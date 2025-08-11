ZigZag Swings EA for MT5

Discover High-Probability Swing Trades with Precision.

The ZigZag Swings EA is a powerful expert advisor designed for traders who prefer clear market structure, swing points, and clean risk-to-reward setups. It automatically identifies significant highs and lows using the ZigZag indicator and executes trades at key reversal areas, capitalizing on market swings in both trending and ranging environments.

✅ Core Features:

ZigZag-Based Swing Entry Logic : Detects major swing highs/lows using customizable ZigZag parameters.

Dynamic Trade Direction : Trades both bullish and bearish swings based on price action confirmation.





Multi-Timeframe Filtering (optional): Filter trades using higher timeframe trend direction for enhanced accuracy.

Risk Management Tools : Fixed or percentage-based lot sizing Configurable SL/TP in pips Optional breakeven and trailing stop

Time & Session Filters : Trade only during your preferred market hours or sessions.

Visual On-Chart Panel (optional): Monitor trade status, trend direction, and signal confirmations.

🧠 Strategy Overview:

The EA enters buy positions near swing lows and sell positions near swing highs, only when price structure and optional filters MACD align. Perfect for traders who love structure-based swing trading, especially on M30, H1, or H4 charts.

🏆 Ideal For:

Swing traders

Prop firm traders

Traders seeking mechanical structure-based entries

Those looking for a low-frequency, high-reward EA strategy



Parameters Description 🔹 Trade Settings StopLoss – Fixed stop loss in pips for each trade.

TakeProfit – Fixed take profit in pips for each trade.

EveryTickOrNewCandle – Choose if signals are checked on every tick or only on a new candle.

MaxPositions – Maximum number of open positions allowed at the same time.

MinStepPositions – Minimum price step (in points) between multiple open positions. 🔹 Trailing Stop Trailing – Enable/disable trailing stop function.

TrailingActivate – Profit level (in pips) at which trailing stop starts working.

TrailingStop – Distance (in pips) between price and stop loss while trailing.

InpTrailingStep – Step (in pips) to move stop loss as price moves further into profit. 🔹 Risk Management RiskOrManual_Lot – Select whether to use fixed lot size or percentage risk.

LotOrRiskValue – Lot size (if fixed) or percentage of account balance/equity to risk (if risk mode). 🔹 Time Control TimeControl – Enable/disable trading time filter.

StartHour / StartMinute – Start time of allowed trading session.

EndHour / EndMinute – End time of allowed trading session. 🔹 Profit Management UseEquityTrailing – Enable/disable equity trailing stop.

StartPercent – Percentage profit level at which equity trailing begins.

TrailPercent – Percentage step to lock profit once equity trailing is active.

UseCloseTime – Enable/disable automatic closing of trades at a specific time.

CloseTime – Exact time to close all open positions (if enabled).

MaxDrawdownPercent – Maximum allowed account drawdown in percent.

CloseTradesOnDrawdown – If true, all trades are closed once drawdown limit is reached.

PercentTP – Percentage target of account balance/equity for closing all trades.

CloseTradesOnPercentProfit – If true, EA will close all trades once target percentage profit is reached. 🔹 Other Features InpOnlyBuyOrSell – Restrict EA to only buy trades, only sell trades, or both.

InpCloseOpposite – Close existing trades if an opposite signal appears.

InpAllowSingleEntry – Allow only one trade per signal (no repeated entries).

InpAllowSignalCloseTrade – Allow signal logic to close open trades automatically.

InpPrintLog – Enable/disable printing of EA activity to the terminal log.

InpFreezeCoefficient – Freeze level coefficient (used for brokers with freeze level restrictions).

Slippage – Maximum allowed slippage in points for order execution.

InpMagic – Unique identifier (magic number) for trades opened by this EA.





