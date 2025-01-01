CRadioButton
CRadioButton은 RadioButton 복합 컨트롤의 한 종류입니다.
Description
CRadioButton 자체는 사용되지 않으며, CRadioGroup 항목을 만드는데 사용됩니다.
Declaration
class CRadioButton : public CWndContainer
Title
#include <Controls\RadioButton.mqh>
상속 계층
CRadioButton
그룹별 클래스 메서드
Create
컨트롤 생성
차트 이벤트 핸들러
모든 차트 이벤트에 대한 이벤트 핸들러
Properties
컨트롤과 연관된 문자 레이블을 가져오거나 설정합니다
컨트롤과 연관된 문자 레이블 색상을 가져오거나 설정합니다
State
상태를 가져오거나 설정합니다
종속 제어
Creates button
Creates label
종속 컨트롤 이벤트 핸들러
"ClickButton" 내부 이벤트 핸들러 (가상)
"ClickLabel" 내부 이벤트 핸들러 (가상)
클래스 CObject에서 상속된 메서드
클래스 CWnd에서 상속된 메서드
Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop
클래스 CWndContainer에서 상속된 메서드
Destroy, OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Id, Enable, Disable, Show, Hide, Save, Load