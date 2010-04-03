SmartConcept

SmartConcepts 1.0 EA – Advanced Smart Money Concept Trading Automation

Works Only For gold XAUUSD
The SmartConcepts 1.0 EA is a powerful, precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the full potential of Smart Money Concepts (SMC). This EA leverages institutional trading strategies to identify premium and discount zones, ensuring your trades align with market structure shifts and liquidity points.

Key Features:

Smart Money Concept Logic: Automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) to pinpoint high-probability trade setups.

Advanced Risk Management:

ATR-Based Stop Loss and Take Profit: Dynamically adjusts SL and TP based on market volatility.

Customizable Risk-to-Reward Ratio: Tailor your trading strategy to fit your risk appetite.

Fixed and Dynamic Position Sizing: Choose between consistent lot sizes or adjust based on account equity.


Trend Analysis & Confirmation: Integrates trend-following logic for enhanced accuracy, ensuring trades align with the prevailing market direction.

Order & Trade Management:

Max Active Orders Limit: Prevents overtrading by restricting the number of open trades.

Break-even & Trailing Stop Logic: Locks in profits efficiently, minimizing risk exposure.

Log on Tick: Real-time tracking of trade decisions and performance.


Optimized for Fast Execution: Built to operate efficiently in volatile conditions, minimizing slippage and maximizing trade opportunities.


Why Choose SmartConcepts 1.0 EA?

Whether you're a scalper or a swing trader, the SmartConcepts 1.0 EA adapts to your trading style with precise entries, robust risk management, and autonomous decision-making. With a clean, user-friendly interface and customizable settings, you remain in control while the EA does the heavy lifting.


