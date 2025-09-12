Pink Gold EA is a 100% automated Expert Advisor built to dominate the Gold market (XAUUSD) while also trading major forex pairs with confidence. Powered by multi-timeframe analysis (1H & 4H) and overbought/oversold detection, it identifies high-probability entries and manages risk like a professional trader.

Whether you trade prop firm accounts, standard brokers, or personal portfolios, Pink Gold EA delivers a balanced mix of performance, safety, and consistency.

🚀 Why Choose Pink Gold EA?

✅ Specialized for Gold (XAUUSD) – optimized to handle gold’s volatility.

✅ Also Trades Major Forex Pairs – EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, and more.

✅ Multi-Timeframe Intelligence – combines 1H & 4H signals for reliable confirmation.

✅ Overbought & Oversold Strategy – catches reversals and pullbacks with precision.

✅ 100% Automated – no manual intervention needed.

✅ Risk Management Built-In – SL, TP, trailing stop, and breakeven protection.

✅ Flexible Lot Sizing – fixed lots or % balance risk.

✅ Prop Firm Ready – designed to respect drawdown rules and risk limits.

✅ Beginner-Friendly – plug & play, no complicated setup.

📊 Recommended Settings:

Best Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

Other Pairs: Major forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, etc.)

Timeframes: 1H & 4H

Accounts: Standard, ECN, or Prop Firm Accounts

⚡ Take your trading to the next level with Pink Gold EA – a smart, powerful, and adaptive trading system designed to handle Gold’s volatility and Forex stability with ease.

EA Parameters

⚙️ Parameters Description

🔹 Trade Settings

StopLoss – Fixed stop loss in pips for each trade.

TakeProfit – Fixed take profit in pips for each trade.

EveryTickOrNewCandle – Choose if signals are checked on every tick or only on a new candle.

MaxPositions – Maximum number of open positions allowed at the same time.

MinStepPositions – Minimum price step (in points) between multiple open positions.

🔹 Trailing Stop

Trailing – Enable/disable trailing stop function.

TrailingActivate – Profit level (in pips) at which trailing stop starts working.

TrailingStop – Distance (in pips) between price and stop loss while trailing.

InpTrailingStep – Step (in pips) to move stop loss as price moves further into profit.

🔹 Risk Management

RiskOrManual_Lot – Select whether to use fixed lot size or percentage risk.

LotOrRiskValue – Lot size (if fixed) or percentage of account balance/equity to risk (if risk mode).

🔹 Time Control

TimeControl – Enable/disable trading time filter.

StartHour / StartMinute – Start time of allowed trading session.

EndHour / EndMinute – End time of allowed trading session.

🔹 Profit Management

UseEquityTrailing – Enable/disable equity trailing stop.

StartPercent – Percentage profit level at which equity trailing begins.

TrailPercent – Percentage step to lock profit once equity trailing is active.

UseCloseTime – Enable/disable automatic closing of trades at a specific time.

CloseTime – Exact time to close all open positions (if enabled).

MaxDrawdownPercent – Maximum allowed account drawdown in percent.

CloseTradesOnDrawdown – If true, all trades are closed once drawdown limit is reached.

PercentTP – Percentage target of account balance/equity for closing all trades.

CloseTradesOnPercentProfit – If true, EA will close all trades once target percentage profit is reached.

🔹 Other Features

InpOnlyBuyOrSell – Restrict EA to only buy trades, only sell trades, or both.

InpCloseOpposite – Close existing trades if an opposite signal appears.

InpAllowSingleEntry – Allow only one trade per signal (no repeated entries).

InpAllowSignalCloseTrade – Allow signal logic to close open trades automatically.

InpPrintLog – Enable/disable printing of EA activity to the terminal log.

InpFreezeCoefficient – Freeze level coefficient (used for brokers with freeze level restrictions).

Slippage – Maximum allowed slippage in points for order execution.

InpMagic – Unique identifier (magic number) for trades opened by this EA.



