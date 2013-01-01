|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Demo_FileTell.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
//--- 스크립트를 시작할 때 입력 매개 변수 창을 표시합니다
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 입력 매개 변수
input string InpFileName="file.txt"; // 파일명
input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // 디렉토리명
input int InpEncodingType=FILE_ANSI; // ANSI=32 또는 UNICODE=64
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 함수 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- 난수 생성을 위한 변수 값 지정
_RandomSeed=GetTickCount();
//--- 문자열의 시작점 위치에 대한 변수
ulong pos[];
int size;
//--- 에러값 리셋
ResetLastError();
//--- 파일 열기
int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_TXT|InpEncodingType);
if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
PrintFormat("%s 파일을 읽을 수 있습니다",InpFileName);
//--- 파일의 각 문자열에 대한 시작 위치 수신
GetStringPositions(file_handle,pos);
//--- 파일의 문자열 수 정의
size=ArraySize(pos);
if(!size)
{
//--- 파일에 문자열이 없으면 중지
PrintFormat("%s 파일이 비었습니다!",InpFileName);
FileClose(file_handle);
return;
}
//--- 문자열 수를 무작위로 고름
int ind=MathRand()%size;
//--- 위치를 문자열의 시작점으로 이동
FileSeek(file_handle,pos[ind],SEEK_SET);
//--- ind 숫자로 문자열을 읽고 인쇄합니다.
PrintFormat("String text with %d number: \"%s\"",ind,FileReadString(file_handle));
//--- 파일 닫기
FileClose(file_handle);
PrintFormat("%s 파일이 닫혔습니다",InpFileName);
}
else
PrintFormat("%s 파일 열기 실패, 에러 코드 = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
}
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 함수는 파일의 각 문자열에 대한 시작 지점을 정의하고 |
//| 배열에 배치합니다 |
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void GetStringPositions(const int handle,ulong &arr[])
{
//--- 디폴트 배열 사이즈
int def_size=127;
//--- 배열용 메모리 할당
ArrayResize(arr,def_size);
//--- 스트링 카운터
int i=0;
//--- 파일의 끝이 아니라면 문자열이 하나 이상 있습니다
if(!FileIsEnding(handle))
{
arr[i]=FileTell(handle);
i++;
}
else
return; // 파일이 비었습니다, exit
//--- 인코딩에 따른 바이트 이동 정의
int shift;
if(FileGetInteger(handle,FILE_IS_ANSI))
shift=1;
else
shift=2;
//--- 루프에서 문자열을 통과
while(1)
{
//--- string 읽기
FileReadString(handle);
//--- 파일의 끝 점검
if(!FileIsEnding(handle))
{
//--- 다음 문자열의 위치를 저장
arr[i]=FileTell(handle)+shift;
i++;
//--- 오버플로인 경우 어레이의 크기를 증가
if(i==def_size)
{
def_size+=def_size+1;
ArrayResize(arr,def_size);
}
}
else
break; // 파일의 끝, exit
}
//--- 배열의 실제 사이즈 정의
ArrayResize(arr,i);
}