameters(); this .SetDoubleParameters(); this .SetStringParameters(); this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_list_wnd_del.Sort(SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_NUM); this .CreateWindowsList(); this .m_symbol_prev= this . Symbol (); this .m_timeframe_prev= this .Timeframe(); this .m_name= this .Header(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); }

Here the chart parameter values are set in the object properties using three special methods:

The method filling in integer object properties:

bool CChartObj::SetIntegerParameters( void ) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=:: ChartPeriod ( this .ID()); if (timeframe== 0 ) return false ; this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_OBJECT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_BRING_TO_TOP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MODE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_AUTOSCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX_11 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER)); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OHLC )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_VISIBLE_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_VOLUME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_ASK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_LAST )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MINIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_DOCKED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_LEFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_TOP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_YDISTANCE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , 0 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , 0 )); return true ; }

The method filling in real object properties:



void CChartObj::SetDoubleParameters( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT_SIZE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_POSITION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MAX )); }

The method filling in string object properties:



bool CChartObj::SetStringParameters( void ) { string symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .ID()); if (symbol== NULL ) return false ; this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_COMMENT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_EXPERT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_SCRIPT_NAME )); return true ; }

The methods filling in integer and string properties return bool values because, inside the method, we get the chart period and symbol by chart ID using the ChartPeriod() and ChartSymbol() functions. These functions can return either zero or an empty string. In this cases, the methods return false.



In the method returning the description of the object integer property (namely in the code blocks returning the distance between the window frames and the chart height in pixels, return the property directly from the chart rather than the object:

property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_HANDLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_YDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , 0 ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_BARS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , 0 ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BACKGROUND)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) :

Although the chart has such properties, they belong to its window (which is the zero one in this case) rather than the chart itself, and we get these properties from the chart window objects.



The method updating the chart object and the list of its windows has undergone changes as well:

void CChartObj::Refresh( void ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_wnd.Total();i++) { CChartWnd *wnd= this .m_list_wnd.At(i); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; wnd.Refresh(); if (!wnd.IsEvent()) continue ; CArrayObj *list=wnd.GetListEvents(); if (list== NULL ) continue ; this .m_is_event= true ; this .m_event_code=wnd.GetEventCode(); int n=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ; j<n; j++) { CEventBaseObj *event=list.At(j); if (event== NULL ) continue ; ushort event_id=event.ID(); this .m_last_event=event_id; string sparam=( string ) this .GetChartID()+ "_" +( string )wnd.WindowNum(); if (:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_BRING_TO_TOP ) && this .EventAdd(( ushort )event.ID(),event.LParam(),event.DParam(),sparam)) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort )event_id,event.LParam(),event.DParam(),sparam); } } } int change=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )- this .WindowsTotal(); if (change== 0 ) { string symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .ID()); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=:: ChartPeriod ( this .ID()); if (symbol!= NULL && timeframe!= 0 ) { bool symb=symbol!= this .m_symbol_prev; bool tf=timeframe!= this .m_timeframe_prev; if (symb || tf) { if (symb && tf) { this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGE); this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .SetTimeframe(timeframe); this .m_symbol_prev= this . Symbol (); this .m_timeframe_prev= this .Timeframe(); } else if (symb) { this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_CHANGE); this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .m_symbol_prev= this . Symbol (); } else if (tf) { this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_TF_CHANGE); this .SetTimeframe(timeframe); this .m_timeframe_prev= this .Timeframe(); } } } if ( this .SetIntegerParameters()) { this .SetDoubleParameters(); this .SetStringParameters(); } for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); this .CheckEvents(); } else { this .RecreateWindowsList(change); } }

The method listing features detailed comments. In short: After updating chart window objects, we need to check the flag of each window event. If the window features events, each of them should be sent to the control program chart. After updating chart windows and checking their events, we need to check a chart symbol and/or period change in case there are no more changes involving the chart.



In the method of creating and sending a chart event to the control program chart, add handling a chart symbol and/or period change event:

void CChartObj::SendEvent(ENUM_CHART_OBJ_EVENT event ) { if ( event ==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_ADD) { CChartWnd *wnd= this .GetLastAddedWindow(); if (wnd==NULL) return ; ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort ) event , this .m_chart_id,wnd.WindowNum(), this .Symbol()); } else if ( event ==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_DEL) { CChartWnd *wnd= this .GetLastDeletedWindow(); if (wnd==NULL) return ; ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort ) event , this .m_chart_id,wnd.WindowNum(), this .Symbol()); } else if ( event ==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGE) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort ) event , this .m_chart_id, this .m_timeframe_prev, this .m_symbol_prev); } else if ( event ==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_CHANGE) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort ) event , this .m_chart_id, this .Timeframe(), this .m_symbol_prev); } else if ( event ==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_TF_CHANGE) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort ) event , this .m_chart_id, this .m_timeframe_prev, this .Symbol()); } }

The code comments contain all the details. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments below.

Now let's improve the chart object collection class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\ChartObjCollection.mqh.



First, make it a descendant of the basic extended object class and add the variable for storing the last event to the private section of the class:

class CChartObjCollection : public CBaseObjExt { private : CListObj m_list; CListObj m_list_del; CArrayObj m_list_wnd_del; CArrayObj m_list_ind_del; CArrayObj m_list_ind_param; int m_charts_total_prev; int m_last_event; int ChartsTotal( void ) const ; bool IsPresentChartObj( const long chart_id); bool IsPresentChart( const long chart_id); bool CreateNewChartObj( const long chart_id, const string source); bool FindAndCreateMissingChartObj( void ); void FindAndDeleteExcessChartObj( void ); public :

In the public section of the class, add three methods for working with the event functionality of the basic extended object and declare the method indicating the window object (specified by index) of the chart (specified by ID):

bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_event; } int GetLastEventsCode( void ) const { return this .m_event_code; } int GetLastEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_event; } CChartObjCollection(); CArrayObj *GetChartsList( const string symbol) { return this .GetList(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol,EQUAL); } CArrayObj *GetChartsList( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .GetList(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe,EQUAL);} CChartObj *GetChart( const long id); CChartObj *GetChart( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } CChartObj *GetLastAddedChart( void ) { return this .m_list.At( this .m_list.Total()- 1 ); } CChartObj *GetLastDeletedChart( void ) { return this .m_list_del.At( this .m_list_del.Total()- 1 ); } CChartWnd *GetLastAddedChartWindow( const long chart_id); CChartWnd *GetLastDeletedChartWindow( void ) { return this .m_list_wnd_del.At( this .m_list_wnd_del.Total()- 1 );} CChartWnd *GetChartWindow( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num);

The method updating the chart object collection list receives handling chart object events:

void CChartObjCollection::Refresh( void ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CChartObj *chart= this .m_list.At(i); if (chart==NULL) continue ; chart.Refresh(); if (!chart.IsEvent()) continue ; CArrayObj *list=chart.GetListEvents(); if (list==NULL) continue ; this .m_is_event= true ; this .m_event_code=chart.GetEventCode(); int n=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ; j<n; j++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(j); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; ushort event_id= event .ID(); this .m_last_event=event_id; string sparam=( string ) this .GetChartID(); if ( this .EventAdd(( ushort ) event .ID(), event .LParam(), event .DParam(),sparam)) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort )event_id, event .LParam(), event .DParam(),sparam); } } } int charts_total= this .ChartsTotal(); int change=charts_total- this .m_list.Total(); if (change== 0 ) return ; if (change> 0 ) { this .FindAndCreateMissingChartObj(); CChartObj *chart= this .GetChart(GetMainChartID()); if (chart!=NULL) chart.SetBringToTopON( true ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<change;i++) { chart=m_list.At(m_list.Total()-( 1 +i)); if (chart==NULL) continue ; this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_OPEN); } } else if (change< 0 ) { this .FindAndDeleteExcessChartObj(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<-change;i++) { CChartObj *chart= this .m_list_del.At( this .m_list_del.Total()-( 1 +i)); if (chart==NULL) continue ; this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_CLOSE); } } }

Here, the logic is similar to the one of the previously considered chart object update methods and chart window objects. All is commented in detail here.

The method returning the window object (specified by index) of the chart (specified by ID):

CChartWnd* CChartObjCollection::GetChartWindow( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num) { CChartObj *chart= this .GetChart(chart_id); if (chart== NULL ) return NULL ; return chart.GetWindowByNum(wnd_num); }

Here we get the chart object by its ID and return the window belonging to the chart obtained by the specified window index.

If any of the objects is not received, the method returns NULL.



Next, add the same method to the CEngine library main class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh:



CChartWnd *ChartGetLastAddedChartWindow( const long chart_id) { return this .m_charts.GetLastAddedChartWindow(chart_id);} CChartWnd *ChartGetLastDeletedChartWindow( void ) { return this .m_charts.GetLastDeletedChartWindow(); } CChartWnd *ChartGetChartWindow( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num) { return this .m_charts.GetChartWindow(chart_id,wnd_num);}

The method simply returns the result of calling the GetChartWindow() method of the chart object collection class considered above.



This completes all the changes and improvements. Let's perform a test.







Test

To perform the test, I will use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part72\ as TestDoEasyPart72.mq5.



We will need to track a few chart window object properties and add handling all incoming new events from the chart object collection.

At the very end of the EA OnInitDoEasy() function, add the code block for setting the chart window properties to be tracked (the entire function code is quite large, so I will not provide it here):

CAccount* account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account!= NULL ) { account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 10.0 ); account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, 15.0 ); account.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 20.0 ); } CArrayObj *list_charts=engine.GetListCharts(); if (list_charts!= NULL && list_charts.Total()> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_charts.Total();i++) { CChartObj* chart=list_charts.At(i); if (chart== NULL ) continue ; int total_wnd=chart.WindowsTotal(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_wnd;j++) { CChartWnd *wnd=engine.ChartGetChartWindow(chart.ID(),j); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; wnd.SetControlHeightInPixelsInc( 20 ); wnd.SetControlHeightInPixelsDec( 20 ); wnd.SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, 50 ); } } } ulong end= GetTickCount (); Print (TextByLanguage( "Время инициализации библиотеки: " , "Library initialization time: " ),TimeMSCtoString(end-begin, TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )); }

Here we set the parameters, at which:

If the window height is increased by more than 20 pixels, the appropriate event is generated,

If the window height is decreased by more than 20 pixels, the appropriate event is generated,



If the window height becomes greater, less than or equal to 50 pixels, the corresponding event is generated.



The EA's OnDoEasyEvent() function receives handling all new library events (the entire code block of handling all chart collection events, including new ones, is provided here):

else if (idx>SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT && idx<SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { if (idx==SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR) { Print (TextByLanguage( "Новый бар на " , "New Bar on " ),sparam, " " ,TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam), ": " , TimeToString (lparam)); } } if (source==COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID) { int pos= StringFind (sparam, "_" ); long chart_id= StringToInteger ( StringSubstr (sparam, 0 ,pos)); int wnd_num=( int ) StringToInteger ( StringSubstr (sparam,pos+ 1 )); CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart== NULL ) return ; CSymbol *symbol=engine.GetSymbolObjByName(chart. Symbol ()); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(wnd_num); if (wnd== NULL ) return ; int digits=(idx<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : symbol. Digits ()); string id_descr=(idx<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? wnd.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : wnd.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value= DoubleToString (dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print (wnd.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print (wnd.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print (wnd.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print (wnd.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print (wnd.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } if (source==COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID) { long chart_id= StringToInteger (sparam); CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart== NULL ) return ; Print (DFUN, "chart_id=" ,chart_id, ", chart.Symbol()=" ,chart. Symbol ()); int digits= int (idx<CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : SymbolInfoInteger (chart. Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); string id_descr=(idx<CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? chart.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : chart.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value= DoubleToString (dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print (chart.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print (chart.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print (chart.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print (chart.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print (chart.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } else if (idx>CHART_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<CHART_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_OPEN) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetLastOpenedChart(); if (chart!= NULL ) { string symbol=sparam; long chart_id=lparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam; string header=symbol+ " " +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id; Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_OPENED), ": " ,header); } } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_CLOSE) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetLastClosedChart(); if (chart!= NULL ) { string symbol=sparam; long chart_id=lparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam; string header=symbol+ " " +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id; Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_CLOSED), ": " ,header); } } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_CHANGE) { long chart_id=lparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam; string symbol_prev=sparam; CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart!= NULL ) { string header=chart. Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id; Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_SYMB_CHANGED), ": " ,header, ": " ,symbol_prev, " >>> " ,chart. Symbol ()); } } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_TF_CHANGE) { long chart_id=lparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_prev=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam; string symbol=sparam; CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart!= NULL ) { string header=chart. Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription(chart.Timeframe())+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id; Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_TF_CHANGED), ": " ,header, ": " , TimeframeDescription(timeframe_prev), " >>> " ,TimeframeDescription(chart.Timeframe()) ); } } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGE) { long chart_id=lparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_prev=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam; string symbol_prev=sparam; CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart!= NULL ) { string header=chart. Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription(chart.Timeframe())+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id; Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGED), ": " ,header, ": " , symbol_prev, " >>> " ,chart. Symbol (), ", " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe_prev), " >>> " ,TimeframeDescription(chart.Timeframe()) ); } } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_ADD) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= WRONG_VALUE ; string ind_name= "" ; string symbol=sparam; long chart_id=lparam; int win_num=( int )dparam; string header=symbol+ " " +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id+ ": " ; CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetLastOpenedChart(); if (chart!= NULL ) { timeframe=chart.Timeframe(); CChartWnd *wnd=engine.ChartGetLastAddedChartWindow(chart.ID()); if (wnd!= NULL ) { CWndInd *ind=wnd.GetLastAddedIndicator(); if (ind!= NULL ) ind_name=ind.Name(); } } Print (DFUN,header,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_ADDED), " " ,( string )win_num, " " ,ind_name); } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_DEL) { CChartWnd *wnd=engine.ChartGetLastDeletedChartWindow(); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= WRONG_VALUE ; string symbol=sparam; long chart_id=lparam; int win_num=( int )dparam; string header=symbol+ " " +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id+ ": " ; Print (DFUN,header,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_REMOVED), " " ,( string )win_num); } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_ADD) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= WRONG_VALUE ; string ind_name=sparam; string symbol= NULL ; long chart_id=lparam; int win_num=( int )dparam; string header= NULL ; CWndInd *ind=engine.ChartGetLastAddedIndicator(chart_id,win_num); if (ind!= NULL ) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart!= NULL ) { symbol=chart. Symbol (); timeframe=chart.Timeframe(); CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(win_num); if (wnd!= NULL ) header=wnd.Header(); } } Print (DFUN,symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe), ", ID " ,chart_id, ", " ,header, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR_ADDED), " " ,ind_name); } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_DEL) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= WRONG_VALUE ; string ind_name=sparam; string symbol= NULL ; long chart_id=lparam; int win_num=( int )dparam; string header= NULL ; CWndInd *ind=engine.ChartGetLastDeletedIndicator(); if (ind!= NULL ) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart!= NULL ) { symbol=chart. Symbol (); timeframe=chart.Timeframe(); CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(win_num); if (wnd!= NULL ) header=wnd.Header(); } } Print (DFUN,symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe), ", ID " ,chart_id, ", " ,header, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR_REMOVED), " " ,ind_name); } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_CHANGE) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= WRONG_VALUE ; string ind_name=sparam; string symbol= NULL ; long chart_id=lparam; int win_num=( int )dparam; string header= NULL ; CWndInd *ind= NULL ; CWndInd *ind_changed=engine.ChartGetLastChangedIndicator(); if (ind_changed!= NULL ) { ind=engine.ChartGetIndicator(chart_id,win_num,ind_changed.Index()); if (ind!= NULL ) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart!= NULL ) { symbol=chart. Symbol (); timeframe=chart.Timeframe(); CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(win_num); if (wnd!= NULL ) header=wnd.Header(); } } } Print (DFUN,symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe), ", ID " ,chart_id, ", " ,header, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR_CHANGED), " " ,ind_name, " >>> " ,ind.Name()); } }

These are all the changes necessary for testing the newly created chart collection auto event functionality and testing the changes of specified collection object parameters.



Compile the EA and launch it on EURUSD after setting the use of EURUSD, GBPUSD and the current timeframe.

Both charts should be opened beforehand. Launch the EA on EURUSD, while GBPUSD should have a single subwindow with any oscillator indicator. We will use the subwindow to manage the event functionality of the chart collection class.

Let's check the chart timeframe change event:



Now let's change the chart symbol change:



Also, check managing the chart height change (the changes are applied to two charts — the main chart window and subwindow):





As we can see, several criteria are at play here: the window height is equal to the specified size, the window height is higher/lower than the specified size and the height of windows is increased/decreased by more than the specified number of pixels.



What's next?

The next article will start a new stage in the library development — working with graphical objects and custom graphics.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA file for MQL5 for you to test and download.

Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

*Previous articles within the series:

Other classes in DoEasy library (Part 67): Chart object class

Other classes in DoEasy library (Part 68): Chart window object class and indicator object classes in the chart window

Other classes in DoEasy library (Part 69): Chart object collection class

Other classes in DoEasy library (Part 70): Expanding functionality and auto updating the chart object collection

Other classes in DoEasy library (Part 71): Chart object collection events

