Quantum Iron
- Experts
- VALU VENTURES LTD
- Version: 38.0
- Mise à jour: 18 août 2025
- Activations: 20
15-in-1 Advanced Trading Robot with Comprehensive Risk Management
Quantum Iron EA combines 15 proven trading strategies in one powerful Expert Advisor, designed for consistent profitability across all market conditions. Perfect for both beginners and professional traders seeking automated trading excellence.
Key Features:
- 15 Complete Trading Strategies - EMA Trend, RSI Mean Reversion, MACD Signals, Bollinger Bands, Price Action, Fibonacci, ADX Trend, and more
- Advanced Risk Management - Multi-level protection with daily/weekly/monthly loss limits, equity protection, and position sizing controls
- Multi-Timeframe Analysis - Works on M1 to D1 timeframes with higher timeframe trend alignment
- Comprehensive Safety Features - Spread filter, slippage protection, correlation filter, news avoidance
- Smart Trade Management - Breakeven, trailing stop, and dynamic lot sizing capabilities
- Professional Dashboard - Real-time monitoring panel with alerts and debug information
Trading Strategies Included:
- EMA Trend Following - Classic trend identification
- RSI Mean Reversion - Oversold/overbought trading
- Momentum Breakout - Price momentum capture
- Support/Resistance - Key level bounces
- MA Golden/Death Cross - Moving average signals
- Bollinger Band Squeeze - Volatility breakouts
- MACD Signal Cross - Momentum indicators
- Stochastic Trading - Oscillator signals
- Price Action Patterns - Candlestick formations
- Donchian Breakout - Channel trading
- Pivot Point Trading - Daily pivot levels
- Fibonacci Retracement - Golden ratio trading
- ADX Trend Filter - Trend strength analysis
- Volume Confirmation - Volume spike trading
- Multi-Timeframe - Higher TF trend alignment
Risk Management Excellence:
- Maximum drawdown protection (15% default)
- Daily loss limits with automatic shutdown
- Position size reduction on consecutive losses
- Correlation filtering to avoid over-exposure
- Spread and slippage protection
- Equity-based position sizing
Optimized Parameters:
- Default Settings: Conservative 1% risk, 200 SL, 400 TP
- Optimization Ready: All parameters marked with Start/Step/Stop values
- Broker Compatible: Tested with major brokers and various account types
- Low Minimum: Works with accounts from $100
Easy Setup:
- Attach to any major currency pair (EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.)
- Select your preferred timeframe (H1 recommended)
- Enable desired strategies (all enabled by default)
- Set risk percentage and position limits
- Let the EA trade automatically
What Makes Quantum Iron Special:
- Beginner Friendly: Pre-configured settings work out of the box
- Professional Grade: Advanced features for experienced traders
- Safety First: Multiple layers of risk protection
- Strategy Diversity: 15 different approaches reduce single-strategy risk
- Market Adaptive: Works in trending, ranging, and volatile markets
- Fully Automated: No manual intervention required
Performance Features:
- Works 24/5 automatically
- Multi-currency capability
- No martingale or high-risk strategies
- Consistent profit targeting
- Low drawdown approach
Perfect for: Forex beginners, prop firm challenges, live account trading, portfolio diversification, and automated income generation.
