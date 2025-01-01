ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス取引関数HistoryDealGetTicket 

HistoryDealGetTicket

この関数は、さらなる処理のための約定を選択し、履歴中の約定チケットを返します。HistoryDealGetTicket() を呼び出す前に HistorySelect() または HistorySelectByPosition() 関数を使用して約定と注文の履歴を受信するべきです。

ulong  HistoryDealGetTicket(
  int  index      // 約定チケット
  );

パラメータ

index

[in]  リスト中の約定番号

戻り値

ulong 型の値（関数が失敗した場合は 0 ）

注意事項

注文約定 及び ポジションは混乱されてはなりません。 約定は注文実行の結果で、ポジションは 1 つ以上の 約定の結果の概要です。

例:

void OnStart()
 {
  ulong deal_ticket;           // 約定チケット
  ulong order_ticket;           // 約定が実行された注文のチケット
  datetime transaction_time;   // 約定実行時刻
  long deal_type ;             // 取引操作の種類
  long position_ID;             // ポジション識別子
  string deal_description;     // 操作の説明
  double volume;               // 操作のボリューム
  string symbol;               // 約定シンボル
//--- 約定履歴をリクエストするのに開始日と終了日を設定する
  datetime from_date=0;         // 一番初めから
  datetime to_date=TimeCurrent();// 今まで
//--- 指定された期間の約定履歴をリクエストする
  HistorySelect(from_date,to_date);
//--- リスト中の約定の数の合計
  int deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
//--- 取引をひとつづつ処理する
  for(int i=0;i<deals;i++)
    {
     deal_ticket=               HistoryDealGetTicket(i);
     volume=                   HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket,DEAL_VOLUME);
     transaction_time=(datetime)HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket,DEAL_TIME);
     order_ticket=             HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket,DEAL_ORDER);
     deal_type=                 HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket,DEAL_TYPE);
     symbol=                   HistoryDealGetString(deal_ticket,DEAL_SYMBOL);
     position_ID=               HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket,DEAL_POSITION_ID);
     deal_description=          GetDealDescription(deal_type,volume,symbol,order_ticket,position_ID);
    //--- 約定番号をフォーマットする
    string print_index=StringFormat("% 3d",i);
    //--- 約定の情報を表示する
    Print(print_index+": deal #",deal_ticket," at ",transaction_time,deal_description);
    }
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 操作の説明を文字列として返す                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GetDealDescription(long deal_type,double volume,string symbol,long ticket,long pos_ID)
 {
  string descr;
//---
  switch(deal_type)
    {
    case DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE:                 return ("balance");
    case DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT:                   return ("credit");
    case DEAL_TYPE_CHARGE:                   return ("charge");
    case DEAL_TYPE_CORRECTION:               return ("correction");
    case DEAL_TYPE_BUY:                      descr="buy"; break;
    case DEAL_TYPE_SELL:                     descr="sell"; break;
    case DEAL_TYPE_BONUS:                   return ("bonus");
    case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION:               return ("additional commission");
    case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_DAILY:         return ("daily commission");
    case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_MONTHLY:       return ("monthly commission");
    case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_DAILY:   return ("daily agent commission");
    case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY: return ("monthly agent commission");
    case DEAL_TYPE_INTEREST:                 return ("interest rate");
    case DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED:             descr="cancelled buy deal"; break;
    case DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED:            descr="cancelled sell deal"; break;
    }
  descr=StringFormat("%s %G %s (order #%d, position ID %d)",
                     descr, // 現在の説明
                     volume, // 約定高
                     symbol, // 約定シンボル
                     ticket, // 約定が実行された注文のチケット
                     pos_ID // 約定が含まれたポジションの識別子
                     );
  return(descr);
//---
 }

 

参照

HistorySelect()HistoryDealsTotal()HistoryDealSelect() 約定プロパティ