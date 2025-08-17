Master Breakout Basic

Smart breakout trading system with advanced money management and broker auto-detection

Key Features

Multiple Trading Strategies

  • Trend continuation signals
  • Range breakout detection
  • Momentum-based entries
  • Support/resistance breaks

Advanced Money Management

  • Fixed lots, risk percentage, or balance-based sizing
  • Risk-reward ratio calculations
  • Partial take profit functionality
  • Maximum margin usage protection

Broker Compatibility

  • Auto-detects GMT offset and symbol suffixes
  • Dynamic thresholds for different instruments
  • Supports Gold, Silver, Forex pairs, and Indices
  • MQL Market validation compliance

Risk Management

  • Configurable stop loss and take profit
  • Break-even functionality
  • Position size limits
  • Day-of-week filters

Suitable For

  • Timeframes: M15, M30, H1, H4, D1
  • Instruments: Major Forex, Gold/Silver, Indices
  • Trading Style: Breakout and momentum trading
  • Experience Level: Intermediate to Advanced

Main Parameters

  • Lot Logic: Choose between fixed lots, risk percentage, or balance-based
  • Risk Percent: Risk per trade (default 1.5%)
  • Take Profit: Points or risk-reward ratio
  • Stop Loss: Points or percentage
  • Trading Hours: Configurable range times
  • Max Positions: Control multiple positions

Strategy Logic

The EA identifies high-probability breakout opportunities using multiple confirmation methods:

  1. Range Analysis - Tracks consolidation periods
  2. Momentum Signals - Detects strong directional moves
  3. Trend Continuation - Follows established trends
  4. Bar Close Confirmation - Reduces false signals

Risk Features

  • Automatic symbol-specific settings
  • Margin usage monitoring
  • Minimum bars between trades
  • Configurable position limits
  • Built-in validation mode for testing

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 build 3085+
  • Minimum $100 account balance recommended
  • VPS recommended for 24/7 operation
  • ECN/STP broker preferred

Important Notes

  • Test on demo account first
  • Optimize parameters for your broker
  • Monitor during high-impact news
  • Past performance doesn't guarantee future results

Version 2.05 | No DLL | No External Dependencies






