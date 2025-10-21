Assistant FVG MT5
- Experts
- Rahman Pavaleh
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Assistant FVG EA is a fully automated system for traders who use FVGs for their trading. This system is at your side as a professional assistant to provide faster and more accurate trading. Just adjust it to your needs and it will do the work.
Note: If you have any problems running it, please message me.
This is only intended as an assistant, not a comprehensive trading system.
Benefits :
- It supports SL, TP and Trailing Stop
- Timer for trailing stop (for prop firm)
- Set the time
- Set the workday
- Choose any position model
- Set the FVG range from 0% to 100%
- Setting as position or alarm
EA Settings :
- Check candle : The number of candles you want to check.
- Time Frame : Select the review period (from 1 minute to 1 month).
- Stop Loss : Determining the loss limit based on points.
- Take Profit : Determining profit limits based on points.
- Start Trailing : Trailing Stop start distance limit based on points.
- Trailing : Trailing Stop continuation distance based on points.
- Set mode : If it is True, it takes a position, but if it is False, it only gives an alarm.
- Up FVG : Order type management in bullish situations [ BUY - BUY LIMIT - SELL - SELL STOP ]
- Down FVG : Order type management in a bearish position [ SELL - SELL LIMIT - BUY - BUY STOP ]
- Lot size : You can adjust the position size.
- Max position : Set the maximum number of open positions from 1 to . . .
- Order type run : If you enable it, you can set the position opening model with any broker.
- Level FVG [%] : You can choose the sensitivity level within FVG from 0% to 100%.
- Delay Trailing : If you are using props and have a time limit for trailing stops, enable it and set a delay time based on seconds.
- Enable Time : Enable if you want to execute trades only at a specific time of day.
- Day setting : If you want to work on certain days, enable them.
Specifications :
|Pair
|Currency - Index - Metal - Crypto
|Timeframe
| Any
|Deposit
|Any
|Settings
|Based on strategy
|Digits
|Any
|Leverage
|Any
|Account Type
|Any
Warnings :
- The sale of this product is only in the MQL5 store and the official MQLEXP website, so beware of online fraudsters.
- By purchasing this product and reading its description, you accept the risk of financial markets.
