ScannerX

Hi Guys!

Today I want to share with you some usefull indicator that can help you with overall market overview. 


How it works?

Indicator works as a dashboard that will show you list of assets (you can pick any you like)

and provides simple visual information: 

Blue asset - means that the instrument is in the UP trend

Red asset - means that the instrument is in the DOWN trend

Black space - means that instrument is in a range or it's changing it's current direction


How to use it?

- place your favourite trading instruments into the settings

- you will see whole market analysis in one place

- combine it with your favourite entry indicator for signals in line with the market

- you can switch the charts easily, just by clicking the instrument name on the dashboard


Hope you will find it usefull!

Best regards

Pawel

