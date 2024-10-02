Sigma Bot

4.33

HOW SIGMA EA WAS DEVELOPED

It all started in 2015 when I started my crypto trading journey and bought a bitcoin, Initially I tried each and every stratagey available at that time, I was lucky enough to cash the 2017 crypto bull run even though I was still hopping from one stratagey to another, Finally I came to know about the supply and demand concept which intrigued me alot and also made lots of sense, I started working on it with great results but the crypto market begun to crash and I was smart enough to  move all of my funds to forex, After successfully applying and optimizing my stratagey for two years I started developing my EA in 2019 and since then its being optimized on regular basis.

HOW THE EA WORKS


My EA places pending orders after analyzing the market structure & parameters, The EA is backtested thoroughly and it is the only EA in the market who has similar backtesting results and forward testing results, you can download the demo and test it for yourself.

HOW TO OPERATE SIGMA EA

1- Only use the provided set files for backtesting and forward testing, DONOT USE DEFAULT SETTINGS.
2- Sigma EA is Optimized for Exness Broker Only, If you want to use it on any other broker, Create a demo account on exness, Setup Sigma EA on exness demo and copy trades from there to your broker,
If you are unable to create demo on exness broker, inbox me I will provide you with the demo account.
3- Once you load the EA on the chart , DONOT CHANGE ANY SETTING, TIME FRAME infact anything, donot restart your terminal and just let it run.
4- If you change the setting, time frame or restart the EA it will start from scratch and will remove the previous pending orders and also will not recover the previous losing trades so its important that 
once you run the EA, JUST LET IT RUN 
5- If you want to stop the EA for any reason Wait for the EA to recover all the losing trades before stopping it.
6- For live accounts and backtesting DONOT USE DEFAULT SETTINGS only use the provided setfiles.

PLEASE DOWNLOAD THE SET FILE FROM HERE ( for exness broker only )

GBPUSD H4 SETFILEhttps://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759394
EURUSD H6 SETFILEhttps://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764073
EURUSD H4 SETFILE : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764074

sigma is optimized for EXNESSS only, If you cannot open an account on exness please contact me and I will provide you the demo account for copying trades to your broker.

please use the set files for backtesting & forward testing,

BACKTESTING INSTRUCTIONS: 

1- Please Use recommended balance and target percent, ESPECIALLY TIME FRAME & only use exness broker 

2- Only use the setfile for backtesting donot use default settings ever

3- Use exness, zero account as the EA is optimized for Exness only

SETTINGS: USE THE SET FILE ONLY ( DONOT USE DEFAULT SETTINGS)

MARKET ENTRY: PENDING ORDERS ( ONLY BUY/SELL ZONES ARE VISIBLE TO BROKER NOT THE PENDING ORDERS)

BACKTESTS: "Every tick based on real ticks" from 2020 to 2025( till date)

SUPPORT: CONTACT ME FOR SUPPORT  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/salarahmed


Avis 10
m_azam991
40
m_azam991 2025.08.21 12:47 
 

Indeed one of the best EA I have ever seen. Every one should give it a try then You guys know how much potential this EA has.

Ahamed Khan Dalazack
135
Ahamed Khan Dalazack 2025.03.29 22:05 
 

I have purchased many Expert Advisors (EAs), but I have never come across one like this! With a high return on a small investment of just $300—backed by proof—it truly stands out. A big salute to the seller for the transparency before purchase and the excellent after-sales support!

m_azam991
40
m_azam991 2025.08.21 12:47 
 

Indeed one of the best EA I have ever seen. Every one should give it a try then You guys know how much potential this EA has.

mslog20
112
mslog20 2025.05.16 15:36 
 

❌ EA REVIEW: Revenge-Based Lot Size Increase — Extremely Dangerous! I tested this EA and quickly realized it follows a highly dangerous revenge trading strategy. After every losing trade, it increases the lot size aggressively, with no regard for account size, risk limits, or smart money management. Here’s what it does: Loss on 0.01 lot? Next trade is 0.31. Lose again? Jumps to 2 lots. Lose again? Explodes to 40 lots. This EA doesn’t care if you have $1,000 or $100,000 — it will blow your account fast. This is not risk management, it’s emotional revenge trading built into a robot. A few losing trades (which happen even in good strategies) will trigger massive positions that destroy your margin and equity. ❗ Problems: No fixed risk per trade No max lot cap No stop trading after consecutive losses No awareness of margin levels I cannot recommend this EA to anyone. Even experienced traders would be at huge risk using it. If you're considering it — don't. This is a recipe for blowing accounts, not building them.

Ahmed Furqan
2076
Réponse du développeur Ahmed Furqan 2025.05.16 16:53
On recommended settings and pairs it has never blown even a single account.
The only way you can lose money is if you went against my recommendations which were very crystal clear on sigma product page.
It took me years to develop sigma EA you cannot judge it in a month. 1- Sigma EA is a percentage based system not Lot size based system, It uses variable stop losses and variable take profits, The lot size depends upon Take profit pips, If tp pips are larger in number the lot size
will be smaller and vice versa, EA aims for a certain percentage and calculates the lot size accordingly.
Example: Lets say the tp pips are 10 the lot size will be much bigger also the stop loss will be smaller as it has to reach the target percent, if tp pips are 100 the lot size will be much smaller and stop loss pips will be much higher. I recommend to use GBPUSD AND EURUSD it has phenomenal backtesting and live account results and also all sigma users have the exact same trades open so its not even possible that you lose money on eurusd and gbpusd. Even sigma live results are better then backtesting results ( as in backtest it fails 2024-11 but it survived in live accounts) So the only way you can lose money is if you went against my recommendations or you just casually tested it on demo, assumed it works like this or that and quickly pulled the trigger. or you used GOLD against my recommendations, Constant warnings and ignoring every piece of content I shared. rest please do share your trade histories, settings etc in whatsapp or personal message I will see where you went wrong.
Ahamed Khan Dalazack
135
Ahamed Khan Dalazack 2025.03.29 22:05 
 

I have purchased many Expert Advisors (EAs), but I have never come across one like this! With a high return on a small investment of just $300—backed by proof—it truly stands out. A big salute to the seller for the transparency before purchase and the excellent after-sales support!

ausaf ahmad
28
ausaf ahmad 2025.02.24 15:30 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Imdadmt5
19
Imdadmt5 2024.11.19 17:41 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Tayyab824
29
Tayyab824 2024.10.13 03:50 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

syed muhammad obaid
23
syed muhammad obaid 2024.10.12 20:04 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

arsaeed456
24
arsaeed456 2024.10.12 15:45 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Abdul Muneeb
34
Abdul Muneeb 2024.10.12 15:34 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

imran khan
28
imran khan 2024.10.12 15:33 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

