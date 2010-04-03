Pink Gold
Pink Gold EA is a 100% automated Expert Advisor built to dominate the Gold market (XAUUSD) while also trading major forex pairs with confidence. Powered by multi-timeframe analysis (1H & 4H) and overbought/oversold detection, it identifies high-probability entries and manages risk like a professional trader.
Whether you trade prop firm accounts, standard brokers, or personal portfolios, Pink Gold EA delivers a balanced mix of performance, safety, and consistency.
🚀 Why Choose Pink Gold EA?
-
✅ Specialized for Gold (XAUUSD) – optimized to handle gold’s volatility.
-
✅ Also Trades Major Forex Pairs – EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, and more.
-
✅ Multi-Timeframe Intelligence – combines 1H & 4H signals for reliable confirmation.
-
✅ Overbought & Oversold Strategy – catches reversals and pullbacks with precision.
-
✅ 100% Automated – no manual intervention needed.
-
✅ Risk Management Built-In – SL, TP, trailing stop, and breakeven protection.
-
✅ Flexible Lot Sizing – fixed lots or % balance risk.
-
✅ Prop Firm Ready – designed to respect drawdown rules and risk limits.
-
✅ Beginner-Friendly – plug & play, no complicated setup.
📊 Recommended Settings:
-
Best Pair: XAUUSD (Gold), Indices, Crypto, it's trades all.
-
Other Pairs: Major forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, etc.)
-
Timeframes: 1H
-
Accounts: Standard, ECN, or Prop Firm Accounts
⚡ Take your trading to the next level with Pink Gold EA – a smart, powerful, and adaptive trading system designed to handle Gold’s volatility and Forex stability.
Adjust ATR SL and TP, ATR Trailing and Indicator close trade for smart exit.