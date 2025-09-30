ML Based Gaussian Process Regression Indicator MT5
Machine Learning-Based Gaussian Process Regression Indicator in MT5
The Machine Learning-based Gaussian Process Regression Indicator is an advanced trading tool for Forex traders in MetaTrader 5, designed to forecast the next price wave. Technical analysts can apply this indicator to examine historical price patterns and anticipate future market behavior.
Built on the K-Means algorithm, it visualizes the projected next price wave and provides traders with more sophisticated analytical capabilities.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
Specification Table of the Machine Learning-Based Gaussian Process Regression Indicator
Details of the Gaussian Process Regression Indicator based on Machine Learning are as follows:
|
Category
|
Signal and Forecasting – Trading Tools – Bands and Channels
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Skill Level
|
Advanced
|
Indicator Type
|
Machine Learning (ML) – Trend – Leading
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping – Day Trading – Intraday Trading
|
Markets
|
Forex – Stocks – Indices – Cryptocurrencies
Machine Learning-Based Gaussian Process Regression Indicator at a Glance
This indicator enables traders to evaluate both historical and future price waves on the chart. By applying the K-Means algorithm, it generates predictive price patterns, giving traders the ability to conduct more precise analyses of upcoming market movements aligned with their strategies.
Uptrend with the Machine Learning-Based Gaussian Process Regression Indicator
On the 30-minute USD/CHF chart, the indicator maps historical price waves and uses advanced calculations to project a possible future bullish trend. If the forecasted scenario is validated, traders may choose to open buy positions.
Downtrend with the Machine Learning-Based Gaussian Process Regression Indicator
On the 1-hour GBP/USD chart, the indicator helps traders analyze price dynamics. Through its calculations, it signals potential future bearish trends, offering traders insights into likely downward market moves.
If confirmed, traders can take advantage by entering sell trades.
Settings of the Gaussian Process Regression Indicator Based on Machine Learning
The customizable parameters of this indicator include:
- Training Window Color: Defines the color of the calculation line
- Training Window Fill Color: Defines the color of the calculation area
- Forecasting Length: Sets the range for forecasting, determining future price movement by candlesticks
- Forecast Color: Defines the forecast line color
- Forecast Fill Color: Defines the forecast area color
- Smooth (RBF length): Adjusts the level of smoothness for RBF calculations. Larger values broaden the range, while smaller ones produce sharper slopes
- Sigma (noise): Determines the noise level applied to calculations
- Color of Line 1: Defines the first line color
- Color of Line 2: Defines the second line color
Conclusion
The Machine Learning-based Gaussian Process Regression Indicator is a powerful analytical tool for traders aiming to anticipate future price movements using advanced methodologies. Utilizing the K-Means algorithm, it predicts potential future price trends with high precision.
This tool equips Forex and cryptocurrency traders with deeper insights into market behavior. One of its standout features is the ability to define a custom time range between two vertical lines, within which the indicator performs calculations and displays the forecasted wave directly on the chart.