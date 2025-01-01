ドキュメントセクション
ChartNavigate

チャート内の指定された位置を基準に指定された足数によって指定されたチャートのシフトを実行します。

bool  ChartNavigate(
  long                  chart_id,    // チャート識別子
  ENUM_CHART_POSITION  position,    // 位置
  int                  shift=0      // シフト値
  );

パラメータ

chart_id

[in]  チャート識別子。（ 0 は現在のチャート）

position

[in]  シフトを実行するチャートの位置ENUM_CHART_POSITION のいずれかの値を持ちます。

shift=0

[in]  チャートをシフトするバーの数正の値は（チャートの最後に向けた）右シフトを意味し、負の値は（グラフの先頭に向けた）左シフトを意味します。ゼロの値はチャートの端に移動するために使用することが出来ます。

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false

例:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| スクリプトプログラムを開始する関数                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
 {
//--- 現在のチャートのハンドルを取得
  long handle=ChartID();
  string comm="";
  if(handle>0) // 成功した場合、追加的にチャートを設定する
    {
    //--- オートスクロールを無効にする
    ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_AUTOSCROLL,false);
    //--- チャートの右の境界からのシフトを設定する
    ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_SHIFT,true);
    //--- ローソク足を描画する
    ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_MODE,CHART_CANDLES);
    //--- ティックボリュームの表示モードを設定する
    ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES,CHART_VOLUME_TICK);
 
    //--- Comment() に出力するテキストを準備する
     comm="Scroll 10 bars to the right of the history start";
    //--- コメントを表示する
    Comment(comm);
    //--- 履歴開始の右に10足分スクロールする
    ChartNavigate(handle,CHART_BEGIN,10);
    //--- チャート上で最初に見えるバーの番号を得る(番号付けは時系列と同様）
    long first_bar=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0);
    //--- 改行文字を追加する
     comm=comm+"\r\n";
    //--- コメントに追加する
     comm=comm+"The first bar on the chart is number "+IntegerToString(first_bar)+"\r\n";
    //--- コメントを表示する
    Comment(comm);
    //--- 5秒待ってチャートの動きを見る
    Sleep(5000);
 
    //--- コメントテキストに追加する
     comm=comm+"\r\n"+"Scroll 10 bars to the left of the right chart border";
    Comment(comm);
    //--- チャートの右の境界の左に10足分スクロールする
    ChartNavigate(handle,CHART_END,-10);
    //--- チャート上で最初に見えるバーの番号を得る(番号付けは時系列と同様）
     first_bar=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0);
     comm=comm+"\r\n";
     comm=comm+"The first bar on the chart is number "+IntegerToString(first_bar)+"\r\n";
    Comment(comm);
    //--- 5秒待ってチャートの動きを見る
    Sleep(5000);
 
    //--- チャートのスクロールの新しいブロック
     comm=comm+"\r\n"+"Scroll 300 bars to the right of the history start";
    Comment(comm);
    //--- 履歴開始の右に 300 足分スクロールする
    ChartNavigate(handle,CHART_BEGIN,300);
     first_bar=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0);
     comm=comm+"\r\n";
     comm=comm+"The first bar on the chart is number "+IntegerToString(first_bar)+"\r\n";
    Comment(comm);
    //--- 5秒待ってチャートの動きを見る
    Sleep(5000);
 
    //--- チャートのスクロールの新しいブロック
     comm=comm+"\r\n"+"Scroll 300 bars to the left of the right chart border";
    Comment(comm);
    //--- チャートの右の境界の左に 300 足分スクロールする
    ChartNavigate(handle,CHART_END,-300);
     first_bar=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0);
     comm=comm+"\r\n";
     comm=comm+"The first bar on the chart is number "+IntegerToString(first_bar)+"\r\n";
    Comment(comm);
    }
 }