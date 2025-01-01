//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- クライアント端末で最初に開かれたチャートのIDを取得する

long chart_id= ChartFirst();



//--- 取得したIDを使用してチャートのシンボルと期間も取得する

string symbol = ChartSymbol(chart_id);

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period = ChartPeriod(chart_id);



//--- クライアント端末の最初のチャートの説明を操作ログ内に表示する

PrintFormat("ID of the first chart of the client terminal: %I64d, chart symbol: %s, chart period: %s", chart_id, symbol, StringSubstr(EnumToString(period), 7));

/*

結果：

ID of the first chart of the client terminal: 133246248352168440, chart symbol: EURUSD, chart period: M1

*/

}