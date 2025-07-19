Prism Simple EA
Prism Simple EA V6.1 - Professional Multi-Strategy Trading System
19 Powerful Strategies in One Ultimate EA!
Transform your trading with the most comprehensive and reliable Expert Advisor on the market. Prism Simple EA combines cutting-edge algorithms with bulletproof risk management to deliver consistent results across all market conditions.
Core Features
-
19 Professional Strategies: A complete arsenal of proven trading algorithms in one EA. (See full list below).
-
100% Margin Safe: Advanced margin protection prevents "No Money" errors and works flawlessly with any account size, from $10 to $1,000,000+.
-
Smart Risk Management: Includes 4 different risk modes such as percentage risk, compounding, and intelligent auto-lot sizing.
-
Universal Compatibility: Works on ALL symbols (Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Indices, Commodities) and ALL timeframes.
-
Anti-Hedging Protection: Fully compatible with netting accounts and meets all broker requirements.
-
Advanced Market Filters: Features session filters, spread control, volatility filters, and market condition detection.
Included Strategies
-
MA Cross (Moving Average Crossover)
-
RSI Overbought/Oversold
-
Bollinger Bands
-
Stochastic
-
MACD
-
MA Trend Following
-
Supertrend
-
ADX Trend Strength
-
Smart Money Concepts
-
Breakout
-
Price Action HH/LL
-
Support/Resistance Breakout
-
RSI Divergence
-
Scalping Strategy
-
ML Pattern Recognition
-
Statistical Mean Reversion
-
Multi-TF Momentum
-
Volume Profile Trading
-
Correlation Matrix & Hybrid Adaptive Strategy
Professional Grade Functionality
-
Smart Trade Management: Trailing stops, breakeven, partial close, and dynamic SL/TP.
-
Market Structure Analysis: Smart Money Concepts with liquidity zones and order blocks.
-
Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: Higher timeframe filters for improved accuracy.
-
Comprehensive Dashboard: Real-time monitoring with detailed performance statistics.
-
Reliability Guarantee: Zero "Invalid Stops" errors with an advanced validation system.
-
Broker-Agnostic Design: Works with any ECN/STP/Market Maker.
Perfect For
-
Beginners: Simple setup with intelligent, reliable default settings.
-
Professionals: Advanced customization with over 50 parameters to control.
-
Portfolio Traders: Multi-symbol support with correlation filters.
-
All Account Sizes: From micro accounts to institutional trading.
Get Started in Minutes
-
Load the EA onto any chart.
-
Select your preferred strategy or strategies.
-
Set your desired risk level.
-
Let the EA manage your trades 24/7.