CRadioButton은 RadioButton 복합 컨트롤의 한 종류입니다.

Description

CRadioButton 자체는 사용되지 않으며, CRadioGroup 항목을 만드는데 사용됩니다.

Declaration

   class CRadioButton : public CWndContainer

Title

   #include <Controls\RadioButton.mqh>

상속 계층

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CRadioButton

그룹별 클래스 메서드

Create

 

Create

컨트롤 생성

차트 이벤트 핸들러

 

OnEvent

모든 차트 이벤트에 대한 이벤트 핸들러

Properties

 

Text

컨트롤과 연관된 문자 레이블을 가져오거나 설정합니다

Color

컨트롤과 연관된 문자 레이블 색상을 가져오거나 설정합니다

State

 

State

상태를 가져오거나 설정합니다

종속 제어

 

CreateButton

Creates button

CreateLabel

Creates label

종속 컨트롤 이벤트 핸들러

 

OnClickButton

"ClickButton" 내부 이벤트 핸들러 (가상)

OnClickLabel

"ClickLabel" 내부 이벤트 핸들러 (가상)

클래스 CObject에서 상속된 메서드

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Type, Compare

클래스 CWnd에서 상속된 메서드

Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

클래스 CWndContainer에서 상속된 메서드

Destroy, OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Id, Enable, Disable, Show, Hide, Save, Load

 