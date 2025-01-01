ドキュメントセクション
クライアント端末の最初のチャートのIDを返します。

long  ChartFirst();

戻り値

チャート識別子

例：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
 {
//--- クライアント端末で最初に開かれたチャートのIDを取得する
  long           chart_id= ChartFirst();
 
//--- 取得したIDを使用してチャートのシンボルと期間も取得する
  string         symbol  = ChartSymbol(chart_id);
  ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period  = ChartPeriod(chart_id);
 
//--- クライアント端末の最初のチャートの説明を操作ログ内に表示する
  PrintFormat("ID of the first chart of the client terminal: %I64d, chart symbol: %s, chart period: %s", chart_id, symbol, StringSubstr(EnumToString(period), 7));
  /*
  結果：
  ID of the first chart of the client terminal: 133246248352168440, chart symbol: EURUSD, chart period: M1
  */
 }