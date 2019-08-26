轻松快捷开发 MetaTrader 程序的函数库(第十一部分)。 与 MQL4 的兼容性 - 平仓事件

内容

删除未使用的属性

在进行定义事件的工作时，我注意到在 MQL5 中，所有时间参数都以毫秒为单位进行设置。 MQL4 没有这样的订单和持仓属性，但没有什么能阻止我们为 MQL4 设置毫秒为单位的时间。 换句话说，任何以秒为单位的时间都可简单地用毫秒值覆盖，尽管不会在任何地方用到。 接收和显示以秒/毫秒为单位设置的时间完全相同，时间格式的“尾部”三位数表示所显示的毫秒数。

所以，我决定从订单属性中删除所有设置为秒的属性，并用毫秒为单位替换订单中的相同属性。

既然我们决定删除一些东西，那么添加一些东西也理所应当。 因此，我们为每个订单添加新的“自定义注释”属性。 它可以随时设置任何订单或持仓（开仓和平仓/删除）。 我们为什么需要这个？ 例如，对于符合某些条件的订单的文本标签，或为了视觉显示（函数库稍后将提供其自己的图形外壳），这也许是必要的，以便可以使用各种图形构造轻易地显示用文本标签标记的订单。

打开 Defines.mqh 文件，按下 Ctrl+F 搜索所有包含以秒为单位的订单属性，以及以 "_MSC" 结尾的类似属性 (这些属性会以毫秒设置)。 删除“毫秒”订单属性，保留“秒”属性，并将整数型属性数量由 24 替换为 21：

enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER { ORDER_PROP_TICKET = 0 , ORDER_PROP_MAGIC, ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN, ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE , ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC , ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC , ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP, ORDER_PROP_STATUS, ORDER_PROP_TYPE, ORDER_PROP_REASON, ORDER_PROP_STATE, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY, ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE , ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC , ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM, ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO, ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP, ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID, ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION, }; #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 24 ) #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

修改后，订单的整数属性列表将如下所示：

enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER { ORDER_PROP_TICKET = 0 , ORDER_PROP_MAGIC, ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN, ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE, ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP, ORDER_PROP_STATUS, ORDER_PROP_TYPE, ORDER_PROP_REASON, ORDER_PROP_STATE, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY, ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE, ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM, ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO, ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP, ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID, ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION, }; #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 21 ) #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

我们按时间搜索可选项的枚举，并删除含有毫秒为单位的选项常量：

enum ENUM_SELECT_BY_TIME { SELECT_BY_TIME_OPEN, SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE, SELECT_BY_TIME_OPEN_MSC, SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE_MSC, };

枚举将只包含两个常量：

enum ENUM_SELECT_BY_TIME { SELECT_BY_TIME_OPEN, SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE, };

现在，按时间设置选项时，MQL5 的时间选项以毫秒为单位，MQL4 的时间选项以秒为单位。

将新的“自定义注释”属性添加到订单字符串型属性，并将字符串型属性的总数增加到 4：

enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING { ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL = (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), ORDER_PROP_COMMENT, ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT , ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID }; #define ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 4 )

我们在可能的排序条件枚举中删除所有以毫秒为单位的引用（现在按时间排序时默认使用它们），并添加按自定义注释排序的条件：

#define FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE { SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET = 0 , SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC = 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN = 2 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE = 3 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_EXP = 4 , SORT_BY_ORDER_STATUS = 5 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE = 6 , SORT_BY_ORDER_REASON = 7 , SORT_BY_ORDER_STATE = 8 , SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_ID = 9 , SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID = 10 , SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ORDER = 11 , SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ENTRY = 12 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE = 13 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_FROM = 14 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_TO = 15 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT = 16 , SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_SL = 17 , SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_TP = 18 , SORT_BY_ORDER_GROUP_ID = 19 , SORT_BY_ORDER_DIRECTION = 20 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_CLOSE = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 3 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 4 , SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMISSION = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 5 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SWAP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 6 , SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 7 , SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 8 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 9 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT= FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 10 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SYMBOL = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT_EXT = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ORDER_EXT_ID = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+ 3 };

Defines.mqh 中的修改已完毕。 现在我们需要从函数库文件中剔除所有已删除订单属性的引用：

函数库文件中所有排序模式实例



SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC

和

SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC

替换为

SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN

和

SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE

在 HistoryDeal.mqh，HistoryOrder.mqh，HistoryPending.mqh，MarketOrder.mqh，MarketPending.mqh 和 MarketPosition.mqh 抽象订单继承类文件里，删除所有以毫秒为单位的订单属性 (它们现在的默认值为毫秒):

ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC

ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC

在 COrder 抽象订单类的 Order.mqh文件中，从私有部分删除返回时间的方法：

datetime OrderOpenTime( void ) const ; datetime OrderCloseTime( void ) const ; datetime OrderExpiration( void ) const ; datetime PositionTimeUpdate( void ) const ; datetime PositionTimeUpdateMSC( void ) const ;

从类的公有部分中删除以毫秒为单位返回时间的简化访问方法。 它将由返回秒值时间的方法替代：

long Ticket( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET); } long TicketFrom( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM); } long TicketTo( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO); } long Magic( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC); } long Reason( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_REASON); } long PositionID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long GroupID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID); } long TypeOrder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE); } bool IsCloseByStopLoss( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL); } bool IsCloseByTakeProfit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP); } datetime TimeOpen( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN); } datetime TimeClose( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE); } datetime TimeOpenMSC( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC); } datetime TimeCloseMSC( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); } datetime TimeExpiration( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP); } ENUM_ORDER_STATE State( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_STATE ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATE); } ENUM_ORDER_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeByDirection( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION); }

另外，添加返回和设置订单自定义注释的方法：

string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL); } string Comment ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT); } string CommentExt( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT); } string ExternalID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID); } double ProfitFull( void ) const { return this .Profit()+ this .Comission()+ this .Swap(); } int ProfitInPoints( void ) const ; void SetGroupID( const long group_id) { this .SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID,group_id); } void SetCommentExt( const string comment_ext) { this .SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT,comment_ext); }

在 COrder 类的平仓构造函数中，删除保存第二个时间的属性，将毫秒属性替换为秒，以后会在其内保存毫秒时间。 添加 将自定义注释保存为空字符串：



COrder::COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status, const ulong ticket) { this .m_ticket=ticket; this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATUS] = order_status; this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC] = this .OrderMagicNumber(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET] = this .OrderTicket(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP] = this .OrderExpiration(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE] = this .OrderType(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATE] = this .OrderState(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION] = this .OrderTypeByDirection(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID] = this .OrderPositionID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_REASON] = this .OrderReason(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET] = this .DealOrderTicket(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY] = this .DealEntry(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID] = this .OrderPositionByID(); this .m_long_prop[ ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN ] = this . OrderOpenTimeMSC() ; this .m_long_prop[ ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE ] = this . OrderCloseTimeMSC() ; this .m_long_prop[ ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE ] = this . PositionTimeUpdateMSC() ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN)] = this .OrderOpenPrice(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE)] = this .OrderClosePrice(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT)] = this .OrderProfit(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION)] = this .OrderCommission(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SWAP)] = this .OrderSwap(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME)] = this .OrderVolume(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SL)] = this .OrderStopLoss(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_TP)] = this .OrderTakeProfit(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT)] = this .OrderVolumeCurrent(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT)] = this .OrderPriceStopLimit(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = this .OrderSymbol(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT)] = this .OrderComment(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID)] = this .OrderExternalID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT] = this .ProfitInPoints(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM] = this .OrderTicketFrom(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO] = this .OrderTicketTo(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL] = this .OrderCloseByStopLoss(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP] = this .OrderCloseByTakeProfit(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL)] = this .ProfitFull(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT)] = "" ; }

在 MQL4返回持仓 ID 的方法中，执行以下操作：如果此为持仓，则返回其票证，否则返回零。 在 MQL5 中，开仓票证充当持仓 ID。 它在整个持仓生存期内保持不变。

long COrder::OrderPositionID( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ? this .Ticket() : 0 ); #else long id= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION : id=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_IDENTIFIER ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : id=:: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_POSITION_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : id=:: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_POSITION_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : id=:: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID ); break ; default : id= 0 ; break ; } return id; #endif }

因此，在 MQL4 中，只有仓位票证可以作为持仓 ID。 MQL4 中的挂单没有此类 ID。 如果删除订单，则不会据其开立任何仓位。 如果订单已激活，则 MQL4 订单历史记录中没有此类订单，但该持仓接收其票证，并用此票证充当持仓 ID。

为 MQL4 补充返回逆向仓位 ID 方法：

long COrder::OrderPositionByID( void ) const { long ticket= 0 ; #ifdef __MQL4__ string order_comment=::OrderComment(); if ( :: StringFind (order_comment, "close hedge by #" )> WRONG_VALUE ) ticket= :: StringToInteger (:: StringSubstr (order_comment, 16 ) ); #else switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : ticket=:: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : ticket=:: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID ); break ; default : ticket= 0 ; break ; } #endif return ticket; }

此处，如果这是 MQL4，且如果订单注释内含 "close hedge by #"，则计算注释里所含的逆向订单票证的索引，并将方法返回的值分配给它。

因为我们不想再以秒为单位获取时间，故此从类清单中删除两个不再需要的方法实现：



datetime COrder::OrderOpenTime( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ::OrderOpenTime(); #else datetime res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION : res=( datetime ):: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=( datetime ):: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=( datetime ):: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_TIME_SETUP ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=( datetime ):: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_TIME ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif } datetime COrder::OrderCloseTime( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ::OrderCloseTime(); #else datetime res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=( datetime ):: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_TIME_DONE ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=( datetime ):: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_TIME ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif }

为了更有意义地显示 MQL4 中的订单状态，在返回订单状态描述的方法中进行小幅修改：

string COrder::StatusDescription( void ) const { ENUM_ORDER_STATUS status= this .Status(); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .TypeOrder(); return ( status==ORDER_STATUS_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Балансовая операция" , "Balance operation" ) : #ifdef __MQL5__ status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER || status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER ? ( type== ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ? TextByLanguage( "Закрывающий ордер" , "Order for closing by" ) : TextByLanguage( "Ордер на " , "The order to " )+(type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? TextByLanguage( "покупку" , "buy" ) : TextByLanguage( "продажу" , "sell" )) ) : #else status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER ? TextByLanguage( "Исторический ордер" , "History order" ) : #endif status==ORDER_STATUS_DEAL ? TextByLanguage( "Сделка" , "Deal" ) : status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция" , "Active position" ) : status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Установленный отложенный ордер" , "Active pending order" ) : status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер" , "Pending order" ) : EnumToString (status) ); }

此处，对于 MQL4 中的删除挂单和平仓，我们将状态描述返回为“历史订单”。



在返回订单整数型属性描述的方法中，修改包含 ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN，ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE 和 ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE 属性描述的字符串，以便令它们返回毫秒属性：



string COrder::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==ORDER_PROP_MAGIC ? TextByLanguage( "Магик" , "Magic number" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет" , "Ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет родительского ордера" , "Ticket of parent order" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет наследуемого ордера" , "Inherited order ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP ? TextByLanguage( "Дата экспирации" , "Date of expiration" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? TextByLanguage( ": Не задана" , ": Not set" ) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TYPE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип" , "Type" )+ ": " + this .TypeDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Тип по направлению" , "Type by direction" )+ ": " + this .DirectionDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_REASON ? TextByLanguage( "Причина" , "Reason" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetReasonDescription( this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор позиции" , "Position identifier" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET ? TextByLanguage( "Сделка на основании ордера с тикетом" , "Deal by order ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY ? TextByLanguage( "Направление сделки" , "Deal entry" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetEntryDescription( this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор встречной позиции" , "Opposite position identifier" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN ? TextByLanguage( "Время открытия в милисекундах" , "Opening time in milliseconds" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE ? TextByLanguage( "Время закрытия в милисекундах" , "Closing time in milliseconds" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE ? TextByLanguage( "Время изменения позиции в милисекундах" , "Time to change the position in milliseconds" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)!= 0 ? TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" : "0" ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_STATE ? TextByLanguage( "Состояние" , "Statе" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": \"" + this .StateDescription()+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_STATUS ? TextByLanguage( "Статус" , "Status" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": \"" + this .StatusDescription()+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT ? ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Дистанция от цены в пунктах" , "Distance from price in points" ) : TextByLanguage( "Прибыль в пунктах" , "Profit in points" ) )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по StopLoss" , "Close by StopLoss" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Close by TakeProfit" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор группы" , "Group identifier" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }

并添加返回自定义注释描述符串型属性的方法：

string COrder::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL ? TextByLanguage( "Символ" , "Symbol" )+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==ORDER_PROP_COMMENT ? TextByLanguage( "Комментарий" , "Comment" )+ ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" ? TextByLanguage( ": Отсутствует" , ": Not set" ): ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT ? TextByLanguage( "Пользовательский комментарий" , "Custom comment" )+ ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" ? TextByLanguage( ": Не задан" , ": Not set" ): ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор на бирже" , "Exchange identifier" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" ? TextByLanguage( ": Отсутствует" , ": Not set" ): ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" )): "" ); }

COrder 抽象订单类的修改完毕。

在 DELib.mqh 服务函数文件中，对函数进行小幅改进，按订单类型返回订单/持仓名称：



string OrderTypeDescription( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, bool as_order= true ) { string pref=( #ifdef __MQL5__ "Market order" #else ( as_order ? "Market order" : "Position" ) #endif ); return ( type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ? "Buy Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ? "Buy Stop" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? "Sell Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ? "Sell Stop" : #ifdef __MQL5__ type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ? "Buy Stop Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? "Sell Stop Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ? TextByLanguage( "Закрывающий ордер" , "Order for closing by" ) : #else type==ORDER_TYPE_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Балансовая операция" , "Balance operation" ) : type==ORDER_TYPE_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Кредитная операция" , "Credit operation" ) : #endif type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? pref+ " Buy" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? pref+ " Sell" : TextByLanguage( "Неизвестный тип ордера" , "Unknown order type" ) ); }

在此，我们针对 for MQL4 添加标志来管控订单名称的显示，即可为订单，亦或为持仓。 针对 MQL4 显示默认设置 “作为订单”。 为什么要这样做？ 假设发送开仓事件至日志时，导致开仓的订单显示在方括号中。 在此情况下，由单据为123 的市价（非挂单）订单开立的空头仓位会以更有意义的 [Market order Sell #123] 替换 [Position Sell #123] 消息作为导致开仓的标注。



我们改进市价订单和持仓集合类的 AddToListMarket() 方法。 我们现在使用 ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE 仓位更新时间（默认设置为毫秒），替代以毫秒为单位的 ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC 仓位更新时间：



bool CMarketCollection::AddToListMarket(COrder *order) { if (order== NULL ) return false ; ENUM_ORDER_STATUS status=order.Status(); if ( this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) { if (status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { this .m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc+=order.GetProperty( ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE )+ this .ConvertToHS(order); this .m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes+=order.Volume(); this .m_struct_curr_market.total_positions++; return true ; } if (status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) { this .m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc+= this .ConvertToHS(order); this .m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes+=order.Volume(); this .m_struct_curr_market.total_pending++; return true ; } } else { :: Print (DFUN,order.TypeDescription(), " #" ,order.Ticket(), " " ,TextByLanguage( "не удалось добавить в список" , "failed to add to the list" )); delete order; } return false ; }

在创建控制订单的方法中将订单时间替换为以毫秒为单位的订单时间，并将其添加到列表中（出于同样的原因）：



bool CMarketCollection::AddToListControl(COrder *order) { if (order== NULL ) return false ; COrderControl* order_control= new COrderControl(order.PositionID(),order.Ticket(),order.Magic(),order. Symbol ()); if (order_control== NULL ) return false ; order_control.SetTime( order.TimeOpen() ); order_control.SetTimePrev( order.TimeOpen() ); order_control.SetVolume(order.Volume()); order_control.SetTime( order.TimeOpen() ); order_control.SetTypeOrder(order.TypeOrder()); order_control.SetTypeOrderPrev(order.TypeOrder()); order_control.SetPrice(order.PriceOpen()); order_control.SetPricePrev(order.PriceOpen()); order_control.SetStopLoss(order.StopLoss()); order_control.SetStopLossPrev(order.StopLoss()); order_control.SetTakeProfit(order.TakeProfit()); order_control.SetTakeProfitPrev(order.TakeProfit()); if (! this .m_list_control.Add(order_control)) { delete order_control; return false ; } return true ; }

在 HistoryCollection.mqh 文件的历史订单和成交集合类里按时间选择订单的方法当中， 改进属性比较的选择。

由于我们已经选择了四个属性（以毫秒为单位的开单时间，以毫秒为单位的平单时间，以秒为单位的开单时间，以及以秒为单位的平单时间），且我们现已删除了其中两个属性，并简化了选择：



CArrayObj *CHistoryCollection::GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 , const ENUM_SELECT_BY_TIME select_time_mode=SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE) { ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property=(select_time_mode==SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE ? ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE : ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN); CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN+TextByLanguage( "Ошибка создания временного списка" , "Error creating temporary list" )); return NULL ; } datetime begin=begin_time,end=(end_time== 0 ? END_TIME : end_time); if (begin_time>end_time) begin= 0 ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); this .m_order_instance.SetProperty(property,begin); int index_begin= this .m_list_all_orders.SearchGreatOrEqual(&m_order_instance); if (index_begin== WRONG_VALUE ) return list; this .m_order_instance.SetProperty(property,end); int index_end= this .m_list_all_orders.SearchLessOrEqual(&m_order_instance); if (index_end== WRONG_VALUE ) return list; for ( int i=index_begin; i<=index_end; i++) list.Add( this .m_list_all_orders.At(i)); return list; }

在CEngine.mqh 文件中，使用 SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN 时间常量替换 SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC 时间常量的所有实例（以毫秒为单位）。 现在，默认情况下，此常量使用以毫秒为单位的时间。

如此，从函数库文件里删除有关以秒为时间单位的改进就完毕了。



实现 MQL4 的平仓事件

在 MQL4 中为寻找识别平仓和订单移除事件发生的可能选项时，进行了各种实验和测试，但结果令人沮丧。 与 MQL5 不同，MQL4 提供的可用于判断事件标识的数据更少。

在 MQL5 中，我们可以轻松地利用属于某笔持仓的订单数据来定义事件，而在 MQL4 中，仓位和挂单都被视为订单。 如果我们在 MetaTrader 4 中有挂单，那么在删除后，我们将面临：

历史订单数量增加

总交易量减少

在场订单数量保持不变。



若要确保事件属于删除挂单（MQL4 中的仓位也是订单），则需检查持仓的数量。 如果未有变化，则动作是针对挂单执行。 在 MetaTrader 4 中，直至我们部分平仓（一笔订单）之前，一切似乎都是正常且合乎逻辑的。 当部分平仓时，我们与删除挂单时的情况相同：

历史订单数量增加（部分平仓（订单）已进入历史），



自我们部分平仓以来，账户交易量减少，



持仓的数量没有减少 — 部分平仓时保持不变。



这与删除挂单时的状态相同。 我们可以在测试器中启动上一篇文章里的测试 EA，并观察到这一点。 开仓，将其部分平仓，设置挂单并将其删除。 在最后一个操作期间，两条消息同时出现在日志中：部分平仓和挂单删除。 我所提及的标准一致性，正是用来定义上述两个事件。 该程序只是简单地定义了两个事件，其中一个是不正确的。

在此，我们可以利用检查已修改挂单数量 — 在定义部分平仓时，我们还应检查在场挂单的数量变化。 如果它没有变化，则该事件是部分平仓。

一切好似都合乎逻辑，但这种方法对 MetaTrader 4 中允许的交易订单施加了限制。 换句话说，我们无法在单次循环中删除挂单并部分平仓，因为这违反了上面提到的事件定义逻辑。 我们可以实现一个解决方案来绕过这个限制，但它需要重新设计在场/历史订单和持仓集合类。 若要定义场内环境的变化，我们需要使用帐户内变化的临时订单和持仓列表，而非管控所发生的变化量。 应根据这些列表的数据处理事件。 在此情况下，每种事件类型都有自己的列表，创建事件并将它们发送到程序，然后根据已变化的订单和持仓列表执行操作。



也许，在完成本系列文章后，我将着手这种搜索和事件处理。 但就目前而言，我们使用在场挂单数量控制。 请记住 MetaTrader 4 的这种限制，开发平仓/删除订单的函数时要将其考虑在内。 对于最终用户，此限制仍然隐藏。 他们（最终用户）不应该管理它，考虑到引入的 MQL4 限制，应利用函数库的函数进行操作。

也许，在完成本系列文章后，我将着手这种搜索和事件处理。 但就目前而言，我们使用在场挂单数量控制。 请记住 MetaTrader 4 的这种限制，开发平仓/删除订单的函数时要将其考虑在内。 对于最终用户，此限制仍然隐藏。 他们（最终用户）不应该管理它，考虑到引入的 MQL4 限制，应利用函数库的函数进行操作。

若要定义部分平仓，我们需要管理帐户的总交易量。 这意味着我们需要将其变化值传递给 CEventsCollection 类的 Refresh() 方法。 像往常一样，一切都从函数库的基本对象开始。 为了调用事件集合类的更新方法，我们需添加必要的内容。



在 CEngine::TradeEventsControl() 类方法中，将附加的可转移参数添加到 CEventsCollection 类的 Refresh 方法中：



void CEngine::TradeEventsControl ( void ) { this .m_is_market_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_history_trade_event= false ; this .m_market.Refresh(); this .m_history.Refresh(); if ( this .IsFirstStart()) { this .m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return ; } this .m_is_market_trade_event= this .m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this .m_is_history_trade_event= this .m_history.IsTradeEvent(); int change_total= 0 ; CArrayObj* list_changes= this .m_market.GetListChanges(); if (list_changes!= NULL ) change_total=list_changes.Total(); if ( this .m_is_history_trade_event || this .m_is_market_trade_event || change_total> 0 ) { this .m_events.Refresh ( this .m_history.GetList(), this .m_market.GetList(),list_changes, this .m_market.GetListControl(), this .m_is_history_trade_event, this .m_is_market_trade_event, this .m_history.NewOrders(), this .m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this .m_market.NewPositions(), this .m_history.NewDeals(), this .m_market.ChangedVolumeValue() ); this .m_acc_trade_event= this .m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } }

现在我们需要通过为它实现另一个参数（交易量变化值）来更改 CEventsCollection 类本身的 Refresh() 方法。

将新参数添加到 EventsCollection.mqh 文件中 Refresh() 方法的定义中：

public : CArrayObj *GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ); CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } void Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals, const double changed_volume ); void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; } CEventsCollection( void ); };

我们需要在 Refresh() 方法的实现中添加：

void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals, const double changed_volume ) {

现在我们需要创建平仓和部分平仓事件处理程序，并解决在部分平仓期间错误定义挂单删除事件的问题。



在类的私有部分中，修改调用新事件创建方法的第一种形式，将控制订单列表传递给方法。 我们需要它来识别参与平仓的订单。 此外，添加 返回历史（已平）仓位列表的方法，和按仓位票证返回控制订单指针的方法：



class CEventsCollection : public CListObj { private : CListObj m_list_events; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; int m_trade_event_code; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; CEvent m_event_instance; MqlTick m_tick; ulong m_position_id; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE m_type_first; void CreateNewEvent (COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_control ); void CreateNewEvent(COrderControl* order); void NewDealEventHedge(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void NewDealEventNetto(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListPositions(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPositions(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetHistoryOrderByTicket(CArrayObj* list, const ulong order_ticket); COrder* GetPositionByID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrderControl* GetOrderControlByTicket(CArrayObj* list, const ulong ticket); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE GetTypeFirst(CArrayObj* list, const ulong ticket); bool IsPresentEventInList(CEvent* compared_event); void OnChangeEvent(CArrayObj* list_changes, const int index); public :

在类的实体之外实现返回已平仓列表的方法：

CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListHistoryPositions(CArrayObj *list) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции" , "Error. The list is not a list of the history collection" )); return NULL ; } CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER,EQUAL); return list_orders; }

该方法对我们来说没什么新意。 我已经在函数论述的前面部分中阐述了类似的方法。



我们来实现按票证返回控制订单的方法，并修改按票证返回控制订单类型的方法：

COrderControl* CEventsCollection:: GetOrderControlByTicket (CArrayObj *list, const ulong ticket) { if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrderControl* ctrl=list.At(i); if (ctrl== NULL ) continue ; if (ctrl.Ticket()==ticket) return ctrl; } return NULL ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE CEventsCollection:: GetTypeFirst (CArrayObj* list, const ulong ticket) { if (list== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; COrderControl* ctrl= this .GetOrderControlByTicket(list,ticket); if (ctrl== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )ctrl.TypeOrder(); }

与先前研究的类似方法一样，按票证返回控制订单的方法很简单。 它接收控制订单列表，和我们想要获得控制订单的持仓的票据。

从列表中获取订单，并在列表范围的循环中将其与传递给方法的票证进行比较。 如果票证相等，则返回指向控制订单的指针，否则返回 NULL。

GetTypeFirst() 方法返回控制订单类型，该控制订单类型由先前循环中发现的与所传递参数匹配的订单组成。 当检测到这样的订单时，返回其类型。

现在我们有了按常委票据返回控制订单的方法，我们可以从 GetTypeFirst() 方法中删除搜索循环。 这正是我刚完成的。 现在，在方法中，我们利用 GetOrderControlByTicket() 方法按仓位票据获取控制订单。 如果成功获得（非 NULL），则返回获取订单的类型，否则返回 -1。



现在我们可以将 MQL4 的平仓处理逻辑添加到事件集合更新方法中：

void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals, const double changed_volume) { if (list_history== NULL || list_market== NULL ) return ; if (is_market_event) { int total_changes=list_changes.Total(); if (total_changes> 0 ) { for ( int i=total_changes- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { this .OnChangeEvent(list_changes,i); } } if (new_market_pendings> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketPendings(list_market); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_pendings; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market,list_control); } } } #ifdef __MQL4__ if (new_market_positions> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListPositions(list_market); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_positions; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position!= NULL && position.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { this .m_type_first= this .GetTypeFirst(list_control,position.Ticket()); this .m_position_id=position.Ticket(); this .CreateNewEvent(position,list_history,list_market,list_control); } } } } else if (new_market_positions< 0 || (new_market_positions== 0 && changed_volume< 0 && new_history_orders> 0 && new_market_pendings> WRONG_VALUE )) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryPositions(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE); int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position!= NULL && position.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER) { COrderControl* ctrl= this .GetOrderControlByTicket(list_control,position.Ticket()); if (ctrl!= NULL ) { this .m_type_first=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )ctrl.TypeOrder(); this .m_position_id=position.Ticket(); this .CreateNewEvent(position,list_history,list_market,list_control); } } } } } #endif } if (is_history_event) { if (new_history_orders> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryPendings(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE); int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING && order.PositionID()== 0 ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market,list_control); } } } #ifdef __MQL5__ if (new_deals> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListDeals(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(), n=new_deals; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } #endif } }

处理平仓非常清晰透明。 它的详述在清单中进行了注释，故此没有必要对其逻辑进行详细说明，代码注释已经足够详尽。

由于现在又将另一个列表传递给调用创建新事件方法的第一种形式， 针对 MQL5，也需在 CEventsCollection 事件集合类的 Refresh() 方法中 添加传递控制订单列表来调用方法：



#ifdef __MQL5__ if (new_deals> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListDeals(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(), n=new_deals; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market, list_control ); } } } #endif

现在，我们在事件创建方法中为第一种调用形式添加创建平仓事件的代码：

CEventsCollection::CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market,CArrayObj* list_control).



由于该方法非常庞大，我们只需查看为 MQL4 创建平仓事件的代码：

if (status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED; ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE; if (order.IsCloseByStopLoss()) { reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL; this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL; } if (order.IsCloseByTakeProfit()) { reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP; this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; } if (order.TicketTo()> 0 ) { reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY; this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; } COrder* order_close_by= this .GetCloseByOrderFromList(list_history,order.Ticket()); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE close_by_type= this .m_type_first; double close_by_volume=order.Volume(); ulong close_by_ticket=order.Ticket(); long close_by_magic=order.Magic(); string close_by_symbol=order.Symbol(); if (order_close_by!=NULL) { close_by_type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order_close_by.TypeOrder(); close_by_ticket=order_close_by.Ticket(); close_by_magic=order_close_by.Magic(); close_by_symbol=order_close_by.Symbol(); close_by_volume=order_close_by.Volume(); reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS; this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS; COrderControl* ctrl_closed= this .GetOrderControlByTicket(list_control,order.Ticket()); COrderControl* ctrl_close_by= this .GetOrderControlByTicket(list_control,close_by_ticket); double vol_closed= 0 ; double vol_close_by= 0 ; if (ctrl_closed!=NULL && ctrl_close_by!=NULL) { vol_closed=ctrl_closed.Volume()-order.Volume(); vol_close_by=vol_closed-close_by_volume; if (ctrl_closed.Volume()>order.Volume()) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS; } } } CEvent* event = new CEventPositionClose( this .m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if ( event !=NULL && order.PositionByID()== 0 ) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,close_by_type); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,close_by_type); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION, this .m_type_first); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,close_by_ticket); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID, this .m_position_id); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,close_by_ticket); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,close_by_magic); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL_BEFORE,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP_BEFORE,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_ASK, this .m_tick.ask); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_BID, this .m_tick.bid); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,order.Volume()-order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,close_by_symbol); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event is already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } #endif

鉴于我们已经在前面的文章中论述了创建事件的逻辑，因此我们仅需简要地提一下：首先，将事件代码设置为“平仓”，将事件原因设置为“请求完全执行”。 接着查看已平订单的各种属性，根据这些属性向事件代码添加必要的标志，并在必要时更改事件原因。 在定义由逆向仓位平仓时，我们使用平仓的控制订单数据。 这些数据为我们提供了在合并平仓之前逆向订单的完整信息，可令我们定义订单类型及其交易量，以及找出是哪一笔发起了平仓。

然后，所有收集的数据都记录在事件属性中，并创建一个新的平仓事件。



我已改进了返回 MQL4 所有仓位平仓单列表的方法：



CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj *list) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции" , "Error. The list is not a list of history collection" )); return NULL ; } #ifdef __MQL5__ CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ,EQUAL); #else CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID , 0 , NO_EQUAL ); #endif return list_orders; }

对于 MQL5，我们只从历史订单列表中选择 ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY 类型的订单。 鉴于 MQL4 中没有此类订单，我们仅选择逆向仓位 ID 属性的订单，更具体地说，订单的此属性不等于零。



针对 MQL4，返回最后平仓订单的方法也得以改进：



COrder* CEventsCollection::GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj *list, const ulong position_id) { #ifdef __MQL5__ CArrayObj* list_orders= this .GetListAllOrdersByPosID(list,position_id); list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_orders,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ,EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) return NULL ; list_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); #else CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ,position_id,EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) return NULL ; list_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE); #endif COrder* order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); }

在 MQL5 中，我们可以随时获取属于某笔仓位的最后一笔订单。 然而，MQL4 不是这种情况。 所以，针对 MQL4 的情况下，我决定返回 逆向仓位订单（如果存在），或 NULL（如果某笔仓位未由逆向仓位平仓）。 当仓位由逆向仓位平仓时，这可令我们部分实现获取平仓订单。

所有这些都是为 MQL4 定义平仓所需的更改和改进。

在下面附带的文件中可找到所有类的完整清单。



测试

为了执行测试，我们将利用来自前一篇文章的测试 EA TestDoEasyPart10.mq4，其位于 \MQL4\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part10，将其保存至新文件夹 \MQL4\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part11 之下，并命名为 TestDoEasyPart11.mq4。

由于我们从可能的订单和成交排序标准的 ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE 枚举中删除了时间常数（以毫秒为单位），因此我们需要在 EA 的按下挂单删除按钮的处理程序中将



list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC);

替换为按时间来排序：



else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN) ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.OrderDelete(order.Ticket()); #else PendingOrderDelete(order.Ticket()); #endif } } }

编译 EA 并将 止损点数 和 止盈点数 输入设置为零，以便在没有停止订单的情况下平仓。 然后在测试器中启动 EA，开仓，然后将其部分平仓。

接着，下一笔挂单并将其删除：





现在，部分平仓和挂单删除的事件被定义为单独的事件。

再次启动 EA 并单击观察事件定义的按钮：





正如我们所见，事件定义正确。 定义了一个平仓事件，止损价位和挂单价格的修改也一并进行了跟踪。



下一步是什么？

在本文中，我们完成了现有函数库功能的转换，以便与 MQL4 兼容。 在即将发表的文章中，我们将创建新的“帐户”和“品种”对象，它们的集合和事件。



下面附有当前版本函数库的所有文件，以及测试 EA 文件供您测试和下载。

请在评论中留下您的问题、意见和建议。

