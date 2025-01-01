ドキュメントセクション
OrderCheck

OrderCheck() 関数は、取引操作を実行するための充分な資金があるかをチェックします。チェックの結果は MqlTradeCheckResult 構造体のフィールドに配置されます。

bool  OrderCheck(
  MqlTradeRequest&      request,      // リクエスト構造体
  MqlTradeCheckResult&   result       // 結果構造体
  );

パラメータ

request

[in]  必要な取引アクションを記述する MqlTradeRequest 型の構造体へのポインタ

結果

[in,out]  チェック結果が格納される MqlTradeCheckResult 型の構造体

戻り値

資金が足りない場合、またパラメータが不正な場合は false 。基本的な構造体チェック（ポインタチェック）が成功した場合は true 。しかし、これは、リクエストされた取引操作が確実に正常に実行されることの保障ではありません。関数実行結果の詳細には、result 構造体のフィールドが分析されるべきです。

エラー情報を取得するには GetLastError() 関数が呼ばれます。

例：

#define   DEVIATION     5             // allowed deviation from the price
#define   VOLUME       1.0           // order volume
#define   EXPERT_MAGIC 123           // MagicNumber
#define   DIRECTION     ORDER_TYPE_BUY // opened position direction (ORDER_TYPE_BUY or ORDER_TYPE_SELL)
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
 {
//--- リクエスト、検証、および結果の構造体を宣言して初期化する
  MqlTradeRequest     request={};
  MqlTradeCheckResult check  ={};
  MqlTradeResult     result ={};
 
//--- リクエストパラメータを準備する
  PrepareRequest(_Symbol, DIRECTION, VOLUME, request);
 
//--- 取引リクエストパラメータを確認する
  ResetLastError();
  bool res=OrderCheck(request, check);
  if(!res)
    {
    PrintFormat("Trade request verification completed with error %d\nServer retcode: %u, comment: %s", GetLastError(), check.retcode, check.comment);
    return;
    }
   
//--- 取引リクエストの確認が成功した - 取引リクエスト検証構造体のフィールドの説明を表示する
  Print("Trade request verification completed successfully");
  MqlTradeCheckResultPrint(check, 14);
 
//--- 取引リクエストを送る
  if(!OrderSend(request, result))
    Print("OrderSend error ", GetLastError());   // if unable to send the request, display the error code
     
//--- 操作についての情報
  PrintFormat("Trade request result: retcode=%u, deal=%I64u, order=%I64u", result.retcode, result.deal, result.order);
  /*
  result with disabled auto trading in the client terminal:
  Trade request verification completed with error 4752
  Server retcode: 10027, comment: AutoTrading disabled by client
 
  enable auto trading and check again on a closed market:
  Experts   automated trading is enabled
  Trade request verification completed successfully
  Retcode:     0
  Balance:     10779.50 USD
  Equity:       10779.50 USD
  Profit:       0.00 USD
  Margin:       1104.79 USD
  Margin free: 9674.71 USD
  Margin level: 975.71 %
  Comment:     Done
  OrderSend error 4756
  Trade request result: retcode=10018, deal=0, order=0
 
  check on the open market:
  Trade request verification completed successfully
  Retcode:     0
  Balance:     10779.50 USD
  Equity:       10779.50 USD
  Profit:       0.00 USD
  Margin:       110.46 USD
  Margin free: 10669.04 USD
  Margin level: 9758.74 %
  Comment:     Done
  Trade request result: retcode=10009, deal=2777010968, order=2802818813
  */
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 取引リクエストのパラメータを準備する                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void PrepareRequest(const string symbol, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double volume, MqlTradeRequest &request)
 {
  ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(DIRECTION !=ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? ORDER_TYPE_SELL : DIRECTION);
  double price=(DIRECTION==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(), SYMBOL_ASK) : SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(), SYMBOL_BID));
//--- request parameters
  request.action    = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; // trading operation type
  request.symbol    = symbol;           // symbol
  request.volume    = volume;           // volume
  request.type      = type;             // order type
  request.price     = price;             // open price
  request.deviation = DEVIATION;         // allowed deviation from the price
  request.magic     = EXPERT_MAGIC;     // order MagicNumber
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 取引リクエストの検証結果のフィールドを                                       |
//| 操作ログに表示する                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void MqlTradeCheckResultPrint(const MqlTradeCheckResult &check, const uint header_width=0)
 {
//--- 口座の通貨とその小数点以下の桁数を取得する
  string currency=AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY);
  int   digits  =(int)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS);
 
//--- ヘッダーのテキストとヘッダーフィールドの幅を定義する
//--- ヘッダーの幅が関数に渡され、ゼロと等しい場合、幅はヘッダー行のサイズ+1になる
  string header="Retcode:";
  uint w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
//--- 指定された幅のヘッダーで戻りコードを操作ログに表示する
  PrintFormat("%-*s%-u", w, header, check.retcode);
 
//--- 取引操作を実行した後の残高値を操作ログに表示する
  header="Balance:";
  w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
  PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f %s", w, header, digits, check.balance, currency);
 
//--- 取引操作を実行した後の資産の値を操作ログに表示する
  header="Equity:";
  w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
  PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f %s", w, header, digits, check.equity, currency);
     
//--- 取引操作を実行した後の浮動利益値を操作ログに表示する
  header="Profit:";
  w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
  PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f %s", w, header, digits, check.profit, currency);      
     
//--- 必要な取引操作に必要な証拠金の金額を操作ログに表示する
  header="Margin:";
  w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
  PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f %s", w, header, digits, check.margin, currency);      
     
//--- 取引操作を行った後に残る資本の値を操作ログに表示する
  header="Margin free:";
  w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
  PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f %s", w, header, digits, check.margin_free, currency);      
     
//--- 必要な取引操作を完了した後に設定される証拠金レベルを操作ログに表示する
  header="Margin level:";
  w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
  PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f %%", w, header, check.margin_level);      
     
//--- レスポンスコードとエラー説明のコメントを操作ログに表示する
  header="Comment:";
  w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);
  PrintFormat("%-*s%-s", w, header, check.comment);      
 }

