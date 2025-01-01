

#define VOLUME 1.0 // 注文量

#define DEVIATION 100 // 終値までのポイント数



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

string currency_profit=SymbolInfoString(_Symbol,SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT); // 利益通貨

double close_price=ChartPriceOnDropped(); // the price coordinate, corresponding to the point where the script was dropped using the mouse, serves as the close price



//---

for(int i=0; i<=ORDER_TYPE_SELL; i++)

{

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)i; // order type: 0 - Buy, 1 - Sell

double open_price=PriceOpenByOrderType(_Symbol, order_type); // open price: for Buy - Ask, for Sell - Bid



//--- 始値が取得できない場合は、ループを続ける

if(open_price==0)

continue;



//--- 終値がゼロの場合（スクリプトがチャートにドラッグされて起動されなかった場合）、価格を計算する

if(close_price==0)

close_price=(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? open_price + DEVIATION * _Point : open_price - DEVIATION * _Point);



//--- 渡されたパラメータに基づいて、現在の口座と市場環境に対するおおよその利益サイズを計算する

double profit=0;

ResetLastError();

if(!OrderCalcProfit(order_type, _Symbol, VOLUME, open_price, close_price, profit))

{

Print("OrderCalcProfit() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

continue;

}



//--- 受け取った利益値を操作ログに表示する

PrintFormat("Estimated profit for %.2f %s position on %s with opening price of %.*f and closing price of %.*f: %.2f %s",

VOLUME, OrderTypeDescription(order_type), _Symbol, _Digits, open_price, _Digits, close_price, profit, currency_profit);



}

/*

結果：

Estimated profit for 1.00 Buy position on EURUSD with opening price of 1.10757 and closing price of 1.10881: 124.00 USD

Estimated profit for 1.00 Sell position on EURUSD with opening price of 1.10753 and closing price of 1.10881: -128.00 USD

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 注文タイプによる始値を返す |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double PriceOpenByOrderType(const string symbol, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type)

{

MqlTick tick={};



//--- 銘柄ごとの最新価格を取得する

if(!SymbolInfoTick(symbol, tick))

{

Print("SymbolInfoTick() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return 0;

}



//--- 注文タイプに応じて価格を返す

switch(order_type)

{

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return(tick.ask);

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return(tick.bid);

default : return(0);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 注文タイプの説明を返す |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type)

{

switch(order_type)

{

case ORDER_TYPE_BUY : return("Buy");

case ORDER_TYPE_SELL : return("Sell");

default : return("Unknown order type");

}

}