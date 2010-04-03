CRT Master Theory
- Experts
- VALU VENTURES LTD
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 15
CRT Master Theory - Multi-Pattern Trading System
Professional multi-strategy EA designed for H1 timeframe across all symbols. Combines 5 proven price action patterns with advanced filtering and risk management.
Trading Strategies:
- False Breakout - Trades failed breakouts with optional candle range TP
- Inside Bar - Breakout strategy from consolidation patterns
- Pin Bar - Reversal signals from rejection wicks
- Engulfing - Momentum continuation patterns
- Support/Resistance - Bounce trades from key levels
Key Features:
- Works on all symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto)
- Optimized for H1 timeframe
- Advanced filtering system (ATR, Volume, Session, Spread)
- Multiple risk management modes (Fixed lots, Risk %, Auto-sizing)
- Flexible SL/TP options (Pips, ATR-based, Percentage)
- One trade at a time for clean management
- Full MT5 compatibility with proper stop validation
Risk Management:
- Trailing stop and breakeven options
- Partial close functionality
- Symbol-specific lot sizing (Gold optimization)
- Broker stop level validation
Settings:
- Easy pattern on/off switches
- Customizable parameters for each strategy
- Session and time filters
- Visual signal arrows
- Real-time statistics panel
Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. No martingale or dangerous strategies. Clean, professional code with extensive backtesting validation.