Trend Ai EAは、Trend Aiインジケーターと連携して動作するように設計されており、トレンド識別と実用的なエントリーポイント、そして反転アラートを組み合わせることで独自の市場分析を行い、インジケーターのすべてのシグナルを完全自動で処理します。EAには、完全に調整可能な多数の外部パラメーターが含まれており、トレーダーは好みに合わせてエキスパートをカスタマイズできます。

緑のドットが表示されるとすぐに、EAは買い注文をエントリーします。上昇トレンドが青い矢印で確認されると、EAは次のローソク足で買い注文をエントリーします。市場が反転した場合、EAはグリッドとマーチンゲール戦略で一連の取引を管理します。反対のシグナルが現れ、チャートに赤いドットが表示された場合、EAは売り注文をエントリーし、赤い矢印が続くとすぐに、EAは次のローソク足で売り注文をエントリーし、グリッドとマーチンゲール戦略で一連の取引を管理します。

通貨ペアと時間枠：
このEAは、上場されているすべての資産、先物、株式、外国為替、コモディティ、暗号通貨、指数で使用できます。xauusd、eurusd、gbpusd、usdcad、audusd、audcad、nzdcad、nzdusdなどの主要通貨ペアで、より正確な取引のために15分足以上の時間枠（H1など）で効果的に機能します。
設定:

新規シリーズを開く – True/False – 新規シリーズを許可する
取引買い – True/False – 買いを許可する
取引売り – True/False – 売りを許可する
手動注文を管理する – True/False – トレーダーが手動で新規注文を入力すると、EAがそれを制御します
ヘッジを使用する – True/False – ヘッジを許可する
注文コメント – EAトレンドAI
最大スプレッド (0 – 使用しない) – 0 – 最大スプレッド
開始時間 – EAの開始時間
終了時間 – EAの終了時間
マジックナンバー – EAを識別する固有のマジックナンバー
---トレンドAIパラメータ
デフォルトのままにする
---戦略設定 ---
最大買い注文数 – 最大許容買い注文数
最大売り注文数 – 最大許容売り注文数
初期ロット – 取引開始時の初期ロット
自動ロット – True/False – 自動ロット計算の有効/無効
自動ロットサイズ。フリーマージン（0.01～1000） - 自動ロットがTrueの場合、開始ロットが使用される入金額
ロット乗数 - 後続注文のロット乗数
最大ロット - 許容される最大ロットサイズ
TPモード - 仮想 - 仮想/リアル TP - 仮想テイクプロフィットは表示されません、リアルテイクプロフィットは表示されます
TP（0 - 使用しない） - テイクプロフィット（ポイント）
SLモード - 仮想/リアル - 仮想ストップロスは表示されません、リアルストップロスは表示されます
SL（0 - 使用しない） - ストップロス（ポイント）
トレイルモード - 仮想/リアル - 仮想トレイルは表示されません、またはリアルトレイルはトレーリング表示されます
トレイル開始、ポイント（0 - 使用しない） - トレーリング開始（ポイント）
トレイルステップ、ポイント - 100 - トレーリングステップ開始（ポイント）
最終注文の重複 - True/False - ドローダウンを減らすために、最初の注文と最後の注文の重複を許可します
最終注文の重複番号 - 8 - どの注文番号から重複を開始しますか
重複率 - 最初の注文と最後の注文の後の利益率最終注文が総利益で同時に決済された場合
注文間の一時停止時間（最小値0 – 使用しない） - 注文間の一時停止時間（分）
---間隔設定---
固定間隔 - 注文間の間隔
注文の動的間隔 - どの注文番号から動的間隔を開始するか
動的間隔開始 - この値は、最初の注文と市場価格の間の間隔を設定します。この間隔から動的間隔が開始されます
間隔乗数 - 注文間の間隔を増やすための乗数
次へ:
---パネルパラメータ---
レビュー 49
Дмитрий Башарин
193
Дмитрий Башарин 2026.01.02 15:49 
 

Здравствуйте Рамиль. Я купил робота Trend AI EA, по наблюдал за его работой, мне понравился советник. Собираюсь ставить на реальную торговлю

Antonio Villanueva
81
Antonio Villanueva 2025.12.28 21:13 
 

Hi, this is one of the best I've ever bought; it's very effective, I highly recommend work in H1 it.

sevenc
136
sevenc 2025.12.14 14:04 
 

A very good EA; the author consistently provides excellent support for every project.

