MiniWatch FX28

See the clean, uncluttered price action of all 28 market watch symbols at once. Perfect for spotting tradable patterns like flags, triangles, and channels without any distractions.

Key Features:

28 Chart Symbols with Pure Price Action in One View  — Ideal for spotting tradable patterns like double tops, channels, triangles, etc.
One-Click Expand — Open any mini-chart into a full chart instantly.

How It Works

Open a clean chart (no indicators or EAs) and attach the tool.
Follow the quick manual on the chart.


How to Modify the Symbol List

The chart symbols in the panel reflect the order as they appear in the Market Watch window (when unsorted).
To modify or manage the list, first disable sorting: right-click inside the Market Watch window, choose Sort → Reset from the menu.
You can then change the order by dragging symbols up or down directly in Market Watch. The symbol list in the indicator panel will automatically update to match.


Automatic Light/Dark Mode

The tool automatically detects the chart background color and adjusts the panel color scheme (light or dark) for optimal visibility.


Input Settings

Quick overview of inputs that may require explanation.
Symbol Name Display – Attempts to remove prefixes, infixes, or suffixes added by brokers for a cleaner display of symbol names. (Beta feature)





Arturjose Simoes Fuste
128
Arturjose Simoes Fuste 2025.04.29 14:00 
 

Good indicator! It would be perfect if we could insert a (same) indicator in all 28 windows.

Part-time Day Trader
9053
Risposta dello sviluppatore Vincent J Brug 2025.04.29 17:58
Thank you! I’m glad you like it. I’m currently working on a more advanced version that includes that feature — stay tuned!
