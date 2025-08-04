AI ML Engine
- Experts
- VALU VENTURES LTD
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
AI ML Engine v1.0 - Advanced Trading System
Professional AI-Powered Trading Expert Advisor
Transform your trading with cutting-edge machine learning technology. This sophisticated EA combines multiple AI models with intelligent filtering systems for enhanced market analysis and decision-making.
Machine Learning Models
-
Random Forest Classifier - Ensemble learning with configurable trees and depth.
-
SVM (Support Vector Machine) - Advanced pattern classification with multiple kernels.
-
Logistic Regression - Statistical modeling with regularization.
-
Neural Network - Deep learning with customizable architecture.
Intelligent Signal Filters
-
Smart Signal Filter - Consensus-based decision making across models.
-
Trend Confirmation - EMA crossovers with RSI validation.
-
Volatility Filter - ATR and Bollinger Bands analysis.
-
Pattern Recognition - Candlestick and chart pattern detection.
-
Risk Intelligence - Dynamic risk management and correlation analysis.
Key Features
-
Fully Optimized for MT5 Backtesting - Complete parameter ranges for the strategy tester.
-
Modular Design - Enable/disable individual models and filters.
-
Real-time Analytics - Performance monitoring and model validation.
-
Advanced Risk Management - ATR-based stops and drawdown protection.
-
Multi-timeframe Support - Adaptable to various trading styles.
Optimization Ready
Every parameter includes optimization ranges (Start/Step/Stop values) for comprehensive backtesting and strategy development.
Perfect For
-
Algorithmic traders seeking AI-powered solutions.
-
Strategy developers and researchers.
-
Professional traders requiring advanced filtering.
-
Portfolio managers needing risk intelligence.
Compatibility: MT5 | Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, BTCUSD and many other pairs.
Disclaimer: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test thoroughly before live trading.