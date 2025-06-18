Forex Diamond EA

5

Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms

Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a combination of trend and counter-trend strategies. Trusted by thousands of traders since its launch, Forex Diamond EA stands out with its intelligent trading logic, adaptive money management, and ability to thrive in various market conditions.

Now upgraded with advanced features to meet the demands of modern trading, including drawdown protection and a randomization system ideal for prop firm challenges, Forex Diamond EA is more powerful than ever.

A Complete Fully Dynamic Trading System Designed For Maximum Reliability And Profit

Most trading software handles just one aspect of your trading strategy such as trading small-spread opportunities or watching for market reversal signals. The problem with this single-strategy approach is that it lacks an overall strategy to maximize each tactic. Forex Diamond doesn't have this problem! Each trading tool is aligned with an overall trading strategy meaning that every action works together to deliver superior results.


Top features of Forex Diamond EA

  • 3 Completely Independent Trading Systems In One EA
  • Dynamic Trading Logic
  • Self-Updating Algorithm
  • High Trading Frequency
  • Reasonable Dynamically Calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit Levels
  • Less Need To Be Optimized Then Other Robots
  • High Slippage Protection
  • High Spread Protection
  • Profit Protection System
  • Drawdown Protection System
  • Randomization System
  • Time Management System

Forex Diamond EA is a rare combination of trend and countertrend strategies, smart money-management, dynamic trading parameter configurations and rapid trade execution. Forex Diamond EA is a complete trading system for currency traders who want speed, precision and reliable performance. Forex Diamond is designed to trade with 3 proven algorithms:

1. Signal Strategy: Forex Diamond ЕА utilizes its Trend-Retrace Signal Strategy to systematically execute profitable trades. The algorithm patiently applies well-vetted trading parameters to profit from the market trend while safeguarding your Gains.

2. Countertrend Strategy: Forex Diamond implements its Countertrend Strategy to watch the market for potential trend reversals. Once an opportunity is detected, Forex Diamond EA dynamically adjusts its trading parameters to maximize the profit potential of each trade.

3. Scalping Strategy: Forex Diamond's Countertrend Scalping Strategy leverages small spread trades executed with precision and speed. Forex Diamond's dynamic trading system quickly adjusts your trading parameters to suit even the most volatile markets.


Official Recommendations

Timeframe: M15
Currency Pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY 
Fast Backtesting: M1 data + Open prices
Accurate Backtesting: M15 data + Every tick (recommended for best modeling quality)

Recommended settings: the default settings are best for all supported pairs!


Fully compatible with proprietary trading firms, funded accounts, FTMO, and similar platforms. Forex Diamond EA comes with:

1. Drawdown Protection System: Helps manage risk dynamically by preventing excessive losses — perfect for meeting prop firm risk rules.

2. Trade Randomization System: Adds slight random variations in execution to avoid pattern detection — ideal for prop firm compatibility and real-market simulation.


Why Choose Forex Diamond EA?

Whether you're a retail trader looking for steady growth or preparing for a prop firm challenge, Forex Diamond EA offers a battle-tested solution with intelligent protections and adaptive behavior to suit all environments.

Get Forex Diamond EA today and experience professional-grade algorithmic trading with risk control and precision.


Forex Diamond EA Settings

  • LongTrades - true/false to enable/disable the long trades. 
  • ShortTrades - true/false to enable/disable the short trades.
  • AutoGMT_Offset - true/false - Change to false only if you want to use the ManualGMT_Offset in your live trading. 
  • ManualGMT_Offset - For this parameter you have to set the winter GMT offset of your broker. This parameter is very important in case that you have disabled the AutoGMT_Offset=false and when you backtest the Forex Diamond EA. If you set wrong value, then you may get unexpected results.
  • DST_Usage - This parameter is one of the most important parameters because it tells to Forex Diamond EA how to deal with the GMT offset. You can set 3 different values on this parameter. Actually, it is a drop-down list and you only need to choose the correct value for your broker.
  • EA_Comment - enter comments here if you’d like to record comments about your Forex Diamond trades. 
  • MaxSpread - maximum allowed spread in standard 4 digit pips. You can also enter partial values. 
  • Slippage - maximum allowed slippage in standard 4 digit pips. You can also enter partial values. 
  • StealthMode (true/false) - in this mode, StopLoss and TakeProfit levels in program logic are hidden (i.e. brokers cannot see them). If you use this mode, StopLoss and TakeProfit orders are not located in the trading server, which means that if your trading terminal is not connected, or if the robot is not working, your orders are not protected.
  • NFA (true/false) - use "true" if your broker is NFA regulated. This mode will execute only one trade at a time. 
  • No_Hedge (true/false) - use "true" if you wish to cancel all hedge trades.
  • Max_Orders_Total - maximum permitted (total for all three systems) number of Forex Diamond open trades at the same time. 
  • ...........
I purchased this a week ago and have been using it with a small amount to test. I have been pleased with the results and look forward to what the long term has to hold.

Very excited about the longevity of this EA. The instructions were very clear and I got it set up with ease in my MT4 environ. I highly recommend this EA as a core assistant to you trading success. Lachezar's support is fast, concise and thorough. I have had many other authors and "gurus" promise support, but none have been as honest, responsive and flexible as Lachezar's. 5 stars all around.

The EA performs very well so far. One of the better EAs i encountered

エキスパート
MQL5 ブログ: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764099 MT4 バージョン: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135899 MT5 バージョン: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135900 Rebatron – 低浮動マルチペア戦略​​向け三角ヘッジ EA Rebatron は、3 つの主要通貨ペア（例）で三角ヘッジ手法を利用する完全自動化エキスパートアドバイザーです。 EURUSD – GBPUSD – EURGBP これらの通貨ペア間で同期したポジションを開くことで、Rebatron は自己均衡トライアングルを形成し、全体的なエクスポージャーを削減し、浮動ドローダウンを最小限に抑えます。 戦略概要: Rebatron は市場の方向性に依存しません。 代わりに、Rebatronは3つの通貨ペア間の相関関係を利用して均衡を維持します。つまり、1つの通貨ペアが変動すると、他の通貨ペアがその影響を相殺します。 これにより、以下の方に最適な
Benj hybrid EA mararm
Benjamin Allip
エキスパート
BENJ HYBRID EA (Martingale Arm) Your Professional Trading Cockpit: Mapped ATR • Dual-Limit Logic • Daily P&L Guard Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting, and updated version (for lifetime purchase only). Why Traders Choose BENJ HYBRID EA BENJ HYBRID EA is more than a simple trading robot—it’s a complete execution, analytics, and risk management system . Built for serious traders, this EA blends institutional-grade autom
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
エキスパート
マトリックスアローEAMT4 は、 マトリックスアローインジケーターのMT4 シグナルをチャート上のトレードパネルと手動または100％自動でトレードできるユニークなエキスパートアドバイザーです。 マトリックスアローインジケーターMT4 は、初期段階で現在のトレンドを判断し、最大10の標準インジケーターから情報とデータを収集します。平均方向移動指数（ADX） 、 商品チャネルインデックス（CCI） 、 クラシック平研アシキャンドル 、 移動平均 、 移動平均収束発散（MACD） 、 相対活力指数（RVI） 、 相対力指数（RSI） 、 放物線SAR 、 ストキャスティクス 、 ウィリアムズのパーセント範囲 。 すべてのインジケーターが有効な買いまたは売りシグナルを与えると、対応する矢印がチャートに印刷され、次のろうそく/バーの開始時に強い上昇トレンド/下降トレンドを示します。ユーザーは、使用するインジケーターを選択し、各インジケーターのパラメーターを個別に調整できます。 Matrix Arrow EA MT4 を使用すると、チャートのトレードパネルから直接、または100％アルゴリズム取
Taranus
Viktor Shpakovskiy
5 (1)
エキスパート
Taranus is a multifunctional EA, a universal assistant to a trader, designed to work under the control of a trader. The EA has a large set of tools and can work: by indicators, by trading levels, by trend lines, by martingale strategy, trade on news. It has: several filters to determine the trend, a multi-level risk management system, money management, virtual stop loss, universal trailing stop, can work with any type of orders. Set files and a guide to the Taranus EA can be found in the "Commen
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
エキスパート
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
エキスパート
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
PS Gold Miner
Nabeel Zafar
2.33 (3)
エキスパート
Hello, >>>>>    Download  ** FREE TRIAL** from here (You can now perform forward test on DEMO account before Purchase)   <<<<<< Discord group for updates and discussion here Telegram channel here Contact Directly here For Live Results of the EA please visit here . PS Gold Miner is an automatic trading system for MT4 which uses markets fundamentals and trends to open, manage and close trades. With the use of advanced recovery strategy it ensure that it can recover from negative trades with hedg
I purchased this a week ago and have been using it with a small amount to test. I have been pleased with the results and look forward to what the long term has to hold.

Very excited about the longevity of this EA. The instructions were very clear and I got it set up with ease in my MT4 environ. I highly recommend this EA as a core assistant to you trading success. Lachezar's support is fast, concise and thorough. I have had many other authors and "gurus" promise support, but none have been as honest, responsive and flexible as Lachezar's. 5 stars all around.

The EA performs very well so far. One of the better EAs i encountered

This EA looks very promising. I use VPS and the algo has the precision of a sniper with a good risk management . Really something different from most of algos in this interval of price. support is great. Lachezar did probably a true masterpiece

EA très performant, surtout avec VPS, foncez vous ne serez pas dèçu. pour 197USD c'est cadeaux !

Retour après 1 mois et demi, je comfirme, EA très performant, très prometteur de bon petit benefice, je recommande !

