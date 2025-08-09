Intelligent Engine
- Experts
- VALU VENTURES LTD
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Intelligent Engine EA - Advanced Multi-Strategy Trading System
Professional 8-in-1 Trading Solution with Crypto Intelligence
Intelligent Engine EA is a sophisticated multi-strategy Expert Advisor featuring 8 powerful trading algorithms originally designed for cryptocurrency markets but fully optimized for traditional Forex pairs. Each strategy can be enabled/disabled independently, allowing complete customization of your trading approach.
8 Core Trading Strategies
-
BTC Dominance Strategy
-
Simulates Bitcoin market dominance using RSI momentum analysis.
-
Trades on dominance threshold breaches with trend confirmation.
-
Perfect for capturing major market sentiment shifts.
-
-
MVRV Strategy
-
Market Value to Realized Value analysis using price deviation patterns.
-
Z-Score normalization for enhanced signal accuracy.
-
Identifies optimal buy/sell zones in market cycles.
-
-
Funding Rate Arbitrage
-
Exploits volatility-based funding rate opportunities.
-
ATR analysis for market condition assessment.
-
Captures arbitrage profits during high volatility periods.
-
-
NVT Analysis
-
Network Value to Transaction ratio simulation.
-
Volume-price relationship analysis.
-
Detects undervalued and overvalued market conditions.
-
-
Exchange Flow Analysis
-
Monitors volume flow patterns as an exchange activity proxy.
-
Z-Score anomaly detection for unusual market movements.
-
Trades on significant inflow/outflow patterns.
-
-
Basis Trading
-
Multi-timeframe price spread analysis.
-
Convergence trading between spot and futures-like prices.
-
Exploits temporary price discrepancies.
-
-
Whale Tracking
-
Large volume anomaly detection system.
-
Multi-bar confirmation for whale activity validation.
-
Follows institutional money movements.
-
-
Volatility Arbitrage
-
Dynamic volatility regime identification.
-
Mean reversion in high volatility / Momentum in low volatility.
-
Adaptive strategy based on market conditions.
-
Professional Risk Management
-
Advanced Position Control: Percentage-based Take Profit & Stop Loss, Trailing Stop System, and Maximum Total Exposure controls.
-
Account Protection: Features include Drawdown Monitoring, pre-trade Margin Verification, and automatic Money Management.
Advanced Features
-
Flexible Strategy Control: Individually toggle strategies, use independent magic numbers, and set custom lot sizes per strategy.
-
Trading Time Management: Set specific trading hours and choose which days of the week to trade.
-
Broker Compatibility: Works with all filling modes, features volume normalization, and validates stop levels.
Full Optimization Ready
Every parameter includes Start/Step/Stop optimization ranges. Below are some examples:
-
Strategy Parameters: BTC Dominance Threshold (40-70%), MVRV Overbought Level (2.0-5.0), Funding Rate Threshold (0.05-0.5%).
-
Risk Management: Take Profit (1.0-5.0%), Stop Loss (0.5-3.0%), Max Total Lot Size (0.1-5.0).
Recommended Symbols
-
Primary Targets: BTCUSD, XAUUSD, EURUSD.
-
Alternative Symbols: Major Forex pairs (GBPUSD, USDJPY), precious metals (XAGUSD), and Index CFDs (US30, NAS100).
Market Validation Tested
-
Compatible with all broker types (Netting and Hedging).
-
Supports all filling modes (FOK, IOC, Return).
-
Works with any minimum lot size through volume validation.
-
Prevents insufficient funds errors with margin checking.
-
Respects all broker requirements with stop level compliance.
Easy Setup & Operation
-
Quick Start: Enable your desired strategies, set risk parameters, and let the EA handle the rest.
-
Advanced Users: Take full control with optimization, strategy combination, and custom risk models.