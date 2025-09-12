Pink Gold

Pink Gold EA – Trade Gold & Forex with Precision

Pink Gold EA is a 100% automated Expert Advisor built to dominate the Gold market (XAUUSD) while also trading major forex pairs with confidence. Powered by multi-timeframe analysis (1H & 4H) and overbought/oversold detection, it identifies high-probability entries and manages risk like a professional trader.

Whether you trade prop firm accounts, standard brokers, or personal portfolios, Pink Gold EA delivers a balanced mix of performance, safety, and consistency.

🚀 Why Choose Pink Gold EA?

  • Specialized for Gold (XAUUSD) – optimized to handle gold’s volatility.

  • Also Trades Major Forex Pairs – EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, and more.

  • Multi-Timeframe Intelligence – combines 1H & 4H signals for reliable confirmation.

  • Overbought & Oversold Strategy – catches reversals and pullbacks with precision.

  • 100% Automated – no manual intervention needed.

  • Risk Management Built-In – SL, TP, trailing stop, and breakeven protection.

  • Flexible Lot Sizing – fixed lots or % balance risk.

  • Prop Firm Ready – designed to respect drawdown rules and risk limits.

  • Beginner-Friendly – plug & play, no complicated setup.

📊 Recommended Settings:

  • Best Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Other Pairs: Major forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, etc.)

  • Timeframes: 1H & 4H

  • Accounts: Standard, ECN, or Prop Firm Accounts

⚡ Take your trading to the next level with Pink Gold EA – a smart, powerful, and adaptive trading system designed to handle Gold’s volatility and Forex stability with ease.

EA Parameters

⚙️ Parameters Description

🔹 Trade Settings

  • StopLoss – Fixed stop loss in pips for each trade.

  • TakeProfit – Fixed take profit in pips for each trade.

  • EveryTickOrNewCandle – Choose if signals are checked on every tick or only on a new candle.

  • MaxPositions – Maximum number of open positions allowed at the same time.

  • MinStepPositions – Minimum price step (in points) between multiple open positions.

🔹 Trailing Stop

  • Trailing – Enable/disable trailing stop function.

  • TrailingActivate – Profit level (in pips) at which trailing stop starts working.

  • TrailingStop – Distance (in pips) between price and stop loss while trailing.

  • InpTrailingStep – Step (in pips) to move stop loss as price moves further into profit.

🔹 Risk Management

  • RiskOrManual_Lot – Select whether to use fixed lot size or percentage risk.

  • LotOrRiskValue – Lot size (if fixed) or percentage of account balance/equity to risk (if risk mode).

🔹 Time Control

  • TimeControl – Enable/disable trading time filter.

  • StartHour / StartMinute – Start time of allowed trading session.

  • EndHour / EndMinute – End time of allowed trading session.

🔹 Profit Management

  • UseEquityTrailing – Enable/disable equity trailing stop.

  • StartPercent – Percentage profit level at which equity trailing begins.

  • TrailPercent – Percentage step to lock profit once equity trailing is active.

  • UseCloseTime – Enable/disable automatic closing of trades at a specific time.

  • CloseTime – Exact time to close all open positions (if enabled).

  • MaxDrawdownPercent – Maximum allowed account drawdown in percent.

  • CloseTradesOnDrawdown – If true, all trades are closed once drawdown limit is reached.

  • PercentTP – Percentage target of account balance/equity for closing all trades.

  • CloseTradesOnPercentProfit – If true, EA will close all trades once target percentage profit is reached.

🔹 Other Features

  • InpOnlyBuyOrSell – Restrict EA to only buy trades, only sell trades, or both.

  • InpCloseOpposite – Close existing trades if an opposite signal appears.

  • InpAllowSingleEntry – Allow only one trade per signal (no repeated entries).

  • InpAllowSignalCloseTrade – Allow signal logic to close open trades automatically.

  • InpPrintLog – Enable/disable printing of EA activity to the terminal log.

  • InpFreezeCoefficient – Freeze level coefficient (used for brokers with freeze level restrictions).

  • Slippage – Maximum allowed slippage in points for order execution.

  • InpMagic – Unique identifier (magic number) for trades opened by this EA.


Önerilen ürünler
Golden Scorpion MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
4.2 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Scorpion EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. EA finds sensitive price points based on Time and Price theory and executes trades based on that. This system can work with three different strategies and each strategy with independent settings. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal. MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/
SmartConcept
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartConcepts 1.0 EA – Advanced Smart Money Concept Trading Automation Works Only For gold XAUUSD The SmartConcepts 1.0 EA is a powerful, precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the full potential of Smart Money Concepts (SMC). This EA leverages institutional trading strategies to identify premium and discount zones, ensuring your trades align with market structure shifts and liquidity points. Key Features: Smart Money Concept Logic: Automatically detects
MadVenomPro
Joseph Kalu Ude
Uzman Danışmanlar
MADVENOM ALGO EXPERT ADVISOR Unleash Precision. Dominate the Synthetic Markets. MADVENOMPRO ALGO EA is a cutting-edge, trend-following Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for synthetic indices, specifically the Boom and Crash markets. It combines institutional-grade market analysis, smart trade management, and advanced loss mitigation into a fully automated system — built for traders who demand accuracy, consistency, and dominance. Core Features: Smart Trend Detection : Analyzes H1 to M5 stru
DollarEdge Reversal EA Pro
John Samuel Ifegwu
Uzman Danışmanlar
En iyi canlı ticaret deneyimi ve en iyi geriye dönük test sonuçları için IC Markets 'ı öneriyoruz. Bu EA'yı faydalı buluyorsanız, ücretsiz olarak paylaşmamıza teşvik olması için lütfen olumlu bir yorum bırakmayı düşünün. Teşekkür ederiz!     MQL5'te Daha Fazla EA Keşfet DollarEdge Reversal EA Pro: Günlük Grafikte Hassas USD Geri Dönüş Ticareti Akıllı otomasyon ve sağlam risk yönetimi ile USD majör paritelerindeki yüksek olasılıklı geri dönüşleri yakalayın. DollarEdge Reversal EA Pro, be
FREE
Crosscut
Chimdike Obinna Nkwo
Uzman Danışmanlar
<------- CrossCut --------> Günlük kazançların geleceğine adım at — EURUSD işlemleri için nihai Uzman Danışmanın. Bu tamamen otomatik araç, hafif özelleştirme imkânı sunarak piyasa koşullarına hassas şekilde uyum sağlamanı sağlar. Her sabah uyandığında paranızın yavaş yavaş büyüdüğünü göreceksiniz. En iyi kazanç deneyimini sunmak için geliştirilmiş bir EA'dir. Ekran görüntüsündeki giriş ayarlarını kullandığınızdan emin olun… Benim için işe yarıyor. Diğer brokerlarda da iyi çalışıyor. Önerilen m
PipPro
Faithful Kelechukwu Onyiriuka
Uzman Danışmanlar
PipPro, yüksek hassasiyetli ticaret için tasarlanmış güçlü, akıllı ve özelleştirilebilir bir ticaret robotudur. Girişler için iki Osilatör Hareketli Ortalamasının, çıkışlar için ise mum çubukları desenleri, Bollinger Bantları ve Stokastik göstergenin entegrasyonu sayesinde, ticarete veri odaklı ve sistematik bir yaklaşım sunar. Entegre risk yönetimi, otomatik işlem yürütme ve özelleştirilebilir özellikleriyle PipPro, performansını artırmak, duygusal ticareti azaltmak ve kârlılığı maksimize etmek
CRT Master Theory
VALU VENTURES LTD
Uzman Danışmanlar
CRT Master Theory - Multi-Pattern Trading System Professional multi-strategy EA designed for H1 timeframe across all symbols. Combines 5 proven price action patterns with advanced filtering and risk management. Trading Strategies: False Breakout - Trades failed breakouts with optional candle range TP Inside Bar - Breakout strategy from consolidation patterns Pin Bar - Reversal signals from rejection wicks Engulfing - Momentum continuation patterns Support/Resistance - Bounce trades from key lev
EclipesPro
Themichl LLC
Uzman Danışmanlar
EclipesPro II is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that uses FRAMA and VIDYA indicators for trend following in forex markets. It generates buy/sell signals based on indicator crossovers and price position relative to FRAMA, with RSI used for exit filtering. The EA employs advanced exit strategies, including partial position closing and triple-confirmation. Risk management includes multiple position sizing methods, trailing stops, and order volume validation. Market filters include trading sessions,
XauusdPrecisionEA
Korede Nathaniel Oladoyin
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAU Breakout Pro – The Ultimate GMT Gold Breakout Bot Timeframe: M5 Symbol: XAUUSD ️ Type: Fully Automated Expert Advisor Strategy Style: Volatility Breakout Why XAU Breakout Pro? XAU Breakout Pro is engineered for precision, speed, and profitability. It captures high-volatility breakout moves that occur during the London market open — one of the most explosive times to trade gold (XAUUSD). This EA doesn’t overtrade. It waits patiently for the right moment, then strikes with a cle
Gold Emperor Pro
John Samuel Ifegwu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Emperor Pro – En Üstün XAUUSD Ticaret Çözümü Gold Emperor Pro , yalnızca M5 zaman dilimindeki XAUUSD için tasarlanmış, tamamen otomatik bir ticaret algoritmasıdır. Yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları yakalamak ve işlemleri hassasiyetle gerçekleştirmek için birlikte çalışan altı bağımsız, akıllı ve sağlam stratejiyi birleştirir. EA'yı XAUUSD (M5) 'e ekleyin, Fixed Lot 'u devre dışı bırakın ve gerisini Gold Emperor Pro'ya bırakın. Güncel Teklif: $599.99 — sadece sonraki 5 alıcı için geçerli
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BFG9000 has two EAs inside: 1) 100% Autopilot. Run and forget mode. 2) You decide when to open a position and click on "buy" or "sell". The internal trade management system will add or reduce position size and manage your trade. The performance we observed so far is suprisingly good. Live Signal version 1.2+:  https://www.fxblue.com/users/bfgexecutor120 What is so super special? Executor. You click on buy or sell and the algorithm manages your trade. See performance in live signal. Combine th
Pip Titan Euro Swinger Pro
Gabriel Oreoluwa James
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pip Titan   Euro Swinger Pro 2.0   is a powerful expert advisor (EA) designed for   EUR/USD   swing traders. Combining advanced algorithms with robust protection features, this EA delivers precision, safety, and adaptability to dynamic forex markets. Whether you're a professional or a beginner, Euro Swinger Pro empowers you to take full control of your trading journey. Key Features : Optimized for EUR/USD : Tailored to capture high-probability swing trading opportunities on the Euro/Dollar pair
GBot 8G 4G OG
James Rogers
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GBot is an Expert Advisor (EA) that uses sophisticated algorithms to trade on trends or reverse trends in the forex market. With four different algorithms to choose from, traders have the flexibility to customize the strategy to their specific needs and preferences. One of the standout features of GBot is its ability to work with multiple trading pairs, making it a versatile tool for traders looking to diversify their portfolio. While the bot is particularly effective with the XAU/USD pair, it c
GBP Miner Pro MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GBP Miner Pro EA is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on Price And Time theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful Money Management and Position Management system. Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the GBPUSD currency pair. "GBP Miner Pro"      [$ 175 > Next price > $ 199] MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143144 Blog :   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/p
Lunox Gold
Akpofure Bright Gageche-gold
Uzman Danışmanlar
Timeframe: Best on M5 Recommended capital: $500+ (or equivalent cent account) Symbols: Designed for XAUUSD , but adaptable to other majors IMPORTANT UPDATE For best result find out your broker time zone and make sure its 1pm. for EXNESS, ICMarkets and FundedNext use Broker time 14  for Deriv use Broker time 13 for Goatfunded use broker time 16 Early-bird pricing!  What it does LUNOX GOLD selects a signal bar after your defined session open, then trades when price touches the signal High/Low —e
EU Savings Box EA
Abraham Balogun
Uzman Danışmanlar
EU_Savings_Box (MT5 Expert Advisor) This is 100% Algo Forex Trading Robot and is programmed for Long Term Investment with Low Risk. It uses no martingale, no grid, no scalping. The strategy combines 3 reliable and properly filtered indicators and price action to determine safe market entry and exit levels. This strategy has over 70% winning rate within 18 year plus. It is recommended for those looking for EA that can be trusted for many years. Moreover, you can adapt this EA to your preferred t
Pip Titan Cable Mavrick
Gabriel Oreoluwa James
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pip Titan Cable Maverick 2.0 is a cutting-edge expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for GBP/USD traders operating on the H1 timeframe. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and a robust set of protections to deliver consistent, efficient, and secure trading experiences. Suitable for both seasoned traders and newcomers, Cable Maverick 2.0 empowers users to achieve their trading objectives with precision and confidence. Key Features : Optimized for GBP/USD : Fine-tuned to identify high-
Crypto Statistical Arbitrage
Themichl LLC
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor uses statistical arbitrage to trade cryptocurrency pairs (e.g., BTCUSD & ETHUSD). It identifies mispricings and executes trades based on deviations from historical correlations. The EA employs mean reversion, pair trading, and cointegration analysis. It features advanced risk management, including dynamic position sizing, ATR-based stop-loss/take-profit, equity protection, and drawdown limits. It also includes smart order handling, real-time position verification, and statis
Ny Breakout Gold Trading EA
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
Uzman Danışmanlar
İLK İNDİRMEYE 30 TL'YE KADAR BÜYÜK İNDİRİM ÖMÜR BOYU %80'E KADAR VE BİR AY İÇİN %50'YE KADAR   New York Seansı İşlem Robotu – Altın Mumların Avcısı Piyasayı profesyonel bir avcı gibi izleyen bir araç arıyorsanız, bu robot tam size göre tasarlandı! Bu Uzman Danışman, New York seansının başlangıcından itibaren akıllıca çalışmaya başlar. Dahili algoritması şu şekilde tasarlanmıştır: Piyasanın ilk saniyelerinden itibaren mumları sayar. En iyi mumları tespit eder ve ayırır. Piya
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
Uzman Danışmanlar
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
MIISC PullBack
Adebayo Bisiriyu Adewole
Uzman Danışmanlar
MIISC PullBack is an indicator based STRATEGY which is one of the OFFICIAL "MIISC STRATEGY", the alogrithm takes into consideration a potential PULLBACK for entry.  Important Steps: * The EA should be used on 1H timeframe only. * Leverage the probability of the EA by applying to a minimum of 5 different symbols. * According to your capital, set a reasonable lot size. * The EA uses a fixed and dynamic stop loss. - A fixed stop loss is applied at the time of executing the trade identified by the e
LazyBoy Scrapper Scalper EA
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
60% Discount From the makers of the Successful               Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot             - Comes this unique opportunity at a low price The Idea You think the days of scrapper scalping ended?! Think again. This Expert Advisor which is made for Gold trading is perfected to scrape ever tick by the second, timeframe independently. Comes along with account management and 6 safety settings for the most satisfied to the most greedy of us to choose from. Not based on indicators wh
Trend Alpha
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Alpha is the latest edition to DaneTrades EA portfolio. It follows the same principle of long term, steady growth over short term quick gains. The strategy is simple at it's core. It follows a trend following breakout   system based purely on price action. What set's it apart is the unique filters it has which are also price action based to pick high probability setups. The EA is multi currency and trades traditional trend following pairs - JPY pairs, NAS100/SP500, XAUUSD, BTCUSD. The EA h
OrionBTC
Pierre Paul Amoussou
Uzman Danışmanlar
OrionBTC , MetaTrader 5 platformunda BTCUSD paritesi için otomatik alım satım yapmak üzere tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. Dinamik breakout stratejisi, volatiliteye (ATR) dayalı uyarlanabilir risk yönetimi ve üst zaman dilimlerinde ayarlanabilir trend filtresi kullanır. Teknik Özellikler: Önerilen zaman dilimi: M15 Enstrüman: BTCUSD Strateji: ATR tabanlı stop loss ve dinamik trailing stop ile kontrollü breakout Günlük işlem limiti: 2 işlem İşlem saatleri: 00:00 - 21:00 , pozisyonlar 20:45’te
Anuk MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello Traders! I present the old god my "ANUK" strategy, it is an intelligent strategy with 3 types of built-in strategies (you can choose this within its options) it is designed to enter the trade where it detects a strong trend or a market break, it has a built-in algorithm to recover positions and exit quickly, it can be configured to work in some sessions as the trader prefers, it also has a large news detection system, so as not to enter those moments where the market can be very volatile
LSTM Forex Alpha
Gianvito Fiume
Uzman Danışmanlar
IMPORTANT: BOT IS EXCLUSIVE TO EURUSD M30.                     TEST FROM 2024 TO PRESENT (MINIMUM LEVERAGE 1:30) LSTM ForexAlpha is an advanced trading Expert Advisor (EA) that uses LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory) artificial intelligence to optimize market operations. This bot has been trained on several years of historical data to adapt to all market trends, ensuring continuous adjustment to current market conditions. Key Features: LSTM Intelligence : We use LSTM neural networks to analyze and p
Mushroom Multi Level recovery zone
Thawinchai Waharam
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mushroom: Multi-Level Bi-Directional Strategy1. Strategy Overview: Multi-Level Bi-Directional This strategy aims to capture profits by anticipating the direction of the market. Normally, price moves in a trending direction, so trade entries are placed as follows: Buy Stop: Expecting the price to continue rising Sell Stop: Expecting the price to continue falling However, because the market can move in either direction, the system is designed to ensure profits regardless of the trend. This is achi
Golden Vein EA MT5
Mikhael Kurniawan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hi Traders, let me introduce you the most powerful and advanced GOLD Expert Advisor, GOLDEN VEIN EA. As you may see, Golden Vein EA was made specifically to trade on GOLD or XAUUSD that using a lot and complex strategy to get better results. Unlike many expert advisor that shows how good the expert advisor in backtest but in reality it doesn't work like it shows in backtest, GOLDEN VEIN EA will assure you that what you see in backtest is also what you get in live trading. Golden Vein EA was made
Pips Architects
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pips Architect — Intelligent Algorithmic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader Description Pips Architect is a fully automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 4/5. It leverages time series analysis and dynamic modeling to identify trade opportunities without relying on external indicators. This self-sufficient logic allows the EA to adapt to changing market conditions with minimal user intervention. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Pips Architect offers a reliable tool for
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AIQ Sürüm 3.0+ Tanıtımı — Şimdiye Kadar Yaratılmış En Gelişmiş Otonom Ticaret Zekası AIQ (Otonom Zeka) Sürüm 3.0+'ı sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, yapay zeka destekli ticaret teknolojisinde muazzam bir sıçramadır. Bu sürüm, 300'den fazla yapay zeka modeline erişim sağlar; 55'ten fazla ÜCRETSİZ entegre yapay zeka modeli ve güçlü yeni Grok 4 gibi premium modeller, büyük ölçüde geliştirilmiş web arama yetenekleri, yeni Analist/Risk Yöneticisi rolleri, kapsamlı başlangıç piyasa kontrolleri ve Ya
Http EA
Yury Orlov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HTTP EA (How To Trade Pro) — martingale ve ızgara kullanmayan, pozisyonları her gün kapatılan bir MT5 ticaret danışmanıdır. 25 yılı aşkın deneyime profesyonel trader göstergesinin yaratıcısı tarafından. Geçerli fiyatla son kopya! Bundan sonra fiyat 100 $ artacak. Danışman, bekleyen emirler kullanır, her araç için yalnızca bir işlem yapar, her zaman stop-loss ve take-profit kullanır ve pozisyonları her gün kapatır. Aşağıdaki finansal araçlarda çalışır: Döviz çiftleri Kripto paralar Metaller Endek
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Goodness
Roland Aimua Akenuwa
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoodNess EA for MT4 – Smart Scalping. Strong Trends.  GoodNess EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed for traders who demand precision, stability, and consistent returns . It expertly combines fast-paced scalping with trend-following strategies , making it a versatile tool for both sideways and trending markets. Whether you're trading during quiet sessions or high-impact news releases, GoodNess adapts and performs with exceptional reliability. Core Strategy Trend
Delight
Roland Aimua Akenuwa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Delight EA for MT5 – Precision Meets Versatility Delight EA is a robust and intelligent multi-strategy trading robot for MetaTrader5. Whether you're trading trends, reversals, breakouts, or ranging markets, Delight adapts in real-time with proven technical analysis and precise execution using M30 as entry points, it's your all-in-one automated trading solution. Core Strategies: Trend-Following: Enters with the momentum when a clear directional move is confirmed. Counter-Trend Reversa
Joyful
Roland Aimua Akenuwa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Joyful EA for MT5 – Precision Scalping & Smart Swing Trading Joyful EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed for traders who want fast, accurate scalping and reliable swing trading.  It intelligently adapts to trend, breakout, reversal, and range conditions using a combination of ZigZag , Fractals  and Stochastic indicators. Optimized for: Scalping short-term moves with tight SL/TP and fast execution Low-spread, fast-execution brokers (ECN preferred), but good for all brokers Feat
ZigZag Swings
Roland Aimua Akenuwa
Uzman Danışmanlar
ZigZag Swings EA for MT5 Discover High-Probability Swing Trades with Precision. The ZigZag Swings EA is a powerful expert advisor designed for traders who prefer clear market structure, swing points, and clean risk-to-reward setups. It automatically identifies significant highs and lows using the ZigZag indicator and executes trades at key reversal areas, capitalizing on market swings in both trending and ranging environments. Core Features : ZigZag-Based Swing Entry Logic : Detects major swin
Progressing ADX
Roland Aimua Akenuwa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Progressing ADX EA for MT5 Trade Strong Trends with Confidence Using the Power of ADX. The Progressing ADX EA is a trend-following expert advisor that leverages the Average Directional Index (ADX) to identify and trade only strong, momentum-backed trends. Designed for traders who prefer quality over quantity, this EA waits patiently for high-strength directional moves before executing trades. Core Features : ADX-Powered Trend Filter : Detects when the market shows a strong trend (above user-de
Flying Turtles
Roland Aimua Akenuwa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Flying Turtles EA for MT5 Breakout Power with Turtle Trading DNA. The Flying Turtles EA is inspired by the legendary Turtle Trading System , built to detect breakouts from consolidation zones and ride trends with discipline and precision. Whether you’re trading forex, indices, or metals, this EA aims to capture big moves after price breaks out of key levels. Key Features : Classic Turtle Trading Logic : Identifies breakout levels based on recent highs/lows and executes trades with trend-follow
STO Swings
Roland Aimua Akenuwa
Uzman Danışmanlar
STO Swings EA for MT5 Catch Precision Swing Entries with Stochastic-Powered Signals. The STO Swings EA is a technical expert advisor built to identify overbought and oversold swing opportunities using the powerful Stochastic Oscillator . It helps you trade high-probability reversals at key market turning points, making it ideal for traders who prefer structure and oscillator-based entries. Key Features : Stochastic-Based Entry Logic : Uses %K and %D crossovers in overbought/oversold zones to d
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt