🥇 Specialized XAUUSD Expert Advisor with Real-Time Telegram Signals

BobiXAU Pro - Professional Gold Trading System

BobiXAU Pro is engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. Capture consistent directional moves with institutional-grade risk management and real-time Telegram signal broadcasting.

⚠️ OPTIMIZED FOR GOLD ONLY

This EA works exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold).

Why Gold?

✅ Consistent trending behavior

✅ High volatility perfect for ATR-based management

✅ Clear directional moves

✅ 24-hour liquidity across all sessions

Not for: Forex pairs, indices, or crypto. Stick to Gold for best results.

✨ KEY FEATURES

📡 Telegram Signal Broadcasting

Real-time trade signals to your channel/group

Beautifully formatted notifications (Entry, SL, TP, R:R)

Trade updates for wins, losses, breakeven

Performance reports at session end

Works even when max trades reached

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management

Risk per trade control (default 1%)

Daily & weekly loss limits

Maximum drawdown protection

Consecutive loss circuit breaker

Dynamic ATR-based position sizing

📊 Multi-Timeframe Strategy

Entry: M15 (default)

Trend confirmation: H1

Filter: H4

All timeframes must align

⚡ Smart Stop Management

Breakeven protection

Trailing stops

Combination mode (recommended)

ATR-adaptive distances

🕐 All-Session Trading

24/5 Gold trading capability

Weekend protection

Optional time filters

📋 QUICK START

Conservative Gold Trading:

Risk: 1% per trade

Min R:R: 1:4

ADX: 25-80

Max Trades: 1-2

Stop Mode: Breakeven + Trail

Aggressive Gold Trading:

Risk: 2% per trade

Min R:R: 1:2.5

ADX: 20-100

Max Trades: 3-5

Stop Mode: Trailing

Telegram Setup:

Message @BotFather → Create bot → Copy token Get Chat ID from @userinfobot Add both to EA settings Enable https://api.telegram.org in MT5 Options

🎯 PERFORMANCE EXPECTATIONS

Conservative: 5-15% monthly | 40-55% win rate | 1.5-2.5 PF | 8-15% max DD

Aggressive: 10-30% monthly | 35-50% win rate | 1.3-2.0 PF | 15-25% max DD

Based on XAUUSD backtesting. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results.

🏆 WHY BOBIXAU PRO?

✅ Gold specialist - not generic multi-pair EA

✅ Battle-tested on 5+ years Gold data

✅ Transparent logic - every decision logged

✅ Telegram integration for 24/5 monitoring

✅ Institutional risk management

✅ Active development & updates

✅ Built by Gold trader for Gold traders

📝 REQUIREMENTS

Symbol: XAUUSD only (do not use on other pairs)

XAUUSD only (do not use on other pairs) Timeframe: M15 (recommended)

M15 (recommended) Capital: Minimum $500

Minimum $500 Broker: ECN/STP preferred, spread <30 points

ECN/STP preferred, spread <30 points VPS: Recommended for 24/5 operation

📦 PACKAGE INCLUDES

BobiXAU Pro EA (.ex5)

Complete User Manual

Quick Start Guide

Optimization Set Files

Video Tutorials

Telegram Setup Guide

Lifetime Free Updates

📞 SUPPORT & COMMUNITY

Developer Contact:

🐦 Twitter/X: @BobiTrades

📱 Telegram: @EDITOFRED

Get setup assistance, strategy tips, and join our Gold trading community!

🔒 SAFETY FEATURES

✅ No martingale or grid trading

✅ No averaging down

✅ Hard stops on every trade

✅ Multiple emergency limits

✅ Spread protection

✅ Volatility filters

🚀 START TRADING GOLD SMARTER

Stop emotional trading. Start systematic Gold trading with BobiXAU Pro.

⚖️ DISCLAIMER

Trading carries high risk. BobiXAU Pro is a tool to assist decisions but doesn't guarantee profits. Test thoroughly in demo before live trading. The developer is not responsible for losses incurred.