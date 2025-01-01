//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| スクリプトプログラムを開始する関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 現在のチャートのハンドルを取得

long handle=ChartID();

string comm="";

if(handle>0) // 成功した場合、追加的にチャートを設定する

{

//--- オートスクロールを無効にする

ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_AUTOSCROLL,false);

//--- チャートの右の境界からのシフトを設定する

ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_SHIFT,true);

//--- ローソク足を描画する

ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_MODE,CHART_CANDLES);

//--- ティックボリュームの表示モードを設定する

ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES,CHART_VOLUME_TICK);



//--- Comment() に出力するテキストを準備する

comm="Scroll 10 bars to the right of the history start";

//--- コメントを表示する

Comment(comm);

//--- 履歴開始の右に10足分スクロールする

ChartNavigate(handle,CHART_BEGIN,10);

//--- チャート上で最初に見えるバーの番号を得る(番号付けは時系列と同様）

long first_bar=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0);

//--- 改行文字を追加する

comm=comm+"\r

";

//--- コメントに追加する

comm=comm+"The first bar on the chart is number "+IntegerToString(first_bar)+"\r

";

//--- コメントを表示する

Comment(comm);

//--- 5秒待ってチャートの動きを見る

Sleep(5000);



//--- コメントテキストに追加する

comm=comm+"\r

"+"Scroll 10 bars to the left of the right chart border";

Comment(comm);

//--- チャートの右の境界の左に10足分スクロールする

ChartNavigate(handle,CHART_END,-10);

//--- チャート上で最初に見えるバーの番号を得る(番号付けは時系列と同様）

first_bar=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0);

comm=comm+"\r

";

comm=comm+"The first bar on the chart is number "+IntegerToString(first_bar)+"\r

";

Comment(comm);

//--- 5秒待ってチャートの動きを見る

Sleep(5000);



//--- チャートのスクロールの新しいブロック

comm=comm+"\r

"+"Scroll 300 bars to the right of the history start";

Comment(comm);

//--- 履歴開始の右に 300 足分スクロールする

ChartNavigate(handle,CHART_BEGIN,300);

first_bar=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0);

comm=comm+"\r

";

comm=comm+"The first bar on the chart is number "+IntegerToString(first_bar)+"\r

";

Comment(comm);

//--- 5秒待ってチャートの動きを見る

Sleep(5000);



//--- チャートのスクロールの新しいブロック

comm=comm+"\r

"+"Scroll 300 bars to the left of the right chart border";

Comment(comm);

//--- チャートの右の境界の左に 300 足分スクロールする

ChartNavigate(handle,CHART_END,-300);

first_bar=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0);

comm=comm+"\r

";

comm=comm+"The first bar on the chart is number "+IntegerToString(first_bar)+"\r

";

Comment(comm);

}

}