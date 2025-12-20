Day scalp xau

Day Scalp XAU

BACKTEST 2024 - 2025 CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS

One Trade. One Opportunity. Every Day.

Gold moves with purpose. While others chase every candle and drown in noise, Day Scalp XAU waits for the one setup that matters — then strikes with precision.

Built for Gold. Perfected for Consistency.

Day Scalp XAU is the result of extensive research into gold's unique daily behavior patterns. The proprietary logic identifies high-probability entry points where institutional momentum is most likely to follow through.

No indicators cluttering your chart. No complex settings to configure. No guesswork.

Just one clean, calculated trade per day.

What You Get

  • Proprietary Entry Logic — Identifies optimal daily setups automatically
  • Adaptive Risk Management — TP and SL adjust to current market volatility
  • Fixed Dollar Risk — You set what you're willing to risk. The EA handles position sizing.
  • Trailing Stop System — Locks in profits when gold extends in your favor
  • Session Filter — Trade only during your preferred market hours
  • Live Dashboard — Monitor status, levels, and risk in real time
  • Set and Forget — No babysitting required

The Day Scalp XAU Difference

Most gold EAs fire dozens of trades hoping something sticks.

Day Scalp XAU takes one.

Quality over quantity. Patience over impulse. Structure over chaos.

This isn't a scalper that burns your account with overtrading. It's a precision tool designed for traders who understand that less is more.

Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Account Type: Hedging
  • Leverage: 1:100+ (1:500 recommended)
  • Minimum Deposit: $100+
  • VPS: Recommended

Installation

  1. Attach to XAUUSD chart
  2. Set your risk amount
  3. Let Day Scalp XAU do the rest

