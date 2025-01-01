//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- cronologia delle operazioni e degli ordini

if(!HistorySelect(0, TimeCurrent()))

{

Print("HistorySelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- in un ciclo dalla lista delle operazioni nella cronologia del conto

int total=HistoryDealsTotal();

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- ottenere il ticket dell'operazione successiva (l'operazione viene selezionata automaticamente per ottenere le sue proprietà)

ulong ticket=HistoryDealGetTicket(i);

if(ticket==0)

continue;



//--- ottenere il tipo e la direzione dell'operazione e visualizzare l'intestazione per l'elenco delle proprietà effettive dell'operazione selezionata

string type=DealTypeDescription((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket, DEAL_TYPE));

string entry=DealEntryDescription((ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY)HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket, DEAL_ENTRY));

PrintFormat("Double properties of an deal %s entry %s #%I64u:", type, entry, ticket);



//--- stampare tutte le proprietà effettive dell'operazione selezionata sotto l'intestazione

HistoryDealPropertiesDoublePrint(ticket, 12);

}

/*

real:

Double properties of an deal Buy entry In #2785070622:

Volume: 0.50

Price: 1.10480

Commission: 0.00

Swap: 0.00

Profit: 0.00 USD

Fee: 0.00

StopLoss: 0.00000

TakeProfit: 0.00000

Double properties of an deal Sell entry Out #2785071538:

Volume: 0.50

Price: 1.10491

Commission: 0.00

Swap: 0.00

Profit: 5.50 USD

Fee: 0.00

StopLoss: 0.00000

TakeProfit: 0.00000

*/

}

//+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Visualizzare le proprietà effettive dell'operazione selezionata nel journal |

//+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

void HistoryDealPropertiesDoublePrint(const ulong ticket, const uint header_width=0)

{

uint w=0;

string header="";

double value=0;



//--- ottenere il simbolo dell'operazione, la valuta di profitto e il numero di decimali per il simbolo

string symbol = HistoryDealGetString(ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL);

string currency= SymbolInfoString(symbol, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT);

int digits = (int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS);



//--- definire il testo dell'intestazione e la larghezza del campo dell'intestazione

//--- se la larghezza dell'intestazione viene passata alla funzione uguale a zero, allora la larghezza sarà la dimensione della riga dell'intestazione + 1

header="Volume:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

//--- ottenere e visualizzare il volume dell'operazione con la larghezza specificata dell'intestazione nel journal

if(!HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket, DEAL_VOLUME, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f", w, header, value);



//--- visualizzare il prezzo dell'operazione nel journal

header="Price:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket, DEAL_PRICE, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);



//--- visualizzare la commissione dell'operazione nel journal

header="Commission:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket, DEAL_COMMISSION, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f", w, header, value);



//--- visualizzare lo swap accumulato nel journal alla chiusura

header="Swap:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket, DEAL_SWAP, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f", w, header, value);



//--- visualizzare il risultato finanziario dell'operazione nel journal

header="Profit:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket, DEAL_PROFIT, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f %s", w, header, value, currency);



//--- visualizzare la commissione dell'operazione nel journal

header="Fee:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket, DEAL_FEE, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.2f", w, header, value);



//--- visualizzare il livello dello StopLoss nel journal

header="StopLoss:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket, DEAL_SL, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);



//--- visualizzare il livello del TakeProfit nel journal

header="TakeProfit:";

w=(header_width==0 ? header.Length()+1 : header_width);

if(!HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket, DEAL_TP, value))

return;

PrintFormat("%-*s%-.*f", w, header, digits, value);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Restituire la descrizione del tipo di operazione |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string DealTypeDescription(const ENUM_DEAL_TYPE type)

{

switch(type)

{

case DEAL_TYPE_BUY : return("Buy");

case DEAL_TYPE_SELL : return("Sell");

case DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE : return("Balance");

case DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT : return("Credit");

case DEAL_TYPE_CHARGE : return("Additional charge");

case DEAL_TYPE_CORRECTION : return("Correction");

case DEAL_TYPE_BONUS : return("Bonus");

case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION : return("Additional commission");

case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_DAILY : return("Daily commission");

case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_MONTHLY : return("Monthly commission");

case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_DAILY : return("Daily agent commission");

case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY: return("Monthly agent commission");

case DEAL_TYPE_INTEREST : return("Interest rate");

case DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED : return("Canceled buy deal");

case DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED : return("Canceled sell deal");

case DEAL_DIVIDEND : return("Dividend operations");

case DEAL_DIVIDEND_FRANKED : return("Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations");

case DEAL_TAX : return("Tax charges");

default : return("Unknown deal type: "+(string)type);

}

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Restituire la modalità di variazione della posizione |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+

string DealEntryDescription(const ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY entry)

{

switch(entry)

{

case DEAL_ENTRY_IN : return("In");

case DEAL_ENTRY_OUT : return("Out");

case DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT : return("Reverce");

case DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY : return("Out by");

case DEAL_ENTRY_STATE : return("Status record");

default : return("Unknown deal entry: "+(string)entry);

}

}