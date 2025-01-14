Golden Scorpion MT5

Golden Scorpion EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. EA finds sensitive price points based on Time and Price theory and executes trades based on that.

This system can work with three different strategies and each strategy with independent settings.

This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal.

MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129679


Benefits :

  • Not a Grid or Martingale
  • It supports SL and TP
  • Risk management in two forms fixed volume or fixed risk
  • Prop Firm Ready
  • Timer for trailing stop (for prop firm)


    Strategy : 

    • A_MODE >>>                                   High Risk      >> A_MODE + B_MODE + C_MODE
    • B_MODE >>>>> Combine >>>>> Average Risk       >> B_MODE + C_MODE
    • C_MODE >>>                                  Low Risk       >> B_MODE | C_MODE


    How To Back test : 

    • Run back test and enable XAUUSD or GOLD metal
    • Set the Time frame to 1H
    • Enable all three strategies : A_MODE – B_MODE – C_MODE 
    • Set your risk in two ways [ % ] (based on Balance) or [fix] (fixed Volume)

    Brokers And Prop firms :

    • IC Market - Cash Account (Broker)
    • Robo Forex (Broker)
    • Alpari - ECN Account (Broker)
    • FXIFY (Prop firm)
    • Trading funds (Prop firm)

    You can use this EA to overcome the challenge : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633


    Specifications :

     Pair   XAUUSD, GOLD
     Timeframe  Any    
     Strategies  A_MODE – B_MODE – C_MODE
     Deposit  $ 500 (USD)
     Settings  Default
     Digits  2 - 3
     Leverage  > 1:100
     Account Type  Any - Hedging - Low Spread - ECN
     VPS  24 / 7


    Risk Disclosure - Disclaimer :

    Like other EAs it will have losing trades - or periods of losses - if you cant tolerate them then this EA is not for you.

    All risk minimization steps have been taken and no one can promise you a guaranteed profit.

    Past performance dose not guarantee future results.


    Warnings : 

    • The sale of this product is only in the MQL5 store and the official MQLEXP website, so beware of online fraudsters.
    • By purchasing this product and reading its description, you accept the risk of financial markets.





    Avis 10
    Tomislav Braz
    502
    Tomislav Braz 2025.11.17 20:24 
     

    I have been using this EA for over 5 months, the developer support has been helpful and excellent whenever needed.

    Mikael Paul Heinz Jean Beaufume
    520
    Mikael Paul Heinz Jean Beaufume 2025.11.02 21:52 
     

    Very good EA, designed for the long term. The developer is very responsive. I recommend it.

    Chhay Por Thy
    217
    Chhay Por Thy 2025.10.08 10:13 
     

    Stay patience with this ea and it just making your free money. Author was very helpful and friend

