Progressing ADX

Progressing ADX EA for MT5

Trade Strong Trends with Confidence Using the Power of ADX.

The Progressing ADX EA is a trend-following expert advisor that leverages the Average Directional Index (ADX) to identify and trade only strong, momentum-backed trends. Designed for traders who prefer quality over quantity, this EA waits patiently for high-strength directional moves before executing trades.

Core Features:

  • ADX-Powered Trend Filter: Detects when the market shows a strong trend (above user-defined ADX threshold) and confirms direction using +DI and -DI crossovers.

  • Precision Entry Logic: Avoids weak, choppy conditions and focuses on high-momentum opportunities.

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis (optional): Use higher timeframes (e.g., H1, H4) to confirm trend strength before entering trades.

  • Advanced Risk Management:

    • Fixed lot or balance-based lot sizing

    • Custom SL/TP in pips

    • Trailing stop and breakeven options

  • Session/Time Filters: Restrict trading to specific sessions or hours for optimal performance.

  • Dashboard Panel (optional): Displays ADX values, trend direction, trade status, and EA activity.

🧠 How It Works:

The EA scans for ADX values above your set threshold (e.g., ADX > 25) to ensure the market is trending. It then confirms direction using +DI/-DI and enters only when momentum is strong, helping you avoid range-bound traps.

🏆 Ideal For:

  • Trend-following traders

  • Traders who prefer structure and confirmation before entry

  • M15, M30, and H1 timeframes

  • Prop firm and challenge trading (with solid risk control)

Parameters Description

🔹 Trade Settings

  • StopLoss – Fixed stop loss in pips for each trade.

  • TakeProfit – Fixed take profit in pips for each trade.

  • EveryTickOrNewCandle – Choose if signals are checked on every tick or only on a new candle.

  • MaxPositions – Maximum number of open positions allowed at the same time.

  • MinStepPositions – Minimum price step (in points) between multiple open positions.

🔹 Trailing Stop

  • Trailing – Enable/disable trailing stop function.

  • TrailingActivate – Profit level (in pips) at which trailing stop starts working.

  • TrailingStop – Distance (in pips) between price and stop loss while trailing.

  • InpTrailingStep – Step (in pips) to move stop loss as price moves further into profit.

🔹 Risk Management

  • RiskOrManual_Lot – Select whether to use fixed lot size or percentage risk.

  • LotOrRiskValue – Lot size (if fixed) or percentage of account balance/equity to risk (if risk mode).

🔹 Time Control

  • TimeControl – Enable/disable trading time filter.

  • StartHour / StartMinute – Start time of allowed trading session.

  • EndHour / EndMinute – End time of allowed trading session.

🔹 Profit Management

  • UseEquityTrailing – Enable/disable equity trailing stop.

  • StartPercent – Percentage profit level at which equity trailing begins.

  • TrailPercent – Percentage step to lock profit once equity trailing is active.

  • UseCloseTime – Enable/disable automatic closing of trades at a specific time.

  • CloseTime – Exact time to close all open positions (if enabled).

  • MaxDrawdownPercent – Maximum allowed account drawdown in percent.

  • CloseTradesOnDrawdown – If true, all trades are closed once drawdown limit is reached.

  • PercentTP – Percentage target of account balance/equity for closing all trades.

  • CloseTradesOnPercentProfit – If true, EA will close all trades once target percentage profit is reached.

🔹 Other Features

  • InpOnlyBuyOrSell – Restrict EA to only buy trades, only sell trades, or both.

  • InpCloseOpposite – Close existing trades if an opposite signal appears.

  • InpAllowSingleEntry – Allow only one trade per signal (no repeated entries).

  • InpAllowSignalCloseTrade – Allow signal logic to close open trades automatically.

  • InpPrintLog – Enable/disable printing of EA activity to the terminal log.

  • InpFreezeCoefficient – Freeze level coefficient (used for brokers with freeze level restrictions).

  • Slippage – Maximum allowed slippage in points for order execution.

  • InpMagic – Unique identifier (magic number) for trades opened by this EA.



