Pink Gold
- Experts
- Roland Aimua Akenuwa
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Pink Gold EA is a 100% automated Expert Advisor built to dominate the Gold market (XAUUSD) while also trading major forex pairs with confidence. Powered by multi-timeframe analysis (1H & 4H) and overbought/oversold detection, it identifies high-probability entries and manages risk like a professional trader.
Whether you trade prop firm accounts, standard brokers, or personal portfolios, Pink Gold EA delivers a balanced mix of performance, safety, and consistency.
🚀 Why Choose Pink Gold EA?
✅ Specialized for Gold (XAUUSD) – optimized to handle gold’s volatility.
✅ Also Trades Major Forex Pairs – EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, and more.
✅ Multi-Timeframe Intelligence – combines 1H & 4H signals for reliable confirmation.
✅ Overbought & Oversold Strategy – catches reversals and pullbacks with precision.
✅ 100% Automated – no manual intervention needed.
✅ Risk Management Built-In – SL, TP, trailing stop, and breakeven protection.
✅ Flexible Lot Sizing – fixed lots or % balance risk.
✅ Prop Firm Ready – designed to respect drawdown rules and risk limits.
✅ Beginner-Friendly – plug & play, no complicated setup.
📊 Recommended Settings:
Best Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
Other Pairs: Major forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, etc.)
Timeframes: 1H & 4H
Accounts: Standard, ECN, or Prop Firm Accounts
⚡ Take your trading to the next level with Pink Gold EA – a smart, powerful, and adaptive trading system designed to handle Gold’s volatility and Forex stability with ease.
EA Parameters
⚙️ Parameters Description
🔹 Trade Settings
StopLoss – Fixed stop loss in pips for each trade.
TakeProfit – Fixed take profit in pips for each trade.
EveryTickOrNewCandle – Choose if signals are checked on every tick or only on a new candle.
MaxPositions – Maximum number of open positions allowed at the same time.
MinStepPositions – Minimum price step (in points) between multiple open positions.
🔹 Trailing Stop
Trailing – Enable/disable trailing stop function.
TrailingActivate – Profit level (in pips) at which trailing stop starts working.
TrailingStop – Distance (in pips) between price and stop loss while trailing.
InpTrailingStep – Step (in pips) to move stop loss as price moves further into profit.
🔹 Risk Management
RiskOrManual_Lot – Select whether to use fixed lot size or percentage risk.
LotOrRiskValue – Lot size (if fixed) or percentage of account balance/equity to risk (if risk mode).
🔹 Time Control
TimeControl – Enable/disable trading time filter.
StartHour / StartMinute – Start time of allowed trading session.
EndHour / EndMinute – End time of allowed trading session.
🔹 Profit Management
UseEquityTrailing – Enable/disable equity trailing stop.
StartPercent – Percentage profit level at which equity trailing begins.
TrailPercent – Percentage step to lock profit once equity trailing is active.
UseCloseTime – Enable/disable automatic closing of trades at a specific time.
CloseTime – Exact time to close all open positions (if enabled).
MaxDrawdownPercent – Maximum allowed account drawdown in percent.
CloseTradesOnDrawdown – If true, all trades are closed once drawdown limit is reached.
PercentTP – Percentage target of account balance/equity for closing all trades.
CloseTradesOnPercentProfit – If true, EA will close all trades once target percentage profit is reached.
🔹 Other Features
InpOnlyBuyOrSell – Restrict EA to only buy trades, only sell trades, or both.
InpCloseOpposite – Close existing trades if an opposite signal appears.
InpAllowSingleEntry – Allow only one trade per signal (no repeated entries).
InpAllowSignalCloseTrade – Allow signal logic to close open trades automatically.
InpPrintLog – Enable/disable printing of EA activity to the terminal log.
InpFreezeCoefficient – Freeze level coefficient (used for brokers with freeze level restrictions).
Slippage – Maximum allowed slippage in points for order execution.
InpMagic – Unique identifier (magic number) for trades opened by this EA.