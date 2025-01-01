ドキュメントセクション
HistoryOrderGetDouble

リクエストされた注文プロパティを返します。注文プロパティは double 型でなければなりません。この関数には 2 つのバージョンがあります。

1. すぐにプロパティ値を返します。

double  HistoryOrderGetDouble(
  ulong                      ticket_number,    // チケット
  ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE  property_id        // プロパティ識別子
  );

2. 関数実行の成功に応じて true または false を返します。成功した場合、プロパティの値は、参照によって渡された最後のパラメータに配置されます。

bool  HistoryOrderGetDouble(
  ulong                      ticket_number,    // チケット
  ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE  property_id,       // プロパティ識別子
  double&                    double_var        // プロパティ値を受け取る
  );

パラメータ

ticket_number

[in]  注文チケット

property_id

[in]  注文プロパティの識別子。値は ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE 列挙のいずれかです。

double_var

[out]  リクエストされたプロパティの値を受け取るdouble 型の変数

戻り値

double 型の値

注意事項

取引履歴の注文を「ツールボックス」バーの「取引」タブに表示される未決注文 と混乱してはいけません。取り消されたまたはトランザクションにつながった 注文のリストはクライアント端末の「ツールボックス」バーの「履歴」タブで見られます。

例：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
 {
//--- 取引及び注文履歴をリクエストする
  if(!HistorySelect(0, TimeCurrent()))
    {
    Print("HistorySelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
    return;
    }
   
//--- 口座のすべての履歴注文のリストのループ
  int total=HistoryOrdersTotal();
  for(int i=0; i<total; i++)
    {
    //--- ループインデックスでリストから注文チケットを取得する
    ulong ticket=HistoryOrderGetTicket(i);
    if(ticket==0)
        continue;
     
    //--- 注文タイプを取得し、選択した注文の実数プロパティのリストのヘッダーを表示する
    string type=OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticket, ORDER_TYPE));
    PrintFormat("Double properties of an history order %s #%I64u:", type, ticket);
     
    //--- ヘッダーの下に選択した注文のすべての実数プロパティを表示する
    HistoryOrderPropertiesDoublePrint(ticket, 16);
    }
  /*
  結果：
  Double properties of an history order Sell #2810847541:
  Volume initial: 0.50
  Volume current: 0.00
  Price open:     1.10491
  StopLoss:       0.00000
  TakeProfit:     0.00000
  Price current: 1.10491
  StopLimit:     0.00000
  Double properties of an history order Buy Limit #2811003507:
  Volume initial: 1.00
  Volume current: 1.00
  Price open:     1.10547
  StopLoss:       0.00000
  TakeProfit:     0.00000
  Price current: 1.10591
  StopLimit:     0.00000
  */
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 選択した過去の注文の実数プロパティを                                      |
//| 操作ログに表示する                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void HistoryOrderPropertiesDoublePrint(const long ticket, const uint header_width=0)
 {
  uint   w=0;
  string header="";
  double value=0;
 
//--- 注文の銘柄とその小数点以下の桁数を取得する
  string symbol = HistoryOrderGetString(ticket, ORDER_SYMBOL);
  int   digits = (int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS);
 
//--- ヘッダーのテキストとヘッダーフィールドの幅を定義する
//--- ヘッダーの幅が関数に渡され、ゼロと等しい場合、幅はヘッダー行のサイズ+1になる
  header="Volume initial:";
  w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
//--- 注文を出す際に初期ボリュームを取得し、指定されたヘッダー幅で操作ログに表示する
  if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL, value))
    return;
  PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f", w, header, value);
 
//--- 操作ログに未履行の注文ボリュームを表示する
  header="Volume current:";
  w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
  if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT, value))
    return;
  PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f", w, header, value);
 
//--- 操作ログに注文で指定された価格を表示する
  header="Price open:";
  w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
  if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_PRICE_OPEN, value))
    return;
  PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);
 
//--- 操作ログにストップロスレベルを表示する
  header="StopLoss:";
  w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
  if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_SL, value))
    return;
  PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);
 
//--- 操作ログにテイクプロフィットレベルを表示する
  header="TakeProfit:";
  w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
  if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_TP, value))
    return;
  PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);
 
//--- 操作ログに注文の銘柄による現在の価格を表示する
  header="Price current:";
  w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
  if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT, value))
    return;
  PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);
 
//--- 操作ログにストップリミット注文がアクティブになったときのリミット注文価格を表示する
  header="StopLimit:";
  w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
  if(!HistoryOrderGetDouble(ticket, ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT, value))
    return;
  PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 注文タイプの説明を返す                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type)
 {
  switch(type)
    {
    case ORDER_TYPE_BUY              : return("Buy");
    case ORDER_TYPE_SELL             : return("Sell");
    case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT        : return("Buy Limit");
    case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT       : return("Sell Limit");
    case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP         : return("Buy Stop");
    case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP        : return("Sell Stop");
    case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT   : return("Buy Stop Limit");
    case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT  : return("Sell Stop Limit");
    default                          : return("Unknown order type");
    }
 }

参照

