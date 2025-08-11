Portfolio Stats Analytics

This EA will set breakeven or breakeven-plus for your trades, whether you have manually or automatically set stop loss or not. If your broker charges commissions per trade, you need to set breakeven plus, not just breakeven, in order to cover up those charges and properly let your trades run at zero risk. Inputs: In the inputs section , set BEPoffsetPips to 0, to use it as a "breakeven" EA. Or set BEPoffsetPips to any amount of pips you want, to use it as a "breakeven-plus" EA. "OnProf