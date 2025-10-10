BMI Long Oscillator MT5
- Indicatori
- Eda Kaya
- Versione: 1.2
BMI Long Oscillator for MT5
The BMI Long Indicator, recognized as a comprehensive tool in technical analysis, is developed by combining several widely-used indicators. This indicator integrates a Moving Average Oscillator, MACD, Bollinger Bands, and Stochastic, each represented in distinct colors.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
BMI Long Oscillator Specifications Table
The specifications of the BMI Long Indicator are as follows:
|
Category
|
MACD – Bands & Channels – Oscillator
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Skill Level
|
Intermediate
|
Indicator Type
|
Reversal – Continuation
|
Timeframe
|
Multi Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading
|
Market
|
All Markets
BMI Long Indicator at a Glance
The BMI Long Oscillator displays its components through various lines and colors directly on the chart:
• Blue Line: Moving Average Oscillator (OSMA)
• White Line: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
• Pink Line: Signal Line
• Orange Band: Upper Bollinger Band
• Green Band: Lower Bollinger Band
• Yellow Line: Zero Line – serves as a trend reference
• Colored Histogram: Indicates trend direction and momentum strength
Bullish Trend Conditions
On the 15-minute Bitcoin (BTC) chart, the Signal Line, together with the MACD and OSMA lines, is positioned above the zero level. This condition typically signals increasing bullish momentum and suggests a favorable buying opportunity.
Bearish Trend Conditions
On the 30-minute EUR/GBP chart, when the Signal Line, OSMA, and MACD lines cross below the zero level, it reflects bearish market pressure. This setup can be interpreted as the beginning of a potential downward move.
BMI Long Oscillator Settings
The settings of the BMI Long Indicator are as follows:
• FastMAPeriod: Fast moving average period
• SlowMAPeriod: Slow moving average period
• SignalMAPeriod: Signal line period
• MAmethod: Moving average calculation method
• MAprice: Price type used in the moving average
• MAprecision: Moving average calculation precision
• OsMAClr: OSMA line color
• MACDClr: MACD line color
• SIGNClr: Signal line color
• UBBClr: Upper Bollinger Band color
• LBBClr: Lower Bollinger Band color
• BBonSignal: Activation of Bollinger Band signal
• BBonMACDline: Activation of Bollinger Band on MACD line
• BBperiod: Bollinger Band calculation period
• BBdeviation: Bollinger Band standard deviation
• BBshift: Bollinger Band shift on the chart
• BBprecision: Bollinger Band calculation precision
• Alpha_adjuster1: First alpha adjustment factor
• Alpha_adjuster2: Second alpha adjustment factor
• MACD_Multiplier: MACD multiplier value
• UseStochFilter: Enable or disable Stochastic filter
• Kperiod: Stochastic K period
• Dperiod: Stochastic D period
• Slowing: Stochastic slowing parameter
• ShowZeroLine: Display or hide the zero line
• ZeroLineColor: Zero line color
• ZeroLineStyle: Zero line style
• ZeroLineWidth: Zero line width
Conclusion
The BMI Long Oscillator utilizes a colored histogram and auxiliary lines to visually represent market trend direction and strength.
The Zero Line serves as the core reference point—crossings above it suggest potential buy signals, while crossings below it indicate possible sell opportunities.Additionally, traders can adjust the indicator’s color schemes and period settings to align it with their personal trading strategies.