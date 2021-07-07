Otras clases en la biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 72): Seguimiento y registro de parámetros de los objetos de gráfico en la colección

Contenido

Concepto

Este artículo será el último en la descripción de las clases de objetos de gráfico y su colección. Todos los gráficos abiertos en el terminal del cliente, así como sus subventanas y los indicadores en ellas ya están almacenados en la colección de gráficos. Si las propiedades del gráfico cambian, entonces ya procesaremos algunos eventos y enviaremos al gráfico del programa de control un evento personalizado sobre el cambio en el gráfico, su ventana o el indicador en la ventana del gráfico. Sin embargo, podemos cambiar las propiedades del objeto gráfico o su ventana; necesitaremos escribir los nuevos valores de las propiedades modificadas en los parámetros del objeto modificado.

Por fortuna, ya hace tiempo que creamos un objeto que ofrece funcionalidad de eventos a todos sus herederos (el objeto básico ampliado de todos los objetos de la biblioteca). Y nuestras clases de objetos de gráfico y ventanas de gráfico ya son sus herederas. Solo necesitaremos añadir para este objeto el procesamiento estándar de los cambios en las propiedades de su objeto descendiente: esta clase actualizará automáticamente todas las propiedades de su descendiente, y cuando cambien las propiedades establecidas, creará una lista con los eventos que han ocurrido con su objeto descendiente.

Para que los eventos que suceden en el objeto sean creados y enviados al gráfico del programa de control, será necesario que este indique todas las propiedades monitoreadas que queremos controlar en nuestro programa. El objeto básico ampliado nos permite establecer la magnitud de cambio de una propiedad específica o la superación de un umbral específico para la propiedad monitoreada, o bien una combinación de cambios en las propiedades a seguir.

Cualquier cambio introducido en las propiedades del objeto quedará automáticamente registrado en sus parámetros, y si hemos configurado los permisos para monitorear alguna de las propiedades del objeto, estas propiedades "indicarán" los cambios confirmados que queremos seguir.



Casi todos los objetos de la biblioteca tienen la misma estructura de construcción: un conjunto de propiedades (enteras, reales y string), criterios para clasificar objetos que se corresponden exclusivamente con las propiedades de cada objeto individual y algunos métodos para encontrar y clasificar dichos objetos en el listas donde se almacenan, así como métodos para describir las propiedades del objeto y una clase que permite realizar búsquedas en una lista de objetos según la propiedad especificada y retornar el índice del objeto en la lista con el valor máximo o mínimo de la propiedad necesaria.

Todas estas largas descripciones de las propiedades del objeto adjuntas al objeto en sí y vinculadas inseparablemente a él, complican un poco la creación del propio objeto, pero simplifican sustancialmente el trabajo posterior con el mismo. Pero, respecto a la clase del objeto de ventana del gráfico, resulta que la creamos inicialmente incompleta (como todos los objetos de la biblioteca principal), y simplificamos la tarea para no escribir todas sus propiedades por separado, colocándolas mejor en las propiedades del objeto de gráfico al que pertenecía esta ventana.

Ahora, al crear la actualización automática de las propiedades de los objetos de gráfico y sus subventanas, encontraremos una gran complicación al guardar el estado anterior de las propiedades del objeto de ventana del gráfico usando los métodos de su clase padre. Por consiguiente, hemos decido convertir el objeto de ventana del gráfico en un objeto de biblioteca completo, lo cual simplificará enormemente la creación de su actualización automática con búsqueda de eventos monitoreados (hemos implementado todo esto hace mucho, cuando creamos la clase padre: el objeto ampliado de todos los objetos de la biblioteca).







Mejorando las clases de la biblioteca

En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, añadimos los índices de los nuevos mensajes de la biblioteca:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHART, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHART_WND, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE,

...

MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_OPENED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_CLOSED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_SYMB_CHANGED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_TF_CHANGED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGED, };

y los textos de los mensajes que se corresponden con los índices nuevamente añadidos:

{ "символа: " , "symbol property: " }, { "аккаунта: " , "account property: " }, { "чарта: " , "chart property: " }, { "окна чарта: " , "chart window property: " }, { "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " },

...

{ "Открыт график" , "Open chart" }, { "Закрыт график" , "Closed chart" }, { "Изменён символ графика" , "Changed chart symbol" }, { "Изменён таймфрейм графика" , "Changed chart timeframe" }, { "Изменён символ и таймфрейм графика" , "Changed the symbol and timeframe of the chart" }, };





En el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, en el apartado de los identificadores de las listas de las colecciones, añadimos el nuevo identificador de la lista de ventanas del gráfico:

#define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7782 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID ( 0x7783 ) #define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID ( 0x7784 ) #define COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID ( 0x7785 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID ( 0x7786 ) #define COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID ( 0x7787 )

Según estos identificadores, podemos monitorear a qué colección o lista pertenece un objeto en particular. En este caso, necesitaremos este identificador para determinar de qué objeto procede el evento, y también para crear una descripción de este. Todo lo mencionado se realiza en la clase del objeto básico ampliado de todos los objetos de la biblioteca.

En el último artículo, creamos el manejador de algunos eventos del gráfico; hoy vamos a añadirles el cambio de símbolo y marco temporal del gráfico.

Para ello, añadiremos tres constantes adicionales a la enumeración de posibles eventos del gráfico en este mismo archivo:

enum ENUM_CHART_OBJ_EVENT { CHART_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT = SIGNAL_MQL5_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_OPEN, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_CLOSE, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_CHANGE, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGE, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_TF_CHANGE, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_ADD, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_DEL, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_ADD, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_DEL, CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_CHANGE, }; #define CHART_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_CHANGE+ 1 )

De la enumeración de propiedades de tipo entero, quitamos el número de ventana del gráfico:

CHART_PROP_WINDOW_NUM, };

esta propiedad pertenece a otro objeto, el objeto de ventana del gráfico,

Algunas propiedades comunes tanto al gráfico como a su ventana, las trasladaremos al final de la lista de constantes de la enumeración:

enum ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER { CHART_PROP_ID = 0 , CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME, CHART_PROP_SHOW, CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT, CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP, CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU, CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL, CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL, CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, CHART_PROP_MODE, CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND, CHART_PROP_SHIFT, CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL, CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION, CHART_PROP_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX, CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11, CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER, CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC, CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID, CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES, CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS, CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL, CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE, CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS, CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND, CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND, CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID, CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID, CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK, CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST, CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED, CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED, CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT, CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM, CHART_PROP_YDISTANCE, CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE , CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX , }; #define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 66 ) #define CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 2 )

En este caso, hemos reducido en 1 el número de propiedades de tipo entero del gráfico: vamos a escribir 66 en lugar de 67, indicando a continuación que las dos últimas propiedades no deberán tomar parte en la búsqueda y la clasificación; por consiguiente, dichas propiedades no se representarán en las propiedades del grafico. Estas constantes son necesarias para la clase del objeto de indicador en la ventana del gráfico (también se ha implementado como versión simplificada).



De acuerdo con los cambios introducidos en la enumeración de las propiedades del gráfico, debemos realizar las modificaciones correspondientes en la enumeración de los criterios de clasificación de los objetos de gráfico:

#define FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP (CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CHART_MODE { SORT_BY_CHART_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CHART_TIMEFRAME, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_OBJECT, SORT_BY_CHART_BRING_TO_TOP, SORT_BY_CHART_CONTEXT_MENU, SORT_BY_CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOO, SORT_BY_CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE, SORT_BY_CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE, SORT_BY_CHART_MODE, SORT_BY_CHART_FOREGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_SHIFT, SORT_BY_CHART_AUTOSCROLL, SORT_BY_CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL, SORT_BY_CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALEFIX, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALEFIX_11, SORT_BY_CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_TICKER, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_OHLC, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_GRID, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR, SORT_BY_CHART_VISIBLE_BARS, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE, SORT_BY_CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS, SORT_BY_CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_GRID, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_VOLUME, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_BID, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_ASK, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_LAST, SORT_BY_CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS, SORT_BY_CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE, SORT_BY_CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_MINIMIZED, SORT_BY_CHART_IS_DOCKED, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_LEFT, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_TOP, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CHART_YDISTANCE, SORT_BY_CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, SORT_BY_CHART_SHIFT_SIZE = FIRST_CHART_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_POSITION, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_MAX, SORT_BY_CHART_FIXED_MIN, SORT_BY_CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR, SORT_BY_CHART_PRICE_MIN, SORT_BY_CHART_PRICE_MAX, SORT_BY_CHART_COMMENT = FIRST_CHART_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_EXPERT_NAME, SORT_BY_CHART_SCRIPT_NAME, SORT_BY_CHART_INDICATOR_NAME, SORT_BY_CHART_SYMBOL, };

Si miramos de cerca los criterios usados para realizar la clasificación según las propiedades de tipo entero, veremos que no están las dos últimas propiedades, porque las implementamos como no utilizadas en la clasificación; por ello, no hay necesidad de introducirlas aquí, cada criterio de clasificación según una cierta propiedad se corresponde estrictamente con el valor numérico de una constante de las propiedades de enumeración del objeto.



Como ahora vamos a rellenar el objeto de ventana del gráfico, deberemos escribir las enumeraciones de sus propiedades de tipo entero, real y string:

enum ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER { CHART_WINDOW_PROP_ID = 0 , CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM, CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE, CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE, CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX, }; #define CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 6 ) #define CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE { CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN = CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX, }; #define CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 2 ) #define CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING { CHART_WINDOW_PROP_IND_NAME = (CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL, }; #define CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 2 )

Finalmente, introduciremos la enumeración de posibles criterios para clasificar los objetos de ventana del gráfico:

#define FIRST_CHART_WINDOW_DBL_PROP (CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CHART_WINDOW_STR_PROP (CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CHART_WINDOW_MODE { SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_NUM, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IND_INDEX, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_PRICE_MIN = FIRST_CHART_WINDOW_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_PRICE_MAX, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_IND_NAME = FIRST_CHART_WINDOW_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_SYMBOL, };

Volviendo al identificador de la lista de objetos de ventana del gráfico, no debemos olvidar que necesitamos modificar el objeto CBaseObjExt básico ampliado cuya clase está escrita en el archivo de clase del objeto básico \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh.



Todo lo que necesitamos hacer en él es añadir a su método EventDescription() el procesamiento de las dos nuevas listas a las que pertenecen los objetos que heredarán esta clase: el objeto de gráfico y el objeto de ventana del gráfico:

string CBaseObjExt::EventDescription( const int property, const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason, const int source, const string value , const string property_descr, const int digits) { string type= ( this .Type()==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_SYMBOL) : this .Type()==COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT) : this .Type()==COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHART) : this .Type()==COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CHART_WND) : "" ); string level= ( property< this .m_long_prop_total ? ::DoubleToString( this .GetControlledLongValueLEVEL(property),digits) : ::DoubleToString( this .GetControlledDoubleValueLEVEL(property),digits) ); string res= ( reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE)+type+property_descr+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_INC_BY)+ value : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE)+type+property_descr+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_DEC_BY)+ value : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE)+type+property_descr+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_MORE_THEN)+level : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE)+type+property_descr+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_LESS_THEN)+level : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PROP_VALUE)+type+property_descr+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_EQUAL)+level : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BASE_OBJ_UNKNOWN_EVENT)+type ); return this .m_name+ ": " +res; }

El lector encontrará más información sobre el funcionamiento de esta clase en el artículo 37.



Bueno, vamos a corregir un pequeño descuido cometido en el diseño. Para ello, modificaremos la clase de objeto de la ventana del gráfico hasta formar una clase completa, como se ha hecho con otros objetos de la biblioteca principal. Necesitaremos añadir las matrices necesarias para almacenar las propiedades del objeto, los métodos para configurar y retornar sus propiedades (reharemos los métodos listos para usar) y los métodos para mostrar la información sobre las propiedades del objeto.

Abrimos el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartWnd.mqh y realizamos las correcciones necesarias. El mismo archivo contiene la clase auxiliar del objeto de indicador en la ventana. Como hemos cambiado algunas propiedades de estos objetos, en el método Compare() de la clase CWndInd añadiremos las constantes de las nuevas enumeraciones:

int CWndInd::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CWndInd *obj_compared=node; if (mode== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE ) return ( this .Handle()>obj_compared.Handle() ? 1 : this .Handle()<obj_compared.Handle() ? - 1 : 0 ); else if (mode== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX ) return ( this .Index()>obj_compared.Index() ? 1 : this .Index()<obj_compared.Index() ? - 1 : 0 ); return ( this .Name()==obj_compared.Name() ? 0 : this .Name()<obj_compared.Name() ? - 1 : 1 ); }

Anteriormente, estas constantes ya se habían eliminado de otra enumeración CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE y de CHART_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX.



En la sección pública de la clase, añadimos la variable m_digits para guardar Digits() del símbolo del gráfico, las matrices para guardar las propiedades de tipo entero, real y string, y también los métodos para retornar el índice real de las propiedades de tipo real y string en la matriz correspondiente:



class CChartWnd : public CBaseObjExt { private : CArrayObj m_list_ind; CArrayObj *m_list_ind_del; CArrayObj *m_list_ind_param; long m_long_prop[CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL] ; string m_string_prop[CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING_TOTAL] ; int m_digits; int m_wnd_coord_x; int m_wnd_coord_y; int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; }

En la sección pública de la clase, escribimos los métodos para configurar y para retornar las propiedades del objeto especificado:



public : void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } CChartWnd *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; }

Todos los métodos que retornan las banderas sobre el soporte por parte del objeto de la propiedad de tipo de entero, real o string especificada, retornarán true : cada una de las propiedades es compatible; mientras que los métodos que retornan las descripciones de las propiedades del objeto simplemente se declararán aquí, y su implementación se escribirá fuera del cuerpo de la clase (concretamente, ahora tenemos que el método que retorna la descripción de una propiedad real devuelve el texto "la propiedad no es compatible"; así que trasladaremos su implementación fuera del cuerpo de la clase, ya que las otras dos ya se han escrito):

CChartWnd *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property) ; string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property);

Todas las apariciones de la línea "this.m_window_num" las reemplazaremos con la línea "this.WindowNum()" (sin comillas, por supuesto): como eliminamos la variable m_window_num, y ahora el número de ventana estará ubicado en las propiedades del objeto, retornaremos el valor de esta propiedad utilizando el método WindowNum ().



El método WindowNum() antes retornaba el valor de la variable m_window_num:

int WindowNum( void ) const { return this .m_window_num; }

Ahora, este método retornará la propiedad del objeto:

int WindowNum( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty( CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM ); }

Vamos a añadir dos métodos para retornar las propiedades reales y a corregir los métodos existentes para retornar y establecer los valores no de las variables, sino de las propiedades de objeto correspondientes:

int WindowNum( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM); } int IndicatorsTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_ind.Total(); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty( CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL ); } double PriceMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX); } double PriceMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN); } void SetWindowNum( const int num) { this .SetProperty( CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM ,num); } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .SetProperty( CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL ,symbol); }

Para implementar la actualización automática de las propiedades del objeto ofrecidas por la clase CBaseObjExt, que es la clase padre de la clase editada, necesitaremos implementar algunos cambios en sus métodos Refresh(). Para organizar la funcionalidad del evento, además, añadiremos los métodos necesarios para configurar los valores de las propiedades monitoreadas del objeto y los valores de propiedad controlados: para encontrar los momentos de intersección de los valores monitoreados especificados por los valores de las propiedades de los objetos que controlamos.

En principio, no podemos usar estos métodos: la clase CBaseObjExt ya ofrece la capacidad de establecer los valores de control y las propiedades monitoreadas, pero, como la clase es universal, sus métodos resultan bastante abstractos, así que deberemos recordar los nombres de las constantes que necesitamos para controlar las propiedades. Y esto es un inconveniente. Por consiguiente, añadiremos dichos métodos a las clases que operan usando como base la clase del objeto extendido CBaseObjExt: estas indican explícitamente lo que asignamos al objeto con su ayuda.

Entonces, al final de la lista del cuerpo de la clase, escribiremos dos bloques de código para configurar las propiedades monitoreadas para la distancia en píxeles entre los marcos de las ventanas y para la altura de la ventana del gráfico en píxeles:

void SetControlWindowYDistanceInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlWindowYDistanceDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlWindowYDistanceLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedWindowYDistance( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE); } bool IsIncreasedWindowYDistance( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE); } bool IsDecreasedWindowYDistance( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedHeightInPixels( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsIncreasedHeightInPixels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsDecreasedHeightInPixels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } };

Ahora podemos establecer los valores de seguimiento deseados para estas propiedades en nuestro programa; ​​la biblioteca los monitoreará automáticamente y enviará los eventos ocurridos con estas propiedades al gráfico del programa de control, donde podremos procesarlos. Ya analizamos con detalle todo esto al crear el objeto básico ampliado de todos los objetos de la biblioteca.



El constructor paramétrico de la clase ha sufrido cambios:

CChartWnd::CChartWnd( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string symbol,CArrayObj *list_ind_del,CArrayObj *list_ind_param) : m_wnd_coord_x( 0 ),m_wnd_coord_y( 0 ) { this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_list_ind_del=list_ind_del; this .m_list_ind_param=list_ind_param; CBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this .m_type=COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID; this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM,wnd_num); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_ID,chart_id); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE,:: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,wnd_num)); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,wnd_num)); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble (chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MIN ,wnd_num)); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble (chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MAX ,wnd_num)); this .m_name= this .Header(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); this .IndicatorsListCreate(); }

Aquí, obtenemos Digits() del símbolo del gráfico (para mostrar la información), y luego establecemos el tipo de objeto igual al identificador de la lista de objetos de ventana del gráfico.

En el bloque de inicialización de las matrices de datos del objeto básico, asignamos a las matrices del objeto básico los tamaños de las matrices del objeto actual (esas matrices guardan los datos del objeto en la última comprobación) y reseteamos todos los valores

En el bloque para configurar las propiedades del objeto, escribimos todos los datos necesarios del gráfico en los parámetros del objeto.

En el bloque para rellenar los datos del símbolo actual, escribimos en las propiedades del objeto básico todos los datos establecidos en las propiedades del objeto.

En el bloque encargado de actualizar los datos en el objeto básico y de buscar los cambios, rellenamos las matrices del objeto básico con los datos del objeto actual; luego las comparamos con el estado anterior y, si se han establecido las banderas de seguimiento de la propiedad, verificamos si se ha dado el hecho de situación controlada. Si la verificación ha tenido éxito, creamos un evento básico y lo colocamos en la lista de eventos básicos del objeto.

En el método encargado de comparar dos objetos de ventana del gráfico, reemplazamos con las constantes nuevas todas las constantes de enumeración eliminadas:

int CChartWnd::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CChartWnd *obj_compared=node; if (mode== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE ) return ( this .YDistance()>obj_compared.YDistance() ? 1 : this .YDistance()<obj_compared.YDistance() ? - 1 : 0 ); else if (mode== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ) return ( this .HeightInPixels()>obj_compared.HeightInPixels() ? 1 : this .HeightInPixels()<obj_compared.HeightInPixels() ? - 1 : 0 ); else if (mode== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM ) return ( this .WindowNum()>obj_compared.WindowNum() ? 1 : this .WindowNum()<obj_compared.WindowNum() ? - 1 : 0 ); else if (mode== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL ) return ( this . Symbol ()==obj_compared. Symbol () ? 0 : this . Symbol ()>obj_compared. Symbol () ? 1 : - 1 ); return - 1 ; }

En el método que retorna la descripción de la propiedad entera del objeto, también reemplazamos las constantes de enumeración por otras nuevas y añadimos el retorno de la descripción de las nuevas propiedades:

string CChartWnd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string )CBaseObj::GetChartID() ) : property==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_N)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .WindowNum() ) : property== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_YDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .YDistance() ) : property== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .HeightInPixels() ) : "" ); }

Vamos a escribir la implementación del método que retorna la descripción de la propiedad real de un objeto:

string CChartWnd::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return ( property==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MIN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceMin(), this .m_digits) ) : property==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_MAX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceMax(), this .m_digits) ) : "" ); }

En el método que retorna la descripción de una propiedad de tipo string del objeto, también reemplazamos las constantes de enumeración por otras nuevas:

string CChartWnd::GetPropertyDescription( ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this . Symbol () ) : "" ); }

También hemos hecho correcciones en el método que registra las propiedades del objeto , en las constantes de enumeración y en el bloque de código sin comentar, encargado de generar las propiedades reales del objeto (anteriormente, este bloque de código dentro del ciclo tenía comentarios, pero no había sido eliminado del método):

void CChartWnd:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============" ); int beg= 0 , end= CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER prop=( ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER )i; if (prop== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_HANDLE || prop== CHART_WINDOW_PROP_WINDOW_IND_INDEX ) continue ; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+= CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE prop=( ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE )i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } beg=end; end+= CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING prop=( ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_STRING )i; if (prop==CHART_WINDOW_PROP_IND_NAME) { this .PrintIndicators(); continue ; } if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============

" ); }

En el método que muestra en el diario la descripción de los parámetros de la ventana, añadimos la muestra de los nuevos parámetros y sustituimos las constantes por otras nuevas:



void CChartWnd::PrintParameters( const bool dash= false ) { string header= ( this .WindowNum()== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_WINDOW) : CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SUBWINDOW)+ " " +( string ) this .WindowNum() ); :: Print ((dash ? " " : "" ),header, ":" ); string pref=(dash ? " - " : "" ); if ( this .WindowNum()> 0 ) :: Print (pref,GetPropertyDescription( CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE )); :: Print (pref,GetPropertyDescription( CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS )); :: Print (pref,GetPropertyDescription(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX)); :: Print (pref,GetPropertyDescription(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN)); }

Vamos a mejorar el método encargado de actualizar los datos de la ventana del gráfico. Necesitamos añadirle la inicialización de los datos (variables) del evento y un bloque de código que procese los cambios en los parámetros del objeto si no se han dado otros cambios en él (los otros cambios son la adición a la ventana o la eliminación de un indicador de la misma).

void CChartWnd::Refresh( void ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; int change=:: ChartIndicatorsTotal ( this .m_chart_id, this .WindowNum())- this .m_list_ind.Total(); if (change== 0 ) { this .IndicatorsChangeCheck(); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_YDISTANCE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , this .WindowNum())); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , this .WindowNum())); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MIN , this .WindowNum())); this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_PRICE_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MAX , this .WindowNum())); string symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); if (symbol!= NULL ) this .SetProperty(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); this .CheckEvents(); return ; } if (change> 0 ) { this .IndicatorsAdd(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<change;i++) { int index= this .m_list_ind.Total()-( 1 +i); CWndInd *ind= this .m_list_ind.At(index); if (ind== NULL ) continue ; this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_ADD); } } if (change< 0 ) { this .IndicatorsDelete(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<-change;i++) { int index= this .m_list_ind_del.Total()-( 1 +i); CWndInd *ind= this .m_list_ind_del.At(index); if (ind== NULL ) continue ; this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_DEL); } } }

Todo está descrito aquí, en los comentarios al bloque de código; lo analizaremos con más detalle en la descripción de la mejora del constructor paramétrico, es prácticamente lo mismo.

Con esto, podemos dar por finalizada la transformación de la clase de objeto de la ventana del gráfico en un objeto de biblioteca completo.

Ahora, vamos a mejorar la clase del objeto de gráfico en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh.

Para ello, añadiremos las nuevas variables a la sección privada de la clase para almacenar el carácter anterior y el marco temporal del gráfico, así como la variable para guardar el último evento:



class CChartObj : public CBaseObjExt { private : CArrayObj m_list_wnd; CArrayObj *m_list_wnd_del; CArrayObj *m_list_ind_del; CArrayObj *m_list_ind_param; long m_long_prop[CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[CHART_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; string m_symbol_prev; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe_prev; int m_digits; int m_last_event; datetime m_wnd_time_x; double m_wnd_price_y;

Necesitaremos completar los datos del gráfico en el método de actualización del gráfico; estos también se completan en el constructor de la clase. El objeto de gráfico tiene muchas propiedades, asi que para no escribir el mismo tipo de código en diferentes métodos, lo trasladaremos a métodos separados, y, llamaremos a estos métodos allí donde sea necesario rellenar las propiedades del objeto con los datos de gráfico. Vamos a declararlos en la sección privada de la clase:

bool SetMode( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetScale( const string source, const int scale, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetModeVolume( const string source, const ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE mode, const bool redraw= false ); void SetVisibleBars( void ); void SetWindowsTotal( void ); void SetFirstVisibleBars( void ); void SetWidthInBars( void ); void SetWidthInPixels( void ); void SetMaximizedFlag( void ); void SetMinimizedFlag( void ); void SetExpertName( void ); void SetScriptName( void ); bool SetIntegerParameters( void ); void SetDoubleParameters( void ); bool SetStringParameters( void ); void CreateWindowsList( void ); void RecreateWindowsList( const int change); string FileNameWithExtention( const string filename); public :

Todos los métodos que retornan las banderas que indican que el objeto ofrece soporte a esta u otra propiedad, deberán retornar true:

CWndInd *GetIndicator( const int win_num, const int ind_index); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_CHART_PROP_STRING property);

Antes, el método que retornaba la bandera que indica que el objeto ofrece soporte a una propiedad de tipo entero, retornaba false si esta propiedad era la distancia en píxeles entre los marcos de las ventanas del gráfico.



Introducimos los tres métodos públicos necesarios para trabajar con la funcionalidad de eventos de la clase principal:

bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_event; } int GetLastEventsCode( void ) const { return this .m_event_code; } int GetLastEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_event; } CChartObj(){;} CChartObj( const long chart_id,CArrayObj *list_wnd_del,CArrayObj *list_ind_del,CArrayObj *list_ind_param);

En el bloque de métodos para acceder fácilmente a las propiedades del objeto, escribimos un método que retorna la bandera que indica que la ventana del gráfico se encuentra en primer plano:

bool IsDocked( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED); } bool SetDockedON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetDockedFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetDockedOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetDockedFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } bool IsBringTop( void ) { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP); } bool SetBringToTopON( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetBringToTopFlag(DFUN, true ,redraw); } bool SetBringToTopOFF( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetBringToTopFlag(DFUN, false ,redraw); } ENUM_CHART_MODE Mode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE); } bool SetModeBars( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMode(DFUN, CHART_BARS ,redraw); } bool SetModeCandles( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMode(DFUN, CHART_CANDLES ,redraw); } bool SetModeLine( const bool redraw= false ) { return this .SetMode(DFUN, CHART_LINE ,redraw); }

El método retorna la bandera CHART_BRING_TO_TOP.

Debemos señalar que en la guía de ayuda esta propiedad se indica como "solo escritura" (w/o), y en el ejemplo se indica que solo se puede establecer el gráfico necesario como activo, es decir, no permite leer su estado, solo configurarlo. No obstante, en la práctica, esta propiedad también se lee y, con su ayuda, podemos averiguar qué gráfico está activo en ese momento. O bien esto es un error en la guía de ayuda, o bien es una característica indocumentada (lo cual resulta altamente indeseable), pero de hecho todavía funciona. Si esta propiedad del gráfico deja de leerse repentinamente (se mostrará de acuerdo con la guía de ayuda), entonces tendremos problemas para obtener rápidamente el gráfico actualmente activo y deberemos inventar algo propio.



Al final del listado de la clase, escribimos los métodos para establecer los valores monitoreados de las propiedades del objeto controlado para la clase padre.

Añadiremos todas las propiedades, tanto enteras como reales, pero no escribiremos para todas los métodos para controlar su estado. Simplemente tendremos en cuenta la conveniencia de controlar algunas de las propiedades del objeto. Sea como fuere, todas las propiedades están escritas en los comentarios, y siempre podremos añadir nuevas:

void SetControlTimeframeInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlTimeframeDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlTimeframeLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedTimeframe( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } bool IsIncreasedTimeframe( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } bool IsDecreasedTimeframe( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME); } void SetControlChartModeInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_MODE,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlChartModeDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_MODE,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlChartModeLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_MODE,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedChartMode( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_MODE); } bool IsIncreasedChartMode( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_MODE); } bool IsDecreasedChartMode( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_MODE); } void SetControlWidthInBarsInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlWidthInBarsDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlWidthInBarsLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedWidthInBars( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS); } bool IsIncreasedWidthInBars( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS); } bool IsDecreasedWidthInBars( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS); } void SetControlWidthInPixelsInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlWidthInPixelsDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlWidthInPixelsLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedWidthInPixels( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsIncreasedWidthInPixels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsDecreasedWidthInPixels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlHeightInPixelsLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedHeightInPixels( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsIncreasedHeightInPixels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } bool IsDecreasedHeightInPixels( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); } void SetControlFloatLeftInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatLeftDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatLeftLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedFloatLeft( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT); } bool IsIncreasedFloatLeft( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT); } bool IsDecreasedFloatLeft( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT); } void SetControlFloatTopInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatTopDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatTopLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedFloatTop( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP); } bool IsIncreasedFloatTop( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP); } bool IsDecreasedFloatTop( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP); } void SetControlFloatRightInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatRightDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatRightLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedFloatRight( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT); } bool IsIncreasedFloatRight( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT); } bool IsDecreasedFloatRight( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT); } void SetControlFloatBottomInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatBottomDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFloatBottomLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,( long ):: fabs (value)); } long GetValueChangedFloatBottom( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM); } bool IsIncreasedFloatBottom( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM); } bool IsDecreasedFloatBottom( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM); } void SetControlShiftSizeInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlShiftSizeDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlShiftSizeLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,( long ):: fabs (value)); } double GetValueChangedShiftSize( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE); } bool IsIncreasedShiftSize( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE); } bool IsDecreasedShiftSize( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE); } void SetControlFixedPositionInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFixedPositionDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFixedPositionLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,( long ):: fabs (value)); } double GetValueChangedFixedPosition( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION); } bool IsIncreasedFixedPosition( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION); } bool IsDecreasedFixedPosition( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION); } void SetControlFixedMaxInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFixedMaxDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFixedMaxLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,( long ):: fabs (value)); } double GetValueChangedFixedMax( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX); } bool IsIncreasedFixedMax( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX); } bool IsDecreasedFixedMax( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX); } void SetControlFixedMinInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFixedMinDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlFixedMinLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,( long ):: fabs (value)); } double GetValueChangedFixedMin( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN); } bool IsIncreasedFixedMin( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN); } bool IsDecreasedFixedMin( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN); } void SetControlPriceMinInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlPriceMinDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlPriceMinLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,( long ):: fabs (value)); } double GetValueChangedPriceMin( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN); } bool IsIncreasedPriceMin( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN); } bool IsDecreasedPriceMin( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN); } void SetControlPriceMaxInc( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlPriceMaxDec( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,( long ):: fabs (value)); } void SetControlPriceMaxLevel( const long value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,( long ):: fabs (value)); } double GetValueChangedPriceMax( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX); } bool IsIncreasedPriceMax( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX); } bool IsDecreasedPriceMax( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX); } };

Los métodos nos permiten establecer rápidamente las propiedades del objeto cuyo valor tenemos que monitorear, y también enviar eventos al gráfico del programa de control cuando se superen los valores controlados del aumento o la disminución de dicha propiedad.



Hemos modificado el constructor de la clase de la misma manera que en la clase del objeto de ventana del gráfico analizada anteriormente:

CChartObj::CChartObj( const long chart_id,CArrayObj *list_wnd_del,CArrayObj *list_ind_del,CArrayObj *list_ind_param) : m_wnd_time_x( 0 ),m_wnd_price_y( 0 ) { this .m_list_wnd_del=list_wnd_del; this .m_list_ind_del=list_ind_del; this .m_list_ind_param=list_ind_param; CBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); this .m_type=COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID; this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_ID,chart_id); this .SetIntegerParameters(); this .SetDoubleParameters(); this .SetStringParameters(); this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_list_wnd_del.Sort(SORT_BY_CHART_WINDOW_NUM); this .CreateWindowsList(); this .m_symbol_prev= this . Symbol (); this .m_timeframe_prev= this .Timeframe(); this .m_name= this .Header(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); }

Aquí, los valores de los parámetros del gráfico en las propiedades del objeto se escriben usando los tres métodos destinados a ello:

Método que rellena las propiedades enteras del objeto:

bool CChartObj::SetIntegerParameters( void ) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=:: ChartPeriod ( this .ID()); if (timeframe== 0 ) return false ; this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_OBJECT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_OBJECT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_BRING_TO_TOP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_BRING_TO_TOP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CONTEXT_MENU,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_CROSSHAIR_TOOL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MOUSE_SCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_CREATE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_EVENT_OBJECT_DELETE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_MODE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_MODE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_AUTOSCROLL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_AUTOSCROLL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_KEYBOARD_CONTROL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_KEYBOARD_CONTROL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_QUICK_NAVIGATION,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_QUICK_NAVIGATION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALEFIX_11,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALEFIX_11 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SCALE_PT_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TICKER,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER)); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OHLC,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OHLC )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_BID_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ASK_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_LAST_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_LAST_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PERIOD_SEP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_VOLUMES,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_VISIBLE_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_VISIBLE_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOWS_TOTAL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_FOREGROUND,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_FOREGROUND )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_GRID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_GRID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_VOLUME,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_VOLUME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_UP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_UP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_DOWN,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_DOWN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CHART_LINE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CHART_LINE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BULL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_CANDLE_BEAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_BID,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_BID )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_ASK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_ASK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_LAST,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_LAST )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_DATE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_DATE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_PRICE_SCALE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MAXIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_MINIMIZED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_MINIMIZED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_IS_DOCKED,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_IS_DOCKED )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_LEFT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_LEFT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_TOP,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_TOP )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_RIGHT,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_RIGHT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FLOAT_BOTTOM,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_FLOAT_BOTTOM )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_YDISTANCE,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , 0 )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , 0 )); return true ; }

Método que rellena las propiedades reales del objeto:



void CChartObj::SetDoubleParameters( void ) { this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SHIFT_SIZE,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_SHIFT_SIZE )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_POSITION,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_POSITION )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MAX )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_FIXED_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_FIXED_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_POINTS_PER_BAR,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_POINTS_PER_BAR )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MIN,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MIN )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_PRICE_MAX,:: ChartGetDouble ( this .ID(), CHART_PRICE_MAX )); }

Método que rellena las propiedades string del objeto:



bool CChartObj::SetStringParameters( void ) { string symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .ID()); if (symbol== NULL ) return false ; this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_COMMENT,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_COMMENT )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_EXPERT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_EXPERT_NAME )); this .SetProperty(CHART_PROP_SCRIPT_NAME,:: ChartGetString ( this .ID(), CHART_SCRIPT_NAME )); return true ; }

Los métodos que rellenan las propiedades de tipo entero y string retornan valores bool porque dentro de los métodos obtenemos el periodo del gráfico y el símbolo del gráfico según su identificador con las funciones ChartPeriod() y ChartSymbol(). Estas funciones pueden retornar cero o una línea vacía. En estos casos, los métodos retornarán false.



En el método que retorna la descripción de una propiedad de tipo entero del objeto, en los bloques de código que retornan la distancia en píxeles entre los marcos de la ventana y la altura de gráfico en píxeles, devolveremos la propiedad directamente del gráfico, y no del objeto:

property==CHART_PROP_WINDOW_HANDLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_HANDLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_YDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE , 0 ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_BARS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_BARS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==CHART_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , 0 ) ) : property==CHART_PROP_COLOR_BACKGROUND ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLOR_BACKGROUND)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) :

Simplemente porque, aunque el gráfico tiene dichas propiedades, estas pertenecen a su ventana (en este caso, a la cero), y no al gráfico en sí, y nosotros obtenemos estas propiedades de los objetos de la ventana del gráfico.



El método que actualiza el objeto de gráfico y la lista con sus ventanas también ha sufrido cambios:

void CChartObj::Refresh( void ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_wnd.Total();i++) { CChartWnd *wnd= this .m_list_wnd.At(i); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; wnd.Refresh(); if (!wnd.IsEvent()) continue ; CArrayObj *list=wnd.GetListEvents(); if (list== NULL ) continue ; this .m_is_event= true ; this .m_event_code=wnd.GetEventCode(); int n=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ; j<n; j++) { CEventBaseObj *event=list.At(j); if (event== NULL ) continue ; ushort event_id=event.ID(); this .m_last_event=event_id; string sparam=( string ) this .GetChartID()+ "_" +( string )wnd.WindowNum(); if (:: ChartGetInteger ( this .ID(), CHART_BRING_TO_TOP ) && this .EventAdd(( ushort )event.ID(),event.LParam(),event.DParam(),sparam)) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort )event_id,event.LParam(),event.DParam(),sparam); } } } int change=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL )- this .WindowsTotal(); if (change== 0 ) { string symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .ID()); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=:: ChartPeriod ( this .ID()); if (symbol!= NULL && timeframe!= 0 ) { bool symb=symbol!= this .m_symbol_prev; bool tf=timeframe!= this .m_timeframe_prev; if (symb || tf) { if (symb && tf) { this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGE); this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .SetTimeframe(timeframe); this .m_symbol_prev= this . Symbol (); this .m_timeframe_prev= this .Timeframe(); } else if (symb) { this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_CHANGE); this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .m_symbol_prev= this . Symbol (); } else if (tf) { this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_TF_CHANGE); this .SetTimeframe(timeframe); this .m_timeframe_prev= this .Timeframe(); } } } if ( this .SetIntegerParameters()) { this .SetDoubleParameters(); this .SetStringParameters(); } for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<CHART_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); this .CheckEvents(); } else { this .RecreateWindowsList(change); } }

Hemos comentado todo con detalle en el listado del método. Resumiendo:

Después de actualizar los objetos de la ventana de gráfico, deberemos verificar la bandera de evento de cada ventana. Si la ventana tiene eventos, cada uno de sus eventos deberá enviarse al gráfico del programa de control. Una vez actualizadas las ventanas del gráfico y verificados sus eventos, deberemos comprobar el cambio en el símbolo y/o periodo del gráfico en caso de que no haya más cambios en el gráfico.



En el método encargado de crear y enviar un evento del gráfico al gráfico del programa de control, añadimos el procesamiento del evento de cambio de símbolo y/o periodo del gráfico:

void CChartObj::SendEvent(ENUM_CHART_OBJ_EVENT event ) { if ( event ==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_ADD) { CChartWnd *wnd= this .GetLastAddedWindow(); if (wnd==NULL) return ; ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort ) event , this .m_chart_id,wnd.WindowNum(), this .Symbol()); } else if ( event ==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_DEL) { CChartWnd *wnd= this .GetLastDeletedWindow(); if (wnd==NULL) return ; ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort ) event , this .m_chart_id,wnd.WindowNum(), this .Symbol()); } else if ( event ==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGE) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort ) event , this .m_chart_id, this .m_timeframe_prev, this .m_symbol_prev); } else if ( event ==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_CHANGE) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort ) event , this .m_chart_id, this .Timeframe(), this .m_symbol_prev); } else if ( event ==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_TF_CHANGE) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort ) event , this .m_chart_id, this .m_timeframe_prev, this .Symbol()); } }

Aquí tambien detallamos minuciosamente todo en los comentarios al código, así que esperamos que no haya preguntas. En cualquier caso, el lector podrá plantear cualquier duda en los comentarios al artículo.

Ahora, vamos a modificar la clase de colección de objetos de gráfico en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\ChartObjCollection.mqh.



En primer lugar, haremos que herede de la clase del objeto básico ampliado, y luego añadiremos una variable a la sección privada de la clase encargada de guardar el último evento:

class CChartObjCollection : public CBaseObjExt { private : CListObj m_list; CListObj m_list_del; CArrayObj m_list_wnd_del; CArrayObj m_list_ind_del; CArrayObj m_list_ind_param; int m_charts_total_prev; int m_last_event; int ChartsTotal( void ) const ; bool IsPresentChartObj( const long chart_id); bool IsPresentChart( const long chart_id); bool CreateNewChartObj( const long chart_id, const string source); bool FindAndCreateMissingChartObj( void ); void FindAndDeleteExcessChartObj( void ); public :

En la sección pública de la clase, escribimos los tres métodos necesarios para trabajar con la funcionalidad de eventos del objeto básico ampliado y declaramos el método que indica el objeto de ventana (especificado por el índice) del gráfico (especificado por el identificador):

bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_event; } int GetLastEventsCode( void ) const { return this .m_event_code; } int GetLastEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_event; } CChartObjCollection(); CArrayObj *GetChartsList( const string symbol) { return this .GetList(CHART_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol,EQUAL); } CArrayObj *GetChartsList( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .GetList(CHART_PROP_TIMEFRAME,timeframe,EQUAL);} CChartObj *GetChart( const long id); CChartObj *GetChart( const int index) { return this .m_list.At(index); } CChartObj *GetLastAddedChart( void ) { return this .m_list.At( this .m_list.Total()- 1 ); } CChartObj *GetLastDeletedChart( void ) { return this .m_list_del.At( this .m_list_del.Total()- 1 ); } CChartWnd *GetLastAddedChartWindow( const long chart_id); CChartWnd *GetLastDeletedChartWindow( void ) { return this .m_list_wnd_del.At( this .m_list_wnd_del.Total()- 1 );} CChartWnd *GetChartWindow( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num);

En el método que actualiza la lista de colección de objetos de gráfico, escribimos el manejador de eventos para los objetos del gráfico:

void CChartObjCollection::Refresh( void ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CChartObj *chart= this .m_list.At(i); if (chart==NULL) continue ; chart.Refresh(); if (!chart.IsEvent()) continue ; CArrayObj *list=chart.GetListEvents(); if (list==NULL) continue ; this .m_is_event= true ; this .m_event_code=chart.GetEventCode(); int n=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ; j<n; j++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(j); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; ushort event_id= event .ID(); this .m_last_event=event_id; string sparam=( string ) this .GetChartID(); if ( this .EventAdd(( ushort ) event .ID(), event .LParam(), event .DParam(),sparam)) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id_main,( ushort )event_id, event .LParam(), event .DParam(),sparam); } } } int charts_total= this .ChartsTotal(); int change=charts_total- this .m_list.Total(); if (change== 0 ) return ; if (change> 0 ) { this .FindAndCreateMissingChartObj(); CChartObj *chart= this .GetChart(GetMainChartID()); if (chart!=NULL) chart.SetBringToTopON( true ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<change;i++) { chart=m_list.At(m_list.Total()-( 1 +i)); if (chart==NULL) continue ; this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_OPEN); } } else if (change< 0 ) { this .FindAndDeleteExcessChartObj(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<-change;i++) { CChartObj *chart= this .m_list_del.At( this .m_list_del.Total()-( 1 +i)); if (chart==NULL) continue ; this .SendEvent(CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_CLOSE); } } }

La lógica aquí es la misma que en los métodos analizados anteriormente para actualizar los objetos de gráfico y los objetos de ventana del gráfico; todo se especifica con detalle en los comentarios.

Método que retorna el objeto de ventana (especificado por el índice) del gráfico (especificado por el identificador):

CChartWnd* CChartObjCollection::GetChartWindow( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num) { CChartObj *chart= this .GetChart(chart_id); if (chart== NULL ) return NULL ; return chart.GetWindowByNum(wnd_num); }

Aquí, obtenemos el objeto de gráfico según su identificador y retornamos la ventana que pertenece al gráfico obtenido según el número de ventana indicado.

Si no se ha obtenido alguno de los objetos, el método retornará NULL.



Ahora, vamos a añadir el mismo método a la clase principal de la biblioteca CEngine, en el archivo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh:



CChartWnd *ChartGetLastAddedChartWindow( const long chart_id) { return this .m_charts.GetLastAddedChartWindow(chart_id);} CChartWnd *ChartGetLastDeletedChartWindow( void ) { return this .m_charts.GetLastDeletedChartWindow(); } CChartWnd *ChartGetChartWindow( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num) { return this .m_charts.GetChartWindow(chart_id,wnd_num);}

El método simplemente retorna el resultado de la llamada al método GetChartWindow() de la clase de colección de objetos de gráfico que hemos analizado antes.



Con esto, damos por finalizados todos los cambios y mejoras. Vamos a ver qué hemos obtenido.







Simulación

Para la simulación, vamos a tomar el asesor del artículo anterior y a guardarlo en la nueva carpeta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part72\ con el nuevo nombre TestDoEasyPart72.mq5.



En el asesor experto, necesitaremos establecer algunas propiedades de los objetos de ventana del gráfico para monitorear y añadir el procesamiento de todos los nuevos eventos entrantes de la colección de objetos de gráfico.

En la función del asesor OnInitDoEasy(), al final, añadimos un bloque de código en el que estableceremos las propiedades de las ventanas de gráfico necesarias para el seguimiento (no mostraremos el código completo de la función, es demasiado voluminoso):

CAccount* account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account!= NULL ) { account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 10.0 ); account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, 15.0 ); account.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 20.0 ); } CArrayObj *list_charts=engine.GetListCharts(); if (list_charts!= NULL && list_charts.Total()> 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_charts.Total();i++) { CChartObj* chart=list_charts.At(i); if (chart== NULL ) continue ; int total_wnd=chart.WindowsTotal(); for ( int j= 0 ;j<total_wnd;j++) { CChartWnd *wnd=engine.ChartGetChartWindow(chart.ID(),j); if (wnd== NULL ) continue ; wnd.SetControlHeightInPixelsInc( 20 ); wnd.SetControlHeightInPixelsDec( 20 ); wnd.SetControlledValueLEVEL(CHART_WINDOW_PROP_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS, 50 ); } } } ulong end= GetTickCount (); Print (TextByLanguage( "Время инициализации библиотеки: " , "Library initialization time: " ),TimeMSCtoString(end-begin, TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )); }

Aquí, estableceremos parámetros tales que:

Si la altura de la ventana aumenta en más de 20 píxeles, se generará el evento correspondiente,

Si la altura de la ventana se reduce en más de 20 píxeles, se generará el evento correspondiente,



Si la altura de la ventana es mayor, menor o igual a 50 píxeles, se generará el evento correspondiente.



En la función del asesor OnDoEasyEvent(), escribimos el procesamiento de todos los nuevos eventos de la biblioteca (solo el bloque completo de código para procesar todos los eventos de la colección de gráficos, incluidos los nuevos):

else if (idx>SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT && idx<SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { if (idx==SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR) { Print (TextByLanguage( "Новый бар на " , "New Bar on " ),sparam, " " ,TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam), ": " , TimeToString (lparam)); } } if (source==COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID) { int pos= StringFind (sparam, "_" ); long chart_id= StringToInteger ( StringSubstr (sparam, 0 ,pos)); int wnd_num=( int ) StringToInteger ( StringSubstr (sparam,pos+ 1 )); CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart== NULL ) return ; CSymbol *symbol=engine.GetSymbolObjByName(chart. Symbol ()); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(wnd_num); if (wnd== NULL ) return ; int digits=(idx<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : symbol. Digits ()); string id_descr=(idx<CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? wnd.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : wnd.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_CHART_WINDOW_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value= DoubleToString (dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print (wnd.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print (wnd.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print (wnd.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print (wnd.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print (wnd.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } if (source==COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID) { long chart_id= StringToInteger (sparam); CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart== NULL ) return ; Print (DFUN, "chart_id=" ,chart_id, ", chart.Symbol()=" ,chart. Symbol ()); int digits= int (idx<CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : SymbolInfoInteger (chart. Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); string id_descr=(idx<CHART_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? chart.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_CHART_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : chart.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_CHART_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value= DoubleToString (dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print (chart.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print (chart.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print (chart.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print (chart.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print (chart.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } else if (idx>CHART_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<CHART_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_OPEN) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetLastOpenedChart(); if (chart!= NULL ) { string symbol=sparam; long chart_id=lparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam; string header=symbol+ " " +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id; Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_OPENED), ": " ,header); } } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_CLOSE) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetLastClosedChart(); if (chart!= NULL ) { string symbol=sparam; long chart_id=lparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam; string header=symbol+ " " +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id; Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_CLOSED), ": " ,header); } } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_CHANGE) { long chart_id=lparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam; string symbol_prev=sparam; CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart!= NULL ) { string header=chart. Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id; Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_SYMB_CHANGED), ": " ,header, ": " ,symbol_prev, " >>> " ,chart. Symbol ()); } } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_TF_CHANGE) { long chart_id=lparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_prev=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam; string symbol=sparam; CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart!= NULL ) { string header=chart. Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription(chart.Timeframe())+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id; Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_TF_CHANGED), ": " ,header, ": " , TimeframeDescription(timeframe_prev), " >>> " ,TimeframeDescription(chart.Timeframe()) ); } } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGE) { long chart_id=lparam; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_prev=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES )dparam; string symbol_prev=sparam; CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart!= NULL ) { string header=chart. Symbol ()+ " " +TimeframeDescription(chart.Timeframe())+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id; Print ( DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGED), ": " ,header, ": " , symbol_prev, " >>> " ,chart. Symbol (), ", " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe_prev), " >>> " ,TimeframeDescription(chart.Timeframe()) ); } } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_ADD) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= WRONG_VALUE ; string ind_name= "" ; string symbol=sparam; long chart_id=lparam; int win_num=( int )dparam; string header=symbol+ " " +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id+ ": " ; CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetLastOpenedChart(); if (chart!= NULL ) { timeframe=chart.Timeframe(); CChartWnd *wnd=engine.ChartGetLastAddedChartWindow(chart.ID()); if (wnd!= NULL ) { CWndInd *ind=wnd.GetLastAddedIndicator(); if (ind!= NULL ) ind_name=ind.Name(); } } Print (DFUN,header,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_ADDED), " " ,( string )win_num, " " ,ind_name); } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_DEL) { CChartWnd *wnd=engine.ChartGetLastDeletedChartWindow(); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= WRONG_VALUE ; string symbol=sparam; long chart_id=lparam; int win_num=( int )dparam; string header=symbol+ " " +TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ", ID " +( string )chart_id+ ": " ; Print (DFUN,header,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_WINDOW_REMOVED), " " ,( string )win_num); } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_ADD) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= WRONG_VALUE ; string ind_name=sparam; string symbol= NULL ; long chart_id=lparam; int win_num=( int )dparam; string header= NULL ; CWndInd *ind=engine.ChartGetLastAddedIndicator(chart_id,win_num); if (ind!= NULL ) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart!= NULL ) { symbol=chart. Symbol (); timeframe=chart.Timeframe(); CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(win_num); if (wnd!= NULL ) header=wnd.Header(); } } Print (DFUN,symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe), ", ID " ,chart_id, ", " ,header, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR_ADDED), " " ,ind_name); } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_DEL) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= WRONG_VALUE ; string ind_name=sparam; string symbol= NULL ; long chart_id=lparam; int win_num=( int )dparam; string header= NULL ; CWndInd *ind=engine.ChartGetLastDeletedIndicator(); if (ind!= NULL ) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart!= NULL ) { symbol=chart. Symbol (); timeframe=chart.Timeframe(); CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(win_num); if (wnd!= NULL ) header=wnd.Header(); } } Print (DFUN,symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe), ", ID " ,chart_id, ", " ,header, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR_REMOVED), " " ,ind_name); } if (idx==CHART_OBJ_EVENT_CHART_WND_IND_CHANGE) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe= WRONG_VALUE ; string ind_name=sparam; string symbol= NULL ; long chart_id=lparam; int win_num=( int )dparam; string header= NULL ; CWndInd *ind= NULL ; CWndInd *ind_changed=engine.ChartGetLastChangedIndicator(); if (ind_changed!= NULL ) { ind=engine.ChartGetIndicator(chart_id,win_num,ind_changed.Index()); if (ind!= NULL ) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetChartObj(chart_id); if (chart!= NULL ) { symbol=chart. Symbol (); timeframe=chart.Timeframe(); CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(win_num); if (wnd!= NULL ) header=wnd.Header(); } } } Print (DFUN,symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription(timeframe), ", ID " ,chart_id, ", " ,header, ": " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_INDICATOR_CHANGED), " " ,ind_name, " >>> " ,ind.Name()); } }

Estos son todos los cambios necesarios para poner a prueba la funcionalidad de eventos automática creada de la colección de gráficos y monitorear los cambios en los parámetros especificados de los objetos de la colección.



Vamos a compilar el asesor experto e iniciarlo en el gráfico EURUSD, estableciendo previamente la configuración para usar los dos símbolos EURUSD y GBPUSD, y el marco temporal actual:

Ambos gráficos deberán estar abiertos de antemano. Iniciamos el asesor en EURUSD, mientras que GBPUSD deberá tener una subventana con cualquier indicador de oscilador; usaremos esta subventana para controlar la funcionalidad de eventos de la clase de colección de gráficos.

Revisamos el funcionamiento de los eventos de cambio de marco temporal del gráfico:



Ahora, comprobamos el cambio del símbolo del gráfico:



Comprobemos el control del cambio de altura de los gráficos (los cambios se aplicarán a dos gráficos: la ventana principal y la subventana del gráfico):





Como podemos ver, aquí han actuado varios criterios: la altura de la ventana es igual al tamaño especificado, la altura de la ventana es mayor/menor que el tamaño especificado y la altura de la ventana aumenta/disminuye en un número de píxeles superior al especificado.



¿Qué es lo próximo?

En el próximo artículo, comenzaremos una nueva etapa en la creación de la biblioteca: el trabajo con los objetos gráficos y los gráficos personalizados.



Más abajo se adjuntan todos los archivos de la versión actual de la biblioteca y el archivo del asesor de prueba para MQL5. Puede descargarlo todo y ponerlo a prueba por sí mismo.

Si tiene preguntas, observaciones o sugerencias, podrá concretarlas en los comentarios al artículo.

