|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| スクリプトプログラムを開始する関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- 現在のチャートのハンドルを取得
long handle=ChartID();
string comm="";
if(handle>0) // 成功した場合、追加的にチャートを設定する
{
//--- オートスクロールを無効にする
ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_AUTOSCROLL,false);
//--- チャートの右の境界からのシフトを設定する
ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_SHIFT,true);
//--- ローソク足を描画する
ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_MODE,CHART_CANDLES);
//--- ティックボリュームの表示モードを設定する
ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES,CHART_VOLUME_TICK);
//--- Comment() に出力するテキストを準備する
comm="Scroll 10 bars to the right of the history start";
//--- コメントを表示する
Comment(comm);
//--- 履歴開始の右に10足分スクロールする
ChartNavigate(handle,CHART_BEGIN,10);
//--- チャート上で最初に見えるバーの番号を得る(番号付けは時系列と同様）
long first_bar=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0);
//--- 改行文字を追加する
comm=comm+"\r\n";
//--- コメントに追加する
comm=comm+"The first bar on the chart is number "+IntegerToString(first_bar)+"\r\n";
//--- コメントを表示する
Comment(comm);
//--- 5秒待ってチャートの動きを見る
Sleep(5000);
//--- コメントテキストに追加する
comm=comm+"\r\n"+"Scroll 10 bars to the left of the right chart border";
Comment(comm);
//--- チャートの右の境界の左に10足分スクロールする
ChartNavigate(handle,CHART_END,-10);
//--- チャート上で最初に見えるバーの番号を得る(番号付けは時系列と同様）
first_bar=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0);
comm=comm+"\r\n";
comm=comm+"The first bar on the chart is number "+IntegerToString(first_bar)+"\r\n";
Comment(comm);
//--- 5秒待ってチャートの動きを見る
Sleep(5000);
//--- チャートのスクロールの新しいブロック
comm=comm+"\r\n"+"Scroll 300 bars to the right of the history start";
Comment(comm);
//--- 履歴開始の右に 300 足分スクロールする
ChartNavigate(handle,CHART_BEGIN,300);
first_bar=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0);
comm=comm+"\r\n";
comm=comm+"The first bar on the chart is number "+IntegerToString(first_bar)+"\r\n";
Comment(comm);
//--- 5秒待ってチャートの動きを見る
Sleep(5000);
//--- チャートのスクロールの新しいブロック
comm=comm+"\r\n"+"Scroll 300 bars to the left of the right chart border";
Comment(comm);
//--- チャートの右の境界の左に 300 足分スクロールする
ChartNavigate(handle,CHART_END,-300);
first_bar=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0);
comm=comm+"\r\n";
comm=comm+"The first bar on the chart is number "+IntegerToString(first_bar)+"\r\n";
Comment(comm);
}
}