轻松快捷开发 MetaTrader 程序的函数库（第十三部分）：帐户对象事件

帐户事件的概念

以前，我们曾创建了一个单独的类来跟踪订单和持仓事件（第四部分 - 第六部分），并将检测到的变更数据发送到 CEngine 主体函数库对象。



为了跟踪帐户事件，我们将运用另一种方法：由于我们只能跟踪单个帐户（终端当前连接的帐户）上的事件，因此单独的类就是多余的。 代之，我们将直接在帐户集合类中创建处理事件的方法。

要检测帐户属性中的任何更改，我们将比较当前帐户属性与其先前的状态。 如果检测到变化，则会将事件发送到控制程序所在图表。

在创建帐户对象集合时，我们已开发了一些用来跟踪上一篇文章中所述帐户事件的功能。 在本文中，我们将改进现有功能，令其完整可用。



处理帐户事件的方法

我们首先在 Defines.mqh 文件中创建必要的枚举和宏替换。 由于收到开发人员关于为账户的字符串型属性分配的实际大小（以字节为单位）的回应，我们将在 CAccount 类代码中严格设置它们，因此取消了设置存储帐户对象字符串型属性 uchar 数组大小的宏替换。 从 Defines.mqh 清单中删除宏替换

#define UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE ( 64 )

我还决定将处理帐户对象的所有必要枚举和宏替换添加到文件的最末端 — 在处理交易事件的数据之后，因为我们不仅要发送帐户事件代码，而且还要为程序实现交易事件。 这意味着帐户事件代码的编号将从最后一个交易事件代码 +1 开始。 如果交易事件的数量增加，我们将声明包含所有交易事件总数的宏替换，如此即可勿需重写账户事件代码的编号。 此外，我们将设置宏替换，指定帐户事件的总数，应对我们实现其他一些事件（比如品种事件）。 在这种情况下，这些新事件的编号自帐户事件的总数 +1 开始。

在帐户可能的交易事件列表的末尾，插入宏替换，指定对应于上次交易事件 +1 的编号：

enum ENUM_TRADE_EVENT { TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT = 0 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, TRADE_EVENT_TAX = DEAL_TAX , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL = DEAL_TAX + 1 , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL = DEAL_TAX + 2 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED = DEAL_TAX + 3 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP, TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT, }; #define TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT+ 1 )

这是帐户事件代码的起始代码。



在上一篇文章中，我们设置了帐户整数型、实数型和字符串型属性，以及可能的帐户排序条件，并将它们置于处理帐户事件的数据之前。 现在我们将它们移到最后，并附加处理帐户事件的其他数据 — 帐户事件标记列表和可能的帐户事件：

enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAGS { ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT = 0 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LEVERAGE = 1 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIMIT_ORDERS = 2 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_ALLOWED = 4 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_EXPERT = 8 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_BALANCE = 16 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_EQUITY = 32 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_PROFIT = 64 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_CREDIT = 128 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN = 256 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_FREE = 512 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_LEVEL = 1024 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_INITIAL = 2048 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE = 4096 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_CALL = 8192 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_SO = 16384 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_ASSETS = 32768 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIABILITIES = 65536 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_COMISSION_BLOCKED = 131072 , }; enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT { ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT = TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_ON, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_OFF, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_ON, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_OFF, ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_DEC, }; #define ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_DEC+ 1 ) enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER { ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN, ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE, ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE, ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE, ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED, ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE, ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS, ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 10 ) #define ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE { ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE = ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT, ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE, ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS, ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES, ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 14 ) #define ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING { ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME = (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER, ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY, ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 4 ) #define ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_SKIP ( 0 ) #define FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_ACCOUNT_MODE { SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN = 0 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE = 1 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE = 2 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS = 3 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE = 4 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED = 5 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT = 6 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE = 7 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS = 8 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_SERVER_TYPE = 9 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_BALANCE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_PROFIT = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_EQUITY = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 3 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 4 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 5 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 6 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 7 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 8 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 9 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 10 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_ASSETS = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 11 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 12 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 13 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_NAME = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_SERVER = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CURRENCY = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_COMPANY = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP+ 3 };

由于多个帐户属性可以一次性变更，故我们将利用一组事件标志，以免错过任何一个已发生的变化。 标志将添加到事件代码变量中。 然后应检查变量中是否存在某个标志。 根据事件代码中的标志，我们将定义帐户属性中发生的确切情况。 所有检测到的事件都将存储在数组中。 在 CEngine 类中提供了访问它的能力，稍后，会在程序里实现。

如您所见，帐户整数型属性列表还有另一个属性 — 交易服务器类型。 相应地，整数型属性的总数已从 9 更改为 10。

此帐户属性用于定义帐户是属于 MetaTrader 5 还是 MetaTrader 4。 我已决定添加该属性，因为程序会收到所连接的所有帐户列表 — 只要终端中启动的程序是基于本函数库，则 MetaTrader 5 或 MetaTrader 4 会同时在列。 该属性可令我们区分交易服务器类型。 它将通过 CAccount 类的 PrintShort() 方法在日志中显示帐户描述。 此外，我们能够按照它们所属的平台对帐户对象进行排序。



我们转到 Acount.mqh 文件。 在帐户数据结构的私有部分中添加新属性，并为存储帐户字符串型属性的数组设置确切大小：

class CAccount : public CObject { private : struct SData { long login; int trade_mode; long leverage; int limit_orders; int margin_so_mode; bool trade_allowed; bool trade_expert; int margin_mode; int currency_digits; int server_type; double balance; double credit; double profit; double equity; double margin; double margin_free; double margin_level; double margin_so_call; double margin_so_so; double margin_initial; double margin_maintenance; double assets; double liabilities; double comission_blocked; uchar name[ 128 ]; uchar server[ 64 ]; uchar currency[ 32 ]; uchar company[ 128 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[];

在类的公有部分中，添加另一个简单地访问返回的交易服务器类型的方法：

ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE MarginSOMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE); } ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE MarginMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE); } long Login( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN); } long Leverage( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE); } long LimitOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS); } long TradeAllowed( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED); } long TradeExpert( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT); } long CurrencyDigits( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS); } long ServerType( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE); }

在帐户属性描述方法中，添加另一个返回交易服务器类型描述的方法：

string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); string TradeModeDescription( void ) const ; string ServerTypeDescription( void ) const ; string MarginSOModeDescription( void ) const ; string MarginModeDescription( void ) const ; void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); void PrintShort( void );

在类构造函数中，填充存储交易服务器类型的属性：

CAccount::CAccount( void ) { this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = (:: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_NAME )== "MetaTrader 5" ? 5 : 4 ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ); }

在此，只需读取终端名称即可。 如果这是 MetaTrader 5，则设置为 5，否则设置为 4。

在 ObjectToStruct() 方法里填充新属性，及创建对象结构：

bool CAccount::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.login= this .Login(); this .m_struct_obj.trade_mode= this .TradeMode(); this .m_struct_obj.leverage= this .Leverage(); this .m_struct_obj.limit_orders=( int ) this .LimitOrders(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_mode= this .MarginSOMode(); this .m_struct_obj.trade_allowed= this .TradeAllowed(); this .m_struct_obj.trade_expert= this .TradeExpert(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_mode= this .MarginMode(); this .m_struct_obj.currency_digits=( int ) this .CurrencyDigits(); this .m_struct_obj.server_type=( int ) this .ServerType(); this .m_struct_obj.balance= this .Balance(); this .m_struct_obj.credit= this .Credit(); this .m_struct_obj.profit= this .Profit(); this .m_struct_obj.equity= this .Equity(); this .m_struct_obj.margin= this .Margin(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_free= this .MarginFree(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_level= this .MarginLevel(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_call= this .MarginSOCall(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_so= this .MarginSOSO(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_initial= this .MarginInitial(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_maintenance= this .MarginMaintenance(); this .m_struct_obj.assets= this .Assets(); this .m_struct_obj.liabilities= this .Liabilities(); this .m_struct_obj.comission_blocked= this .ComissionBlocked(); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Name(), this .m_struct_obj.name); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Server(), this .m_struct_obj.server); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Currency(), this .m_struct_obj.currency); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Company(), this .m_struct_obj.company); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось сохранить структуру объекта в uchar-массив, ошибка " , "Failed to save object structure to uchar array, error " ),( string ):: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; }

而 StructToObject() 方法接收属性结构，并据其创建对象：

void CAccount::StructToObject( void ) { this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = this .m_struct_obj.login; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = this .m_struct_obj.trade_mode; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = this .m_struct_obj.leverage; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = this .m_struct_obj.limit_orders; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_mode; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = this .m_struct_obj.trade_allowed; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = this .m_struct_obj.trade_expert; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_mode; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = this .m_struct_obj.currency_digits; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = this .m_struct_obj.server_type; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = this .m_struct_obj.balance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = this .m_struct_obj.credit; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = this .m_struct_obj.profit; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = this .m_struct_obj.equity; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_free; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_level; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_call; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_so; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_struct_obj.margin_maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = this .m_struct_obj.assets; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = this .m_struct_obj.liabilities; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]= this .m_struct_obj.comission_blocked; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.server); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.currency); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.company); }

现在，在显示帐户属性简要描述的方法中加入交易服务器类型：

void CAccount::PrintShort( void ) { string mode=( this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ? ", Hedge" : this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE ? ", Exhange" : "" ); string names=TextByLanguage( "Счёт " , "Account " )+( string ) this .Login()+ ": " + this .Name()+ " (" + this .Company()+ " " ; string values=:: DoubleToString ( this .Balance(),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency()+ ", 1:" +( string )+ this .Leverage()+mode+ ", " + this .TradeModeDescription() + " " + this .ServerTypeDescription() + ")" ; :: Print (names,values); }

将新属性描述添加到返回帐户整数型属性描述的方法中：

string CAccount::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN ? TextByLanguage( "Номер счёта" , "Account number" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип торгового счета" , "Account trade mode" )+ ": " + this .TradeModeDescription() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE ? TextByLanguage( "Размер предоставленного плеча" , "Account leverage" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS ? TextByLanguage( "Максимально допустимое количество действующих отложенных ордеров" , "Maximum allowed number of active pending orders" )+ ": " + ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Режим задания минимально допустимого уровня залоговых средств" , "Mode for setting the minimal allowed margin" )+ ": " + this .MarginSOModeDescription() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED ? TextByLanguage( "Разрешенность торговли для текущего счета" , "Allowed trade for the current account" )+ ": " + ( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT ? TextByLanguage( "Разрешенность торговли для эксперта" , "Allowed trade for an Expert Advisor" )+ ": " + ( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Режим расчета маржи" , "Margin calculation mode" )+ ": " + this .MarginModeDescription() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS ? TextByLanguage( "Количество знаков после запятой для валюты счета" , "Number of decimal places in account currency" )+ ": " + ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип торгового сервера" , "Type of trading server" )+ ": " + ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : "" ); }

实现返回交易服务器类型名称的方法：

string CAccount::ServerTypeDescription( void ) const { return ( this .ServerType()== 5 ? "MetaTrader5" : "MetaTrader4" ); }

CAccount类 的改既已完毕。

现在我们介绍对帐户集合类的必要修改，因为我们决定跟踪 CAccountCollection 类中的事件。 同时发生的所有可察觉变化都将写入 int 数组。 为了实现此目的，利用标准库当中现成的 int 或 uint 类型变量的动态数组 CArrayInt 类。

若要使用它，将类文件包含在 AccountsCollection.mqh 库文件中：

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayInt.mqh> #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" class CAccountsCollection : public CListObj {

我们来确定我们想要得到什么。 我们需要知道某些帐户属性发生变化的时刻。 可以启用或禁用属性 — 例如，允许在一般帐户上进行交易，或允许使用 EA 进行交易。 我们需要知道这个属性是否已有变化。 同样，更改 MarginCall（追加资金） 或 StopOut（爆仓） 级别可能会影响 EA 承受回撤的效果，等等。 此外，我们还需要跟踪资金的增加和减少，以及余饿，以便制定某些与 EA 相关的决策。 例如，有一定数量的持仓，我们希望在达到正或负资金时平掉其中一些持仓。 首先，我们需要设置一个特定的阈值，超过该阈值时会产生一个事件。 接下来，根据资金增长或下降是否面临高于/低于指定阈值，我们需要做出某些决断。 同样的逻辑适用于账户当前利润、余额、可用保证金和存款压力。 所以，对于某些属性，我们需要增长/下降值和当前属性值的阈值，而对于其他属性，我们只需要可以启用/禁用或变化/未变化的值。

将所有必需的类成员变量添加到类的私有部分，以便存储跟踪属性的增长/减少值，及其当前值，删除已证明是多余的 SavePrevValues() 方法，并添加初始化跟踪 和受控账户数据的方法，该方法检查账户变化，并返回一个变化代码，该方法设置事件类型，并填充事件列表，最后该方法返回存在账户事件的标志:



void SavePrevValues( void ) class CAccountsCollection : public CListObj { private : struct MqlDataAccount { double hash_sum; long login; long leverage; int limit_orders; bool trade_allowed; bool trade_expert; double balance; double credit; double profit; double equity; double margin; double margin_free; double margin_level; double margin_so_call; double margin_so_so; double margin_initial; double margin_maintenance; double assets; double liabilities; double comission_blocked; }; MqlDataAccount m_struct_curr_account; MqlDataAccount m_struct_prev_account; MqlTick m_tick; string m_symbol; long m_chart_id; CListObj m_list_accounts; CArrayInt m_list_changes; string m_folder_name; int m_index_current; bool m_is_account_event; int m_change_code; long m_changed_leverage_value; bool m_is_change_leverage_inc; bool m_is_change_leverage_dec; int m_changed_limit_orders_value; bool m_is_change_limit_orders_inc; bool m_is_change_limit_orders_dec; bool m_is_change_trade_allowed_on; bool m_is_change_trade_allowed_off; bool m_is_change_trade_expert_on; bool m_is_change_trade_expert_off; double m_control_balance_inc; double m_control_balance_dec; double m_changed_balance_value; bool m_is_change_balance_inc; bool m_is_change_balance_dec; double m_changed_credit_value; bool m_is_change_credit_inc; bool m_is_change_credit_dec; double m_control_profit_inc; double m_control_profit_dec; double m_changed_profit_value; bool m_is_change_profit_inc; bool m_is_change_profit_dec; double m_control_equity_inc; double m_control_equity_dec; double m_changed_equity_value; bool m_is_change_equity_inc; bool m_is_change_equity_dec; double m_control_margin_inc; double m_control_margin_dec; double m_changed_margin_value; bool m_is_change_margin_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_dec; double m_control_margin_free_inc; double m_control_margin_free_dec; double m_changed_margin_free_value; bool m_is_change_margin_free_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_free_dec; double m_control_margin_level_inc; double m_control_margin_level_dec; double m_changed_margin_level_value; bool m_is_change_margin_level_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_level_dec; double m_changed_margin_so_call_value; bool m_is_change_margin_so_call_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_so_call_dec; double m_changed_margin_so_so_value; bool m_is_change_margin_so_so_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_so_so_dec; double m_control_margin_initial_inc; double m_control_margin_initial_dec; double m_changed_margin_initial_value; bool m_is_change_margin_initial_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_initial_dec; double m_control_margin_maintenance_inc; double m_control_margin_maintenance_dec; double m_changed_margin_maintenance_value; bool m_is_change_margin_maintenance_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_maintenance_dec; double m_control_assets_inc; double m_control_assets_dec; double m_changed_assets_value; bool m_is_change_assets_inc; bool m_is_change_assets_dec; double m_control_liabilities_inc; double m_control_liabilities_dec; double m_changed_liabilities_value; bool m_is_change_liabilities_inc; bool m_is_change_liabilities_dec; double m_control_comission_blocked_inc; double m_control_comission_blocked_dec; double m_changed_comission_blocked_value; bool m_is_change_comission_blocked_inc; bool m_is_change_comission_blocked_dec; void InitChangesParams( void ); void InitControlsParams( void ); int SetChangeCode( void ); void SetTypeEvent( void ); bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int change_code) const { return ( this .m_change_code & change_code)==change_code; } void SetAccountsParams(CAccount* account); bool IsPresent(CAccount* account); int Index( void ); public :

SavePrevValues() 方法已被证明是多余的。 当定义帐户属性变化时，我们需要立即在存储先前状态的结构里将新属性值数据写入结构。 其余属性应保持与上一次检查之前的实际变化相同。 SavePrevValues() 方法将所有帐户属性保存为先前的属性，但因此而违反了必须利用特定方法分别设置每个跟踪属性值的约定。

我们在类的实体体外部编写初始化跟踪数据的方法：

void CAccountsCollection::InitChangesParams( void ) { this .m_list_changes.Clear(); this .m_list_changes.Sort(); this .m_changed_leverage_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_leverage_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_leverage_dec= false ; this .m_changed_limit_orders_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_limit_orders_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_limit_orders_dec= false ; this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_on= false ; this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_off= false ; this .m_is_change_trade_expert_on= false ; this .m_is_change_trade_expert_off= false ; this .m_changed_balance_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_balance_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_balance_dec= false ; this .m_changed_credit_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_credit_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_credit_dec= false ; this .m_changed_profit_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_profit_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_profit_dec= false ; this .m_changed_equity_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_equity_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_equity_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_free_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_free_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_free_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_level_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_level_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_level_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_so_call_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_so_so_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_initial_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_initial_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_initial_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_maintenance_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_dec= false ; this .m_changed_assets_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_assets_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_assets_dec= false ; this .m_changed_liabilities_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_liabilities_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_liabilities_dec= false ; this .m_changed_comission_blocked_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_dec= false ; }

初始化受控数据的方法：

void CAccountsCollection::InitControlsParams( void ) { this .m_control_balance_inc= 50 ; this .m_control_balance_dec= 50 ; this .m_control_profit_inc= 20 ; this .m_control_profit_dec= 20 ; this .m_control_equity_inc= 15 ; this .m_control_equity_dec= 15 ; this .m_control_margin_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_dec= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_free_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_free_dec= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_level_inc= 10000 ; this .m_control_margin_level_dec= 500 ; this .m_control_margin_initial_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_initial_dec= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_maintenance_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_maintenance_dec= 1000 ; this .m_control_assets_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_assets_dec= 1000 ; this .m_control_liabilities_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_liabilities_dec= 1000 ; this .m_control_comission_blocked_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_comission_blocked_dec= 1000 ; }

在此方法中，我们只是通过默认值初始化变量。 如果属性超过变量中设置的值，则会生成相应的帐户事件。 也可以通过直接调用设置受控帐户属性的相应方法来设置这些属性。



检查帐户属性的方法会更改并利用相应的标志填充事件代码：



int CAccountsCollection::SetChangeCode( void ) { this .m_change_code=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed != this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_allowed ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_ALLOWED; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_expert!= this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_expert) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_EXPERT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.leverage- this .m_struct_prev_account.leverage!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LEVERAGE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders- this .m_struct_prev_account.limit_orders!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIMIT_ORDERS; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.balance- this .m_struct_prev_account.balance!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_BALANCE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.credit- this .m_struct_prev_account.credit!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_CREDIT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.profit- this .m_struct_prev_account.profit!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_PROFIT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.equity- this .m_struct_prev_account.equity!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_EQUITY; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_free!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_FREE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_level!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_LEVEL; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_so_call!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_CALL; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_so_so!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_SO; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_initial!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_INITIAL; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_maintenance!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.assets- this .m_struct_prev_account.assets!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_ASSETS; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities- this .m_struct_prev_account.liabilities!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIABILITIES; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked- this .m_struct_prev_account.comission_blocked!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_COMISSION_BLOCKED; return this .m_change_code; }

首先，在方法中重置事件代码。 接下来，在当前数据结构和先前数据结构中比较受控帐户参数的值。 如果数据不相似，则在事件代码中添加相应的标志。

该方法设置事件类型，并将事件添加到帐户更改列表中：

void CAccountsCollection::SetTypeEvent( void ) { this .InitChangesParams(); ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT; if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_ALLOWED)) { if ( ! this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed ) { this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_off= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_OFF; this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_allowed= this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed; } else { this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_on= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_ON; this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_allowed= this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE) this .m_list_changes.Add( event ); } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_EXPERT)) { if (! this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_expert) { this .m_is_change_trade_expert_off= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_OFF; this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_expert= false ; } else { this .m_is_change_trade_expert_on= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_ON; this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_expert= true ; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE) this .m_list_changes.Add( event ); } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LEVERAGE)) { this .m_changed_leverage_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.leverage- this .m_struct_prev_account.leverage; if ( this .m_changed_leverage_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_leverage_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_leverage_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_DEC; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.leverage= this .m_struct_curr_account.leverage; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIMIT_ORDERS)) { this .m_changed_limit_orders_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders- this .m_struct_prev_account.limit_orders; if ( this .m_changed_limit_orders_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_limit_orders_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_limit_orders_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_DEC; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.limit_orders= this .m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_CREDIT)) { this .m_changed_credit_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.credit- this .m_struct_prev_account.credit; if ( this .m_changed_credit_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_credit_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_credit_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_DEC; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.credit= this .m_struct_curr_account.credit; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_CALL)) { this .m_changed_margin_so_call_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_so_call; if ( this .m_changed_margin_so_call_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_DEC; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_so_call= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_SO)) { this .m_changed_margin_so_so_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_so_so; if ( this .m_changed_margin_so_so_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_DEC; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_so_so= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_BALANCE)) { this .m_changed_balance_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.balance- this .m_struct_prev_account.balance; if ( this .m_changed_balance_value> this .m_control_balance_inc) { this .m_is_change_balance_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.balance= this .m_struct_curr_account.balance; } else if ( this .m_changed_balance_value<- this .m_control_balance_dec) { this .m_is_change_balance_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.balance= this .m_struct_curr_account.balance; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_PROFIT)) { this .m_changed_profit_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.profit- this .m_struct_prev_account.profit; if ( this .m_changed_profit_value> this .m_control_profit_inc) { this .m_is_change_profit_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.profit= this .m_struct_curr_account.profit; } else if ( this .m_changed_profit_value<- this .m_control_profit_dec) { this .m_is_change_profit_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.profit= this .m_struct_curr_account.profit; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_EQUITY)) { this .m_changed_equity_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.equity- this .m_struct_prev_account.equity; if ( this .m_changed_equity_value> this .m_control_equity_inc) { this .m_is_change_equity_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.equity= this .m_struct_curr_account.equity; } else if ( this .m_changed_equity_value<- this .m_control_equity_dec) { this .m_is_change_equity_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.equity= this .m_struct_curr_account.equity; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN)) { this .m_changed_margin_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin; if ( this .m_changed_margin_value> this .m_control_margin_inc) { this .m_is_change_margin_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin; } else if ( this .m_changed_margin_value<- this .m_control_margin_dec) { this .m_is_change_margin_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_FREE)) { this .m_changed_margin_free_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_free; if ( this .m_changed_margin_free_value> this .m_control_margin_free_inc) { this .m_is_change_margin_free_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_free= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free; } else if ( this .m_changed_margin_free_value<- this .m_control_margin_free_dec) { this .m_is_change_margin_free_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_free= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_LEVEL)) { this .m_changed_margin_level_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_level; if ( this .m_changed_margin_level_value> this .m_control_margin_level_inc) { this .m_is_change_margin_level_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_level= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level; } else if ( this .m_changed_margin_level_value<- this .m_control_margin_level_dec) { this .m_is_change_margin_level_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_level= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_INITIAL)) { this .m_changed_margin_initial_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_initial; if ( this .m_changed_margin_initial_value> this .m_control_margin_initial_inc) { this .m_is_change_margin_initial_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_initial= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial; } else if ( this .m_changed_margin_initial_value<- this .m_control_margin_initial_dec) { this .m_is_change_margin_initial_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_initial= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)) { this .m_changed_margin_maintenance_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_maintenance; if ( this .m_changed_margin_maintenance_value> this .m_control_margin_maintenance_inc) { this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_maintenance= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance; } else if ( this .m_changed_margin_maintenance_value<- this .m_control_margin_maintenance_dec) { this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_maintenance= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_ASSETS)) { this .m_changed_assets_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.assets- this .m_struct_prev_account.assets; if ( this .m_changed_assets_value> this .m_control_assets_inc) { this .m_is_change_assets_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.assets= this .m_struct_curr_account.assets; } else if ( this .m_changed_assets_value<- this .m_control_assets_dec) { this .m_is_change_assets_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.assets= this .m_struct_curr_account.assets; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIABILITIES)) { this .m_changed_liabilities_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities- this .m_struct_prev_account.liabilities; if ( this .m_changed_liabilities_value> this .m_control_liabilities_inc) { this .m_is_change_liabilities_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.liabilities= this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities; } else if ( this .m_changed_liabilities_value<- this .m_control_liabilities_dec) { this .m_is_change_liabilities_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.liabilities= this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_COMISSION_BLOCKED)) { this .m_changed_comission_blocked_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked- this .m_struct_prev_account.comission_blocked; if ( this .m_changed_comission_blocked_value> this .m_control_comission_blocked_inc) { this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.comission_blocked= this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked; } else if ( this .m_changed_comission_blocked_value<- this .m_control_comission_blocked_dec) { this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.comission_blocked= this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked; } } }

该方法拥有两种类型的事件定义逻辑：

简单的属性权限/变化跟踪，

在增加/减少的方向上跟踪超过指定值的变化。

由于该方法非常庞大，我们将使用两种类型的帐户事件定义作为示例：

首先，重置所有变化标志和数据，并将事件类型设置为零。

接下来，对于第一种逻辑类型（使用帐户交易许可）：

检查事件代码中帐户的交易许可标志

如果当前禁止交易 ，则权限被禁用

设置禁止在账户上交易的标志



设置“禁用帐户交易”事件



在以前的数据结构中保存帐户属性的当前状态以供后续检查

否则，如果目前允许交易

设置启用帐户交易的标志



设置“帐户启用交易”事件



在以前的数据结构中保存帐户属性的当前状态以供后续检查

如果更改列表中没有此类事件

将事件添加到列表中

对于第二种逻辑类型（使用累积佣金的总和作为示例）：

检查累积佣金总和的变化标志

计算累积佣金总和的变化

如果变化值超过受控增长值

设置累积佣金增长总和的标志



设置“累积佣金增加总和超过指定值”事件



如果变更列表中没有此类事件，则该事件已成功添加到列表中



在以前的数据结构中保存帐户属性的当前状态以供后续检查

否则，如果变化值超过受控减少值

设置累积佣金总和减少的标志



设置“累积佣金减少总和超过指定值”事件



如果变更列表中没有此类事件，则该事件已成功添加到列表中



在以前的数据结构中保存帐户属性的当前状态以供后续检查

在类的公有部分，添加返回帐户事件代码，帐户事件列表，帐户事件 列表中的索引的方法; 设置和返回品种的方法，返回控制程序所在图表 ID 的方法，和返回帐户事件描述的方法。 另外，添加接收和设置跟踪变化参数的方法：



public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_accounts; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} int IndexCurrentAccount( void ) const { return this .m_index_current; } bool IsAccountEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_account_event; } int GetEventCode( void ) const { return this .m_change_code; } CArrayInt *GetListChanges( void ) { return & this .m_list_changes; } ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT GetEvent( const int shift=WRONG_VALUE); void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=symbol; } string GetSymbol( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } CAccountsCollection(); ~CAccountsCollection(); bool AddToList(CAccount* account); bool SaveObjects( void ); bool LoadObjects( void ); string EventDescription( const ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event ); void Refresh( void ); long GetValueChangedLeverage( void ) const { return this .m_changed_leverage_value; } bool IsIncreaseLeverage( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_leverage_inc; } bool IsDecreaseLeverage( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_leverage_dec; } int GetValueChangedLimitOrders( void ) const { return this .m_changed_limit_orders_value; } bool IsIncreaseLimitOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_limit_orders_inc; } bool IsDecreaseLimitOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_limit_orders_dec; } bool IsOnTradeAllowed( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_on; } bool IsOffTradeAllowed( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_off; } bool IsOnTradeExpert( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_expert_on; } bool IsOffTradeExpert( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_expert_off; } void SetControlBalanceInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_balance_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlBalanceDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_balance_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedBalance( void ) const { return this .m_changed_balance_value; } bool IsIncreaseBalance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_balance_inc; } bool IsDecreaseBalance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_balance_dec; } double GetValueChangedCredit( void ) const { return this .m_changed_credit_value; } bool IsIncreaseCredit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_credit_inc; } bool IsDecreaseCredit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_credit_dec; } void SetControlProfitInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_profit_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlProfitDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_profit_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedProfit( void ) const { return this .m_changed_profit_value; } bool IsIncreaseProfit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_profit_inc; } bool IsDecreaseProfit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_profit_dec; } void SetControlEquityInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_equity_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlEquityDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_equity_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedEquity( void ) const { return this .m_changed_equity_value; } bool IsIncreaseEquity( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_equity_inc; } bool IsDecreaseEquity( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_equity_dec; } void SetControlMarginInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMargin( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_value; } bool IsIncreaseMargin( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMargin( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_dec; } void SetControlMarginFreeInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_free_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginFreeDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_free_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginFree( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_free_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginFree( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_free_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginFree( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_free_dec; } void SetControlMarginLevelInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_level_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginLevelDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_level_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginLevel( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_level_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_level_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_level_dec; } double GetValueChangedMarginCall( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_so_call_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginCall( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginCall( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_dec; } double GetValueChangedMarginStopOut( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_so_so_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginStopOut( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_inc; } bool IsDecreasMarginStopOute( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_dec; } void SetControlMarginInitialInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_initial_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginInitialDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_initial_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginInitial( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_initial_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginInitial( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_initial_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginInitial( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_initial_dec; } void SetControlMarginMaintenanceInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_maintenance_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginMaintenanceDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_maintenance_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_maintenance_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_dec; } void SetControlAssetsInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_assets_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlAssetsDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_assets_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedAssets( void ) const { return this .m_changed_assets_value; } bool IsIncreaseAssets( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_assets_inc; } bool IsDecreaseAssets( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_assets_dec; } void SetControlLiabilitiesInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_liabilities_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlLiabilitiesDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_liabilities_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedLiabilities( void ) const { return this .m_changed_liabilities_value; } bool IsIncreaseLiabilities( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_liabilities_inc; } bool IsDecreaseLiabilities( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_liabilities_dec; } void SetControlComissionBlockedInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_comission_blocked_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlComissionBlockedDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_comission_blocked_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedComissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_changed_comission_blocked_value; } bool IsIncreaseComissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_inc; } bool IsDecreaseComissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_dec; } };

在类的主体之外，实现按照列表中的编号返回帐户事件的方法：

ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT CAccountsCollection::GetEvent( const int shift=WRONG_VALUE ) { int total= this .m_list_changes.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT; int index=( shift< 0 || shift>total- 1 ? total- 1 : total-shift- 1 ); int event = this .m_list_changes.At(index); return ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT( event !=NULL ? event : ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT); }

帐户属性变更列表中的事件按添加顺序排列 — 第一个位于索引 0，而最后一个位于索引（list_size-1）处。 不过，我们希望让用户按时间序列获取所需事件 — 零号索引应含最后一个事件。 为达此目的，该方法具有索引计算功能：index = (list_size - desired_event_number-1)。 在此情况下，如果我们传递 0，则返回列表中的最后一个事件; 如果是 1，那么则是最早的一个; 如果编号超过列表大小，则返回最后一个事件。



因此，将所需事件的索引传递给方法。

首先，检查列表中的事件数量。 如果没有事件，则返回“无事件”。

接下来，检查期望的事件索引。 如果传递的值小于零或超出数组大小，索引指定列表中的最后一个事件，否则，计算列表中的事件索引，根据规则：如果将 0 传递给方法，我们期望获得最后一个事件（正如在时间序列中），如果是 1 — 最早的一个，等等。 或者，如果需要获取最后一个事件，传递 -1 作为索引输入。

接下来，通过计算的索引从列表中获取事件，并将其返回。

如果未收到任何事件，则返回 NULL。 这意味着我们在处理它之前，应验证方法操作结果的有效性。



实现返回帐户事件描述的方法：

string CAccountsCollection::EventDescription( const ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event ) { int total= this .m_list_accounts.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return (DFUN+TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список изменений пуст" , "Error. List of changes is empty" )); CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At( this .m_index_current); if (account== NULL ) return (DFUN+TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось получить данные аккаунта" , "Error. Failed to get account data" )); const int dg=(account.MarginSOMode()== ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_MONEY ? ( int )account.CurrencyDigits() : 2 ); const string curency= " " +account.Currency(); const string mode_lev=(account.IsPercentsForSOLevels() ? "%" : " " +curency); return ( event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Нет события" , "No event" ) : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_ON ? TextByLanguage( "Торговля на счёте разрешена" , "Trading on account allowed now" ) : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_OFF ? TextByLanguage( "Торговля на счёте запрещена" , "Trading on account prohibited now" ) : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_ON ? TextByLanguage( "Автоторговля на счёте разрешена" , "Autotrading on account allowed now" ) : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_OFF ? TextByLanguage( "Автоторговля на счёте запрещена" , "Autotrade on account prohibited now" ) : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Плечо увеличено на " , "Leverage increased by " )+( string ) this .GetValueChangedLeverage()+ " (1:" +( string )account.Leverage()+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Плечо уменьшено на " , "Leverage decreased by " )+( string ) this .GetValueChangedLeverage()+ " (1:" +( string )account.Leverage()+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Максимально допустимое количество действующих отложенных ордеров увеличено на" , "Maximum allowable number of active pending orders increased by " )+( string ) this .GetValueChangedLimitOrders()+ " (" +( string )account.LimitOrders()+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Максимально допустимое количество действующих отложенных ордеров уменьшено на" , "Maximum allowable number of active pending orders decreased by " )+( string ) this .GetValueChangedLimitOrders()+ " (" +( string )account.LimitOrders()+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Баланс счёта увеличен на " , "Account balance increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedBalance(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Balance(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Баланс счёта уменьшен на " , "Account balance decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedBalance(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Balance(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Средства увеличены на " , "Equity increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedEquity(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Equity(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Средства уменьшены на " , "Equity decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedEquity(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Equity(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Текущая прибыль счёта увеличена на " , "Account current profit increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedProfit(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Profit(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Текущая прибыль счёта уменьшена на " , "Account current profit decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedProfit(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Profit(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Предоставленный кредит увеличен на " , "Credit increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedCredit(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Credit(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Предоставленный кредит уменьшен на " , "Credit decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedCredit(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Credit(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Залоговые средства увеличены на " , "Margin increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMargin(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Margin(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Залоговые средства уменьшены на " , "Margin decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMargin(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Margin(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Свободные средства увеличены на " , "Free margin increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginFree(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginFree(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Свободные средства уменьшены на " , "Free margin decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginFree(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginFree(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Уровень залоговых средств увеличен на " , "Margin level increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginLevel(),dg)+ "%" + " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginLevel(),dg)+ "%)" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Уровень залоговых средств уменьшен на " , "Margin level decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginLevel(),dg)+ "%" + " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginLevel(),dg)+ "%)" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Гарантийная сумма по отложенным ордерам увеличена на " , "Guarantee sum for pending orders increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginInitial(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginInitial(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Гарантийная сумма по отложенным ордерам уменьшена на " , "Guarantee sum for pending orders decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginInitial(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginInitial(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Гарантийная сумма по позициям увеличена на " , "Guarantee sum for positions increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginMaintenance(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginMaintenance(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Гарантийная сумма по позициям уменьшена на " , "Guarantee sum for positions decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginMaintenance(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginMaintenance(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Увеличен уровень Margin Call на " , "Increased Margin Call level by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginCall(),dg)+mode_lev+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginSOCall(),dg)+mode_lev+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Уменьшен уровень Margin Call на " , "Decreased Margin Call level by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginCall(),dg)+mode_lev+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginSOCall(),dg)+mode_lev+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Увеличен уровень Stop Out на " , "Increased Margin Stop Out level by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginStopOut(),dg)+mode_lev+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginSOSO(),dg)+mode_lev+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Уменьшен уровень Stop Out на " , "Decreased Margin Stop Out level by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginStopOut(),dg)+mode_lev+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginSOSO(),dg)+mode_lev+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Размер активов увеличен на " , "Assets increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedAssets(),dg)+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Assets(),dg)+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Размер активов уменьшен на " , "Assets decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedAssets(),dg)+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Assets(),dg)+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Размер обязательств увеличен на " , "Liabilities increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedLiabilities(),dg)+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Liabilities(),dg)+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Размер обязательств уменьшен на " , "Liabilities decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedLiabilities(),dg)+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Liabilities(),dg)+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Размер заблокированных комиссий увеличен на " , "Blocked commissions increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedComissionBlocked(),dg)+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.ComissionBlocked(),dg)+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Размер заблокированных комиссий уменьшен на " , "Blocked commissions decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedComissionBlocked(),dg)+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.ComissionBlocked(),dg)+ ")" : :: EnumToString (event) ); }

此处，将帐户事件传递给期望获取其描述的方法。 检查帐户对象列表的大小。 如果为空，则返回错误描述。 鉴于我们只能跟踪当前帐户的事件，我们按照当前帐户对象索引从帐户列表中获取当前帐户对象。 如果未收到任何对象，也返回错误说明。

接下来，获取所需帐户属性以便显示正确的事件描述，检查事件并返回其描述。



在类构造函数的初始化清单中，使用默认值初始化品种变量和控制程序图表 ID — 当前品种和当前图表，清除即时报价结构，我们需要定义事件时间，并 初始化可编辑的和受控的帐户参数：



CAccountsCollection::CAccountsCollection( void ) : m_folder_name(DIRECTORY+ "Accounts" ), m_is_account_event( false ), m_symbol(:: Symbol ()), m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()) { this .m_list_accounts.Clear(); this .m_list_accounts.Sort(SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN); this .m_list_accounts.Type(COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_prev_account); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); this .InitChangesParams(); this .InitControlsParams(); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: FolderCreate ( this .m_folder_name, FILE_COMMON )) Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать папку хранения файлов. Ошибка " , "Could not create file storage folder. Error " ),:: GetLastError ()); CAccount* account= new CAccount(); if (account!= NULL ) { if (! this .AddToList(account)) { Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось добавить текущий объект-аккаунт в список-коллекцию." , "Error. Failed to add current account object to collection list." )); delete account; } else account.PrintShort(); } else Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось создать объект-аккаунт с данными текущего счёта." , "Error. Failed to create an account object with current account data." )); this .LoadObjects(); this .m_index_current= this .Index(); }

最后，将跟踪帐户变化的代码添加到更新帐户数据的方法中：

void CAccountsCollection::Refresh( void ) { this .m_is_account_event= false ; if ( this .m_index_current== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At( this .m_index_current); if (account== NULL ) return ; :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_curr_account); this .SetAccountsParams(account); if (! this .m_struct_prev_account.login) { this .m_struct_prev_account= this .m_struct_curr_account; return ; } if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum!= this .m_struct_prev_account.hash_sum) { this .m_change_code= this .SetChangeCode(); this .SetTypeEvent(); int total= this .m_list_changes.Total(); if (total> 0 ) { this .m_is_account_event= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event= this .GetEvent(i); if (event== NULL || !:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick)) continue ; string sparam=TimeMSCtoString( this .m_tick.time_msc)+ ": " + this .EventDescription(event); Print (sparam); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event, this . m_tick.time_msc,( double ) i,sparam); } } this .m_struct_prev_account.hash_sum= this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum; } }

重置帐户事件标志

在其中添加替代代码

— 在第一次启动期间将当前数据结构保存为先前的数据

检查并设置事件代码

发生的事件类型

首先，。 由于我们已经删除了 SavePrevValues() 方法，。 更改哈希值时，

在设置事件类型的方法中，帐户属性中同时发生的所有事件都将传递到变化列表。 因此，首先检查变化列表大小。 如果它不为空，设置已发生变化标志，在循环中按照列表数据接收事件，设置其描述文本包括时间（以毫秒为单位）和事件描述，在日志中显示的临时事件描述（此功能将在以后删除，所有函数库系统消息仅在启用日志时才会显示在日志记录中），最后，利用 EventChartCustom() 将事件发送给控制程序。

在 EventChartCustom() 函数参数中，传递：

事件 — 至 event_id ,



, 事件的毫秒时间 — 至 lparam



同时发生的帐户变化列表中的事件索引 — 至 dparam



事件的描述文本 — 至 sparam

在该方法的最后，确保将当前哈希值保存到以前的哈希值，以便进行后续验证。

CAccountsCollection 类的改进既已完毕。 我们转到 CEngine 类，此为函数库的起始和终结。 我们需要添加所有必要的功能来处理帐户事件。 在类的私有部分中，添加存储帐户属性变化事件标志和帐户上发生的最后一个事件的变量。 在公有部分，添加返回同时发生的帐户事件列表和最后一个帐户事件的方法：

class CEngine : public CObject { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CArrayObj m_list_counters; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; bool m_is_account_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT m_last_account_event; int CounterIndex( const int id) const ; bool IsFirstStart( void ); void TradeEventsControl( void ); void AccountEventsControl( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketPending( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketOrder( void ); COrder* GetLastPosition( void ); COrder* GetPosition( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetLastHistoryPending( void ); COrder* GetLastHistoryOrder( void ); COrder* GetHistoryOrder( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetFirstOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastDeal( void ); public : CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListDeals( void ); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllAccounts( void ) { return this .m_accounts.GetList(); } CArrayInt* GetListAccountEvents( void ) { return this .m_accounts.GetListChanges(); } CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersEvents( void ) { return this .m_events.GetList(); } void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_events.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_trade_event; } ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT LastAccountEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_account_event; } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } bool IsTester( void ) const { return this .m_is_tester; } void CreateCounter( const int id, const ulong frequency, const ulong pause); void OnTimer ( void ); CEngine(); ~CEngine(); }; 在类构造函数的初始化清单中添加最后一个帐户事件的初始化：

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ),m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event(ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { 添加 AccountEventsControl() 方法，该方法以前仅用来调用帐户集合类的 Refresh() 方法： void CEngine::AccountEventsControl( void ) { this .m_accounts.Refresh(); this .m_is_account_event= this .m_accounts.IsAccountEvent(); if ( this .m_is_account_event) { this .m_last_account_event= this .m_accounts.GetEvent(); } } 一切都很简单。 首先，更新帐户数据。 如果任意帐户属性有所变化，只需将最后一个事件写入变量。 在基于函数库的控制程序中检索事件的所有其余数据。



测试帐户事件

若要测试帐户事件，我们可以利用上一篇文章中的 EA，因为函数库会自行查找所有帐户属性，发送相应的消息作为图表事件，并在日志中显示已发生的帐户活动描述。

但是，我们来尝试超越函数库的“沙箱”，并在程序中处理一些帐户事件，例如增加净值。

目前，从外部访问程序功能非常有限。 但是，只有在我们收集和处理必要的数据之前才会出现这种情况 — 为了测试所创建的类，以及收集的数据和跟踪事件的正确性，函数库会在日志中显示各种事件。 进而，我们将引入更便利访问任意函数库数据的功能，来极大简化程序中的检索。

若要立即获取有关帐户属性变化的数据，需在 CEngine 类中稍作改进。 我们需要访问当前帐户对象和事件。

为此，在 CEngine 类的公有部分（Engine.mqh 文件）中添加必要的方法：



public : CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListDeals( void ); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllAccounts( void ) { return this .m_accounts.GetList(); } CArrayInt* GetListAccountEvents( void ) { return this .m_accounts.GetListChanges(); } ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT GetAccountEventByIndex( const int index) { return this .m_accounts.GetEvent(index); } CAccount* GetAccountCurrent( void ); string GetAccountEventDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event );

此处我们添加了按照变化列表中的索引接收帐户事件的方法，接收当前帐户对象的方法和接收帐户事件描述的方法。

按照索引接收帐户事件的方法仅返回帐户集合类中先前描述的 GetEvent() 方法的操作结果。



在清单的最后，实现接收当前帐户对象的方法：

CAccount* CEngine::GetAccountCurrent( void ) { int index= this .m_accounts.IndexCurrentAccount(); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return NULL ; CArrayObj* list= this .m_accounts.GetList(); return (list!= NULL ? (list.At(index)!= NULL ? list.At( index ) : NULL ) : NULL ); }

首先，从帐户集合类里获取当前帐户索引。 如果未收到索引，则返回 NULL。 接下来，获取完整的帐户列表，在帐户列表中按索引返回必要的当前帐户。 若有列表或帐户错误的情况，返回 NULL。

另外，我们还要实现返回帐户事件描述的方法：

string CEngine::GetAccountEventDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event ) { return this .m_accounts.EventDescription( event ); }

该方法返回帐户集合类方法的操作结果，返回帐户事件描述。

若要测试帐户事件，请使用来自上一篇文章的 EA TestDoEasyPart12_2.mq5，位于 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part12\，并在 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part13 下将其另存为 TestDoEasyPart13.mq5。



立即删除以下输入

input bool InpFullProperties = false ;

同时还有 OnInit() 处理程序中 的快速检查账户集合:

CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListAllAccounts(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); if (total> 0 ) Print ( "

" ,TextByLanguage( "=========== Список сохранённых аккаунтов ===========" , "=========== List of saved accounts ===========" )); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CAccount* account=list.At(i); if (account== NULL ) continue ; Sleep ( 100 ); if (InpFullProperties) account. Print (); else account.PrintShort(); } }

由于我们更改了帐户对象结构（更改了 uchar 数组的大小以便存储帐户字符串型属性，并添加了另一个整数型属性），因此无法再正确加载所有以前保存的帐户对象文件。 如果它们出现在终端公用文件夹 \Files\DoEasy\Accounts\ 之中，请在启动测试 EA 之前将其删除。 当从一个帐户切换到另一个帐户时，系统会依据新对象结构大小重新创建它们。

OnInit() 处理程序目前看起来如下：

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

为了处理到达程序的来自函数库的所有事件，并避免内建的 OnChartEvent() 混乱，请实现单独的 OnDoEasyEvent() 响应程序来处理其中获取的所有事件。 这会令代码更具可读性，更重要的是，它允许我们处理测试器中的事件，这正是我们现在所需要的，因为我们将处理“超过指定增长值的净值增加”帐户事件，并能更快速、更容易地检查测试器中的所有内容以实现这一目标。





我们在 OnTick() 处理程序中添加处理帐户事件所需的功能：

void OnTick () { static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_trade_event= WRONG_VALUE ; static ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT last_account_event= WRONG_VALUE ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); PressButtonsControl(); } if (engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_trade_event) { last_trade_event=engine.LastTradeEvent(); Comment ( "

Last trade event: " , EnumToString (last_trade_event)); } if (engine.LastAccountEvent()!=last_account_event) { last_account_event=engine.LastAccountEvent(); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { CArrayInt* list=engine.GetListAccountEvents(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)list.At(i); if (event== NULL ) continue ; string sparam=engine.GetAccountEventDescription(event); long lparam= TimeCurrent ()* 1000 ; double dparam=( double )i; OnDoEasyEvent( CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +event,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } Comment ( "

Last account event: " , EnumToString (last_account_event)); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } }

在此我们引入了存储最后一个帐户事件类型的新变量。 检查其当前状态与 CAccountsCollection 类返回的最后一个事件类型的关系。 如果状态已变化，则会发生帐户事件。 接下来，仅针对测试器，在循环中根据同时发生事件从帐户列表获取新事件，将其发送到函数库事件处理程序。 清单注释包含用于接收事件并将其发送到处理程序的所有操作。 当测试器运行时，我们无法以毫秒为单位访问事件时间的数据。 因此，只需发送当前时间 * 1000。

现在，我们改进 OnChartEvent() 事件处理程序：

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && StringFind (sparam, "BUTT_" )> 0 ) { PressButtonEvents(sparam); } if (id>= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { OnDoEasyEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } }

在此我们添加调用函数库事件处理程序，以防事件 ID 指向一个函数库事件。

最后，实现函数库事件处理程序：

void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ; string event= "::" + string (idx); int digits= Digits (); if (idx<TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { event= EnumToString ((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT) ushort (idx)); digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (sparam, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); } else if (idx<ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { event= EnumToString ((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT) ushort (idx)); digits= 0 ; if ((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)idx==ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC) { Print (DFUN,sparam); CArrayObj* list_positions=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_positions.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); #else PositionClose(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()); #endif } } } } }

将事件发送到控制程序所在图表时，在代码中添加 CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM 的值等于 1000。 所以，为了接收真正的代码，我们需要从获得的代码中减去 CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM 的值。 如果事件的代码值位于 TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE 到 ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE-1 的范围内，则表示帐户属性变更事件已到达。 由于我们希望在净值增加超过设置中指定的值（默认增长值为 15 或更高）时将盈利最多的持仓平仓，我们需要检查“净值超过指定值”事件，在日志中显示事件描述，并将盈利最多的持仓平仓。 代码中已包含所有必要的注释。

如果我们现在只是在图表上启动 EA，我们将在一段时间后获得有关交易启用/禁用的日记条目：

2019.06 . 10 10 : 56 : 33.877 2019.06 . 10 06 : 55 : 29.279 : Trading on the account is prohibited now 2019.06 . 10 11 : 08 : 56.549 2019.06 . 10 07 : 08 : 51.900 : Trading on the account is allowed now

在 MetaQuotes-Demo 上，可以每天多次观察到这种启用/禁用，这样我们就可以检查函数库如何在模拟账户上定义此类事件。

现在从测试器中启动 EA，并尽可能多地开仓，以便快速检测净值增加事件，然后将盈利最多的持仓平仓：





正如我们所见，当净值超过指定值时，盈利最多的持仓会自动平仓。 日记当中显示有关所跟踪帐户事件的消息。



下一步是什么？

在下一部分中，我将开始处理品种。 我希望实现品种对象，品种对象集合和品种事件。



下面附有当前版本函数库的所有文件，以及测试 EA 文件供您测试和下载。

请在评论中留下您的问题、意见和建议。

