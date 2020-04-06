Weekly Gold Pro
🟨 GoldWeeklyPro EA v1.0 – Precision Gold Trading Once a Week
GoldWeeklyPro EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor tailored specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Designed for traders who prefer quality over quantity, it trades once a
week, seeking 2–5% profit per trade with strict risk management and professional signal validation.
✅ Why Choose GoldWeeklyPro?
-
📊 Stable Performance: +30.8% net gain in 2024 with only 20 trades (90% win rate)
-
🔍 Price Action First: Detects strong bullish reversal patterns like Engulfing and Hammer
-
🧠 Smart Filtering: Avoids trades during high-impact news (optional)
-
🔄 Failsafe Strategy: If no strong price action, it falls back to a moving average crossover
-
🛡️ Built-in Risk Control: Risk per trade, time-based exit (max 48 hours), and ATR-based stop loss
-
⛔ No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedging
🧠 Strategy Logic
-
✅ Primary Entry:
-
Price above 200-day SMA
-
RSI within neutral zone (30–70)
-
Strong bullish pattern (Engulfing or Hammer)
-
-
🔁 Fallback Entry (optional):
-
Fast MA crosses Slow MA
-
-
🧨 Risk Control:
-
Adjustable Risk % per trade (default: 2%)
-
Time Exit: Positions auto-close after 48 hours
-
ATR-based or fixed pip SL/TP
-
-
🧾 News Filter: Prevents entries before high-impact events (optional)
📈 Backtest Highlights (2024, XAUUSD, 1:100 leverage)
-
💰 Initial Deposit: $1,000
-
📈 Total Net Profit: $308.22
-
✅ Win Rate: 90%
-
📉 Max Drawdown: 27.51%
-
⚖️ Profit Factor: 1.68
-
📊 Sharpe Ratio: 5.70
-
⚙️ Total Trades: 20
-
🕒 Trade Duration: Max 48 hours
-
🔐 History Quality: 99%
⚙️ Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|RiskPercent
|Risk per trade (1–5%)
|MaxTradeDuration
|Max time trade remains open
|UseNewsFilter
|Avoid trades during high-impact news
|EnableFallback
|Enable MA fallback system
|ATR_Period & SL_Multiplier
|ATR-based stop loss tuning
|FastMA , SlowMA
|Fallback MA crossover periods
|RSI_Period
|For primary strategy filter
|TakeProfitPips / StopLossPips
|Optional fixed TP/SL in pips
📌 Recommendations
-
✅ Run only on XAUUSD (Gold) on H1 or H4
-
📅 Let it trade only once per week
-
🧪 Backtest in 1:500 or realistic leverage
-
🔒 VPS recommended for 24/5 operation
This is the ideal EA for traders who want to trade Gold seriously, without high-frequency risks. Whether you're managing a small account or scaling up, GoldWeeklyPro EA gives you precision, consistency, and peace of mind.