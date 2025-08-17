Master Breakout Basic
- Experts
- VALU VENTURES LTD
Version: 6.1
- Mise à jour: 17 août 2025
- Activations: 10
Smart breakout trading system with advanced money management and broker auto-detection
Key Features
Multiple Trading Strategies
- Trend continuation signals
- Range breakout detection
- Momentum-based entries
- Support/resistance breaks
Advanced Money Management
- Fixed lots, risk percentage, or balance-based sizing
- Risk-reward ratio calculations
- Partial take profit functionality
- Maximum margin usage protection
Broker Compatibility
- Auto-detects GMT offset and symbol suffixes
- Dynamic thresholds for different instruments
- Supports Gold, Silver, Forex pairs, and Indices
- MQL Market validation compliance
Risk Management
- Configurable stop loss and take profit
- Break-even functionality
- Position size limits
- Day-of-week filters
Suitable For
- Timeframes: M15, M30, H1, H4, D1
- Instruments: Major Forex, Gold/Silver, Indices
- Trading Style: Breakout and momentum trading
- Experience Level: Intermediate to Advanced
Main Parameters
- Lot Logic: Choose between fixed lots, risk percentage, or balance-based
- Risk Percent: Risk per trade (default 1.5%)
- Take Profit: Points or risk-reward ratio
- Stop Loss: Points or percentage
- Trading Hours: Configurable range times
- Max Positions: Control multiple positions
Strategy Logic
The EA identifies high-probability breakout opportunities using multiple confirmation methods:
- Range Analysis - Tracks consolidation periods
- Momentum Signals - Detects strong directional moves
- Trend Continuation - Follows established trends
- Bar Close Confirmation - Reduces false signals
Risk Features
- Automatic symbol-specific settings
- Margin usage monitoring
- Minimum bars between trades
- Configurable position limits
- Built-in validation mode for testing
Requirements
- MetaTrader 5 build 3085+
- Minimum $100 account balance recommended
- VPS recommended for 24/7 operation
- ECN/STP broker preferred
Important Notes
- Test on demo account first
- Optimize parameters for your broker
- Monitor during high-impact news
- Past performance doesn't guarantee future results
Version 2.05 | No DLL | No External Dependencies