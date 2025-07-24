Prism Ultimate Pro

Complete Strategy Arsenal

This EA includes a comprehensive library of over 100 distinct trading strategies, categorized for maximum effectiveness. The arsenal covers a vast range of market approaches, including:

  • High-Frequency & Scalping: Micro-scalping, session-based breakouts, and gap trading.

  • Institutional & Advanced Concepts: Whale movement tracking, order flow imbalance, liquidity analysis, options-based strategies (Gamma Squeeze, Max Pain), and VWAP systems.

  • Classic Technical Analysis: Trend riding, mean reversion, price action patterns, support/resistance, Fibonacci, Elliott Wave, Ichimoku, Bollinger Bands, and RSI Divergences.

  • AI & Quantitative Models: Neural Network predictions, quantum analysis, sentiment scoring, and correlation models.

  • Risk & Portfolio Management: Grid systems, Martingale variants, Kelly Criterion, and Sharpe Ratio optimization.

Key Features

  • AI-Powered Strategy Manager: An intelligent TIER-based allocation system (TIER 1 Elite, TIER 2 Good, TIER 3 Learning) that automatically promotes or demotes strategies based on live performance.

  • Enhanced Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Confluence scoring across M1, M5, M15, and H1 timeframes.

  • Professional Risk Management: Symbol-specific stop distances and enhanced broker compatibility.

  • Institutional-Grade Strategies: Time-based windows, options flow analysis, and whale detection.

Essential Information & Best Practices

Critical Rules to Follow:

  • Broker-Specific Optimization: It is crucial to create your own set file using the Strategy Tester. Each broker has different spreads and slippage, which will affect results.

  • Mandatory Demo Period: After finding your optimal settings, you MUST run the EA on a demo account for at least one month. This allows the AI to gather performance data and adapt.

  • Live Trading Transition: Never skip the demo phase. Once you are satisfied with the demo performance, you can consider moving to a real account, starting with a minimum lot size.

  • Risk Management Protocol: Ensure your live account balance matches the balance used in your backtest. Maintain a maximum drawdown of 10% to preserve capital.

Perfect For

  • Professional traders seeking institutional-grade strategies.

  • Portfolio managers requiring AI-driven allocation.

  • Traders wanting hands-free, data-driven optimization.

  • Risk-conscious traders requiring strict drawdown controls.

Note: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always follow proper risk management and demo test thoroughly before live trading.


