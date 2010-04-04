Bollinger Bands RSI Indicator MT5

The Bollinger Bands RSI Indicator MT5 is a hybrid trading tool that merges two well-known indicators: Bollinger Bands and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). By combining price volatility analysis with momentum tracking, this oscillator helps traders anticipate possible reversal areas while refining entry and exit timing for trades.

Specification Table of Bollinger Bands RSI Indicator

The table below outlines the key features of this indicator:

Category Oscillator – Bollinger Bands – Bands and Channels Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Reversal – Continuation Timeframe Multi Timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading Market All Markets

Bollinger Bands RSI Indicator Explained

Within this oscillator, if the RSI curve drops to touch the lower Bollinger Band, it suggests an oversold market and triggers a buy signal. On the other hand, when the RSI curve rises to the upper Bollinger Band, it indicates an overbought condition, prompting the tool to mark a sell signal with a red arrow.

Buy Example: On a 30-minute Binance Coin (BNB) chart, when the RSI touched the lower band, it signaled overselling. Shortly after, the market reversed, and the indicator confirmed a buy setup with a green arrow.

Sell Example: On the 1-hour USD/CAD chart, the RSI reached the upper band, showing overbought conditions. At that point, the tool highlighted a sell opportunity as the market shifted downward.

Settings of Bollinger Bands RSI Indicator

Below are the customizable options available in the indicator:

RSI period: Defines the calculation period for RSI

Defines the calculation period for RSI RSI price: Selects which price (close, open, etc.) to base RSI on

Selects which price (close, open, etc.) to base RSI on BB periods: Number of periods used for Bollinger Bands

Number of periods used for Bollinger Bands BB deviation: Standard deviation to determine upper and lower bands

Standard deviation to determine upper and lower bands BB shift: Adjusts Bollinger Bands position on the chart

Adjusts Bollinger Bands position on the chart ALERT: Turn alerts on/off

Turn alerts on/off EMAIL: Send trade alerts via email

Send trade alerts via email NOTIFICATION: Push notifications enabled/disabled

Push notifications enabled/disabled MESSAGE_TIMEOUT: Duration the alert message is shown

Duration the alert message is shown MESSAGE_SUBJECT: Label/title for the alert notification

Conclusion

The Bollinger Bands RSI Indicator MT5 is a versatile technical tool that combines volatility and momentum analysis. By generating buy signals when RSI touches the lower band and sell signals when it reaches the upper band, this oscillator provides traders with reliable insights across multiple markets, including forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, and commodities.