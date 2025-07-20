AI Core Indicator

AI Core Trading Master Pro - Complete Technical Analysis Suite

Transform your trading with the most comprehensive technical analysis indicator for MT5, featuring 10 proven indicators, AI predictions, and a professional real-time dashboard.

Core Features

10 High-Performance Technical Indicators:

  • RSI (71.6-87.1% win rate) with divergence analysis
  • Bollinger Bands (74.3-81.3% win rate) with squeeze detection
  • MACD (60-75% win rate) with histogram analysis
  • Stochastic (65-78% win rate) with overbought/oversold levels
  • Williams %R (69.7-73.7% win rate) for precise reversals
  • ADX (65-80% win rate) with trend strength measurement
  • CCI (65-75% win rate) for cycle analysis
  • Parabolic SAR (60-70% win rate) for trend following
  • Moving Averages (55-68% win rate) with crossover signals
  • Money Flow Index (60-67% win rate) with volume analysis

Advanced AI Features

  • Neural Network Predictions with 5-candle forecasting
  • Real-time Sentiment Analysis with news impact assessment
  • Pattern Recognition detecting 10+ classical and harmonic patterns
  • Confidence Scoring for all AI predictions (0-100%)
  • Trend Direction Analysis with bullish/bearish/sideways classification

Professional Dashboard

  • Real-time Market Overview with bid/ask/spread monitoring
  • Live Indicator Status with color-coded signals
  • AI Predictions Panel showing confidence and targets
  • Sentiment Analysis Display with score and news impact
  • Risk Management Panel with account monitoring
  • Responsive Design optimized for all screen sizes

Smart Arrow System

  • Individual colored arrows for each indicator
  • Enable/disable any arrow type independently
  • Customizable colors for buy/sell signals
  • Historical placement up to 500+ bars
  • No repainting - reliable signals

Universal Compatibility

  • Auto-detects broker settings (GMT offset, symbol suffixes)
  • Works on ALL symbols: Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities, Stocks
  • Multi-timeframe support: M15, H1, H4, D1
  • Multi-symbol monitoring: Track up to 8 symbols simultaneously
  • Cross-platform compatible with all MT5 builds

Advanced Alert System

  • Multi-channel alerts: Sound, Email, Push notifications
  • Confidence-based filtering - only high-quality signals
  • Individual indicator alerts for precise control
  • Custom alert rules with user-defined conditions

Easy Setup & Use

  1. Drag & drop onto any chart
  2. Configure settings via intuitive input parameters
  3. Enable dashboard for complete market overview
  4. Customize arrows and alerts to your preference
  5. Start trading with professional-grade analysis

Why Choose AI Trading Master Pro?

  • Proven Performance: Win rates based on extensive backtesting
  • All-in-One Solution: 10 indicators + AI + Dashboard in one tool
  • Professional Grade: Used by institutional traders
  • Beginner Friendly: Works perfectly for new traders
  • Expert Level: Advanced features for professional analysis
  • Continuous Updates: Regular improvements and new features

Perfect For:

  • Day Traders - Real-time signals with precise timing
  • Swing Traders - Multi-timeframe analysis capabilities
  • Scalpers - Fast, accurate entry/exit signals
  • Position Traders - Long-term trend analysis
  • Algorithm Developers - Reliable signal generation

Quality Guarantee

  • No repainting - all signals are final and reliable
  • Strategy Tester compatible for backtesting
  • Memory optimized for smooth performance
  • Error handling for stable operation
  • Professional support with quick response times

Transform your trading today with AI Trading Master Pro - the ultimate technical analysis solution for serious traders.

Compatible with all MT5 builds • Works on all symbols • Professional support included



